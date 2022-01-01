Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood
Chicken
American

Claudie's Chicken

review star

No reviews yet

417 NJ-35

Red Bank / Middletown, NJ 07701

Chicken

4 piece chicken

$9.32

6 piece chicken

$13.70

8 piece chicken

$18.25

10 piece chicken

$22.39
12 piece chicken

12 piece chicken

$26.37

16 piece chicken

$34.12

20 piece chicken

$45.30

24 piece chicken

$53.28

28 piece chicken

$61.91

32 piece chicken

$70.79

36 piece Chicken

$79.32

40 piece chicken

$88.65

50 piece chicken

$106.46

100 piece chicken

$212.42

Breast By the Piece

$4.09

Wing By the Piece

$1.69

Thigh by the Piece

$2.57

Leg by the Piece

$2.20

GRILLED Chicken Cutlet

$4.84

Wings and Things

6 Piece Buffalo Wings

$8.38
9 Piece Buffalo Wings

9 Piece Buffalo Wings

$11.40

12 Piece Buffalo Wings

$15.74

18 Piece Buffalo Wings

$22.70

24 Piece Buffalo Wings

$31.47

25 Piece Buffalo Wings

$32.41

36 Piece Buffalo Wings

$47.56

50 Piece Buffalo Wings

$64.82

75 Piece Buffalo wings

$95.95

100 Piece Buffalo Wings

$112.98
3 Piece Boneless Wings

3 Piece Boneless Wings

$6.81

6 Piece Boneless Wings

$13.62

9 Piece Boneless Wings

$20.43

12 Piece Boneless Wings

$27.24

18 Piece Boneless Wings

$40.86

24 Piece Boneless Wings

$54.48

36 Piece Boneless Wings

$81.72

50 Piece Boneless Wings

$110.00

100 Piece Boneless Wings

$225.00

3 Piece Chicken Fingers

$5.75

6 Piece Chicken Fingers

$11.32

9 Piece Chicken Fingers

$17.06

12 Piece Chicken Fingers

$20.93

18 Piece Chicken Fingers

$30.24

24 Piece Chicken Fingers

$39.03

30 Piece Chicken Fingers

$49.31

36 Piece Chicken Fingers

$59.60

40 Piece Chicken Fingers

$66.55

50 Piece Chicken Fingers

$83.19

6 Piece Chicken Nuggets

$5.27

12 Piece Chicken Nuggets

$10.41

18 Piece Chicken Nuggets

$15.61

10 Piece Tiny Tenders

$8.66

20 Piece Tiny Tenders

$16.93

30 Piece Tiny Tenders

$24.79

3 Bare Boneless

$6.75

6 Bare Boneless

$13.50

BBQ Ribs

4 BBQ Spare Ribs

$12.07
6 BBQ Spare Ribs

6 BBQ Spare Ribs

$17.79

8 BBQ Spare Ribs

$24.14

10 BBQ Spare Ribs

$29.65

12 BBQ Spare Ribs

$34.85

16 BBQ Spare Ribs

$47.43

20 BBQ Spare Ribs

$58.08

24 BBQ Spare Ribs

$69.70

28 BBQ Spare Ribs

$79.62

32 BBQ Spare Ribs

$92.93

36 BBQ Spare Ribs

$100.19

40 BBQ Spare Ribs

$111.32

44 BBQ Spare Ribs

$122.45

50 BBQ Spare Ribs

$136.13

Family Values

12+6 Pack

$51.47

BBQ Rib Dinner for Two

$30.33

Big BBQ

$231.42

Chicken and Ribs for Two

$37.94

Chicken and Ribs Pack

$32.84

Chicken Dinner for Two

$27.37

Chicken with Shrimp Special

$37.31

Claudies Buffet Jr.

$157.93

Claudies Buffet Sr.

$307.05

Claudies Chicken Jubilee

$55.31

Deluxe Plan

$128.36

Drumettes 100

$152.26

Drumettes 50

$77.58

Family Boneless Wing Package

$81.02Out of stock

Family Buffalo Wing Package

$79.28

Family Chicken Special

$39.45

Family Pack

$73.30

Fish and Chips Tub

$27.06

Pick Pack

$55.19

Six Pack

$44.99

Variety Pack

$78.29

Wing Dinner for Two

$29.40Out of stock

Whole Rotisserie Dinner

$20.77

Wingettes 100

$149.28

Wingettes 50

$74.79

Dinners

Batter Dipped Cod Dinner

$14.53

BBQ Rib Dinner

$20.26

BBQ Ribs (3) & Shrimp (4)

$18.41

Boneless Wing Dinner

$18.57

Buffalo Wing Dinner

$18.99

Chicken & Rib Combo

$18.51

Chicken & Shrimp

$17.30

Chicken Finger Dinner

$16.56

Chicken (2) Ribs (3) & Shrimp (3)

$25.05
Fried Chicken Dinner

Fried Chicken Dinner

$14.16

Fried Clam Dinner

$14.16

Fried Flounder Dinner

$15.73

Grilled Cutlet Dinner

$14.25

Half Rotisserie Dinner

$11.96

Jumbo Shrimp Dinner

$16.56

Pulled Pork Dinner

$13.76

Seafood Combo

$18.94

Shrimp Basket Dinner

$16.56

Snacks

Batter Dipped Cod Snack

$10.04

BBQ Rib Snack

$13.15

Boneless Wing Snack

$11.75

Buffalo Wing Snack

$10.59

Chicken Finger Snack

$11.08

Chicken Snack

$10.04

Flounder Snack

$9.12

Fried Clam Snack

$10.04

Grilled Cutlet Snack

$10.25

Jumbo Shrimp Snack

$12.14

Pulled Pork Snack

$11.01

Seafood

Shrimp Basket

$11.45
6 Jumbo Shrimp

6 Jumbo Shrimp

$11.45

4 Battered Dipped Cod

$12.02

6 Battered Dipped Cod

$16.24

8 Battered Dipped Cod

$21.45

10 Battered Dipped cod

$26.81

Single Clam 8 oz.

$8.24

Double Clam 16 oz.

$21.45

2 Piece Flounder

$9.64

4 Piece Flounder

$19.25

6 Piece Flounder

$28.69

8 Piece Flounder

$38.07

Burgers

Make Your Own Burger

$10.04

Buffalo Burger

$10.04Out of stock

California Burger

$10.04Out of stock
Bacon and Cheese Burger

Bacon and Cheese Burger

$10.04

Ranchero Burger

$10.04Out of stock

Western Burger

$10.04Out of stock

Sandwiches

Bacon and Cheese Sandwich

$10.04

BBQ Sandwich

$10.04

Buffalo Sandwich

$10.04

California Sandwich

$10.04

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$10.04

Chicken Sandwich

$10.04

Parmesan Sandwich

$10.04

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$10.04

Ranchero Sandwich

$10.04
Roman Sandwich

Roman Sandwich

$10.04

Western Sandwich

$10.04

ButterMilk Sandwich

$7.25Out of stock

Wraps

Bacon and Cheese Wrap

$9.89

BBQ Wrap

$9.89

Buffalo Wrap

$9.89

Caesar Wrap

$9.89

California Wrap

$9.89

Chicken Salad Wrap

$9.89

Chicken Wrap

$9.89

Parmesan Wrap

$9.89

Pulled Pork Wrap

$10.04
Ranchero Wrap

Ranchero Wrap

$9.89

Roman Wrap

$9.89

Western Wrap

$9.89

Fries

Single Fries

$4.51

Double Fries

$7.12

Medium Fries

$9.52

Large Fries

$13.05
Single Curly Fries

Single Curly Fries

$4.43

Double Curly Fries

$8.80

Medium Curly Fries

$10.98

Large Curly Fries

$14.89
Single Potato Wedges

Single Potato Wedges

$4.03

Double Potato Wedges

$8.00

Medium Potato Wedges

$9.98

Large Potato Wedges

$13.53

Single Sweet Potato Waffle Fries

$4.03

Double Sweet Potato Waffle Fries

$8.00

Medium Sweet Potato Waffle Fries

$9.98

Large Sweet Potato Waffle Fries

$13.53

Side Orders

12 Rolls

$6.80

6 Rolls

$3.47

Mac and Cheese Bites

$8.55

Mini Tacos

$7.47

Cornbread

$0.63

Funnel Fries

$4.40

Fried Pickles

$4.25

Roll by the piece

$0.50

Regular Baked Beans

$4.34

Regular Broccoli Cheese Bites

$5.71

Regular Cauliflower

$5.71

Regular Cheddar Cheese Cubes

$6.85

Regular Cole Slaw

$2.99

Regular Corn Fritters

$5.71

Regular Cup of Cheese

$1.31

Regular Jalapeno Poppers

$7.14

Regular Mac and Cheese

$4.34

Regular Macaroni Salad

$2.99

Regular Mashed Potatoes

$4.18
Regular Mozzarella Sticks

Regular Mozzarella Sticks

$7.75

Regular Mushrooms

$5.16
Regular Onion Rings

Regular Onion Rings

$5.71

Regular Potato Salad

$2.99

Regular Potato Skins

$6.57

Regular Rice Pudding

$4.25

Regular Steamed Veggies

$4.18

Regular Veggie Sampler

$6.85

Regular Zucchini

$5.71

Jumbo Baked Beans

$8.65

Jumbo Broccoli Cheese Bites

$10.70

Jumbo Cauliflower

$10.70

Jumbo Cheddar Cheese Cubes

$12.60

Jumbo Cole Slaw

$5.93

Jumbo Corn Fritters

$9.73

Jumbo Cup of Cheese

$2.61

Jumbo Jalapeno Poppers

$14.08

Jumbo Mac and Cheese

$8.65

Jumbo Macaroni Salad

$5.93

Jumbo Mashed Potatoes

$7.17

Jumbo Mozzarella Sticks

$10.49

Jumbo Mushrooms

$10.70

Jumbo Onion Rings

$9.73

Jumbo Potato Salad

$5.93

Jumbo Potato Skins

$12.55

Jumbo Rice Pudding

$6.75

Jumbo Steamed Veggies

$8.15

Jumbo Veggie Sampler

$13.09

Jumbo Zucchini

$10.70

Family Baked Beans

$12.99

Family Broccoli Cheese Bites

$15.49

Family Cauliflower

$15.49

Family Cheddar Cheese Cubes

$18.58

Family Cole Slaw

$11.31

Family Corn Fritters

$15.49

Family Cup of Cheese

$3.90

Family Jalapeno Poppers

$20.10

Family Mac and Cheese

$14.99

Family Macaroni Salad

$10.70

Family Mashed Potatoes

$11.94

Family Mozzarella Sticks

$15.49

Family Mushrooms

$15.49

Family Onion Rings

$15.49

Family Potato Salad

$10.70

Family Potato Skins

$17.88

Family Rice Pudding

$11.36

Family Steamed Veggies

$14.23

Family Veggie Sampler

$17.88

Family Zucchini

$15.49

Salads

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$12.39

Classic Garden Salad

$7.36

Caesar Salad

$8.24
Claudies Salad

Claudies Salad

$13.78

1 lb Chicken Salad

$9.64

1/2 lb Chicken Salad

$4.84

Mexican Salad w/ Chicken

$11.76

Claudies Extras

+++ Allergies +++

Balsamic

$0.61

BBQ

$0.61

Bleu Cheese

$0.61

Buffalo

$0.61

Buffalo Extra Hot

$0.61

Carolina Tang

$0.61

Cheese

$0.61

Chili Garlic

$0.61

Cranberry

$0.61

Dijon Horseradish

$0.61

Garlic Parmesan

$0.61

Gravy

$0.61

Hickory BBQ

$0.61

Honey BBQ

$0.61

Honey Chipotle

$0.61

Honey Mustard

$0.61

Horseradish

$0.61

Hot Honey

$0.61

Ketchup

$0.61

Mango Habanero

$0.61

Open Pit BBQ

$0.61

Plates, Napkins, Utensils

$0.61

Ranch

$0.61

Spicy BBQ

$0.61

Sweet Chili

$0.61

Teriyaki

$0.61

Nashville Hot

$0.61

Marinara

$0.61

Siracha

$0.61

2 liters

2L Coke

$4.24

2L Diet Coke

$4.24

2L Pepsi

$4.24

2L Diet Pepsi

$4.24

2L Sprite

$4.24Out of stock

2L Ginger Ale

$4.24Out of stock

2L Orange Soda

$4.24Out of stock

2L Root Beer

$4.24Out of stock

2L Cream Soda

$4.24Out of stock

20 oz

20 oz Coke

$2.73

20 oz Diet Coke

$2.73

20 oz Pepsi

$2.73

20 oz Diet Pepsi

$2.73

20 oz Sprite

$2.73

20 oz Dr Pepper

$1.00

20 oz Root Beer

$2.73

20 oz Mountain Dew

$2.73

20 oz Fanta

$2.73

20 oz Ginger Ale

$2.73

Other

Arizona Can

$1.03

Arizona Plastic Bottle

$1.10

Pure Leaf

$2.48

Seltzer

$1.65

CBD

$5.50Out of stock

Energy Drinks

$3.58

Power Mountain Dew

$3.30

Yoohoo

$2.20

Snapple

$2.73

Gatorade

$2.73

Dasani

$2.73

Poland Spring

$1.10

Red Bull

$3.75

Chips/Candy

Sm. Chips

$1.86

Lg. Chips

$2.20

Candy

$1.65

Cookies

$1.65

Lollipop

$0.55

LaffyTaffy

$0.28Out of stock

Splitnpretzls

$4.39

Drake's Cakes

$0.55

LifeSavers

$0.55

Tic Tacs

$1.10

Oreo Cookies

$1.10

Welch's Fruit Snacks

$1.38

Pretzel Combos

$1.10

Ring Ding/Devil Dogs/Coffee Cake/Fruit Pies

$1.10

Fig Bar

$1.10

Gum

$1.65

Air Heads

$0.55
Claudie's Chicken has initiated a loyalty program. Please feel free to sign up. Stay Safe!!!

