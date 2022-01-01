- Home
Pizza
Claudio's Pizza Kitchen
No reviews yet
205 South Main Street
Cape May Court House, NJ 08210
Appetizers
French Fries
$4.99
Cheese Fries
$5.99
Mega Fries
$7.99
Pizza Fries
$5.99
Old Bay Fries
$5.99
Garlic Parm Fries
$6.99
Mozz. Sticks
$7.99
Onion Rings
$8.99
Chicken Fingers
$9.99
Cream Cheese Jalapeno Poppers
$7.99
Mussels Possillipo W/Garlic Bread
$10.99
Fried Calamari
$11.99
Pietro's Meatballs
$10.99
Egg Roll Trio
$11.99
Cauliflower Bites
$7.99
Pizza Fries
$5.99
Garlic Knots
$5.99
Garlic Bread
$3.50
Garlic Bread/mozz.
$4.50
Large Dough
$4.50
Small Dough
$3.50
Large Seeded French
$3.95
Loaf Bread
$2.25
Sandwiches
French Fry Combo
$2.50
Chicken Parmesan
$10.99
Meatball Parmesan
$10.99
Sausage Parmesan
$10.99
Shrimp Parmesan
$13.99
Sausage Pepper & Onion
$10.99
Chicken Marsala
$12.99
Chicken Francaise
$12.99
Grilled Chicken w/ Broccoli/Rabe
$12.99
Chicken Cutlet w/ Spinach
$12.99
Eggplant Parmesan
$10.99
American Chicken Cutlet
$12.99
Italian Chicken Cutlet
$13.99
Hoboken Classic Italian
$12.99
American Italian
$10.99
Old World
$11.99
Turkey & Cheese
$10.99
Ham & Cheese
$10.99
Tuna Salad
$10.99
Chicken Salad
$10.99
Custom Hoagie
$10.99
Caprese Sandwich
$10.99
BYO Sandwich
$10.99
Roast Beef Special
$12.99
Cheese Steak
$10.99
Cheese Steak Hoagie
$10.99
Chicken Cheese Steak
$10.99
Chicken Cheese Steak Hoagie
$10.99
Cheese Steak with Broccoli Rabe & Provolone
$11.99
Cheese Steak Italiano
$10.99
Pizza Steak
$10.99
Buffalo Chicken Cheese Steak
$10.99
Steak Sandwich
$10.99
Memo's Special Chicken Cheese Steak
$12.99
Burgers
Stromboli
Personal Cheese Steak Stromboli
$10.99
Personal Pepperoni Stromboli
$10.99
Personal Sausage Pepper & Onion Stromboli
$10.99
Personal Italian Stromboli
$10.99
Personal Veggie Stromboli
$10.99
Personal Build Your Own Stromboli
$10.99
Large Cheese Steak Stromboli
$18.99
Large Pepperoni Stromboli
$18.99
Large Sausage Pepper & Onion Stromboli
$18.99
Large Italian Stromboli
$18.99
Large Veggie Stromboli
$18.99
Large Build Your Own Stromboli
$18.99
Calzone
Personal Cheese Steak Calzone
$10.99
Personal Pepperoni Calzone
$10.99
Personal Sausage Pepper & Onion Calzone
$10.99
PersonalItalian Calzone
$10.99
PersonalVeggie Calzone
$10.99
Personal Build Your Own Calzone
$10.99
Large Cheese Steak Calzone
$18.99
Large Pepperoni Calzone
$18.99
Large Sausage Pepper & Onion Calzone
$18.99
Large Italian Calzone
$18.99
Large Veggie Calzone
$18.99
Large Build Your Own Calzone
$18.99
Side Orders
Side Sautéed Broccoli Rabe
$7.99
Side Sauteed Spinach
$7.99
Side Sauteed Broccoli
$7.99
Side Italian Sausage
$5.99
Side Meatballs
$5.99
Side Spaghetti, Garlic, & Oil
$7.99
Side Italian Long Hots
$9.99
Side Rice of the Day
$6.99
Side Chicken
$5.00
Side Rice Balls (2)
$9.99
Pint Of Sauce
$5.95
Quart Of Sauce
$10.95
Pint Bolognese
$7.95
Quart Bolognese
$12.92
Kids Menu
Salads
Pasta
Sensible Tomato Sauce
$9.99
Sensible Garlic & Olive Oil
$7.99
Sensible Pomodoro Sauce
$9.99
Sensible Fra Diavolo
$9.99
Sensible Vodka Sauce
$10.99
Sensible Primavera Sauce
$10.99
Sensible Bolognese Sauce Meat Sauce
$9.99
Sensible Carbonara Sauce
$10.99
Full Tomato Sauce
$11.99
Full Garlic & Olive Oil
$11.99
Full Pomodoro Sauce
$12.99
Full Fra Diavolo
$13.99
Full Vodka Sauce
$13.99
Full Primavera Sauce
$15.99
Full Bolognese Sauce Meat Sauce
$14.99
Full Carbonara Sauce
$15.99
Sensible Gnocchi Sorrentino
$10.99
Sensible Fettuccini
$10.99
Sensible Tortellini Alfredo
$10.99
Sensible Linguini a la Pesto
$10.99
Sensible Ravioli Pomodoro
$11.99
Sensible Baked Ziti
$10.99
Sensible Spaghetti & Meatballs
$10.99
Sensible Cavatelli & Broccolli
$10.99
Full Gnocchi Sorrentino
$13.99
Full Fettuccini
$14.99
Full Tortellini Alfredo
$14.99
Full Linguini a la Pesto
$13.99
Full Ravioli Pomodoro
$15.99
Full Baked Ziti
$13.99
Full Spaghetti & Meatballs
$14.99
Full Cavatelli & Broccolli
$14.99
Dinners
Regular Chicken Parmesan
$18.99
Regular Chicken Francaise
$18.99
Regular Chicken Piccata
$18.99
Regular Chicken Marsala
$18.99
Regular Chicken Capricciosa
$18.99
Regular Sausage & Broccoli Rabe
$18.99
Regular Shrimp Parmesan
$21.99
Regular Eggplant Parmesan
$15.99
Regular Grilled Chicken & Broccoli Rabe
$18.99
Grilled Chicken with Rice
$18.99
Chicken Cacciatore
$18.99
Chicken Saltimbocca
$21.99
Lasagna
$15.99
Family Style Chicken Parmesan
$40.99
Family Style Chicken Francaise
$40.99
Family Style Chicken Piccata
$40.99
Family Style Chicken Marsala
$40.99
Family Style Chicken Capricciosa
$40.99
Family Style Sausage & Broccoli Rabe
$40.99
Family Style Shrimp Parmesan
$46.99
Family Style Eggplant Parmesan
$34.99
Family Style Grilled Chicken & Broccoli Rabe
$40.99
Family Style Grilled Chicken with Rice
$40.99
Family Style Chicken Saltiboca
$46.99
Family Style Chicken Cacciatore
$40.99
Regular Rigatoni Soprano
$22.99
Regular Capellini a la Jess w/ White Wine Sauce
$25.99
Regular Capellini a la Jess w/ Pomodoro Sauce
$25.99
Regular Shrimp Scampi
$22.99
Regular Shrimp Fra Diavolo
$22.99
Regular White Clam Sauce
$22.99
Regular Red Clam Sauce
$22.99
Regular Salmon Riviera
$22.99
Zuppa di Pesce
$25.99
Family Style Rigatoni Soprano
$46.99
Family Style Capellini a la Jess w/ White Wine Sauce
$54.99
Family Style Capellini a la Jess w/ Pomodoro Sauce
$54.99
Family Style Shrimp Scampi
$46.99
Family Style Shrimp Fra Diavolo
$46.99
Family Style White Clam Sauce
$46.99
Family Style Red Clam Sauce
$46.99
Family Style Salmon Riviera
$46.99
Family Style Zuppa Di Pesce
$54.99
Soups
Wraps
Turkey Wrap
$10.99
Bacon Cheeseburger Wrap
$10.99
BBQ Chicken Wrap
$10.99
Cheddar Cheese Steak Wrap
$10.99
Chs Burger Wrap
$10.99
ChStk Hog Wrap
$10.99
CH Stk Wrap
$10.99
Sausage Wrap
$10.99
Steak Hoagie Wrap
$10.99
Steak Wrap
$10.99
Tuna Fish Wrap
$10.99
Build Your Own
$10.99
Italian
$10.99
Old World
$11.99
Ham & Cheese
$10.99
Chick Ceaser Wrap
$10.99
Chicken Ch.Steak Wrap
$10.99
Buffalo Chicken Cheese Steak
$10.99
14" Red
14" Plain Red Pizza
$14.99
14" Arugula & Pancetta Pizza
$17.99
14" Philly Cheese Steak Pizza
$18.99
14" Buffalo Pizza
$17.99
14" Meat Lovers' Pizza
$17.99
14" Veggie Lovers' Pizza
$17.99
14" Margherita Pizza
$17.99
14" Supreme Pizza
$19.99
14" Boardwalk Pizza
$17.99
12" Cauliflower Red Pizza
$11.99
12" Gluten-Free Red Pizza
$11.99
14" RED Hawaiian
$17.99
Mini Stromboli
$6.99
Pepperoni Roll
$3.99
14" White
16" Red
16" White
1/2 PIZZA Red 14"
1/2 Pie White 14"
1/2 Pie Red 16"
1/2 Pie White 16"
2 Liter Soda
Bottled Water
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
205 South Main Street, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210
Gallery
