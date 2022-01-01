Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza

Claudio's Pizza Kitchen

review star

No reviews yet

205 South Main Street

Cape May Court House, NJ 08210

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

French Fries
16" Plain Red Pizza
Mozz. Sticks

Appetizers

French Fries

$4.99

Cheese Fries

$5.99

Mega Fries

$7.99

Pizza Fries

$5.99

Old Bay Fries

$5.99

Garlic Parm Fries

$6.99

Mozz. Sticks

$7.99

Onion Rings

$8.99

Chicken Fingers

$9.99

Cream Cheese Jalapeno Poppers

$7.99

Mussels Possillipo W/Garlic Bread

$10.99

Fried Calamari

$11.99

Pietro's Meatballs

$10.99

Egg Roll Trio

$11.99

Cauliflower Bites

$7.99

Pizza Fries

$5.99

Garlic Knots

$5.99

Garlic Bread

$3.50

Garlic Bread/mozz.

$4.50

Large Dough

$4.50

Small Dough

$3.50

Large Seeded French

$3.95

Loaf Bread

$2.25

Sandwiches

French Fry Combo

$2.50

Chicken Parmesan

$10.99

Meatball Parmesan

$10.99

Sausage Parmesan

$10.99

Shrimp Parmesan

$13.99

Sausage Pepper & Onion

$10.99

Chicken Marsala

$12.99

Chicken Francaise

$12.99

Grilled Chicken w/ Broccoli/Rabe

$12.99

Chicken Cutlet w/ Spinach

$12.99

Eggplant Parmesan

$10.99

American Chicken Cutlet

$12.99

Italian Chicken Cutlet

$13.99

Hoboken Classic Italian

$12.99

American Italian

$10.99

Old World

$11.99

Turkey & Cheese

$10.99

Ham & Cheese

$10.99

Tuna Salad

$10.99

Chicken Salad

$10.99

Custom Hoagie

$10.99

Caprese Sandwich

$10.99

BYO Sandwich

$10.99

Roast Beef Special

$12.99

Cheese Steak

$10.99

Cheese Steak Hoagie

$10.99

Chicken Cheese Steak

$10.99

Chicken Cheese Steak Hoagie

$10.99

Cheese Steak with Broccoli Rabe & Provolone

$11.99

Cheese Steak Italiano

$10.99

Pizza Steak

$10.99

Buffalo Chicken Cheese Steak

$10.99

Steak Sandwich

$10.99

Memo's Special Chicken Cheese Steak

$12.99

Burgers

Colombian Burger

$10.99

Black & Bleu Burger

$9.99

Pizza Burger

$9.99

Bacon Cheese Burger

$9.99

Hamburger

$9.25

Cheese Burger

$9.50

Court House Burger

$9.99

Arugula Burger

$9.99

Texas Burger

$9.99

Stromboli

Personal Cheese Steak Stromboli

$10.99

Personal Pepperoni Stromboli

$10.99

Personal Sausage Pepper & Onion Stromboli

$10.99

Personal Italian Stromboli

$10.99

Personal Veggie Stromboli

$10.99

Personal Build Your Own Stromboli

$10.99

Large Cheese Steak Stromboli

$18.99

Large Pepperoni Stromboli

$18.99

Large Sausage Pepper & Onion Stromboli

$18.99

Large Italian Stromboli

$18.99

Large Veggie Stromboli

$18.99

Large Build Your Own Stromboli

$18.99

Calzone

Personal Cheese Steak Calzone

$10.99

Personal Pepperoni Calzone

$10.99

Personal Sausage Pepper & Onion Calzone

$10.99

PersonalItalian Calzone

$10.99

PersonalVeggie Calzone

$10.99

Personal Build Your Own Calzone

$10.99

Large Cheese Steak Calzone

$18.99

Large Pepperoni Calzone

$18.99

Large Sausage Pepper & Onion Calzone

$18.99

Large Italian Calzone

$18.99

Large Veggie Calzone

$18.99

Large Build Your Own Calzone

$18.99

Wings

6 WIngs

$8.99

10 Wings

$14.99

20 Wings

$26.99

Side Orders

Side Sautéed Broccoli Rabe

$7.99

Side Sauteed Spinach

$7.99

Side Sauteed Broccoli

$7.99

Side Italian Sausage

$5.99

Side Meatballs

$5.99

Side Spaghetti, Garlic, & Oil

$7.99

Side Italian Long Hots

$9.99

Side Rice of the Day

$6.99

Side Chicken

$5.00

Side Rice Balls (2)

$9.99

Pint Of Sauce

$5.95

Quart Of Sauce

$10.95

Pint Bolognese

$7.95

Quart Bolognese

$12.92

Kids Menu

Kid Spaghetti & 1 Meatball

$7.99

Kid Spaghetti w/Butter & Parmesan

$7.99

Kid 3 Ravioli & 1 Meatball

$7.99

Kid 3 Chicken Fingers & Fries

$7.99

Kid 3 Mozzarella Sticks & Fries

$7.99

Kid Grilled Chicken & Rice

$7.99

Kid Burger & Fries

$7.99

Kid BYO Pizza

$7.99

Grilled Cheese & Fries

$7.99

Salads

House Salad

$9.99

Chef Salad

$11.99

Tomato, Onion, Cucumber

Antipasta Salad

$12.99

Tomato, Cucumber, Onion

Greek Salad

$10.99

Caprese Salad

$11.99

Caesar Salad

$10.99

Spinach Salad

$11.99

Goat Cheese Salad

$11.99

BYO Salad

$10.99

Side Salad

$4.00

Pasta

Sensible Tomato Sauce

$9.99

Sensible Garlic & Olive Oil

$7.99

Sensible Pomodoro Sauce

$9.99

Sensible Fra Diavolo

$9.99

Sensible Vodka Sauce

$10.99

Sensible Primavera Sauce

$10.99

Sensible Bolognese Sauce Meat Sauce

$9.99

Sensible Carbonara Sauce

$10.99

Full Tomato Sauce

$11.99

Full Garlic & Olive Oil

$11.99

Full Pomodoro Sauce

$12.99

Full Fra Diavolo

$13.99

Full Vodka Sauce

$13.99

Full Primavera Sauce

$15.99

Full Bolognese Sauce Meat Sauce

$14.99

Full Carbonara Sauce

$15.99

Sensible Gnocchi Sorrentino

$10.99

Sensible Fettuccini

$10.99

Sensible Tortellini Alfredo

$10.99

Sensible Linguini a la Pesto

$10.99

Sensible Ravioli Pomodoro

$11.99

Sensible Baked Ziti

$10.99

Sensible Spaghetti & Meatballs

$10.99

Sensible Cavatelli & Broccolli

$10.99

Full Gnocchi Sorrentino

$13.99

Full Fettuccini

$14.99

Full Tortellini Alfredo

$14.99

Full Linguini a la Pesto

$13.99

Full Ravioli Pomodoro

$15.99

Full Baked Ziti

$13.99

Full Spaghetti & Meatballs

$14.99

Full Cavatelli & Broccolli

$14.99

Dinners

Regular Chicken Parmesan

$18.99

Regular Chicken Francaise

$18.99

Regular Chicken Piccata

$18.99

Regular Chicken Marsala

$18.99

Regular Chicken Capricciosa

$18.99

Regular Sausage & Broccoli Rabe

$18.99

Regular Shrimp Parmesan

$21.99

Regular Eggplant Parmesan

$15.99

Regular Grilled Chicken & Broccoli Rabe

$18.99

Grilled Chicken with Rice

$18.99

Chicken Cacciatore

$18.99

Chicken Saltimbocca

$21.99

Lasagna

$15.99

Family Style Chicken Parmesan

$40.99

Family Style Chicken Francaise

$40.99

Family Style Chicken Piccata

$40.99

Family Style Chicken Marsala

$40.99

Family Style Chicken Capricciosa

$40.99

Family Style Sausage & Broccoli Rabe

$40.99

Family Style Shrimp Parmesan

$46.99

Family Style Eggplant Parmesan

$34.99

Family Style Grilled Chicken & Broccoli Rabe

$40.99

Family Style Grilled Chicken with Rice

$40.99

Family Style Chicken Saltiboca

$46.99

Family Style Chicken Cacciatore

$40.99

Regular Rigatoni Soprano

$22.99

Regular Capellini a la Jess w/ White Wine Sauce

$25.99

Regular Capellini a la Jess w/ Pomodoro Sauce

$25.99

Regular Shrimp Scampi

$22.99

Regular Shrimp Fra Diavolo

$22.99

Regular White Clam Sauce

$22.99

Regular Red Clam Sauce

$22.99

Regular Salmon Riviera

$22.99

Zuppa di Pesce

$25.99

Family Style Rigatoni Soprano

$46.99

Family Style Capellini a la Jess w/ White Wine Sauce

$54.99

Family Style Capellini a la Jess w/ Pomodoro Sauce

$54.99

Family Style Shrimp Scampi

$46.99

Family Style Shrimp Fra Diavolo

$46.99

Family Style White Clam Sauce

$46.99

Family Style Red Clam Sauce

$46.99

Family Style Salmon Riviera

$46.99

Family Style Zuppa Di Pesce

$54.99

Soups

White Bean Escarole

$5.95+

Pasta Fagoili

$5.95+

Chicken Noodle

$5.95+

Stracciatella

$5.95+

Lentil

$5.95+

Italian Wedding

$5.95+

Tortellini Soup

$5.95+

White Clam Chowder

$5.95+

Wraps

Turkey Wrap

$10.99

Bacon Cheeseburger Wrap

$10.99

BBQ Chicken Wrap

$10.99

Cheddar Cheese Steak Wrap

$10.99

Chs Burger Wrap

$10.99

ChStk Hog Wrap

$10.99

CH Stk Wrap

$10.99

Sausage Wrap

$10.99

Steak Hoagie Wrap

$10.99

Steak Wrap

$10.99

Tuna Fish Wrap

$10.99

Build Your Own

$10.99

Italian

$10.99

Old World

$11.99

Ham & Cheese

$10.99

Chick Ceaser Wrap

$10.99

Chicken Ch.Steak Wrap

$10.99

Buffalo Chicken Cheese Steak

$10.99

14" Red

14" Plain Red Pizza

$14.99

14" Arugula & Pancetta Pizza

$17.99

14" Philly Cheese Steak Pizza

$18.99

14" Buffalo Pizza

$17.99

14" Meat Lovers' Pizza

$17.99

14" Veggie Lovers' Pizza

$17.99

14" Margherita Pizza

$17.99

14" Supreme Pizza

$19.99

14" Boardwalk Pizza

$17.99

12" Cauliflower Red Pizza

$11.99

12" Gluten-Free Red Pizza

$11.99

14" RED Hawaiian

$17.99

Mini Stromboli

$6.99

Pepperoni Roll

$3.99

14" White

14" Plain White Pizza

$14.99

14" Florentine Pizza

$17.99

14" Verde Pizza

$17.99

14" WHITE Hawaiian Pizza

$17.99

14" Four-Cheese Pizza

$17.99

14" Bruschetta Pizza

$17.99

12" Cauliflower White Pizza

$11.99

12" Gluten-Free White Pizza

$11.99

12" SP. Wh.Spin. Cauliflower

$11.99

12" SP.Broc.WH.Cauliflower

$11.99

16" Red

16" Plain Red Pizza

$16.99

16" Arugula & Pancetta Pizza

$20.99

16" Philly Cheese Steak Pizza

$22.99

16" Buffalo Pizza

$20.99

16" Meat Lovers' Pizza

$20.99

16" Veggie Lovers' Pizza

$20.99

16" Margherita Pizza

$20.99

16" Supreme Pizza

$22.99

16" Boardwalk Pizza

$20.99

16" RED Hawaiian

$20.99

16" White

16" Plain White Pizza

$16.99

16" Florentine Pizza

$20.99

16" Verde Pizza

$20.99

16" WHITE Hawaiian Pizza

$20.99

16" Four-Cheese Pizza

$20.99

16" Bruschetta Pizza

$20.99

By the Slice

Slice Plain Red Pizza

$2.99

Specialty Slice Pizza

$3.75

Sicilian Slice

$3.75

1/2 PIZZA Red 14"

1/2 Arugula & Pancetta

$12.00

1/2 Boardwalk

$9.50

1/2 Buffalo

$12.00

1/2 Hawaiian

$12.00

1/2 Margherita

$12.00

1/2 Meat Lovers

$12.00

1/2 Philly Cheese Steak

$11.00

1/2 Plain

$9.50

1/2 Supreme

$12.00

1/2 Veggie Lovers

$12.00

1/2 Pie White 14"

1/2 Plain White

$9.50

1/2 Florentine

$12.00

1/2 Verde

$12.00

1/2 Hawaiian

$12.00

1/2 4-Cheese

$12.00

1/2 Bruschetta

$12.00

1/2 Pie Red 16"

1/2 Plain

$9.50

1/2 Arugula & Pancetta

$12.00

1/2 Philly Cheese Steak

$11.00

1/2 Buffalo

$12.00

1/2 Meat Lovers

$12.00

1/2 Veggie Lovers

$12.00

1/2 Margherita

$12.00

1/2 Supreme

$12.00

1/2 Boardwalk

$9.50

1/2 Hawaiian

$12.00

1/2 Pie White 16"

1/2 Plain White

$9.50

1/2 Florentine

$12.00

1/2 Verde

$12.00

1/2 Hawaiian

$12.00

1/2 4-Cheese

$12.00

1/2 Bruschetta

$12.00

Desserts

Cheesecake

$6.95

Carrot Cake

$6.95

Tiramisu

$6.95

Zeppoles

$6.95

Cannoli

$4.95

Juice

Apple Juice

$2.75

Coffee

$2.00

Hot Tea

$2.00

2 Liter Soda

Coke 2 Liter

$3.00

Diet Coke 2 Liter

$3.00

Sprite 2 Liter

$3.00

Ginger Ale 2 Liter

$3.00

Root Beer 2 Liter

$3.00

Bottled Water

Water

$2.00

Wine - Natali Vineyards

Pinot Grigio

$20.00

Chardonnay

$19.00

Moscato

$16.00

Cabernet Sauvignon

$24.00

Merlot

$18.00

Nonno's Cellar Wine

$20.00

Sauvignon Blanc

$16.00

Cranberry

$20.00

Rose'

$18.00

Tempranillo

$24.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

205 South Main Street, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210

Directions

Gallery
Claudios Pizza Kitchen image
Claudios Pizza Kitchen image
Claudios Pizza Kitchen image

Similar restaurants in your area

Molino's
orange starNo Reviews
219 S Main St Cape May Court House, NJ 08210
View restaurantnext
Nonna's Pizza Kitchen - 3159 Rt. 9 South #5
orange starNo Reviews
3159 Rt. 9 South #5 Rio Grande, NJ 08242
View restaurantnext
Fratelli's Wood Fired Pizzeria- Avalon
orange starNo Reviews
3256 DUNE DRIVE AVALON NJ 08202 Avalon, NJ 08202
View restaurantnext
Fratelli's Wood Fired Pizzeria - Sea Isle City
orange star4.2 • 546
35 50th St Sea Isle City, NJ 08243
View restaurantnext
Pizza Station serving the best pizza around
orange starNo Reviews
72 Tuckahoe Road Marmora, NJ 08223
View restaurantnext
Maurizio's Pizzeria Express 2
orange starNo Reviews
6056 harding highway Hamilton township, NJ 08330
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Cape May Court House
Avalon
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Wildwood
review star
Avg 4.8 (13 restaurants)
Sea Isle City
review star
Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)
Cape May
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Ocean City
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Somers Point
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Margate City
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Northfield
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Egg Harbor Township
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston