Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza

Claudio's Pizza

174 Reviews

$$

111 Main St

Greenport, NY 11944

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Garlic Knots
Brooklyn Style Pie
Arugula Salad

Pizza Pies

Bianca Pie

$24.00

Round Pie, Homemade Fresh Mozzarella, Grande Cheese, Ricotta, Parmigiano Reggiano, Picorino

Brooklyn Style Pie

$21.00

Round Pie, San Marzano Tomato, Grande Cheese, Pecorino

Caprese Pie

$26.00

Round Pie, Fresh Sliced Tomato, Our Own Mozzarella, Pecorino Romano, Parmigiano Romano, Garlic, Crushed Black Pepper.

Diavola Pie

$28.00

Rectangular Pie, Spicy Sopressata, Pecorino Romano, San Marzano Tomatoes, Our Own Mozzarella, Mikes Hot Honey, Calabrian Chili.

GF Vegan Grandma Pie

$26.00

Rectangular Pie, Vegan Mozzarella, Vegan Parmigiano, San Marzano Tomatoes, Garlic, Basil.

Grandma Pie

$24.00

Rectangular Pie, San Marzano Tomato, Homemade Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, Garlic, Pecorino, Parmigiano Reggiano, EVOO

Local Clam Pie

$29.00Out of stock

Round Pie, Clams, Pancetta, Parsley, Garlic, Bread Crumbs, Pecorino Romano, Lemon.

Margherita Pie

$24.00

Round Pie, Homemade Fresh Mozzarella, San Marzano Tomato, Parmigiano Reggiano, Basil, EVOO

Sausage and Pepper Pie

$28.00

Rectangular Pie, Italian Sweet Sausage, Red Peppers, Garlic, Our Own Mozzarella, San Marzano Tomatoes, Basil.

Upside Down Sicilian Pie

$24.00Out of stock

Rectangular Pie, Thick-Crust, Grande Cheese, Marinara, Pecorino Romano, Oregano, EVOO

Vegan Pie

$25.00

Rectangular Pie, Marinara, Cherry Tomato, Assorted Mushroom, Red Onion, Red Peppers, Spinach, Garlic, Basil.

Pepperoni Pie

$25.00

Round Pie, Local Brooklyn Spicy Pepperoni, Marinara, Shredded Mozzarella, Pecorino Romano, Parmigiano Reggiano.

Vodka Pie

$25.00

Heroes

Meatball Hero

$12.00

House-made meatballs, marinara, basil, our own mozzarella, semolina roll.

Sausage & Pepper Hero

$12.00

Italian sweet sausage, peppers, onions, garlic, semolina roll.

Chicken Parm Hero

$12.00

Breaded chicken cutlet, marinara, our own mozzarella, pecorino romano, parmigiano reggiano, semolina roll.

Mix And Match 4

$45.00Out of stock

Salads

Caprese Salad

$11.00

Our homemade mozzarella, sliced tomato, basil, balsamic reduction, EVOO, cracked black pepper.

Arugula Salad

$11.00

Cherry tomatoes, parmigiano reggiano, lemon and olive oil dressing.

Winter Salad

$12.00

Pears, walnuts, gorgonzola, mesclun greens, raspberry walnut vinaigrette.

Sides

Garlic Knots

$4.00

Three (3) Knots, Pecorino Romano, Parmigiano Reggiano, Chopped Parsley.

Side of Marinara

$1.00

Side Of Mike's Hot Honey

$2.00

Vegan Parmesan Cheese

$1.00Out of stock

Fountain Drinks

16oz

$3.00

22oz

$4.00

N/A Beverages

San Benedetto Sparkling

$3.75

San Benedetto Still

$3.00

Poland Spring

$2.00

Can Soda

$2.00Out of stock

Gatorade

$3.50

Boylan Sodas

Boylan Black Cherry

$3.75

Boylan Orange

$3.75

Boylan Diet Cream

$3.75

Boylan Ginger Ale

$3.75

Boylan Grape

$3.75

Boylan Reg Cream

$3.75

Boylan Root Beer

$3.75

Boylan Seltzer

$3.75

Boylan Cane Cola

$3.75

Beer

BTL Allagash

$7.00

CN Bluepoint Toasted

$7.00Out of stock

CN Corona Extra

$6.00

CN Montauk Wave Chaser

$7.00Out of stock

BTL Peroni

$7.00

CN Shelter Island

$7.00

BTL Budweiser

$7.00

BTL Heineken

$7.00

BTL Hein Zero

$6.00

BTL Brooklyn Lager

$7.00

CN Greenport Seasonal

$7.00

BTL Stella Artois

$7.00Out of stock

BTL Lagunitas IPA

$7.00

CN Michelob Ultra

$5.00Out of stock

CN Coors Light

$5.00Out of stock

Wine

Pinot Grigio, Gotham Project 250ml

$13.00

Cabernet Sauvignon, Merf Wines

$15.00

Sparkling, Frizzante, 'Frico'

$13.00

Rose, Chateau Maris

$14.00

Lambrusco - Sparkling Red

$13.00

Bridge Lane Rose

$18.00

Wölffer Dry Rose Cider

$12.00Out of stock

Canned Cocktails

White Claw Black Cherry

$7.00

High Noon Watermelon

$8.00

Mango Caipirinha

$13.00Out of stock

Onda

$7.00Out of stock

ice cream flavors

Chocoholic Ice Cream

$4.00

Cookie Dough Ice Cream

$4.00

Vanilla Brownie Ice Cream

$4.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markLive Music
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markBuffet
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Homemade mozzarella and Italian flour are the heart of our new Claudio's Pizza shop. With fresh pies and slices, Claudio's Pizza is a family eatery offering a delicious variety of toppings, heroes and even meatballs that bring Italian grandmas to life.

Location

111 Main St, Greenport, NY 11944

Directions

Gallery
Claudio's Pizza image
Claudio's Pizza image
Claudio's Pizza image

Similar restaurants in your area

Harbor Market Kitchen - Catering
orange starNo Reviews
184 Division Street Sag Harbor, NY 11963
View restaurantnext
Harbor Market & Kitchen
orange star4.2 • 200
184 Division Street Sag Harbor, NY 11963
View restaurantnext
Best Pizza & Dive Bar
orange star4.2 • 114
2095 Montauk Hwy Amagansett, NY 11930
View restaurantnext
Mr. G's Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 195
452 Williams St New London, CT 06320
View restaurantnext
The Plum Tomato - Salem
orange starNo Reviews
1 New London Rd #16 Salem, CT 06420
View restaurantnext
Mango's Wood-Fired Pizza Co.
orange star4.0 • 275
27 Coogan Blvd Mystic, CT 06355
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Greenport

PORT Waterfront Bar and Grill
orange star4.5 • 390
104 3rd St Greenport, NY 11944
View restaurantnext
Brick Oven La Capricciosa Pizza
orange star4.3 • 183
135 3rd st #24 Greenport, NY 11944
View restaurantnext
Claudio's On Main
orange star4.3 • 174
111 Main St greenport, NY 11944
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Greenport
Shelter Island Heights
review star
No reviews yet
Sag Harbor
review star
Avg 4 (12 restaurants)
Bridgehampton
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Amagansett
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Old Saybrook
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
East Hampton
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Southampton
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
Madison
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Niantic
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston