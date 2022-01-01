  • Home
  • /
  • Spring
  • /
  • Claws Boil & Bar - 16000 Stuebner Airline Rd. suite M.
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Claws Boil & Bar 16000 Stuebner Airline Rd. suite M.

review star

No reviews yet

16000 Stuebner Airline Rd. suite M.

Spring, TX 77379

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Claws Egg Rolls
Grilled Seafood
Spicy Crawfish Cajun Fried Rice

BOIL

Crawfish

$8.00+Out of stock

By The Pound

Shrimp

$15.00

By The Pound

Mussels

$10.00

By The Pound

Blue Crab

Out of stock

By The Pound

Snow Crab

$32.00

By The Pound

King Crab ( 3 legs)

$58.00

By The Pound

Seasonal Catch

Out of stock

Lobster Tail (1)

$20.00

SNACK

Seafood Gumbo

$9.00

Sausage, Shrimp with white rice on side

Fried Calamari

$9.00

Claws Egg Rolls

$7.00

French Fries

$6.00

Truffles Fries

$8.00

Cajun Fries

$7.00

Sweet Potatoes Fries

$7.00

Bacon Wrapped Shrimp

$11.00

Firecracker Shrimp

$11.00

6 O'CLOCK SHRIMP COCKTAIL

$11.00

Fried Oysters

$10.00

WINGS

6 Wings

$10.00

10 Wings

$15.00

MAIN

Butterfly Shrimp

$16.00

Spicy Crawfish Cajun Fried Rice

$14.00

CLAWS Fried Rice

$12.00

Cajun Garlic Chicken Pasta

$16.00

Fried Catfish

$17.00

Grilled Seafood

Served with CLAWS Fried Rice and Grilled Veggies

Fried Platter - 1 Fried Catfish, 3 Fried Butterfly Shrimp, 3 Fried Oysters

$18.00

Fish Tacos (3)

$12.00

Shrimp Tacos (3)

$14.00

Chicken Wrap

$17.00Out of stock

Asian Salad

$9.00

Caesar Salad

$8.00

Banh Mi Burger

$16.00Out of stock

Hot Chicken

$12.00Out of stock

Served with sliced pickles, sliced bread and French fries

Salt Toasted Jumbo Shrimp (6) w/ Butter White Rice

$20.00

RAW OYSTERS

East Coast Oysters - $3 each

$3.00+

Mayflower Point - MA

$3.00+Out of stock

Gulf Coast

$12.00+Out of stock

KIDS

Chicken Fingers and Fries

$7.00

DESSERT

Fried Banana Wonton w/ Vanilla Ice Cream

$6.00

Italian Cream Cake

$6.00

SPECIALS

Dungeness Crab (Whole)

$25.00

Drinks

Bottled Water

$2.50

Claws Refresher

$6.50

Coconut Shaved-Ice Coffee

$6.00

Coke

$2.99

Cranberry Juice

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Fanta Orange

$2.99

Fever Tree: Ginger Beer

$4.50

Fever Tree: Tonic Water

$4.50

Flavored Lemonade

$3.50

Flavored Tea

$3.49

Grapefruit Juice

$2.99

Pineapple Juice

$2.99

Pink Lemonade

$2.99

Redbull

$4.50

Redbull: Sugar-free

$4.50

Shirley Temple

$3.49

Sprite

$2.99

Tea

$2.99

Topo Chico

$3.50

Viet Iced Coffee

$5.00

Virgin Bloody Mary

$6.99

Virgin Pina Colada

$6.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

16000 Stuebner Airline Rd. suite M., Spring, TX 77379

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Grab N Go Tacos
orange star4.5 • 2,285
7826 Louetta Rd Spring, TX 77379
View restaurantnext
Vina Deli
orange starNo Reviews
7306 Louetta Drive Spring, TX 77379
View restaurantnext
Oriental Garden Chinese - 16734 Champion Forest Dr
orange starNo Reviews
16734 Champion Forest Dr Klein, TX 77379
View restaurantnext
Dripped Birria - Spring
orange starNo Reviews
3675 Cypress Creek Parkway Houston, TX 77068
View restaurantnext
Bunslut - Spring
orange starNo Reviews
3675 Cypress Creek Parkway Houston, TX 77068
View restaurantnext
Rockfish Seafood Grill - Champions Houston - 5500 FM 1960 RD W
orange starNo Reviews
5500 FM 1960 RD W Houston, TX 77069
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Spring

Crust Pizza Rayford
orange star4.8 • 2,870
3535 Rayford Rd Spring, TX 77386
View restaurantnext
Grab N Go Tacos
orange star4.5 • 2,285
7826 Louetta Rd Spring, TX 77379
View restaurantnext
Salata - F - 045 - Louetta Pines
orange star4.7 • 1,706
1600 Louetta Spring, TX 77388
View restaurantnext
Salata - F - 109 - Sawdust
orange star4.8 • 1,672
314 Sawdust Rd Spring, TX 77380
View restaurantnext
b.good - Spring TX
orange star4.6 • 1,404
2162 Spring Stuebner Rd Spring, TX 77389
View restaurantnext
Uni Sushi - Woodlands
orange star4.3 • 1,272
9595 Six Pines Drive The Woodlands, TX 77380
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Spring
Humble
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
Kingwood
review star
Avg 4.8 (14 restaurants)
Tomball
review star
Avg 4.6 (28 restaurants)
Conroe
review star
Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)
Cypress
review star
Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)
Houston
review star
Avg 4.4 (987 restaurants)
Magnolia
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Bellaire
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Montgomery
review star
Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston