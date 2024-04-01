Clawsons Wheel House 820 us hwy 101
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 12:00 pm, 1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 12:00 pm, 1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 12:00 pm, 1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 12:00 pm, 1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 12:00 pm, 1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 12:00 pm, 1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 12:00 pm, 1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
820 us hwy 101, Florence, OR 97439
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Playhouse and Green Room - 208 Laurel St
No Reviews
208 Laurel St Florence, OR 97439
View restaurant
Oregon Coast Pizzeria - 2165 Winchester Ave.
No Reviews
2165 Winchester Ave. Reedport, OR 97467
View restaurant