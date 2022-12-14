Clawson's 1905 425 Front Street
425 Front Street
Beaufort, NC 28516
Popular Items
Starters
Basket Of Fries
Basket of Kettle Chips
House fried kettle chips served with ranch dressing
BBQ Shrimp
Golden fried shrimp tossed in our maple bourbon BBQ sauce.
Chicken wings dozen
Coated in spicy buffalo, mapple bourbon BBQ or hot sauce and served with celery and ranch or blue cheese
Chicken wings half dozen
Coated in spicy buffalo, mapple bourbon BBQ or hot sauce and served with celery and ranch or blue cheese
Buffalo Shrimp
Enjoy it plain or tossed in our spicy Buffalo sauce
Cheddar Chips
Kettle chips loaded with bacon, green onion, cheddar cheese and served with ranch dressing.
Cheddar-Bacon Fries
French fries loaded with bacon, green onion, cheddar cheese and served with ranch dressing.
Chicken Tenders
Buttermilk fried with your choice of sauce or dressing
Crab Cake
Pan seared crab cake over sauteed corn, onion, pepper and spinach with chipotle aioli.
Hot Crab Dip
A creamy dip loaded with blue crab and served with flatbread.
Pimento Cheese
Jon's spicy Southern style pimento cheese served with toasted flatbread
The Onion Rings
Enormous hand cut onion rings, fried and served with remoulade sauce.
Angus Burgers
Angus Burger
A half-pound of hand pattied Certified Angus Beef* with lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion
Blowing Rock Burger
Both sweet & savory. Our half-pound angus burger topped with bacon, cheddar & maple bourbon BBQ sauce
Pimento Cheeseburger
Our half-pound angus burger topped with fried jalapenos & Jon's famous, spicy southern style pimento cheese
Fried Seafood Platters
Choose 2 Combo
Choice of 2 fried seafoods and 2 sides Shrimp, Flounder or Oysters (add $2.00)
Choose 3 Combo
3 fried seafoods and 2 sides Shrimp, Flounder & Oysters
Flounder
Golden Fried Flounder with two sides
Oysters
Golden Fried Oysters with two sides
Shrimp
Golden Fried Shrimp with two sides
Kids
Cheese Quesadilla
cheddar cheese quesadilla on a flour tortilla with 1 side
Cheeseburger
certified angus beef cheeseburger with 1 side
Chicken Tenders
2 fried chicken tenders with 1 side and dipping sauce
Grilled Cheese
grilled cheese sandwich with 1 side
Hamburger
certified angus beef hamburger with 1 side
Shrimp Basket
fried shrimp with 1 side
Turkey and Cheese Sandwich
turkey and cheddar cheese sandwich on white bread with 1 side
Sandwiches
Crab Cake Burger
One of our crab cakes with mixed greens, tomato & remoulade sauce on a toasted brioche bun
Flounder Burger
Golden fried with cole slaw & remoulade sauce on a brioche bun.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Sweat tea brined grilled chicken breast on a grilled bun with lettuce and tomato
Oyster Burger
Golden fried with cole slaw & remoulade sauce on a brioche bun.
Pimento Cheese BLT
Jon's famous spicy Southern style pimento cheese with applewood smoked bacon, tomato & greens on white or wheat toast
Pulled Pork
House smoked pulled pork BBQ with mild heat on a brioche bun with cole slaw and choice of side
Shrimp Burger
Golden fried with cole slaw & remoulade sauce on a brioche bun.
Southern Chicken Sandwich
Clawson's buttermilk fried chicken breast on a grilled bun with pickles
The Rueben
Hand shaved corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese & 1000 island dressing grilled or marble rye bread
Turkey & Cranberry
Shaved turkey, cranberry jam, swiss & spinach on house made cinnamon raisin toast
Seafood
Crab Cakes
Two pan seared crab cakes with chipotle aioli over starch and sauteed vegetables
Fish & Chips
Flounder, crispy fried in our "Fishtowne Brew House" tempura beer batter and served with kettle chips
Shrimp Mac & Cheese
A four-cheese cream sauce over cavatappi pasta with bacon & scallions and topped with fried shrimp
Mahi Mahi
Caribbean Jerk Mahi with pineapple salsa served over coconut saffron rice and sauteed vegetables
Shrimp Scampi
Sauteed shrimp, tomatoes & spinach tossed in a garlic white wine sauce over cavatappi pasta
Shrimp Grits
SmokeHouse
BBQ Mac & cheese
A four-cheese cream sauce over cavatappi pasta with bacon and scallions topped with our pulled pork BBQ
Chicken Mac & Cheese
A four-cheese cream sauce over cavatappi pasta with bacon and scallions topped with 3 fried chicken tenders
Mixed Grill
Daily combo of three items, smokehouse and seafood served over starch and sauteed vegetables
Ribeye
A 12oz house cut of Certified Angus Beef. Dry rubbed with our house seasoning and served with starch and sauteed vegetables.
Smoke House BBQ
A half pound of our house smoked pulled pork BBQ with mild heat served with baked beans and cole slaw
SmokeHouse Ribs full rack
A full rack of our house smoked ribs served with baked beans and cole slaw
SmokeHouse Ribs half rack
A half rack of our house smoked ribs served with baked beans and cole slaw
Soups & Salads
Grilled Chicken Salad
Mixed greens, grilled chicken, feta, blueberries, local melon, balsamic drizzle and carrot
Clam Chowder Bowl
Made in the Down East style. Broth based and packed with clams.
Clam Chowder Cup
Made in the Down East style. Broth based and packed with clams.
Crab Cake Salad
Pan seared crab cake topped with chipotle aioli served over mixed greens with tomato, carrot, red onion and a piece of banana nut bread
Garden Salad
An entree mixed green salad with carrots, cucumber, onion, tomato and a piece of our homemade banana nut bread
House Salad
side salad with mixed greens, carrots, cucumber, onion and tomato
Mahi Salad
Caribbean Jerk Mahi with pineapple salsa served over mixed greens with tomato, carrot, red onion and cucumbers
Seafood Bisque Bowl
Creamy & Loaded with scallops and shirmp
Seafood Bisque Cup
Creamy & Loaded with scallops and shirmp
Spinach Salad
Spinach, fried shrimp, feta, blueberries, local melon, balsamic drizzle and carrot
Specials
Side Items
Bacon Cheese Fries
Banana Bread
Beans
Broccoli Salad
Cheese Fries
Cole slaw
French Fries
House Salad
Kettle Chips
Mashed Potato
Mashed Potatoes are available at 4:00 pm daily
Sauteed Vegetables
Stone ground cheese grits
W/ Burger
W/ Crab Cake
One pan seared crab cake
W/ Fried Chicken
3 fried chicken tenders
W/ Fried Oysters
4 oz side of fried oysters
W/ Fried Shrimp
4 oz side of fried shrimp
W/ Grilled Chicken
grilled chicken breast
W/ Mahi
6 oz side of grilled mahi
W/ pulled pork
Dessert
a la mode
Carrot Cake
Three layers of perfectly spiced carrot cake with walnuts & cream cheese frosting
Chocolate Brownie Sundae
A classic chocolate brownie topped with vanilla ice cream, homemade whipped cream, chocolate sauce & a cherry
Death By Chocolate
Decadant with rich chocolate layers, chocolate frosting & freshly whipped cream
Key Lime Pie
The sweet, rich & tart Coastal Classic topped with fresly whipped cream
The Mud Pie
This one is a Clawson's classic & was featured in "Southern Living" magazine. Chocolatey Rocky Road ice cream spread over an Oreo cookie crust, then topped with chocolate sauce, almonds & freshly whipped cream
Zucchini Cake
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
Welcome to Clawson's 1905 Restaurant & Pub
425 Front Street, Beaufort, NC 28516