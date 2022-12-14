Restaurant header imageView gallery

Clawson's 1905 425 Front Street

review star

No reviews yet

425 Front Street

Beaufort, NC 28516

Popular Items

Angus Burger
The Onion Rings
Crab Cake Burger

Starters

Basket Of Fries

$8.95

Basket of Kettle Chips

$8.95

House fried kettle chips served with ranch dressing

BBQ Shrimp

$14.95

Golden fried shrimp tossed in our maple bourbon BBQ sauce.

Chicken wings dozen

$22.95

Coated in spicy buffalo, mapple bourbon BBQ or hot sauce and served with celery and ranch or blue cheese

Chicken wings half dozen

$12.95

Coated in spicy buffalo, mapple bourbon BBQ or hot sauce and served with celery and ranch or blue cheese

Buffalo Shrimp

$14.95

Enjoy it plain or tossed in our spicy Buffalo sauce

Cheddar Chips

$14.95

Kettle chips loaded with bacon, green onion, cheddar cheese and served with ranch dressing.

Cheddar-Bacon Fries

$15.95

French fries loaded with bacon, green onion, cheddar cheese and served with ranch dressing.

Chicken Tenders

$12.95

Buttermilk fried with your choice of sauce or dressing

Crab Cake

$14.95

Pan seared crab cake over sauteed corn, onion, pepper and spinach with chipotle aioli.

Hot Crab Dip

Hot Crab Dip

$15.95

A creamy dip loaded with blue crab and served with flatbread.

Pimento Cheese

$10.95

Jon's spicy Southern style pimento cheese served with toasted flatbread

The Onion Rings

$12.95

Enormous hand cut onion rings, fried and served with remoulade sauce.

Angus Burgers

Angus Burger

$14.95

A half-pound of hand pattied Certified Angus Beef* with lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion

Blowing Rock Burger

$17.95

Both sweet & savory. Our half-pound angus burger topped with bacon, cheddar & maple bourbon BBQ sauce

Pimento Cheeseburger

$17.95

Our half-pound angus burger topped with fried jalapenos & Jon's famous, spicy southern style pimento cheese

Fried Seafood Platters

Choose 2 Combo

$25.95

Choice of 2 fried seafoods and 2 sides Shrimp, Flounder or Oysters (add $2.00)

Choose 3 Combo

$30.95

3 fried seafoods and 2 sides Shrimp, Flounder & Oysters

Flounder

$23.95

Golden Fried Flounder with two sides

Oysters

$30.95

Golden Fried Oysters with two sides

Shrimp

$24.95

Golden Fried Shrimp with two sides

Kids

Cheese Quesadilla

$6.95

cheddar cheese quesadilla on a flour tortilla with 1 side

Cheeseburger

$8.95

certified angus beef cheeseburger with 1 side

Chicken Tenders

$7.95

2 fried chicken tenders with 1 side and dipping sauce

Grilled Cheese

$6.95

grilled cheese sandwich with 1 side

Hamburger

$7.95

certified angus beef hamburger with 1 side

Shrimp Basket

$8.95

fried shrimp with 1 side

Turkey and Cheese Sandwich

$7.50

turkey and cheddar cheese sandwich on white bread with 1 side

Sandwiches

Crab Cake Burger

$15.95

One of our crab cakes with mixed greens, tomato & remoulade sauce on a toasted brioche bun

Flounder Burger

$14.95

Golden fried with cole slaw & remoulade sauce on a brioche bun.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$14.95

Sweat tea brined grilled chicken breast on a grilled bun with lettuce and tomato

Oyster Burger

$16.95

Golden fried with cole slaw & remoulade sauce on a brioche bun.

Pimento Cheese BLT

$10.95

Jon's famous spicy Southern style pimento cheese with applewood smoked bacon, tomato & greens on white or wheat toast

Pulled Pork

$10.95

House smoked pulled pork BBQ with mild heat on a brioche bun with cole slaw and choice of side

Shrimp Burger

$14.95

Golden fried with cole slaw & remoulade sauce on a brioche bun.

Southern Chicken Sandwich

$14.95

Clawson's buttermilk fried chicken breast on a grilled bun with pickles

The Rueben

$15.95

Hand shaved corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese & 1000 island dressing grilled or marble rye bread

Turkey & Cranberry

$14.95

Shaved turkey, cranberry jam, swiss & spinach on house made cinnamon raisin toast

Seafood

Crab Cakes

$26.95

Two pan seared crab cakes with chipotle aioli over starch and sauteed vegetables

Fish & Chips

$19.95

Flounder, crispy fried in our "Fishtowne Brew House" tempura beer batter and served with kettle chips

Shrimp Mac & Cheese

$21.95

A four-cheese cream sauce over cavatappi pasta with bacon & scallions and topped with fried shrimp

Mahi Mahi

$24.95

Caribbean Jerk Mahi with pineapple salsa served over coconut saffron rice and sauteed vegetables

Shrimp Scampi

$21.95

Sauteed shrimp, tomatoes & spinach tossed in a garlic white wine sauce over cavatappi pasta

Shrimp Grits

$23.95

SmokeHouse

BBQ Mac & cheese

$19.95

A four-cheese cream sauce over cavatappi pasta with bacon and scallions topped with our pulled pork BBQ

Chicken Mac & Cheese

$19.95

A four-cheese cream sauce over cavatappi pasta with bacon and scallions topped with 3 fried chicken tenders

Mixed Grill

$32.95

Daily combo of three items, smokehouse and seafood served over starch and sauteed vegetables

Ribeye

$34.95

A 12oz house cut of Certified Angus Beef. Dry rubbed with our house seasoning and served with starch and sauteed vegetables.

Smoke House BBQ

$16.95

A half pound of our house smoked pulled pork BBQ with mild heat served with baked beans and cole slaw

SmokeHouse Ribs full rack

$41.95

A full rack of our house smoked ribs served with baked beans and cole slaw

SmokeHouse Ribs half rack

$25.95

A half rack of our house smoked ribs served with baked beans and cole slaw

Soups & Salads

All entree salads are served with a piece of our homemade banana nut bread

Grilled Chicken Salad

$18.95

Mixed greens, grilled chicken, feta, blueberries, local melon, balsamic drizzle and carrot

Clam Chowder Bowl

$9.95

Made in the Down East style. Broth based and packed with clams.

Clam Chowder Cup

$7.95

Made in the Down East style. Broth based and packed with clams.

Crab Cake Salad

$20.95

Pan seared crab cake topped with chipotle aioli served over mixed greens with tomato, carrot, red onion and a piece of banana nut bread

Garden Salad

$14.00

An entree mixed green salad with carrots, cucumber, onion, tomato and a piece of our homemade banana nut bread

House Salad

$8.00

side salad with mixed greens, carrots, cucumber, onion and tomato

Mahi Salad

$22.95

Caribbean Jerk Mahi with pineapple salsa served over mixed greens with tomato, carrot, red onion and cucumbers

Seafood Bisque Bowl

$10.95Out of stock

Creamy & Loaded with scallops and shirmp

Seafood Bisque Cup

$8.95

Creamy & Loaded with scallops and shirmp

Spinach Salad

$18.95

Spinach, fried shrimp, feta, blueberries, local melon, balsamic drizzle and carrot

Specials

App Special

$12.95

Fresh Catch

$24.95Out of stock

Pint of Pimento Cheese

$12.50

Quart of Pimento Cheese

$25.00

Side Items

Bacon Cheese Fries

$6.95

Banana Bread

$2.50

Beans

$5.50

Broccoli Salad

$5.50

Cheese Fries

$5.95

Cole slaw

$5.50

French Fries

$5.50

House Salad

$8.00

side salad with mixed greens, carrots, cucumber, onion and tomato

Kettle Chips

$5.50

Mashed Potato

$5.50

Mashed Potatoes are available at 4:00 pm daily

Sauteed Vegetables

$5.50

Stone ground cheese grits

$5.50

W/ Burger

$8.00

W/ Crab Cake

$14.00

One pan seared crab cake

W/ Fried Chicken

$8.00

3 fried chicken tenders

W/ Fried Oysters

$16.00

4 oz side of fried oysters

W/ Fried Shrimp

$13.00

4 oz side of fried shrimp

W/ Grilled Chicken

$8.00

grilled chicken breast

W/ Mahi

$14.00

6 oz side of grilled mahi

W/ pulled pork

$5.00

Dessert

a la mode

$2.00

Carrot Cake

$8.50

Three layers of perfectly spiced carrot cake with walnuts & cream cheese frosting

Chocolate Brownie Sundae

$8.50

A classic chocolate brownie topped with vanilla ice cream, homemade whipped cream, chocolate sauce & a cherry

Death By Chocolate

$8.50

Decadant with rich chocolate layers, chocolate frosting & freshly whipped cream

Key Lime Pie

$8.50

The sweet, rich & tart Coastal Classic topped with fresly whipped cream

The Mud Pie

$8.50

This one is a Clawson's classic & was featured in "Southern Living" magazine. Chocolatey Rocky Road ice cream spread over an Oreo cookie crust, then topped with chocolate sauce, almonds & freshly whipped cream

Zucchini Cake

$8.50Out of stock
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Welcome to Clawson's 1905 Restaurant & Pub

Location

425 Front Street, Beaufort, NC 28516

Directions

Clawson's 1905 image
Clawson's 1905 image
Main pic

