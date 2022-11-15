Restaurant header imageView gallery

Caldwell County Mexi-Q

173 Reviews

$

546 N Gilbert Rd

Gilbert, AZ 85234

Order Again

Popular Items

Brisket Birria Taco
Mexi-Q Twinkie
Smoked Carnitas Taco

Specials Pick Up on Nov. 23 Only

Whole Chicken (feeds 3-4)

Whole Chicken (feeds 3-4)

$20.00

Whole Chicken perfectly seasoned. perfectly smoked.

Whole Brisket (feeds 15-20)

Whole Brisket (feeds 15-20)

$160.00

Whole Pork Butt (feeds 10-12)

$65.00

Whole Smoked Pork Butt Average smoked weight about 4.5 lbs

Full Rack of Ribs

$25.00

Pan Roasted Cream Elote

$25.00

Mexi-Q

Brisket Birria Taco

Brisket Birria Taco

$5.00

Yellow corn tortilla lightly fried and folded on half, filled with brisket birria, white cheese, onions and cilantro. Served with consome

Brisket Tostada

Brisket Tostada

$8.00

Corn Tortilla shell topped with refried beans, prime brisket, pico de gallo, cotija cheese and red sauce.

Smoke Green Chili Burro

$9.00

12" Flour tortilla filled with smoke green chili, and Monterey Jack cheese

Mexi-Q Twinkie

Mexi-Q Twinkie

$4.00

Fresh Jalapeno filled with prime brisket, white cream cheese sauce, wrapped on bacon and smoked.

Smoked Carnitas Taco

$4.00

Soft Flour tortilla folded on half filled with smoke green chili, onions and cilantro

Meat by the pound

Prime Brisket

Prime Brisket

$32.00

Moist and tender mesquite smoked prime brisket. Your choice of lean or juicy brisket. 2-3 servings per pound.

pulled pork

$20.00

A Barbeque Classic. Lightly seasoned pork that is shredded manually. 3-4 servings per pound.

Full Rack Ribs

$29.00

St. Louis style pork ribs, mesquite smoked with a dry rub. A full rack includes 12 ribs.

Half Rack Ribs

$19.00

St. Louis style pork ribs, mesquite smoked with a dry rub. A half rack includes 6 ribs.

Ribs (By the lb)

$20.00

St. Louis style pork ribs, mesquite smoked with a dry rub. Ordered by weight (lbs).

Half Chicken

$16.00

The Half chicken!!! A delicious half of marinated, smoked chicken. served with tortillas, pico de gallo, red pickle onions, jalapeno and salsa. Make your own TACOS!

Sausage Link

Sausage Link

$7.00

Mesquite smoked sausage, mixed with pork and beef. Flavored with jalapeno and creamy cheddar cheese. Includes two sausages per order.

Sausage Half Link

$3.50

Mesquite smoked sausage, mixed with pork and beef. Flavored with jalapeno and creamy cheddar cheese. Includes one sausage per order.

Sausage (By the Lb)

$24.00

Sandwiches (is)

All the Sandwiches include one Individual side

El General Patton

$17.00

1/3 pound of chopped prime brisket, 1/3 pound of pulled pork and 1/4 pound of sausage. Served with one individual side.

Dixie ''V''

Dixie ''V''

$15.00

/3 pound of our delicious chopped prime brisket on a Hawaiian roll. Served with one individual side.

East Side Pig

East Side Pig

$12.00

1/3 pound of pulled pork on a Hawaiian roll. Served with one individual side.

Platters (is)

ALL BBQ

$43.00

1/3 lb each of prime brisket, pulled pork, St louis ribs, jalapeno cheddar cheese sausage and two individual sides.

MEXI-BBQ

$53.00

1/3 lb each of prime brisket, pulled pork, and jalapeno cheddar cheese sausage, two brisket birria tacos, two mexi-q twinkies, one brisket tostada and two individual sides

Sides

Julio's Mac 'N Cheese

Our own house creation, a creamy and flavorful combination of multiple cheeses and green chiles as part of the sauce.

Lala's Pinto Beans

A flavorful sauce including pinto beans, pulled pork, onions, and jalapenos.

Grandma's Calabacitas

Grandma's Calabacitas

Calabacitas are a delicious, healthy side dish. It is made with simple ingredients like Mexican Grey Squach, onions, garlic, tomatoes, green chiles and jack cheese

Roasted Creamed Elote

Roasted Creamed Elote

It is a simple homemade creamed corn. corn is cooked with onions, red and green bell peppers, whipped cream and some spices.

Extras

Pico de Gallo

$2.00

Tortillas (4)

$2.00

Consome

$2.50

Desserts

Chocolate Chip

$2.50

NA Beverage

Fountain Drink

$2.50

Bottled Water

$1.50

Bottled Mexican Coke

$3.50

Bottled Fanta Orange

$3.50Out of stock

Bottled Squart

$3.50

Bottled Big Red Soda

$3.50

Bottled Root Beer

$3.50

Bottled Vanilla Cream

$3.50

Bottled Jarritos Mandarin

$3.50

Bottled Jarritos Pineapple

$3.50

Bottled Jarritos Fruit Punch

$3.50

Bottled Jarritos Tamarindo

$3.50

Shirts/Hats

Tee Shirts

$15.00
Hat

Hat

$25.00

Sauces

House Sauce

$8.00

Hot & Sweet Sauce

$8.00

Mustard Sauce

$8.00

Green Tomatillo Sauce

$9.00

Red Guajillo Sauce

$9.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markDrive-Thru
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

546 N Gilbert Rd, Gilbert, AZ 85234

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Caldwell County Mexi-Q image

