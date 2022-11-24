Clay Oven Indian Cuisine

Pilsner (Czech), Heater Allen "Pils" 16oz

$5.00 +

5% ABV. This is our take on the renowned Bohemian-style pale lager that you might find in Bavaria or the Czech Republic. When coming up with the recipe for Pils owner/brewmaster, Rick, brewed 17 batches of this beer to make it perfect. The recipe is based on the traditional and beloved Pilsner Urquell, which is why we have chosen not to filter our beer and why our lagering time is as long as it is--from brewday to when we can or keg Pils it is at least eight weeks. Our Pilsner is a little more golden, rounder, and a little more malt driven than many other versions. The beer possesses strong hop character that is balanced by its rich, round, malty palate. Refreshing and balanced.