Clay Oven Indian Cuisine
1,328 Reviews
$$
4250 Barranca Parkway
L
Irvine, CA 92604
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Snacks
From The Tandoor
Turmeric Tandoori Chicken
Jidori chicken grilled on the bone, all-natural marinade, and fresh spices.
Tandoor Smoked Baby Back Ribs
Mango-ginger marinade, finished to perfection in the tandoor.
Wagyu Hanger Steak
Marinated with yogurt and spices for 2 days, 16ish oz, mesquite grilled. This is really just here because it's our favorite cut and now we can eat it all the time.
Tandoori Kurobuta Porkchop
Heritage Pork. Tamarind glaze, mesquite grilled. 32oz-ish, medium rare. We don't know why it's so large either.
Chicken Tikka
Jidori chicken brochettes in an all-natural marinade with yogurt and fresh herbs.
Curries
Chicken Tikka Masala
Charred Jidori chicken breast simmered in our famous yogurt and tomato sauce
Kashmiri Chicken
Our family favorite. Jidori chicken breast, hints of fennel, cardamom, and fenugreek. Dairy-free.
Chicken Vindaloo
Jidori chicken breast and organic potatoes in a spicy habanero sauce. Dairy-free.
Figged Up Chicken
Free-range Jidori chicken breast in a homemade yogurt curry with our own fresh-picked Mission figs. Gluten-free.
Lamb Roganjosh
Lean New Zealand Awhi lamb slow-braised in a hearty sauce of ginger, garlic, spices. Dairy-free.
Lamb Vindaloo
Spicy habanero sauce, lean New Zealand Awhi lamb, organic potatoes. Dairy-free.
Figged Up Lamb
Lean lamb in a homemade yogurt curry with fresh-picked Mission and Calimyrna figs
Duck Vindaloo
Mary’s free-range duck breast, Scotch Bonnet and Aji Limon peppers, organic potatoes. Dairy-free.
Kerala Shrimp
Fresh sustainable Black Tiger shrimp in a delectable mango-coconut sauce. Dairy-free.
Pondicherry Fish Curry
Wild Falkland Islands Chilean Sea Bass in a tomato, coconut, and herb curry
Rabbit Curry
Organic free-range Penryn Ranch rabbit leg, vadouvan-spice curry. Dairy-free.
Vegetarian
Paneer Tikka Masala
Our homemade cheese simmered in a sauce of tomatoes, yogurt, and spices
Saag Paneer
Organic spinach with Indian cheese
Saag Alu
Organic spinach, potatoes
Gobhi Matar
Organic cauliflower and farm green peas, Indian spices
Not Black Daal
Organic lentils of the day, slow cooked, mild spices
Alu Gobhi
Organic cauliflower and potatoes with Indian spices
Choti Gobhi
Organic brussels sprouts, tomato masala
Squash Masala
Organic butternut squash, Chef’s secret spice mix (we truly don’t know, it’s a secret)
Baigan Bhurtha
Organic minced roasted eggplant, onions, tomatoes
Chana Masala
Organic chickpeas spiced with turmeric, coriander, and herbs in a light tomato sauce. Vegan and gluten-free.
Rice and Sides
Cumin Rice
Aromatic Basmati rice
Raita
Homemade spiced yogurt
Kachumber Salad
Lightly pickled onions, tomatoes, Figaro cucumbers, cilantro, lemon juice, spices
Large Mint Chutney
8oz. Made fresh every day. It goes on everything. There's no wrong way to use it
Infamous Hot Sauce 5oz Bottle
Carolina Reaper, Trinidad Moruga Scorpion, Ghost Pepper, etc., etc.
Tikka Masala Sauce
Clay Oven’s Tikka Masala sauce. 16oz.
Breads
Drinks
Dessert
Selected Wine Pairings
Picpoul, Domaine de la Damase 2020 Vin de Pays de Vaucluse
Organically farmed “Picpoul de Violes.” The wine is light, fresh, and way too easy drinking. Sourced from one small vineyard in the Vin de Pays de Vaucluse region close to the village of Violes where Sebastien Latour and his family live and make wine. Fermented and briefly aged in stainless steel. Picpoul is literally summer in a bottle – delicious green apple, lemon and lime zest on the nose with a distinctive minerality to match the fruit.
Bordeaux, Chateau Hautbessac Entre Deux Mers 2017
This is an organic and sustainable Bourdeaux blend of Sauvignon Blanc and Muscadelle. Lemon-zest and grapefruit flavors shoot through this intensely fruity wine. Textured with zippy acidity. Long, fresh finish.
Beaujolais Villages (Gamay), Karim Vionnet 2018
This Gamay is organically and bio-dynamically produced from 2 different parcels surrounded Morgon, fermented and matured in fibreglass and cement. Cranberry, dark cherry, framboise jam, violets, bonbons, oregano, graphite scents. The wine is soft, supple and juicy, with a rich, smooth fruit that blends nicely with charming acids and delicate, dense minerals.
Orange Wine - Meinklang Mulatschak White 2020
A lightly aromatic and tannic skin contact white wine from Neusiedlersee in Burgenland, Austria with soft yeastiness. A blend of Welschriesling, Pinot Gris, and Traminer all given 5 to 7 days of maceration on the skins. Certified biodynamic farming, spontaneous fermentation in stainless steel, no filtering or fining, and very low sulfite additions. Naturally hazy, notes of apricots and goldenberries.
Cabernet Sauvignon, Ultraviolet 2019
There is no reason not the drink this constantly. It's quite light for a cab, utilizing 95% Cabernet Sauvignon and 5% Cabernet Franc from the Red Hills and Coombsville Napa AVAs. If you know me, you know that my recommending a cab is rare, and the price is just unbelievable low for this quality and sourcing.
Clarete, O Tinto Perfeito "O Clarete" 2019
A red and white blend of native Portuguese grapes done in a lighter style that can shine with a slight chill. 15% white grapes (mostly Malvasia Fina) along with the red-berried Touriga Nacional, Touriga Franca, Tinta Roriz and Tinta Barroca varieties. Macerated for 10 days before aging in steel tanks and bottled unfiltered and unfined. A very different kind of Douro and decidedly delicious, with bright notes of plum, blackcurrant, eucalyptus, rhubarb and caraway.
Chardonnay, Land of Saints 2019
This Chardonnay from Santa Barbara County is reminiscent of a Meursault. Classic hints of lemon, lemon curd, baking spice with a hint of vanilla. Aged in 30% new French barriques there is a perfectly balanced textural tone throughout the wine, with plenty of mineral cut to back it up.
Red Blend, Jumping Juice "Half Full Red" 2021
This certified-biodynamic red comes from the Yarra Valley area of Western Australia. An unusual, fun blend of Shiraz, Cabernet Sauvignon, and a touch of skin-fermented Sauvignon Blanc (2021 is 45-45-10% respectively). The Syrah brings notes red berries and a spicy peppery aroma, while the Sauv Blanc adds some juicy tropical fruits and a refreshing zip of acid. Vibrant and easy drinking, it pairs well with our lighter curries and veggies, especially the vindaloos.
Orange, Celler de Les Aus "Asarvos"
This natural and certified organic orange wine from Catalunya, Spain is made from 100% Pansa Blanca (Xarel-lo) grapes. The whole bunches of bio-dynamic grapes are lightly pressed and the juice and bunches are then put into Amphora (made from the clay from in the vineyard) prior to fermentation. Pressing occurs 6 months later and the wine is finished in the Amphora. The result is an amber color with golden hues. Consistent and powerful with hints of fennel and citrus (tangerine peel). Aromatic with saline notes, good acidity, and a fresh, well-balanced, and long aftertaste.
Côtes-du-Rhône, Le Grappin 2016
From two organically-certified parcels in the Southern Rhone of France, Le Grappin produces their wines completely by hand with 6-months ageing in old Burgundy barrels. Their Côtes-du-Rhône is a beautifully soft and balanced example with a plethora of fruits – red berries, cherries and ripe berry fruit from the Grenache supported by hints of dark fruits, violet, black pepper and spice from the Syrah.
Pinot Noir, Le Machin 2020
To be perfectly honest, I buy this for myself. Santa Rita Hills is one of my favorite California AVAs and produces brilliant Pinot Noirs. Le Machin is organic, low intervention, fuller and savory. Notes of black cherry, plum, forest floor, and a high tone of candied raspberry. The palate is just off moderate for a Pinot Noir with raspberry, forest floor, black cherries and plum. Pairs well with our menu and, honestly, just a wonderful drinking wine.
Bourgogne Aligoté, Domaine Buisson Battault 2016
This Aligoté from Bourgogne in Burgundy, France is made from 100% Meursault fruit, coming from the Magny and Sous le Chemin lieu-dits. The Meursault planted vines range in age of 40-80 years of age and the wine is aged 1 year in neutral barrels. Unlike many aligoté, Buisson-Battault’s has a length and depth of flavor and structure without losing it’s acid and minerality, which is not common in other aligoté. Apple acidity and lines of citrus give this wine freshness and a ripe while bright texture. It offers a fine tang of lime zest and a mineral edge.
Valdiguié, Broc Cellars 2019
Small scale production (only 200 cases) from old vine Valdiguié yields a surprisingly light, ethereal wine. The vines were originally planted in 1948 in the Suisun Valley in Solano County and are organically farmed, resulting in darker fruit with a lifting acidity. Light, fruity, elegant, and easy drinking.
Altesse, Domaine Dupasquier Roussette de Savoie "Marestel" 2016
I try to keep the list approachable and affordable, but I couldn't pass up this highly-allocated white. "Altesse" and "Roussette" are synonyms for the same indigenous Savoie variety. It has been compared to Hungary's perfumed Furmint, as both varieties have a good acidic structure that lends it well to ageing. Marestel is one of the four communes in Savoie where "Roussette de Savoie" has its own appellation. Golden straw in the glass with inviting aromas of purple flowers, dried mango, peach skins, citrus peel, and hazelnut. The palate is exquisitely textured with minerals, nervy acidity, and creamy peach, honey, and yellow fruit flavors with hints of cinnamon spice, mountain herbs, and almonds.
Red Blend, Las Jaras "Sweet Berry Wine"
IYKYK. Made with an interesting blend of organic Carignan, Zinfandel, Charbono, and Petite Sirah. Rich aromas of dark cherry, plum, and blackberry as well as hints of cocoa nibs, allspice, and damp earth. On the palate you'll find blue fruit, deep cherry, caraway, and supple tannins with a long, savory finish. Approved by Dr. Steve Brule.
Selected Beer Pairings
Pilsner (Unfiltered), Brouwerij West "Popfuji" 16oz
5% ABV. San Pedro, CA. A take on the historic Kellerbier, Popfuji Unfiltered Pilsner delivers a delicate malt sweetness combined with a subtle fruit and spice character from the use of German Noble Hops. Unlike the typical Pilsner, however, Popfuji's uniqueness is in it's smooth, creamy texture, making it perfect for any occasion.
Pilsner (Czech), Heater Allen "Pils" 16oz
5% ABV. This is our take on the renowned Bohemian-style pale lager that you might find in Bavaria or the Czech Republic. When coming up with the recipe for Pils owner/brewmaster, Rick, brewed 17 batches of this beer to make it perfect. The recipe is based on the traditional and beloved Pilsner Urquell, which is why we have chosen not to filter our beer and why our lagering time is as long as it is--from brewday to when we can or keg Pils it is at least eight weeks. Our Pilsner is a little more golden, rounder, and a little more malt driven than many other versions. The beer possesses strong hop character that is balanced by its rich, round, malty palate. Refreshing and balanced.
Tripel (Belgian), Brouwerij De Ranke "Guldenberg" 12oz
8.5% ABV. Guldenberg is a tripel-style abbey ale. Its colour is blond and it’s made of pale malt with the addition of candy sugar. The bitterness comes from the Hallertau hops we use as bitterhop and as aromahop. On top of that we use dry – hopping techniques with the same hops which give the ale its unique flavour and aroma and its perfect balance between sweet and bitter. The name came from the former Guldenberg Abbey in Wevelgem, the village of birth of Nino, one of the brewers. According to data in Flandria Illustrata ale was brewed here in the past.
Belgian (Strong Ale), De Dolle Arabier 12oz
8% ABV. Arabier is a pure malt beer brewed with flower Nugget-hops from Poperinge. It has the special dry-hopping taste and aroma, so appreciated by beer lovers all over the world. It is one of the two main beers from De Dolle Brouwers available throughout the year. Aging time is limited due to the fact that hop bitterness declines with age.
Saison, Off Color Brewing "Apex Predator) 16oz
6.5% ABV. Chicago, Illinois When you brew as much as we do, sometimes we get tired of telling the yeast what to do. For Apex Predator Farmhouse Ale, we pitch the yeast cold, turn off the temperature control, and let the yeast do it's thing. To our delight, it spat out the sweet scent of juicy fruit wafting from a frothy, white mane. Brewed only with grain and sugar unencumbered by the heat of the kiln, we create a hazy, golden body. Apex Predator gets its teeth from a generous Crystal dry-hopping that completes the dry finish with a fruity bite. Pounce on the opportunity to let it part your lips and you may find yourself at the top of the food chain.
Pale Ale (American), Fair State Brewing "Pahlay" 16oz
5% ABV. Minneapolis, Minnesota. A vibrant and tropical pale ale brewed with flaked oats and Citra/Simcoe hops.
IPA (American), Crux "Cast Out" IPA 12oz
7.6% ABV, Bend, OR. A brash yet balanced IPA featuring Galaxy hops. Backed by a steady malt character, this bronzy ale’s citrusy hop aromas and flavors are reminiscent of pineapple and passion fruit.
IPA (NE), Brouwerij West "Picnic Lightning" 16oz
6.8% ABV.San Pedro, CA. Always ready to ride, Picnic Lightning gallops across your palate with unrelenting notes of citrus, stone fruit, and pine through the use of Citra, Simcoe, and Centennial hops. Smooth from start to finish, Picnic Lightning's soft, velvety mouthfeel is obtained through the use of Malted Barley, Oats and Raw Spelt.
IPA (Imperial), Omnipollo "Hilma" 16oz
8% ABV. Stockholm, Sweden. Vanilla burger bun crispy fries; imperial IPA with natural flavors.
IPA (NE), Anchorage Brewing "Patterns" 16oz
6.5% ABV. 1st in the Series. Mosaic hopped.
IPA (Double), Prairie Artisan Ales "Phantasmagoria" 12oz
8% ABV. McAlester, OK. When Prairie makes an IPA, you get it. A delicious and approachable take on a Double IPA. This slightly hazy, deep golden-colored brew has a solid white-colored head of fine bubbles that lingers. The aroma delivers an intense level of dank hop character with a touch of citrus, melon and pineapple, and the malt character playing a supporting role.
IPA (Triple), Decadent Ales "Citra Citra Citra" 16oz
10.8% ABV. Mamaroneck, NY. Triple dry-hopped crazy juice bomb.
Stout (Milk), Noble Ale Works "Naughty Sauce" 16oz
5.4% ABV. Anaheim, CA Golden Milk Stout infused with 3 pounds per barrel of Guatemalen coffee. Head Brewer Evan Price worked together with Roast Master Jeff Duggan from Portola Coffee Lab to create a truly unique drinking experience. Stout with oats and lactose (milk sugar), coffee instead of roasted grain.
Stout (Imperial), Untitled Art "Double Chocolate Fudgy Brownie Stout" 12oz
11.7% ABV .Imperial stout with cacao nibs, vanilla beans and milk sugar.
Stout (Imperial), Evil Twin Brewing "Even More Jesus" 16oz
12% ABV. Brooklyn, NY. A few times in the history of craft beer it has happened that a highly praised beer rises beyond mortal stardom into a higher godly league. Usually the recipe to make such heavenly drops is thick fudge-like body, pitch black color, amazingly overwhelming aromas of chocolate, coffee, dark fruits and muscovado sugar, obviously only made in limited amounts and most crucial of all - it must taste rare!
Screaming Eagle Hanabi Lager Co. Spring 2021 Release - 16oz
A labor of love from Nick Gislason, Screaming Eagle’s winemaker. Nick has been working for more than a decade to discover and reinvent what lager brewing means to him, from both a farming and winemaking perspective. He approaches the art of lager brewing with a winemaker’s perspective and palate. He sources heirloom varieties of barley from interesting terroirs around the world, and embraces the seasonal differences as a means of honoring the agricultural origins of his beers. Using time-honored brewing techniques that coax out complex flavors, and with the patience of a winemaker, he allows these beers to ferment and mature slowly, at their own pace, to deliver incredibly delicious beers of precision and intention. Highly aromatic cereal grain aromas, hay, river-rock minerality and earthy elements bring complexity. Lightly herbal, dried minty overtones bring lift and focus, and the palate pulls tension between upfront weight and a long dry finish.
Screaming Eagle Hanabi Lager Co. Summer 2021 Helles Lager - 16oz
A labor of love from Nick Gislason, Screaming Eagle’s winemaker. Nick has been working for more than a decade to discover and reinvent what lager brewing means to him, from both a farming and winemaking perspective. He approaches the art of lager brewing with a winemaker’s perspective and palate. He sources heirloom varieties of barley from interesting terroirs around the world, and embraces the seasonal differences as a means of honoring the agricultural origins of his beers. Using time-honored brewing techniques that coax out complex flavors, and with the patience of a winemaker, he allows these beers to ferment and mature slowly, at their own pace, to deliver incredibly delicious beers of precision and intention. Highly aromatic cereal grain aromas, hay, river-rock minerality and earthy elements bring complexity. Lightly herbal, dried minty overtones bring lift and focus, and the palate pulls tension between upfront weight and a long dry finish.
Sparkling
Brut Prestige, Mumm Napa (187mL)
Brut Prestige is Mumm Napa’s signature sparkling wine. It is a relaxed, yet elegant, wine that earns sparkling accolades from consumers and critics alike. Brut Prestige features fine bright citrus, red apple, stone fruit and creamy vanilla aromas, with hints of toast, honey and gingerbread spice. Its vibrant flavors are balanced by fine acidity and a rich, lingering finish.
Bruno Paillard Brut Première Cuvée, 750mL
Reims, France. A straw gold color and very fine bubbles. Its delicate hue comes from to the use of a high percentage of Chardonnay and of the first pressing only. The first aromas reveal the citrus character of the Chardonnay, such as lime and grapefruits. Red fruit aromas then come out, including redcurrant, raspberry, morello cherry - typical Pinot Noir. On leaving the wine to open up, candied fruits, even exotic fruits of Pinot Meunier appear with aromas of banana and pineapple. The palate is lively. The nose is confirmed by the first taste, including citrus, almonds, toasted bread and "brioche"... but also redcurrant jelly, and dark fruits like cherry, fig or blackberry. The palate is full, quite long, with a very clean finish. Elegant, but not without complexity, this wine perfectly illustrates what is "the house style."
Adrien Renoir Extra Brut Verzy Grand Cru Le Terroir
Verzy, Montagne de Reims, Champagne, France | Renoir's NV Extra-Brut Grand Cru Le Terroir is a 50-50 blend of Pinot Noir and Chardonnay from the slopes of Verzy, some 20% of which was vinified and matured in barrel. Unwinding in the glass with a lovely bouquet of Meyer lemon, pastry cream, yellow pear, dried white flowers and shortbread, it's full-bodied, powerful and vinous, with a textural attack that segues into a deep and incisive mid-palate, complemented by an elegant pinpoint mousse. Long and penetrating, this is a beautifully balanced Champagne from this promising emerging talent.
Cava, Azimut Metode Tradicional Brut Nature
Sparkling wine from Alt Penedès, Catalunya, Spain, is made from Macabeo, Xarel-lo, and Parellada vinified following the traditional (Champenoise) method. Grapes are farmed organically and fermented with native yeast. Low dosage and vegan-friendly, it's a fun, bright natural Cava with notes of mature white fruit, spring blossom and touch of minerality. There's no wrong way to drink this... mostly.
|Sunday
|1:15 pm - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|1:15 pm - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
For over 36 years, the cuisine by our James Beard-recognized Executive Chef Geeta Bansal has been about transforming tradition and old techniques while retaining the flavor profile to make them relevant to the present times and lifestyle. Food progresses and changes, and we consistently strive to move Indian cuisine forward into the present and attempt to modernize our dishes while keeping the Ayurvedic principles intact.
4250 Barranca Parkway, L, Irvine, CA 92604