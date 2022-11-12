Restaurant header imageView gallery
Clay's Cafe - Hebron, OH

808 West Main Street

Hebron, OH 43025

Order Again

Popular Items

Large Stromboli
Small Stromboli
16"

Stromboli

Our house specialty. A large gives you 20 peices, a small will have 10. Customize your own or stick with a classic. Made to order!

Large Stromboli

$17.49

Small Stromboli

$9.49

Pizza

Our pizzas are made to order and baked on a stone deck. We start by making our own dough and pizza sauce every morning. The crust isn't too thin or too thick, it's just right.

7"

$4.70

10"

$7.00

14"

$12.40

16"

$15.20

Gluten Friendly

$13.00

Cauliflower Pizza

$10.70

Subs

Subs are served toasted, on an 8 1/2" Bun

Italian Sub

$8.99

Bologna, Salami, Chopped & Baked Ham, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Banana Peppers, Italian Dressing

Meatball Sub

$8.99

Meatballs, Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese

BLT Sub

$8.49

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mozzarella Cheese, Mayo

Pizza Sub

$8.99

Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushrooms, Onions, Hot Peppers, Pizza Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese

Turkey Sub

$8.49

Turkey Breast, Mozzarella Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo

Steak Sub

$9.99

Grilled Cubed Steak with Sautéed Mushrooms, Onions, Mozzarella Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo

Ham and Cheese Sub

$8.49

Sliced Baked Ham, Mozzarella Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo

Chicken Bacon Ranch Sub

$9.99

Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Mozzarella Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Spicy Chipotle Ranch

Veggie Sub

$8.49

Mushrooms, Black Olives, Onions, Hot Peppers, Green Peppers, Lettuce, Tomato, Mozzarella Cheese, and Italian Dressing

Bread

Garlic Bread with Cheese

$4.99

Four Pieces, Served with a side of Pizza Sauce

Bread Sticks

$4.49

Five Bread Sticks, Served with Pizza Sauce, Add Mozzarella for 1$

Garlic Bread NO CHEESE

$3.89

Four Pieces, Does not come with Sauce

Appetizers

Sherm Fries

$4.49

"Fair Fries" plain or with Cheddar & Bacon

Fried Chips

$4.49

Plain or Loaded with Cheddar & Bacon

Seasoned Fries

$4.99

Green Beans

$6.99

Green Beans breaded & Fried. served with Chipotle Ranch

Fried Pickles

$6.99

Breaded pickle spears, fried, served with Ranch

Fried Cauliflower

$5.49

Breaded & Fried

Fried Mushrooms

$5.49

Breaded & Fried

Beer-battered Onion Rings

$4.99

Whole Onion slices, beer battered and fried

Cheese Sticks

$6.99

5, Served with Pizza Sauce

Corn Dog

$3.99Out of stock

Cottage Cheese

$2.49

Coleslaw

$2.49

Applesauce

$2.49

Oranges

$2.49

Sandwiches

Pork Tenderloin Sandwich

$6.49

Choice of toppings, served on a seasame seed bun

Turkey Bacon Club

$6.99

Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, tomato, mayo, choice of bread

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$6.49

In House Pulled Pork, drizzle of BBQ, Served with small side of Cole Slaw

BLT

$4.99

Four Peices Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Choice of White/Wheat Toast

Chicken Tendies

$7.99

4 Chicken Tenders, Choice of Sauce

Shredded Chicken

$3.99

Shredded Chicken on a grilled seasame seed bun

Fishtail

$5.99

Alaskan Cod, Lettuce, Cheese, Tarter, Bun

Fried Bologna

$5.49

Thick Cut German Bologna, Choice of Toppings, Choice of Bread

Grilled Cheese

$3.49

Three slices American cheese, White or Wheat Bread

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$5.49

Chicken Salad, Lettuce, Tomato, Choice of Bread. INGREDIENTS: CHICKEN, ACCENTED W/CRESCENT CUT CELERY,PEPPERS & A BLEND OF SPECIAL SPICES IN A SALAD DRESSING BASE

Grilled Chicken

$6.99

Grilled Chicken Breast, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Grilled Ciabatta

Hot Dog

$3.99

Build your own, 100% Beef Hot Dog

Veggie Burger

$7.99

In-House Made Black Bean Veggie Burger, Pepperjack Cheese, Chipotle Ranch, Greens, Tomato, Grilled Ciabatta INGREDIENTS: Black Beans, Brown Rice, Onion, Carrot, Red/Orange Pepper, Egg, Bread Crumbs, Franks Hot Sauce, Cumin, Salt, Pepper, Garlic

Burgers

Single Cheeseburger

$6.49

Build Your Own, Single Patty (Quarter Pounder)

Double Cheeseburger

$7.49

Build Your Own, Double Patty (2 Quarter Pounders)

Bacon Mushroom Swiss Burger

$7.99

Grilled Mushrooms, Bacon, Swiss

Café Burger

$8.99

Double Decker Hamburger with Cheese, 1000 Island Dressing, Lettuce, Pickles

Single Hamburger

$5.79

Double Hamburger

$8.29

Salads

Full Fruit & Walnut Salad

$10.49

Spring Mix, Strawberries, Apples, Oranges, Feta, Walnuts. Fat Free Raspberry Vin

Full Grilled Chicken Salad

$9.99

Grilled Chicken, Carrots, Mozzarella Cheese, Tomatoes

Full Chef Salad

$9.99

Ham, Turkey, Cheddar, Swiss, Carrots, Cucumbers, Tomatoes

Full Italian Salad

$9.99

Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, Black Olives, Onions, Green Peppers, Hot Peppers & Tomatoes.

Half Fruit & Walnut Salad

$6.99

Spring Mix, Strawberries, Apples, Oranges, Feta, Walnuts. Fat Free Raspberry Vin

Half Grilled Chicken Salad

$6.49

Grilled Chicken, Carrots, Mozzarella Cheese, Tomatoes

Half Chef Salad

$6.49

Ham, Turkey, Cheddar, Swiss, Carrots, Cucumbers, Tomatoes

Half Italian Salad

$6.49

Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, Black Olives, Onions, Green Peppers, Hot Peppers & Tomatoes.

Taco Salad

$9.99

Choice of Shell or Corn Tortilla Chips. Lettuce Beef, Cheddar Cheese, Onion, Tomato, Salsa & Sour Cream

Garden/Toss/Side

$4.99

Carrots, Cucumbers, Tomatoes

Feeds 10

Feeds 20

Soups

Large Bowl

$4.79

Small Cup

$3.49

Wings

Boneless Wings(10)

$8.99

Breaded all white boneless chicken wings, choice of sauce

Traditional Wings(8)

$12.49

8 Bone-in, deep fried wings, choice of sauce

Quesadillas

Chicken Quesadilla

$9.49

Grilled chicken breast, cheddar and mozzarella cheese, served with Salsa and Sour Cream, garnish of Lettuce

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.29

Pepperjack, Cheddar and Mozzarella Cheese, served with Salsa and Sour Cream, garnish of Lettuce

Sundaes and Splits

One Dip Sundae

$5.50

Vanilla Ice Cream with your choice of Topping. Served with Whipped Cream, Nuts and a Cherry

Two Dip Sundae

$6.50

French Vanilla Ice Cream with your choice of Topping. Served with Whipped Cream, Nuts and a Cherry

2 Dip Banana Split

$7.00

Choose from a pre-designed split or Build Your Own! Served with Whipped Cream, Nuts and a Cherry.

Traditional 3 Dip Banana Split

$9.00

The O.G. Banana Split.

Three Dip Sundae

$8.00

Vanilla Ice Cream with your Choice of Topping. Served with Nuts, Whipped Cream and a Cherry.

Ice Cream

One Dip

$4.25

Two Dips

$5.25

Kids Dip

$3.25

Three Dips

$6.75

Shakes Sodas and Floats

Milkshake

$5.75

Soda

$5.00

Root Beer Float

$4.50

Orange Cream Soda

$4.75

Other Desserts and Bulk Ice Cream

Carrot Cake Slice

$4.50

Hot Fudge Cake

$6.00

A large slice of our Homemade Texas Sheet Cake with a generous scoop of French Vanilla ice cream, topped with Hot Fudge and Whipped Cream.

Cinnamon Puffs

Cinnamon Puffs

$6.50

Hand Packed Pint

$5.50

Hand Packed Quart

$9.00

Scround

$7.75

Tub Of Ice Cream

$40.00

Pumpkin Pie Slice

$3.50

To Go

Soda(Large)

$3.29

Iced Tea

$2.99

2 Liter

$3.29

Can

$1.29

Bottle/Water

$1.99

Cup of Water

$0.25

Cup of Ice

$0.25

Lemonade Shakeup

$3.99

Coffee

$2.79

Iced Coffee

$3.49

Hot Chocolate

$2.49

Soda(Medium)

$2.49

Milk

$2.49

Sauces and Extras

Pizza Sauce(1)

$0.89

Garlic Butter(1)

$0.89

Large Cup Ranch(1)

$0.89

Goobie(1)

$0.89

Side of Banana Pepper(1)

$0.60

Side of Jalapeno(1)

$0.60

Dipping Sauce (HM, BBQ)

$0.60

Dressing Packets

$0.60

Sour Cream

$0.60

Large Cup Chipolte Ranch

$0.89

Small Cup Ranch

$0.60

Small Cup Chipotle Ranch

$0.60

Large Cup Buffalo Sauce (1)

$0.89

Black Cup Salsa

$0.89
Clay's Cafe and Catering is a family owned and operated restaurant in Hebron, Ohio. We offer full service dining, as well as delivery and take-out. Come in and try our world famous Stromboli!!

808 West Main Street, Hebron, OH 43025

