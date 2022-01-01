Clays Restaurant - Rockford

Burgers & Chicken

Served with pickles and choice of fresh veggies, kettle chips, fries, tots, or coleslaw. Upgrade to waffle fries or steamed broccoli for $1.50, or a cup of soup or side salad for $2.00. Add seasoned sour cream for $1.00. Available with grilled chicken breast. Impossible Burger (Vegan) available for an additional $3.00. Gluten sensitive bun available.