Clays Restaurant - Rockford

review star

No reviews yet

8900 Walnut Street

Suite 500

Rockford, MN 55373

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Under 13 Chicken Tenders
Boneless Wings
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

Appetizers

Basket Of ...

$5.99

A heaping basket filled with your choice of house seasoned tots, fries, or waffle fries. Add our seasoned sour cream for only $1.00

Loaded Beef Nachos

$10.95

Fresh tortilla chips topped with warm cheese sauce, seasoned ground beef, fresh pico de gallo and black olives. Served with roasted pepper salsa.

Boneless Wings

$12.95

Boneless wings tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with celery and a blue cheese or ranch dressing.

Deep Fried Mushrooms

$9.95

Traditional Wings

$13.95

Traditional wings tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with celery and a blue cheese or ranch dressing.

Chili Garlic Potstickers

$10.95

Seared pork potsticks glazed with sweet chili garlic sauce served over Asian slaw and served with a side of avocado ranch.

Classic Cheese Curds

$10.95

Golden, crispy, hot and gooey, need I say more? Served with choice of marinara sauce or our homemade creamy ranch dressing.

Jalapeno Mac & Cheese Bites

$9.95

lightly breaded and deep fried

Giant Soft Pretzel

$12.95Out of stock

Soft pretzel fried to perfection. Served with a side of Smoked Gouda Cheese Sauce, and Nacho Cheese Sauce.

Beef Bites

$12.95

Lightly Breaded Steak Fritters. Served with Onion Tangles, Horseradish Sauce and BBQ Sauce.

Mini Taco

$9.95

Salads/Soups

Classic Caesar Salad

$10.95

Romaine tossed with parmesan crusted garlic croutons, fresh parmesan, cherry tomatoes and zesty caesar dressing. Served with a breadstick. $10.99 Add shrimp or steak for $5.00

Grilled Buffalo Chicken Salad

$13.95

Sliced grilled chicken breast topped with buffalo sauce and blue cheese crumbles, served over chopped romaine with red onion and cherry tomatoes. Served with choice of dressing and a breadstick.

House Salad

$5.95

Mixed greens with cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, sweet red onion, monterey jack cheese and parmesan crusted garlic croutons.

House Caesar

$5.95

A smaller version of our classic caesar salad made with just as much care.

Between Bread

Served with pickles and choice of fresh veggies, kettle chips, fries, tots, or coleslaw. Upgrade to waffle fries, or steamed broccoli for $1.50, or a cup of soup or side salad for $2.00. Add seasoned sour cream for $1.00. Gluten sensitive bun available.

Ginger Bam Chicken Sandwhich

$12.95

Grilled chicken breast topped with swiss and blue cheese, red onion, bacon and ginger bam sauce on parmesan crusted rosemary focaccia.

Loaded BLT

$12.95

Grilled texas toast topped fresh leaf lettuce, sliced tomatoes, grilled bacon and mayo

Wraps

Served with pickles and choice of fresh veggies, kettle chips, fries, tots, or coleslaw. Upgrade to waffle fries or steamed broccoli for $1.50, or a cup of soup or side salad for $2.00. Add seasoned sour cream for $1.00.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$12.95

Crisp chicken tender, chopped romaine, red onion, cherry tomatoes, and blue cheese crumbles tossed in our buffalo sauce wrapped in a garlic herb tortilla.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$11.95

Crispy chicken tender, chopped romaine, shredded parmesan cheese, cherry tomatoes tossed in our homemade caesar dressing wrapped in a garlic herb tortilla.

Crispy Chicken Ginger Wrap

$12.95

Crispy chicken tender, chopped romaine, red onion, diced bacon, blue cheese crumbles tossed in ginger bam sauce wrapped in a garlic herb tortilla.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$12.95

Chopped romaine, cherry tomatoes, diced bacon, monterey jack cheese, fried chicken and avocado ranch wrapped in a garlic herb tortilla.

Burgers & Chicken

Served with pickles and choice of fresh veggies, kettle chips, fries, tots, or coleslaw. Upgrade to waffle fries or steamed broccoli for $1.50, or a cup of soup or side salad for $2.00. Add seasoned sour cream for $1.00. Available with grilled chicken breast. Impossible Burger (Vegan) available for an additional $3.00. Gluten sensitive bun available.

Queso Burger

$12.95

Fresh Angus Steak Burger served with cheddar jack cheese, pico de gallo and jalapeno ranch between two grilled tortillas.

Cali Burger

$12.95

Our fresh steak burger served with lettuce, sweet red onion, tomatoes and mayo. Served on a fresh brioche Add choice of cheese $1.00 Additional toppings $0.50

Cowboy Burger

$13.95

Our fresh steak burger topped with cheddar and swiss cheese, pepper bacon, onion straws and BBQ sauce. Served on a fresh pretzel bun.

Chicken Strip Basket

$14.95

Golden Chicken Strips, Fried to perfection. Served with Clays homemade coleslaw and Fries.

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$13.95

Fresh steak burger topped with sauteed mushrooms, swiss cheese, and bacon. Served on a fresh brioche bun

The Rockford Rocket

$13.95

Our fresh steak burger with pepper jack cheese, sliced ham, fresh cheese curds, pineapple and bourbon sauce. Served on a fresh brioche bun.

Smothered Garlic Burger

$13.95

Fresh Angus Steak Burger topped with american cheese, fried onions, bacon and smothered in our garlic cream sauce. served on a Brioche bun.

Dinners

Chicken Strip Dinner

$14.95

Freshly battered chicken tenders served on a bed of french fries with fresh coleslaw and choice of dipping sauce.

Graham's Cajun Gumbo

$12.95

House made louisiana style gumbo with chicken, shrimp and andouille sausage served over garlic lime rice. Served with a breadstick.

13 & Under

Served with a choice of fries, tots, fresh veggies, fruit cup or coleslaw. (Except NY Pizza)

Under 13 Cheese Burger

$5.00

Grilled burger patty topped with choice of cheese.

Under 13 Chicken Tenders

$5.00

Two fresh fried chicken tenders.

Under 13 Corn Dog

$5.99

Fresh fried mini corn dogs.

Under 13 Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Melty goodness in this tireless classic.

Under 13 Mac & Cheese

$5.99

Our homemeade cheese alfredo tossed with pasta and topped with monterey jack cheese.

Under 13 NY Pizza

$5.99

A NY style pizza with our homemade red sauce, mozzarella cheese and up to two toppings.

Sides

Basket Fries

$4.99

Basket Kettle Chips

$5.99Out of stock

Basket of Sweet Potatoebfries

$6.95

Basket of Tots

$5.95

Basket Waffle Fries

$5.99

Side 3 Tortillas

$1.50

Side Breadstick

$1.00Out of stock

Side Chicken Breast

$3.50

Side Coleslaw

$2.99

Side Fresh Veggies

$2.99

Side Steamed Broccoli

$2.99

Side Fry

$2.99

Side Kettle Chips

$2.99

Side Sweet Potatoe Fries

$3.95

Side Tortilla Chips

$2.99

Side Tots

$2.95

Side Waffle Fries

$3.99

Chips & Salsa

$5.95

Side Mashed Potato

$3.99

Sauces

Side SSC

$1.00

Side Ranch

$0.50

Side Blue Cheese

$0.50

Side BBQ

$0.50

Side Buffalo

$0.50

Side Cajun Dry Rub

$0.50

Side Cheese Sauce

$1.00

Side Creamy Buffalo

$0.50

Side French Dressing

$0.50

Side Ginger Bam

$0.50

Side Honey Mustard

$0.50

Side House Dry Rub

$0.50Out of stock

Side Jalapeno Ranch

$0.50Out of stock

Side Jalapeno Tartar

$0.50Out of stock

Side Marinara

$0.50

Side Mayo

$0.50

Side Parmesan Garlic

$0.50

Side Reaper

$0.50

Side Sour Cream

$0.50

Side Sriracha Aioli

$0.50Out of stock

Side Sweet Chili Garlic

$0.50

Side Sweet Fever

$0.50Out of stock

Side Tartar

$0.50

Side Thousand Island

$0.50

Side Italian

$0.50

Side Mango Habanero

$0.50Out of stock

Desserts

13 and Under Sundae

$4.95Out of stock

Monkey Bread

$7.95

Brownie Sundae

$5.99

Freshly baked triple chunk brownies served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream, topped with whipped cream, chocolate and caramel sauce.

Chocolate chip ice cream sandwich

$4.00

Vanilla Cone

$3.75Out of stock

Chocolate Cone

$3.75

Twist Cone

$3.75

Vanilla Waffle

$4.50Out of stock

Chocolate Waffle

$4.50Out of stock

Twist Waffle

$4.50Out of stock

Large BYO

NY LG BYO

$15.95

2nd LG BYO

$12.95

Garbage pizza

$17.95

NA Beverages

Lift Bridge Mini Donut Cream (can)

$2.50

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Orange

$2.50

Mr. Pibb

$2.50

Mello Yellow

$2.50

Soda

Tonic

$2.50

Cherry Coke

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Ginger ale

$2.50

Arnie Palmer

$2.50

Coffee

$1.95

Hot Tea

$1.95

Iced Tea (unsweetened)

$2.50

Chocolate Milk

$2.95

Milk

$2.95

Cranberry

$2.95

Orange\apple Juice

$2.95

Liquid Ice

$3.75

Red Bull

$3.75

Red Bull Blueberry

$3.75

Red Bull Cranberry

$3.75

Red Bull Sugar Free

$3.75

Red Bull Yellow

$3.75

Lg. Shake

$4.50

Lg. Malt

$6.95

Root Beer Float

$4.50

Milk of Shame

$20.00

Face Mask

Face Mask

$1.00

T-Shirt

Medium

$6.00

Large

$6.00

X-Large

$6.00

XX-Large

$6.00

XXX-Large

$6.00Out of stock

Sweatshirt

Large

$45.00

X-Large

$45.00

2XL

$45.00

3XL

$45.00

Special

Special order

$2,000.00

Special giftcard

$200.00
