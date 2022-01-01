Clays Restaurant - Rockford
8900 Walnut Street
Suite 500
Rockford, MN 55373
Appetizers
Basket Of ...
A heaping basket filled with your choice of house seasoned tots, fries, or waffle fries. Add our seasoned sour cream for only $1.00
Loaded Beef Nachos
Fresh tortilla chips topped with warm cheese sauce, seasoned ground beef, fresh pico de gallo and black olives. Served with roasted pepper salsa.
Boneless Wings
Boneless wings tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with celery and a blue cheese or ranch dressing.
Deep Fried Mushrooms
Traditional Wings
Traditional wings tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with celery and a blue cheese or ranch dressing.
Chili Garlic Potstickers
Seared pork potsticks glazed with sweet chili garlic sauce served over Asian slaw and served with a side of avocado ranch.
Classic Cheese Curds
Golden, crispy, hot and gooey, need I say more? Served with choice of marinara sauce or our homemade creamy ranch dressing.
Jalapeno Mac & Cheese Bites
lightly breaded and deep fried
Giant Soft Pretzel
Soft pretzel fried to perfection. Served with a side of Smoked Gouda Cheese Sauce, and Nacho Cheese Sauce.
Beef Bites
Lightly Breaded Steak Fritters. Served with Onion Tangles, Horseradish Sauce and BBQ Sauce.
Mini Taco
Salads/Soups
Classic Caesar Salad
Romaine tossed with parmesan crusted garlic croutons, fresh parmesan, cherry tomatoes and zesty caesar dressing. Served with a breadstick. $10.99 Add shrimp or steak for $5.00
Grilled Buffalo Chicken Salad
Sliced grilled chicken breast topped with buffalo sauce and blue cheese crumbles, served over chopped romaine with red onion and cherry tomatoes. Served with choice of dressing and a breadstick.
House Salad
Mixed greens with cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, sweet red onion, monterey jack cheese and parmesan crusted garlic croutons.
House Caesar
A smaller version of our classic caesar salad made with just as much care.
Between Bread
Wraps
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Crisp chicken tender, chopped romaine, red onion, cherry tomatoes, and blue cheese crumbles tossed in our buffalo sauce wrapped in a garlic herb tortilla.
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Crispy chicken tender, chopped romaine, shredded parmesan cheese, cherry tomatoes tossed in our homemade caesar dressing wrapped in a garlic herb tortilla.
Crispy Chicken Ginger Wrap
Crispy chicken tender, chopped romaine, red onion, diced bacon, blue cheese crumbles tossed in ginger bam sauce wrapped in a garlic herb tortilla.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
Chopped romaine, cherry tomatoes, diced bacon, monterey jack cheese, fried chicken and avocado ranch wrapped in a garlic herb tortilla.
Burgers & Chicken
Queso Burger
Fresh Angus Steak Burger served with cheddar jack cheese, pico de gallo and jalapeno ranch between two grilled tortillas.
Cali Burger
Our fresh steak burger served with lettuce, sweet red onion, tomatoes and mayo. Served on a fresh brioche Add choice of cheese $1.00 Additional toppings $0.50
Cowboy Burger
Our fresh steak burger topped with cheddar and swiss cheese, pepper bacon, onion straws and BBQ sauce. Served on a fresh pretzel bun.
Chicken Strip Basket
Golden Chicken Strips, Fried to perfection. Served with Clays homemade coleslaw and Fries.
Mushroom Swiss Burger
Fresh steak burger topped with sauteed mushrooms, swiss cheese, and bacon. Served on a fresh brioche bun
The Rockford Rocket
Our fresh steak burger with pepper jack cheese, sliced ham, fresh cheese curds, pineapple and bourbon sauce. Served on a fresh brioche bun.
Smothered Garlic Burger
Fresh Angus Steak Burger topped with american cheese, fried onions, bacon and smothered in our garlic cream sauce. served on a Brioche bun.
Dinners
13 & Under
Under 13 Cheese Burger
Grilled burger patty topped with choice of cheese.
Under 13 Chicken Tenders
Two fresh fried chicken tenders.
Under 13 Corn Dog
Fresh fried mini corn dogs.
Under 13 Grilled Cheese
Melty goodness in this tireless classic.
Under 13 Mac & Cheese
Our homemeade cheese alfredo tossed with pasta and topped with monterey jack cheese.
Under 13 NY Pizza
A NY style pizza with our homemade red sauce, mozzarella cheese and up to two toppings.
Sides
Basket Fries
Basket Kettle Chips
Basket of Sweet Potatoebfries
Basket of Tots
Basket Waffle Fries
Side 3 Tortillas
Side Breadstick
Side Chicken Breast
Side Coleslaw
Side Fresh Veggies
Side Steamed Broccoli
Side Fry
Side Kettle Chips
Side Sweet Potatoe Fries
Side Tortilla Chips
Side Tots
Side Waffle Fries
Chips & Salsa
Side Mashed Potato
Sauces
Side SSC
Side Ranch
Side Blue Cheese
Side BBQ
Side Buffalo
Side Cajun Dry Rub
Side Cheese Sauce
Side Creamy Buffalo
Side French Dressing
Side Ginger Bam
Side Honey Mustard
Side House Dry Rub
Side Jalapeno Ranch
Side Jalapeno Tartar
Side Marinara
Side Mayo
Side Parmesan Garlic
Side Reaper
Side Sour Cream
Side Sriracha Aioli
Side Sweet Chili Garlic
Side Sweet Fever
Side Tartar
Side Thousand Island
Side Italian
Side Mango Habanero
Desserts
13 and Under Sundae
Monkey Bread
Brownie Sundae
Freshly baked triple chunk brownies served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream, topped with whipped cream, chocolate and caramel sauce.
Chocolate chip ice cream sandwich
Vanilla Cone
Chocolate Cone
Twist Cone
Vanilla Waffle
Chocolate Waffle
Twist Waffle
NA Beverages
Lift Bridge Mini Donut Cream (can)
Coke
Diet Coke
Sprite
Orange
Mr. Pibb
Mello Yellow
Soda
Tonic
Cherry Coke
Lemonade
Ginger ale
Arnie Palmer
Coffee
Hot Tea
Iced Tea (unsweetened)
Chocolate Milk
Milk
Cranberry
Orange\apple Juice
Liquid Ice
Red Bull
Red Bull Blueberry
Red Bull Cranberry
Red Bull Sugar Free
Red Bull Yellow
Lg. Shake
Lg. Malt
Root Beer Float
Milk of Shame
8900 Walnut Street, Suite 500, Rockford, MN 55373