Clayton Farms

2435 Grand Avenue

Ames, IA 50010

Popular Items

Crunchy Asian Salad
Garden Salad

Salads

Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$11.00

Clayton Farms romaine, Clayton Farms sunflower microgreens, red onion, green onion, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, pistachios, lemon herb dressing

Crunchy Asian Salad

Crunchy Asian Salad

$11.00

Clayton Farms romaine, Clayton Farms pea microgreens, purple cabbage, edamame, carrots, green onions, bell peppers, mandarin oranges, sliced almonds, crunchy chow mein noodles, toasted sesame ginger vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Clayton Farms romaine, Clayton Farms broccoli microgreens, cucumber, parmesan, croutons, and lemony caesar dressing

Southwest Salad

Southwest Salad

$12.00

Clayton Farms butterhead lettuce, Clayton Farms radish microgreens, bell peppers, black beans, red onion, sweet corn, cherry tomato, butternut squash, avocado, pepitas, cilantro, lime, chili limon dressing

Build Your Own Salad

$12.00

Drinks & Smoothies

Smoothies

Tropical Green Smoothie

Tropical Green Smoothie

$6.00+

Clayton Farms broccoli microgreens, kale, pineapple, mango, and coconut milk

Sweet Matcha Smoothie

Sweet Matcha Smoothie

$6.00+

Clayton Farms bok choy microgreens, banana, matcha green tea powder, cinnamon, dates, and unsweetened vanilla almond milk

Berry Blast Smoothie

Berry Blast Smoothie

$6.00+

Clayton Farms pea microgreens, strawberries, blackberries, blueberries, raspberries, and pineapple juice.

Drinks

LaCroix Sparkling Water (12 oz)

$2.00

Boxed Water (1 Liter)

$3.50

Zevia Soda (12 oz)

$2.50

Zero calorie soda

Organic Kombucha (12 oz)

$4.00

Organic Unsweet Tea

$2.00+

Organic Tumeric Lemonade

$2.00+

Organic Farmers Punch

$2.00+

Bottled Spring Water (500 mL)

$1.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Welcome to Clayton Farms Salads, a drive-thru restaurant that is all about fresh, healthy, and smart eating. Our greens are grown onsite, ensuring that our salads and smoothies are the freshest in the world. Whether you're on the go or simply looking for a quick and nutritious meal, we've got you covered with our delicious menu options. From bright and colorful salads, to refreshing and energizing smoothies, we've got everything you need, to fuel your day the healthiest way. So why wait? Swing through our drive-thru to taste the difference yourself, or to order delivery!

