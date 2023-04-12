Restaurant info

Welcome to Clayton Farms Salads, a drive-thru restaurant that is all about fresh, healthy, and smart eating. Our greens are grown onsite, ensuring that our salads and smoothies are the freshest in the world. Whether you're on the go or simply looking for a quick and nutritious meal, we've got you covered with our delicious menu options. From bright and colorful salads, to refreshing and energizing smoothies, we've got everything you need, to fuel your day the healthiest way. So why wait? Swing through our drive-thru to taste the difference yourself, or to order delivery!