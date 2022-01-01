Restaurant header imageView gallery

Clayton Street Barbecue and Catering

review star

No reviews yet

2987 Las Vegas Boulevard North

North Las Vegas, NV 89030

Order Again

DINNERS

CSB Dinner Plates. All plates come with two sides
BEEF RIB DINNER (DINOSAUR)

BEEF RIB DINNER (DINOSAUR)

$35.50

These meaty, succulent Smoked Beef Back Ribs are prepared with CSB's beef house rub with a special blend of herbs and spices, smoked for 4 hours, wrapped in foil, and cooked for an additional hour. Delicious!!! (Comes with 2 sides) - $2 per extra side

BRISKET DINNER

BRISKET DINNER

$19.50

Slow and Low Smoked Brisket - Our Seasoned to perfection, Juicy, and Succulent brisket will melt in your mouth. Rubbed with CSB Secret Dry Rub and Marinated for 48 hours. (Comes with 2 sides) - $2 per extra side

COMBO DINNER (2 MEAT)

COMBO DINNER (2 MEAT)

$21.65

You get the best of both worlds with this dinner. Our savory ribs combined with our juicy succulent chicken and hotlink make this dinner a smash hit. (Beef Ribs, Tri-Tip, or Burnt Ends are not applicable with combo(s). (Comes with 2 sides) - $2 per extra side

COMBO DINNER (3 MEAT)

$23.20

If two types of meat aren't enough, we got you covered. Try this 3 meat combo and add any of our delicious smoked meats to your order. (Comes with 2 sides) - $2 per extra side (Beef Ribs, Tri-Tip, or Burnt Ends are not applicable with combo(s).

HALF CHICKEN DINNER

HALF CHICKEN DINNER

$12.00

Our tender juicy chicken is rubbed and marinated with our zesty, secret house rub, blended with fresh herbs, and spice then submerged in our citrus wet marinade for 14 hours. Then slow-smoked to perfection over cherry wood. (Comes with 2 sides) - $2 per extra side

PULLED PORK DINNER

PULLED PORK DINNER

$12.00

Succulent Pulled pork rubbed with the CSB house rub and marinaded for 24 hours before a slow and low smoke.

RIB DINNER (5 BONE)

RIB DINNER (5 BONE)

$18.20

Our succulent and flavorful ribs are hand rub with a delectable blended house rub, marinated for 16 to 36 hrs., smoked with aged cherry wood, and covered with our sweet/tangy house barbecue sauce. (Comes with 2 sides) - $2 per extra side

RIB TIP DINNER

RIB TIP DINNER

$12.00

Our Smoked Rib Tips are seasoned in our house rub, then marinated for 48 hrs and slow-smoked to flavor perfection for 6 hours. (Comes with 2 sides) - $2 per extra side

SMOKED LINK SAUSAGE DINNER

SMOKED LINK SAUSAGE DINNER

$10.25

Juicy, Hickory smoked link sausage. (Comes with 2 sides) - $2 per extra side

SANDWICHES

Our flavorful beef sausage links are slowly grilled/smoked so you get the full flavor from every bite.
CATFISH SANDWICH

CATFISH SANDWICH

$14.50Out of stock

Our house-seasoned cornmeal breaded catfish filet on a toasted hoagie roll and top with our freshly prepared coleslaw. (Comes with 1 side) - $2 per extra side

CHICKEN SANDWICH

CHICKEN SANDWICH

$9.75

Our 24 hour marinated chicken smoked slow and low, tender juicy, and succulent taste bud pleaser. This flavorful chicken, dipped in CSB's Sweet & Tangy house bbq sauce, placed between a soft fresh hoagie roll will be so tantalizing to your taste buds. (Comes with 1 side) - $2 per extra side

HOT LINK

HOT LINK

$9.50

Our flavorful beef sausage links are slowly grilled/smoked so you get the full flavor from every bite. (Comes with 1 side) - $2 per extra side

PULLED PORK

PULLED PORK

$9.50Out of stock

12 hour smoked Pulled pork Sandwich. Succulent Pulled pork rubbed with the CSB house rub and marinaded for 24 hours before a slow and low smoke top with or put on the side, CSB's daily made fresh Coleslaw. (Comes with 1 side) - $2 per extra side

PULLED PORK SLIDERS

PULLED PORK SLIDERS

$10.25Out of stock

2 hour smoked Pulled pork sliders. Succulent Pulled pork rubbed with the CSB house rub and marinaded for 24 hours before a slow and low smoke, then bathed in our secret bbq sauce, snuggled between 2 Hawaiian sweet roll slider buns. You get a choice of CSB's daily fresh coleslaw put on top or side. (Comes with 1 side) - $2 per extra side

RIB TIP SANDWICH

RIB TIP SANDWICH

$11.00Out of stock

Our Smoked Rib Tip sandwich is a mini version of our ribs. Our Tasty flavorful rip tips are seasoned and marinated in our house rub for 48 hrs, then smoked to savory, flavorful perfection. (Comes with 1 side) - $2 per extra side

SMOKED BRISKET SANDWICH

SMOKED BRISKET SANDWICH

$13.00

Mmmmm... Our 12-hour cherry wood smoked brisket in the sandwich form will melt in your mouth. A perfect lunch for that quick hearty meal. (Comes with 1 side) - $2 per extra side

EXTRA SIDES

BAKED BEANS

BAKED BEANS

$2.00

Mom's delicious savory legendary BBQ Baked Beans are loaded with ground smoked turkey meat, making them a meal within themselves. Made Daily

MAC & CHEESE

MAC & CHEESE

$2.00

Mom's baked (4 cheese) Mac & Cheese. Made Daily.

COLLARD GREENS

COLLARD GREENS

$2.00

Mom's Fresh Collard Greens. Made Daily.

COLESLAW

COLESLAW

$2.00

Mom's Homemade Coleslaw. Made fresh daily.

POTATOE SALAD

POTATOE SALAD

$2.00

What more can you say about Mom's potato salad? It's good. Just like home. Made Daily

Rib Tip (Side Portion)

Rib Tip (Side Portion)

$5.75

Rib Tip (side portion) **Only 1 side portion per guest / per order**

Pork Ribs (Side Portion)

Pork Ribs (Side Portion)

$6.50

Pork Ribs (Side Portion) **Only 1 side portion per guest / per order**

Pulled Pork (Side Portion)

$5.50

Pulled Pork (Side Portion)

Corn Muffin

$2.00

Corn Muffin (Side Portion)

DRINK

SODA

$2.50

WATER

BANANA PUDDING

BANANA PUDDING

$2.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
