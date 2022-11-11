Clayton Bakery & Cafe
8970 US 70 Bus. Hwy. W
Clayton, NC 27520
Popular Items
Panini Sandwiches
Cubano Panini
Cuban spiced pork from our oven, sliced ham, sliced pickles, Swiss cheese, mustard & mayo hot-pressed on 8” Cuban-style bread Served with a sweet treat of the day and a choice of house made bagel chips or pasta salad.
Apple Gobbler Panini
Turkey breast, bacon, cheddar cheese, apple butter, tomato, & pesto aioli on garlic & herb bread. Our Panini sandwiches are hot pressed sandwiches with crispy bread and heated throughout. Served with a sweet treat of the day and a choice of house made bagel chips or pasta salad.
Hot Ham & Cheese
Black forest ham with monterey jack cheese, pickled jalapeno peppers, and bistro sauce on a fresh buttery croissant heated on our panini grill.
Chicken Bacon BBQ
Chicken breast, Bacon, Onion, Cheddar cheese and Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ sauce on garlic & herb bread. Our Panini sandwiches are hot pressed sandwiches with crispy bread and heated throughout. Served with a sweet treat of the day and a choice of house made bagel chips or pasta salad.
Buffalo Chicken Panini
Roasted chicken strips tossed with hot buffalo sauce. cheddar cheese & onion hot-pressed on our garlic and herb bread. Our Panini sandwiches are hot pressed sandwiches with crispy bread and heated throughout. Served with a sweet treat of the day and a choice of house made bagel chips or pasta salad.
Turkey Bacon Panini
Sliced turkey breast, smoked bacon, Swiss cheese & bistro sauce served on garlic & herb bread. Our Panini sandwiches are hot pressed sandwiches with crispy bread and heated throughout. Served with a sweet treat of the day and a choice of house made bagel chips or pasta salad.
Italian Panini
Ham, salami, capicola, pepperoni, & provolone cheese with tomato, onion, garlic & herb cheese spread served on garlic & herb bread. Our Panini sandwiches are hot pressed sandwiches with crispy bread and heated throughout. Served with a sweet treat of the day and a choice of house made bagel chips or pasta salad.
Rancher's Chicken Panini
Roasted chicken strips, bacon, ranch dressing, red onion, and provolone cheese on garlic and herb bread. Our Panini sandwiches are hot pressed sandwiches with crispy bread and heated throughout. Served with a sweet treat of the day and a choice of house made bagel chips or pasta salad.
Tuna Melt Panini
Our White Albacore tuna salad & American cheese with tomato & onion served on garlic & herb bread. Our Panini sandwiches are hot pressed sandwiches with crispy bread and heated throughout. Served with a sweet treat of the day and a choice of house made bagel chips or pasta salad.
Pesto Panini
Capicola, turkey, & provolone with tomato & onion and house pesto sauce served on garlic & herb bread. Our Panini sandwiches are hot pressed sandwiches with crispy bread and heated throughout. Served with a sweet treat of the day and a choice of house made bagel chips or pasta salad.
Cheese steak Panini
Our house roasted beef with mozzarella, roasted red peppers,, red onion, mayo, & marinara sauce served on hot pressed french roll. Served with a sweet treat of the day and a choice of house made bagel chips or pasta salad.
Mediterranean Beef Panini
Roasted beef, tomato, roasted red peppers, onion, mozzarella, and feta cheeses & Greek dressing. Hot pressed on french style bread. Served with a sweet treat of the day and a choice of house made bagel chips or pasta salad.
Pimento Cheese Deluxe
Our own scratch made pimento cheese, Bacon, and tomato on hot pressed on a garlic & herb roll. Our Panini sandwiches are hot pressed sandwiches with crispy bread and heated throughout. Served with a sweet treat of the day and a choice of house made bagel chips or pasta salad.
Bacon Cheddar BBQ Panini
Bacon, smoked ham, sliced pork tenderloin, onion, and Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ sauce on garlic & herb bread. Our Panini sandwiches are hot pressed sandwiches with crispy bread and heated throughout. Served with a sweet treat of the day and a choice of house made bagel chips or pasta salad.
Cheesy Panini
Adult size grilled cheese Swiss, American, provolone, and mozzarella cheese with garlic & herb spread on garlic & herb bread. Our Panini sandwiches are hot pressed sandwiches with crispy bread and heated throughout. Served with a sweet treat of the day and a choice of house made bagel chips or pasta salad.
Cold Sandwiches
Turkey Club
Sliced turkey breast, bacon, lettuce, tomato, & mayo on toasted wheat bread. Served with a sweet treat of the day and a choice of house made bagel chips or pasta salad.
BLT
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, & mayo served on toasted white bread. Served with a sweet treat of the day and a choice of house made bagel chips or pasta salad.
Ham Sam
Black Forest ham, Swiss cheese, mayonnaise with lettuce, tomato, and red onion served on a toasted kaiser roll. Served with a sweet treat of the day and a choice of house made bagel chips or pasta salad.
Turkey Pesto
Roasted turkey and provolone cheese with our house pesto sauce, lettuce, tomato, red onion, & roasted red peppers served on toasted sourdough bread. Served with a sweet treat of the day and a choice of house made bagel chips or pasta salad.
Italian Sandwich
Ham, roast beef, salami, capicolla, pepperoni, & provolone cheese with lettuce, tomato, red onion, roasted red peppers, and mayonnaise served on Italian Ciabatta. Served with a sweet treat of the day and a choice of house made bagel chips or pasta salad.
Cucumber Sandwich
Sliced English cucumbers, lettuce, tomato, red onion, roasted red peppers, & provolone cheese with a garlic & herb cream cheese spread on sunflower toast. Served with a sweet treat of the day and a choice of house made bagel chips or pasta salad.
Turkey Hummus
Roasted turkey, hummus, lettuce, onion, tomato, roasted peppers, & cucumbers on toasted 8grain bread. Served with a sweet treat of the day and a choice of house made bagel chips or pasta salad.
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Our house chicken & grape salad, lettuce, & cucumber on a buttery croissant. Served with a sweet treat of the day and a choice of house made bagel chips or pasta salad.
Tuna Salad Sandwich
Our White Albacore tuna salad with lettuce, tomato, English cucumber slices & red onion on 8grain bread. Served with a sweet treat of the day and a choice of house made bagel chips or pasta salad.
Classic Egg Salad Sandwich
Our house egg salad with lettuce. tomato, and red onion on a garlic & herb roll. Served with a sweet treat of the day and a choice of house made bagel chips or pasta salad.
Soups
Bowl of Soup
Our freshly made bowl of soup comes with bagel chips to sprinkle on top if you desire. approx 16oz. serving
Cup of Soup
Our freshly made cup of soup comes with bagel chips to sprinkle on top if you desire. approx 12oz. serving
Ham & Cheese & Soup
Ham & Cheese-Grilled or cold Hardwood smoked ham, aged American cheese, mustard and mayo on our own fresh sourdough bread.
Turkey Provolone & Soup
Turkey & Provolone-Grilled or cold Sliced roasted turkey, provolone cheese, and mustard and mayo on our own fresh sourdough bread.
Grilled Cheese & Soup
Grilled Cheese Garlic & herb cheese spread, aged American, & provolone cheese on our own fresh sourdough bread.
Roast Beef & Soup
Roast Beef & Swiss-Grilled or cold Our house roasted beef thinly sliced with Swiss cheese on sourdough
Mini BLT & soup
A small sized BLT Bacon, lettuce, tomato, & mayo served on toasted sourdough bread
Quiche
Kids Lunch
Kids Grilled Cheese
Kids size grilled cheese Served with bagel chips and a fresh baked sugar cookie
Kids Ham and Cheese
Kids size Ham & Cheese with light mayo Served with bagel chips and a fresh baked sugar cookie
Kids Pizza panini
Kids size pizza panini Pepperoni, sauce and mozzarella Served with bagel chips and a fresh baked sugar cookie
Kids Turkey and Cheese
Kids size turkey & cheese with light mayo Served with bagel chips and a fresh baked sugar cookie
Cookies online
Assorted Cookies
Our famous made from scratch cookies. We will choose an assortment of our most popular varieties we think you'll enjoy. We bake many flavors that are sure to please your sweet tooth.
Decorated Cut Out Cookies
Our popular and delicious hand cut cookies are individually decorated for many seasonal celebrations. We make an assortment of shapes for every season decorated with our own royal icing. Always made from scratch.
Spritz Pack 7 Oz
A 7oz. package of our Spritz butter cookies. Our cookies are made from scratch with the best ingredients available. The assortment includes chocolate and plain butter cookies hand dipped with dark and white chocolate and fruit fillings, jimmies, sprinkles, sliced almonds etc. a colorful assortment that is delicious plain or dipped in milk or coffee.
Spritz 1lb package
A one pound package of our Spritz butter cookies. Our cookies are made from scratch with the best ingredients available. The assortment includes chocolate and plain butter cookies hand dipped with dark and white chocolate and fruit fillings, jimmies, sprinkles, sliced almonds etc. A colorful assortment that is delicious plain or dipped in milk or coffee.
Muffins online
Assorted Muffins
Our popular daily flavors include Blueberry, Double Chocolate, Banana Nut, and Bran. Seasonal varieties- Pumpkin, Cappuccino, Lemon Poppy, Almond Poppy, Gingerbread, Egg Nog, Mixed Berries, Orange Pineapple, Cranberry Orange, Apple Cinnamon, and many more! We will box up an assortment of today's favorites to enjoy!
Muffin Shot
Choose your favorite muffin and we will soak it with two espresso shots and whipped cream! Served Hot!
Muffin Platters
Our popular daily flavors include Blueberry, Double Chocolate, Banana Nut, and Bran. Seasonal varieties- Pumpkin, Cappuccino, Lemon Poppy, Almond Poppy, Gingerbread, Egg Nog, Mixed Berries, Orange Pineapple, Cranberry Orange, Apple Cinnamon, and many more! We will arrange an assortment of today's varieties on an attractive disposable platter perfect for all occasions.
Breakfast Pastries online
Assorted Breakfast Pastries
Assortment of breakfast pastries made fresh daily. We will choose a variety of our favorites. Options may include muffins, turnovers, scones, fruit/cheese danish, cinnamon rolls, filled or plain croissants, and filled kolacky
Breakfast pastry platters
Arranged on an attractive disposable platter we will choose a variety of breakfast pastries made fresh daily. We will hand pick our favorites. Options may include donuts, muffins, turnovers, scones, fruit/cheese danish, cinnamon rolls, filled or plain croissants, and filled kolacky. Perfect for any occasion or thanks to a small group.
Dessert Pastries online
Cannoli
Inspired by Italian bakeries in New Jersey, we make our cannoli filling with the best ingredients available and fill each cannoli to order.
French Eclairs
Creamy vanilla custard in delicious pastry topped with decadent chocolate. Made from scratch with lots of butter and eggs. Grab a napkin for these overstuffed pastries! Available in small and large sizes
Assorted Dessert Bars
Dessert Pastry Platters
Dog Treats online
Pre Packaged Bakery online
Pkg. Cheese Straws
A Southern classic. Our cheese straws are made with the perfect blend of cheddar cheese, butter, flour and a hint of spice that will have you coming back for more! 5oz. approximately 18/pkg
Pkg. Dark Chocolate Florentine Cookies
Dark chocolate sandwiched inside two layers of crispy flourless cookie.
Chocolate Whoopie Pie
Amish treat and Maine's state dessert. Whoopie Pie-we just call them portable cakes. Chocolate, birthday cake(vanilla), or try our seasonal favorite Pumpkin w/cream cheese filling.
Birthday Cake Whoopie Pie
Amish treat and Maine's state dessert. Whoopie Pie-we just call them portable cakes. Birthday cake(vanilla), chocolate, or try our seasonal favorite Pumpkin w/cream cheese filling.
Pumpkin Cheese Whoopie Pie
Amish treat and Maine's state dessert. Whoopie Pie-we just call them portable cakes. Try our seasonal favorite Pumpkin w/cream cheese filling. You will miss these when they're gone!
6" Dessert Cakes online
Milky Way
Choc Cream Cheese Swirl
Chocolate cake with cream cheese icing enrobed with chocolate ganache
Boston Creme
Birthday
Carrot
3 layer carrot cake with cream cheese icing. No raisins or nuts in this spiced carrot cake
Choc Shadow
Chocolate Fudge
Choc Raspberry Truffle
3 layer chocolate cake filled with raspberry, iced with whipped , and garnished with dark chocolate shavings
Choc Dream
Strawberry Dream
3 layer vanilla cake with strawberry filling and iced with whipped topping
Choc Bark
3 layer chocolate cake filled and iced with chocolate whipped icing and covered with dark chocolate shavings
Red Velvet
Three layer Red Velvet cake with cream cheese icing
Raspberry Supreme
3 layer vanilla cake with raspberry filling and buttercream icing
Golden Fudge
Sprinkle Cake
3 layer vanilla cake with buttercream icing covered with colorful sprinkles
Choc Peanut Butter
Snickers
Three layer 6" chocolate cake iced with chocolate buttercream filled with caramel and topped with peanuts
Black & White
Raspberry Napoleon
Three layer vanilla cake with raspberry and Bavarian fillings coated with puff pastry crumbs.
Mocha
Buttercream Dream
Coconut Bunny
Pumpkin Spice
Pies online
9in Apple Crumb
9" apple crumb pie made with chunky gourmet apple filling and a crumb topping inside a flaky crust.
9" Cranberry Apple
9in Pumpkin
9" Pumpkin Custard Pie Made from scratch with lots of pumpkin and the perfect amount of spice. Decorated with dollops of whipped cream.
9in Sweet Potato
9in Pecan
9in Choc.Pecan
9in Coconut Custard
9in Choc.Creme
Rich chocolate pudding topped with whipped cream and dark chocolate shavings
9in Coconut Creme
Creamy coconut pudding topped with whipped cream and toasted coconut
9in Lemon Meringue
9in Key Lime
Classic Key lime pie made with real Key Lime juice garnished with whipped cream.
9in Cherry Crumb
9" Cherry pie with crumb topping. Full of sweet cherries with the perfect amount of tartness.
9in Bourbon Pecan
9in Egg Custard
Specialty Latte Online
Frozen Drinks Online
Muffin Shot Online
Latte Online
Hot Chocolate Online
Shakes Online
Italian Espresso Online
Cappuccino Online
Americano Online
Cafe Au Lait Online
