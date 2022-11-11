Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bakeries
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Sandwiches

Clayton Bakery & Cafe

87 Reviews

$

8970 US 70 Bus. Hwy. W

Clayton, NC 27520

Order Again

Popular Items

Specialty Frappe
Assorted Cookies
Italian Panini

Panini Sandwiches

Our Panini sandwiches are hot pressed sandwiches with crispy bread and heated throughout. We have many favorites to choose from! Served with a sweet treat of the day and a choice of house made bagel chips or pasta salad.
Cubano Panini

Cubano Panini

$8.95

Cuban spiced pork from our oven, sliced ham, sliced pickles, Swiss cheese, mustard & mayo hot-pressed on 8” Cuban-style bread Served with a sweet treat of the day and a choice of house made bagel chips or pasta salad.

Apple Gobbler Panini

Apple Gobbler Panini

$8.75

Turkey breast, bacon, cheddar cheese, apple butter, tomato, & pesto aioli on garlic & herb bread. Our Panini sandwiches are hot pressed sandwiches with crispy bread and heated throughout. Served with a sweet treat of the day and a choice of house made bagel chips or pasta salad.

Hot Ham & Cheese

$8.75

Black forest ham with monterey jack cheese, pickled jalapeno peppers, and bistro sauce on a fresh buttery croissant heated on our panini grill.

Chicken Bacon BBQ

Chicken Bacon BBQ

$8.75

Chicken breast, Bacon, Onion, Cheddar cheese and Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ sauce on garlic & herb bread. Our Panini sandwiches are hot pressed sandwiches with crispy bread and heated throughout. Served with a sweet treat of the day and a choice of house made bagel chips or pasta salad.

Buffalo Chicken Panini

Buffalo Chicken Panini

$8.75

Roasted chicken strips tossed with hot buffalo sauce. cheddar cheese & onion hot-pressed on our garlic and herb bread. Our Panini sandwiches are hot pressed sandwiches with crispy bread and heated throughout. Served with a sweet treat of the day and a choice of house made bagel chips or pasta salad.

Turkey Bacon Panini

Turkey Bacon Panini

$8.75

Sliced turkey breast, smoked bacon, Swiss cheese & bistro sauce served on garlic & herb bread. Our Panini sandwiches are hot pressed sandwiches with crispy bread and heated throughout. Served with a sweet treat of the day and a choice of house made bagel chips or pasta salad.

Italian Panini

Italian Panini

$8.75

Ham, salami, capicola, pepperoni, & provolone cheese with tomato, onion, garlic & herb cheese spread served on garlic & herb bread. Our Panini sandwiches are hot pressed sandwiches with crispy bread and heated throughout. Served with a sweet treat of the day and a choice of house made bagel chips or pasta salad.

Rancher's Chicken Panini

Rancher's Chicken Panini

$8.75

Roasted chicken strips, bacon, ranch dressing, red onion, and provolone cheese on garlic and herb bread. Our Panini sandwiches are hot pressed sandwiches with crispy bread and heated throughout. Served with a sweet treat of the day and a choice of house made bagel chips or pasta salad.

Tuna Melt Panini

Tuna Melt Panini

$8.75

Our White Albacore tuna salad & American cheese with tomato & onion served on garlic & herb bread. Our Panini sandwiches are hot pressed sandwiches with crispy bread and heated throughout. Served with a sweet treat of the day and a choice of house made bagel chips or pasta salad.

Pesto Panini

Pesto Panini

$8.75

Capicola, turkey, & provolone with tomato & onion and house pesto sauce served on garlic & herb bread. Our Panini sandwiches are hot pressed sandwiches with crispy bread and heated throughout. Served with a sweet treat of the day and a choice of house made bagel chips or pasta salad.

Cheese steak Panini

Cheese steak Panini

$8.95

Our house roasted beef with mozzarella, roasted red peppers,, red onion, mayo, & marinara sauce served on hot pressed french roll. Served with a sweet treat of the day and a choice of house made bagel chips or pasta salad.

Mediterranean Beef Panini

Mediterranean Beef Panini

$8.95

Roasted beef, tomato, roasted red peppers, onion, mozzarella, and feta cheeses & Greek dressing. Hot pressed on french style bread. Served with a sweet treat of the day and a choice of house made bagel chips or pasta salad.

Pimento Cheese Deluxe

Pimento Cheese Deluxe

$8.50

Our own scratch made pimento cheese, Bacon, and tomato on hot pressed on a garlic & herb roll. Our Panini sandwiches are hot pressed sandwiches with crispy bread and heated throughout. Served with a sweet treat of the day and a choice of house made bagel chips or pasta salad.

Bacon Cheddar BBQ Panini

Bacon Cheddar BBQ Panini

$8.75

Bacon, smoked ham, sliced pork tenderloin, onion, and Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ sauce on garlic & herb bread. Our Panini sandwiches are hot pressed sandwiches with crispy bread and heated throughout. Served with a sweet treat of the day and a choice of house made bagel chips or pasta salad.

Cheesy Panini

Cheesy Panini

$8.75

Adult size grilled cheese Swiss, American, provolone, and mozzarella cheese with garlic & herb spread on garlic & herb bread. Our Panini sandwiches are hot pressed sandwiches with crispy bread and heated throughout. Served with a sweet treat of the day and a choice of house made bagel chips or pasta salad.

Cold Sandwiches

Our sandwiches are handcrafted with only the best ingredients on our own breads. We have many favorites to choose from! Served with a sweet treat of the day and a choice of house made bagel chips or pasta salad.
Turkey Club

Turkey Club

$8.25

Sliced turkey breast, bacon, lettuce, tomato, & mayo on toasted wheat bread. Served with a sweet treat of the day and a choice of house made bagel chips or pasta salad.

BLT

BLT

$8.25

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, & mayo served on toasted white bread. Served with a sweet treat of the day and a choice of house made bagel chips or pasta salad.

Ham Sam

Ham Sam

$8.25

Black Forest ham, Swiss cheese, mayonnaise with lettuce, tomato, and red onion served on a toasted kaiser roll. Served with a sweet treat of the day and a choice of house made bagel chips or pasta salad.

Turkey Pesto

Turkey Pesto

$8.25

Roasted turkey and provolone cheese with our house pesto sauce, lettuce, tomato, red onion, & roasted red peppers served on toasted sourdough bread. Served with a sweet treat of the day and a choice of house made bagel chips or pasta salad.

Italian Sandwich

Italian Sandwich

$8.25

Ham, roast beef, salami, capicolla, pepperoni, & provolone cheese with lettuce, tomato, red onion, roasted red peppers, and mayonnaise served on Italian Ciabatta. Served with a sweet treat of the day and a choice of house made bagel chips or pasta salad.

Cucumber Sandwich

Cucumber Sandwich

$7.75

Sliced English cucumbers, lettuce, tomato, red onion, roasted red peppers, & provolone cheese with a garlic & herb cream cheese spread on sunflower toast. Served with a sweet treat of the day and a choice of house made bagel chips or pasta salad.

Turkey Hummus

Turkey Hummus

$8.25

Roasted turkey, hummus, lettuce, onion, tomato, roasted peppers, & cucumbers on toasted 8grain bread. Served with a sweet treat of the day and a choice of house made bagel chips or pasta salad.

Chicken Salad Sandwich

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$8.25

Our house chicken & grape salad, lettuce, & cucumber on a buttery croissant. Served with a sweet treat of the day and a choice of house made bagel chips or pasta salad.

Tuna Salad Sandwich

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$8.25

Our White Albacore tuna salad with lettuce, tomato, English cucumber slices & red onion on 8grain bread. Served with a sweet treat of the day and a choice of house made bagel chips or pasta salad.

Classic Egg Salad Sandwich

Classic Egg Salad Sandwich

$8.25Out of stock

Our house egg salad with lettuce. tomato, and red onion on a garlic & herb roll. Served with a sweet treat of the day and a choice of house made bagel chips or pasta salad.

Soups

Bowl of Soup

Bowl of Soup

$5.25

Our freshly made bowl of soup comes with bagel chips to sprinkle on top if you desire. approx 16oz. serving

Cup of Soup

$4.25

Our freshly made cup of soup comes with bagel chips to sprinkle on top if you desire. approx 12oz. serving

Ham & Cheese & Soup

$9.25

Ham & Cheese-Grilled or cold Hardwood smoked ham, aged American cheese, mustard and mayo on our own fresh sourdough bread.

Turkey Provolone & Soup

Turkey Provolone & Soup

$9.25

Turkey & Provolone-Grilled or cold Sliced roasted turkey, provolone cheese, and mustard and mayo on our own fresh sourdough bread.

Grilled Cheese & Soup

Grilled Cheese & Soup

$9.25

Grilled Cheese Garlic & herb cheese spread, aged American, & provolone cheese on our own fresh sourdough bread.

Roast Beef & Soup

Roast Beef & Soup

$9.25

Roast Beef & Swiss-Grilled or cold Our house roasted beef thinly sliced with Swiss cheese on sourdough

Mini BLT & soup

Mini BLT & soup

$9.25

A small sized BLT Bacon, lettuce, tomato, & mayo served on toasted sourdough bread

Quiche

Quiche of the day Our quiche is made fresh daily. Only limited servings are available each day. Ask about today's varieties. Served with today's sweet treat and your choice of pasta salad or our own fresh made bagel chips.
Quiche of the day

Quiche of the day

$6.75

Quiche of the day Our quiche is made fresh daily. Only limited servings are available each day. Served with today's sweet treat and your choice of pasta salad or our own fresh made bagel chips.

Kids Lunch

Kids Grilled Cheese

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Kids size grilled cheese Served with bagel chips and a fresh baked sugar cookie

Kids Ham and Cheese

Kids Ham and Cheese

$5.00

Kids size Ham & Cheese with light mayo Served with bagel chips and a fresh baked sugar cookie

Kids Pizza panini

$5.00

Kids size pizza panini Pepperoni, sauce and mozzarella Served with bagel chips and a fresh baked sugar cookie

Kids Turkey and Cheese

$5.00

Kids size turkey & cheese with light mayo Served with bagel chips and a fresh baked sugar cookie

Cookies online

Assorted Cookies

Assorted Cookies

Our famous made from scratch cookies. We will choose an assortment of our most popular varieties we think you'll enjoy. We bake many flavors that are sure to please your sweet tooth.

Decorated Cut Out Cookies

Decorated Cut Out Cookies

Our popular and delicious hand cut cookies are individually decorated for many seasonal celebrations. We make an assortment of shapes for every season decorated with our own royal icing. Always made from scratch.

Spritz Pack 7 Oz

Spritz Pack 7 Oz

$5.15

A 7oz. package of our Spritz butter cookies. Our cookies are made from scratch with the best ingredients available. The assortment includes chocolate and plain butter cookies hand dipped with dark and white chocolate and fruit fillings, jimmies, sprinkles, sliced almonds etc. a colorful assortment that is delicious plain or dipped in milk or coffee.

Spritz 1lb package

Spritz 1lb package

$11.95

A one pound package of our Spritz butter cookies. Our cookies are made from scratch with the best ingredients available. The assortment includes chocolate and plain butter cookies hand dipped with dark and white chocolate and fruit fillings, jimmies, sprinkles, sliced almonds etc. A colorful assortment that is delicious plain or dipped in milk or coffee.

Muffins online

Our popular daily flavors include Blueberry, Double Chocolate, Banana Nut, and Bran. Seasonal varieties- Pumpkin, Cappuccino, Lemon Poppy, Almond Poppy, Gingerbread, Egg Nog, Mixed Berries, Orange Pineapple, Cranberry Orange, Apple Cinnamon, and many more! We will box up an assortment of today's favorites to enjoy!

Assorted Muffins

$11.00+

Our popular daily flavors include Blueberry, Double Chocolate, Banana Nut, and Bran. Seasonal varieties- Pumpkin, Cappuccino, Lemon Poppy, Almond Poppy, Gingerbread, Egg Nog, Mixed Berries, Orange Pineapple, Cranberry Orange, Apple Cinnamon, and many more! We will box up an assortment of today's favorites to enjoy!

Muffin Shot

$4.50

Choose your favorite muffin and we will soak it with two espresso shots and whipped cream! Served Hot!

Muffin Platters

Out of stock

Our popular daily flavors include Blueberry, Double Chocolate, Banana Nut, and Bran. Seasonal varieties- Pumpkin, Cappuccino, Lemon Poppy, Almond Poppy, Gingerbread, Egg Nog, Mixed Berries, Orange Pineapple, Cranberry Orange, Apple Cinnamon, and many more! We will arrange an assortment of today's varieties on an attractive disposable platter perfect for all occasions.

Breakfast Pastries online

Assorted Breakfast Pastries

$14.50+

Assortment of breakfast pastries made fresh daily. We will choose a variety of our favorites. Options may include muffins, turnovers, scones, fruit/cheese danish, cinnamon rolls, filled or plain croissants, and filled kolacky

Breakfast pastry platters

Out of stock

Arranged on an attractive disposable platter we will choose a variety of breakfast pastries made fresh daily. We will hand pick our favorites. Options may include donuts, muffins, turnovers, scones, fruit/cheese danish, cinnamon rolls, filled or plain croissants, and filled kolacky. Perfect for any occasion or thanks to a small group.

Dessert Pastries online

Cannoli

Cannoli

$9.50+

Inspired by Italian bakeries in New Jersey, we make our cannoli filling with the best ingredients available and fill each cannoli to order.

French Eclairs

French Eclairs

$10.00+Out of stock

Creamy vanilla custard in delicious pastry topped with decadent chocolate. Made from scratch with lots of butter and eggs. Grab a napkin for these overstuffed pastries! Available in small and large sizes

Assorted Dessert Bars

Out of stock

Dessert Pastry Platters

Out of stock

Dog Treats online

Bag of Dog Treats

Bag of Dog Treats

$3.85

Our dog treats are made with the same quality ingredients you will find in our bakery. Pumpkin is a focus ingredient in our dog treat formula to help with digestive issues. They are also safe for human consumption.

Pre Packaged Bakery online

Pkg. Cheese Straws

Pkg. Cheese Straws

$4.85Out of stock

A Southern classic. Our cheese straws are made with the perfect blend of cheddar cheese, butter, flour and a hint of spice that will have you coming back for more! 5oz. approximately 18/pkg

Pkg. Dark Chocolate Florentine Cookies

Pkg. Dark Chocolate Florentine Cookies

$4.85

Dark chocolate sandwiched inside two layers of crispy flourless cookie.

Chocolate Whoopie Pie

Chocolate Whoopie Pie

$2.50

Amish treat and Maine's state dessert. Whoopie Pie-we just call them portable cakes. Chocolate, birthday cake(vanilla), or try our seasonal favorite Pumpkin w/cream cheese filling.

Birthday Cake Whoopie Pie

Birthday Cake Whoopie Pie

$2.50

Amish treat and Maine's state dessert. Whoopie Pie-we just call them portable cakes. Birthday cake(vanilla), chocolate, or try our seasonal favorite Pumpkin w/cream cheese filling.

Pumpkin Cheese Whoopie Pie

Pumpkin Cheese Whoopie Pie

$2.50

Amish treat and Maine's state dessert. Whoopie Pie-we just call them portable cakes. Try our seasonal favorite Pumpkin w/cream cheese filling. You will miss these when they're gone!

6" Dessert Cakes online

Milky Way

Milky Way

$14.95Out of stock
Choc Cream Cheese Swirl

Choc Cream Cheese Swirl

$14.95Out of stock

Chocolate cake with cream cheese icing enrobed with chocolate ganache

Boston Creme

Boston Creme

$12.95
Birthday

Birthday

$12.95Out of stock
Carrot

Carrot

$14.95

3 layer carrot cake with cream cheese icing. No raisins or nuts in this spiced carrot cake

Choc Shadow

Choc Shadow

$14.95
Chocolate Fudge

Chocolate Fudge

$14.95Out of stock
Choc Raspberry Truffle

Choc Raspberry Truffle

$14.95Out of stock

3 layer chocolate cake filled with raspberry, iced with whipped , and garnished with dark chocolate shavings

Choc Dream

$14.95Out of stock
Strawberry Dream

Strawberry Dream

$14.95

3 layer vanilla cake with strawberry filling and iced with whipped topping

Choc Bark

Choc Bark

$14.95Out of stock

3 layer chocolate cake filled and iced with chocolate whipped icing and covered with dark chocolate shavings

Red Velvet

Red Velvet

$14.95Out of stock

Three layer Red Velvet cake with cream cheese icing

Raspberry Supreme

Raspberry Supreme

$14.95

3 layer vanilla cake with raspberry filling and buttercream icing

Golden Fudge

$14.95Out of stock
Sprinkle Cake

Sprinkle Cake

$14.95Out of stock

3 layer vanilla cake with buttercream icing covered with colorful sprinkles

Choc Peanut Butter

$14.95Out of stock
Snickers

Snickers

$14.95Out of stock

Three layer 6" chocolate cake iced with chocolate buttercream filled with caramel and topped with peanuts

Black & White

$14.95Out of stock
Raspberry Napoleon

Raspberry Napoleon

$14.95Out of stock

Three layer vanilla cake with raspberry and Bavarian fillings coated with puff pastry crumbs.

Mocha

$14.95Out of stock

Buttercream Dream

$14.95Out of stock

Coconut Bunny

$14.95Out of stock

Pumpkin Spice

$14.95Out of stock

Pies online

9in Apple Crumb

9in Apple Crumb

$13.50Out of stock

9" apple crumb pie made with chunky gourmet apple filling and a crumb topping inside a flaky crust.

9" Cranberry Apple

$14.50Out of stock
9in Pumpkin

9in Pumpkin

$13.50Out of stock

9" Pumpkin Custard Pie Made from scratch with lots of pumpkin and the perfect amount of spice. Decorated with dollops of whipped cream.

9in Sweet Potato

$13.50Out of stock

9in Pecan

$16.00Out of stock

9in Choc.Pecan

$16.00Out of stock

9in Coconut Custard

$13.50Out of stock
9in Choc.Creme

9in Choc.Creme

$14.00Out of stock

Rich chocolate pudding topped with whipped cream and dark chocolate shavings

9in Coconut Creme

9in Coconut Creme

$14.00Out of stock

Creamy coconut pudding topped with whipped cream and toasted coconut

9in Lemon Meringue

$13.50Out of stock
9in Key Lime

9in Key Lime

$13.50Out of stock

Classic Key lime pie made with real Key Lime juice garnished with whipped cream.

9in Cherry Crumb

9in Cherry Crumb

$16.00Out of stock

9" Cherry pie with crumb topping. Full of sweet cherries with the perfect amount of tartness.

9in Bourbon Pecan

$17.00Out of stock

9in Egg Custard

$13.50Out of stock

Specialty Latte Online

Specialty Latte

Our handcrafted specialty latte choices are typically on the sweet side and taste as good as their names. Choose your size, flavor choice, milk preference, and whip cream or no whip. We make it your way!

Frozen Drinks Online

Italian Lemonade

$4.00

Italian lemonade is a refreshing frozen lemonade. Add a flavor for an extra treat! Raspberry is our most popular. 24oz

Specialty Frappe

Frozen iced coffee beverage blended with espresso, flavors and milk. Choose your favorite! Mocha Freeze is our most popular

Muffin Shot Online

Muffin Shot

$4.50

Choose your favorite muffin and we will soak it with two espresso shots and whipped cream! Served Hot!

Latte Online

Latte

Italian espresso with steamed milk of your choice. Build it how you like with choices you enjoy!

Hot Chocolate Online

Hot Chocolate

Hot chocolate made right! choose your milk, and add a flavor for a tasty hot chocolate experience!

Steamer Online

Steamer

Steamed milk and flavored syrup of your choice Served hot

Shakes Online

Shake

Hand crafted milkshakes choose your favorite! Made with hard ice cream, milk, espresso and or flavors. Medium 16oz Large 24oz

Italian Espresso Online

Locally roasted fresh Italian espresso choose from solo-doppio-triplo

Italian espresso

Locally roasted fresh Italian espresso choose from solo-doppio-triplo

Cappuccino Online

Cappuccino

Italian espresso with equal parts of foam and steamed milk of your choice. small, medium, or large

Americano Online

espresso with hot water. choose small, medium, or large. you may also add flavors of your choice for an additional charge.

Americano

2-3-4 Shots of espresso with hot water poured over espresso. Choose small, medium, or large. Add flavor syrup for an additional charge.

Cafe Au Lait Online

Cafe Au Lait

Fresh brewed drip coffee with steamed milk of choice poured over. Add flavor for an additional charge.

Red Eye Online

Red Eye

Locally roasted & Freshly brewed drip coffee with Italian espresso

Flat White Online

Flat White

Italian espresso with microfoam steamed milk of your choice served hot.

Attributes and Amenities
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday6:30 am - 6:30 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 6:30 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 6:30 pm
Friday6:30 am - 6:30 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Welcome to our online ordering site!

Website

Location

8970 US 70 Bus. Hwy. W, Clayton, NC 27520

Directions

Gallery
Clayton Bakery & Cafe image
Clayton Bakery & Cafe image
Clayton Bakery & Cafe image
Clayton Bakery & Cafe image

