Clayton's Coffee Shop

review star

No reviews yet

979 Orange Avenue

coronado, CA 92118

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Eggs & Omelets

2 Eggs Breakfast

$10.99

Cheese Omelet

$12.99

Egg White-Spinach, Tomato, Feta Omelet

$15.99

Meatlover's Omelet

$16.99

Denver Omelet

$15.99

Steak & Pepperjack Omelet

$17.99

Veggie Omelet

$14.99

Nado Omelet

$14.99

Kitchen Sink Omelet

$18.99

Scrambles & Benedicts

Veggie Scramble

$14.99

Mexicana Scramble

$15.99

Eggs Benedict

$15.99

Eggs Florentine Benedict

$16.99

Country Benedict

$18.99

Breakfast Sandwiches

Old Fashioned Fried Egg Sandwich

$11.99

Bagel Sandwich

$12.99

Spicy Sausage English Muffin Sandwich

$12.99

Gramp's Breakfast Croissant Sandwich

$13.99

Veggie Croissant Sandwich

$13.99

Chicken Fried Steak Biscuit Sandwich

$15.99

French Toast Stacker

$16.99

Spicy Sausage BLTA & Eggs

$15.99

Breakfast Bowls

Oatmeal Bowl

$7.99

Yogurt Bowl

$10.99

Acai Bowl

$13.99

House Specialties

Mary's Toad in the Road

$12.99

Huevos Rancheros

$12.99

Chicken Fried Steak & Eggs

$16.99

Prime Rib-Eye Steak & Eggs

$18.99

Breakfast Burrito

$12.99

Housemade Corned Beef Hash

$16.99

Betty's Biscuit Bowl

$16.99

Biscuits & Gravy Meal

$14.99

Carnitas & Chorizo Hash

$17.99

Farmer Benny's Market Hash

$16.99

Avocado Toast

$9.99

Chef Luis Chilaquiles

$15.99

Pancakes, Waffles & French Toast

Belgian Waffle

$10.99

Cinnamon-Sugar Churro Waffle

$11.99

Strawberry Shortcake Waffle

$13.99

Chicken & Waffle

$15.99

French Toast

$12.99

Hot Cakes

$11.99

Short Stack

$9.99

The Combo

$16.99

Breakfast Side Orders

1 Cake

$5.00

1 Egg

$1.99

1 FT

$5.00

2 Eggs

$3.99

3 Eggs

$5.99

4 Eggs

$6.99

5 Eggs

$7.99

Bacon

$6.99

Bacon Cheddar Grits

$6.50+

Bagel & Cream Cheese

$4.99

Biscuit & County Gravy (SIDE)

$7.99

Bowl Strawberries And Bananas

$8.99

Breakfast Potatoes

$5.99

Butter Croissant w/ Strawberry Preserves

$4.99

Chuey's Hot Sauce

$1.99

Cinnamon Toast

$4.95

Corn Tortilla

$2.00

Cornbeef Hash

$7.99

Cup of Greek Yogurt

$4.99

Cup of Strawberries & Bananas

$5.49

Flour Tortilla

$2.00

Fresh Fruit

$5.49+

Grilled Veggies

$4.99

Grits w/ Butter

$5.49+

Hollandaise Sauce

$3.50

Homemade Cinnamon Roll

$7.99

Homemade Corned Beef Hash

$7.99

Homemade Muffin

$4.99

Homemade Spicy Sausage Patty

$5.49

Honey Ham

$6.99

Jalapeños

$1.00

Peanut Butter

$2.00

Pico de Gallo Housemade

$1.99

Plain Croissant

$4.99

Real Maple Syrup

$2.50

Sausage Links

$6.99

Sausage Patties

$6.99

Side of Sausage Gravy

$3.00

Side Of Beans

$5.49

Side of Country Gravy

$3.00

Sliced Avocado

$5.99

Sliced Tomatoes

$3.50

Sour Cream

$1.75

Toast

$3.50

Turkey Bacon

$5.99

Burgers

1/3 Hamburger

$13.99

1/3 lb Cheeseburger

$14.99

1/3 lb Bacon Cheeseburger

$16.99

1/3 lb BBQ Bacon Swiss Burger

$17.99

1/3 lb Chili Cheese Burger

$16.99

Clayton's Stacker

$17.99

Double Decker

$19.99

Mikey Melt

$13.99

Beyond Burger

$16.99

Shop Sliders

$9.99

Starters & Sides

French Fries

$7.99

Sweet Potato Waffle Fries

$8.99

Chili Cheese Fries

$12.99

Onion Rings

$9.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.99

Grandma's Fried Pickles

$8.99

Diner's Mac & Cheese

$8.99

Coleslaw

$4.99

Chips

$4.99

Mashed Potatoes

$5.99

Salads

Caesar Salad

$11.99

Apple Gorgonzola Salad

$13.99

Greek Salad

$15.99

COBB Salad

$15.99

Side Salad

$5.99

Soup & Chili

Homemade Soup of the Day Cup

$4.99

Homemade Soup of the Day Bowl

$6.99

Homemade Chili Cup

$5.99

Homemade Chili Bowl

$8.99

Homemade Cornbread

$3.99

House Specialties

Thanksgiving Baked Turkey & Stuffing

$16.99

Captain Jake's Fish n Chips

$15.99

Homemade Chicken Strips & Fries

$12.99

Traditional Monte Cristo

$15.99

Franny's Fried Chicken Sandwich

$15.99

Mojo Chicken Wrap

$14.99

Deli Sandwiches

Turkey & Havarti Sandwich

$12.99

Black Forest Ham Sandwich

$12.99

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato Sandwich

$13.99

Turkey, Bacon, Avocado Sandwich

$15.99

Tuna, Swiss, Avocado Sandwich

$14.99

The Veggie Sandwich

$13.99

Club Sandwich

$15.99

Paninis

Coronado Cubano Panini

$14.99

Caprese Panini

$13.99

Turkey Day Panini

$15.99

Grilled Sandwiches

Grilled Cheese

$9.99

The Dewey

$10.99

Tuna Cheddar Melt Sandwich

$11.99

Reuben

$15.99

Cheesesteak

$16.99

California Chicken Sandwich

$15.99

Kids Menu

Kids Mickey Mouse Pancakes

$6.99

Kids Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$6.99

Kids French Toast Strips

$5.99

Kids Peanut Butter and Jelly

$7.99

Kids Baby Burgers

$8.99

Kids Chicken Strips

$8.99

Kids Mac & Cheese

$6.99

Kids Hot Dog

$6.99

Kids Fish n Chips

$9.99

Kids Drink

$3.49

Kids s/o Bacon

$2.99

Kids s/o Sausage Link

$2.99

Kids 1 egg

$1.99

Bowl of Cereal

$4.99

Kids S/ Sausage Patty

$2.99

BREAKFAST

2 Egg Breakfast Combo

$9.99

Chef Luis Chilaquiles

$14.99

Tennessee Style Biscuits & Gravy

$14.99

Corned Beef Hash

$14.99

Hotcakes

$9.99

Chicken and Waffles

$15.99

Cheese Omelet

$12.99

Denver Omelet

$15.99

Veggie Omelet

$14.99

ENTREES

Thanksgiving Day Dinner

$17.99

8oz Flat Iron Ribeye Steak

$22.99

Classic Spaghetti & Meatballs

$14.99

Fish and Chips

$15.99

Loaded Mac N Cheese

$15.99

Chicken Tenders & Fries

$12.99

SALADS

Chicken Caesar salad

$15.99

Cobb Salad

$15.99

Greek Salad

$15.99

Side Salad

$5.99

BURGERS & SANDWICHES

Angus Beef Diner Cheeseburger

$14.99

Clayton's Stacker

$17.99

Shop Sliders

$9.99

BBQ Brisket Sandwich

$15.99

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$16.99

Club Sandwich

$14.99

Grilled Cheese and Bacon Sandwich

$12.99

Ruben Sandwich

$14.99

French Dip

$14.99

Chicken Strips W/ Fries

$12.99

BOWLS & SOUP

Acai Bowl

$13.99

Yogurt Bowl

$10.99

Chicken Tortilla Soup-Cup

$4.99

Chicken Tortilla Soup-Bowl

$6.99

Housemade Chili-Cup

$5.99

Housemade Chili-Bowl

$8.99

KIDS

Mickey Mouse Pancakes

$7.99

Kids Chicken Strip and Fries

$8.99

Kraft Mac N Cheese

$7.99

Baby Burgers

$8.99

WEEKEND SPECIALS

Friday- Meatloaf

$18.95

Saturday- Lasagna

$18.95

SIDES

Fries

$7.99
Sunday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Where the Locals Go!

Location

979 Orange Avenue, coronado, CA 92118

Directions

