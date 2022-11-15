Restaurant header imageView gallery
Clayton's Counter The Shoppes at Oceana South

1 Review

$$

1337 Oceana Blvd

Virginia Beach, VA 23454

Butter Burger
Reuben
Smoked Roastbeef

Sandos

Pastrami

Pastrami

$16.00

House specialty, vinegar slaw, mustard, brioche

HOT Italian Grinder

HOT Italian Grinder

$14.00

Mortadella, Genoa salami, spicy capicola, Fontina, L.T.O. vinegar & oil, oregano, red pepper flakes

Muffuletta

Muffuletta

$14.00

mortadella, Genoa salami, spicy capicola, mozzarella, sweet pepper jam, olive tapenade, focaccia

Reuben

Reuben

$16.00

smoked-brisket, sauerkraut, Clayton's 1000 island, Swiss cheese, rye

Mesquite Smoked Chicken

Mesquite Smoked Chicken

$14.00

pepper-bacon, Swiss, L.T.O., pimento cheese, focaccia

Portabella Mushroom Stack

Portabella Mushroom Stack

$11.00

roasted peppers, caramelized onions, pimento, arugula, O.T., brioche

Butter Burger

Butter Burger

$13.00

100% all-natural Hereford beef, un-salted butter, onions, pickles, American, Clayton's sauce, brioche

Smoked Roastbeef

Smoked Roastbeef

$14.00

Angus top round, roasted peppers, cremini mushrooms, caramelized onions, horseradish, cream, Swiss, porcini aujus, Vienna roll

Grilled Jumbo Shrimp PoBoy

$15.00

Tossed in Speedy's Buffalo, L.T.O., Clayton's sauce, sub roll

Meatloaf

$14.00

Snacks

Pierogi

Pierogi

$11.00

potato, Fontina, chive, pepper bacon pan jus

Charcuterie

Charcuterie

$18.00

Mortadella, Genoa salami, spicy capicola, artisanal cheeses, olives, pickles, strawberry, charred tomatoes, candied nuts, balsamic, crostini. Items may vary depending on what's in season.

Hummus Platter

$11.00

olives, roasted peppers, cucumbers, carrot & celery stix, flatbread

Smoked Brisket Flatbread

$13.00

arugula, roasted peppers, mozzarella, herbs, Malbec BBQ

Potato Fries

Potato Fries

$9.00

Pan-Fried, roasted garlic, parmesan, truffle oil, rosemary

Torched Herb Goat Cheese

$14.00

Roasted garlic, peppers, olives, arugula, balsamic, crostini

Loaded Fontina Mac & Cheese Bowl

Loaded Fontina Mac & Cheese Bowl

$12.00

Pepper bacon, chives, pesto sour cream, rotini pasta

Soups

Italian Wedding

$5.00

Tomato Basil

$4.00

Brisket Beer Chili

$6.00

Lunch Box

Chicken Salad Lunchbox

Chicken Salad Lunchbox

$9.00

Tuna Lunchbox

$9.00

Kids

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Cheese burger

$8.00

Salami & Cheese

$8.00

Pizza

$8.00

Mesquite Chicken

$8.00

Mac & Cheese

$8.00

PB&J

$8.00

Combo

Chicken/Salad Combo

$9.00

On brioche w/ choice of salad

Tuna/Salad Combo

$9.00

On brioche w/ choice of salad

Garden/Soup Combo

$9.00

On brioche w/ choice of soup

Caesar/Soup Combo

$9.00

On brioche w/ choice of soup

Chicken/Soup Combo

$9.00

Tuna/Soup Combo

$9.00

Salads

Caesar

$9.00

romaine, olive oil croutons, non-parmesan crisps, cashew-based Caesar dressing

Antipasto

$10.00

Genoa salami, spicy capicola, rotini pasta, arugula, mozzarella, roasted garlic, cucumbers, grape tomatoes, olives, parmesan

Quinoa Salad

$12.00

radish, strawberry, asparagus, arugula, balsamic, basil pesto

Garden Salad

$6.00

romaine, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, carrots, red wine vinegar, E.V.S.O.

Pittsburgh Steak Salad

$22.00

NY Strip Steak, fingerling potato fries, blue cheese crumbles, garden salad, oven-dried tomato ranch

Desserts

Cheesecake

$6.00

Brownies

$2.00

BIG Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.00

Keylime Parfait

$4.00Out of stock

Tiramisu

$6.00Out of stock

Oreo Parfait

$4.00Out of stock

Deli

1 lb Chicken Salad

$9.00

1\2 Lb Chicken Salad

$4.50

1lb Mortadella

$8.00

1/2 lb Mortadella

$7.00

1 lb Pastrami

$14.00

1/2 lb Pastrami

$7.00

1 lb Genoa Salami

$10.00

1/2 lb Genoa Salami

$5.00

1 lb Roastbeef

$12.00

1/2 lb Roast Beef

$6.00

1 lb Mesquite Chicken

$8.00

1/2 lb Mesquite Chicken

$4.00

1 lb Spicy Capicola

$10.00

1/2 lb Spicy Capicola

$5.00

1/2 lb Mozz

$5.00

1 lb Mozz

$10.00

1/2 lb Fontina

$5.00

1 lb Fontina

$10.00

1/2 lb Swiss

$3.00

1 lb Swiss

$6.00

1\2. Lb Tuna Salad

$4.50
Restaurant info

Welcome to Clayton‘s Counter delicatessen! We are your favorite local deli with a variety of sandwiches, appetizers and desserts to choose from. Thank you for visiting!!

Location

1337 Oceana Blvd, Virginia Beach, VA 23454

Directions

