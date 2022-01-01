Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cle Elum Eagles #649

220 Pennsylvania Ave

Cle Elum, WA 98922

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Beer

Angry Orchard btl

$5.00

Black Butte Porter btl

$5.00

Blue Moon btl

$5.00

Bud Light btl

$4.00

Budweiser btl

$4.00

Coors Light btl

$4.00

Coors N/A btl

$3.50

Corona Extra btl

$4.50

Dunkel

$5.00

MGD btl

$4.00

Michelob Ultra btl

$4.00

Mike's Hard Blood Orange

$4.50

Mike's Hard Lemonade

$4.50

Roslyn Pale Ale btl

$9.00

Shock Top btl

$4.50

Space Dust btl

$9.00

Stella btl

$5.00

ASale - - - $3 W/C

$3.00

Bodizafa can

$5.50

Bud Light can

$3.50

Bush can

$3.50

Bush Light can

$3.50

Bush Light N/A can

$3.50

Coors Light can

$3.50

Coors Orignal can

$3.50

High Noon

$5.00

Irish Death

$5.25

K/O Peach

$4.50

Key Stone Light can

$3.75

Miller Lite can

$3.75

PBR can

$3.50

Rainer can

$3.50

Truly Mango Lemonade

$4.50

Truly Original Lemonade

$4.50

Truly Strawberry Lemonade

$4.50

Truly Watermelon Lemonade

$4.50

W/C Black Cherry can

$4.50

W/C Grapefruit can

$4.50

W/C Lemon can

$4.50

W/C Lime can

$4.50

W/C Mango can

$4.50

W/C Passion Fruit can

$4.50

W/C Raspberry

$4.50

W/C Tangerine can

$4.50

W/C Watermelon can

$4.50

Budweiser

$3.25+

Mannys

$3.25+

Rotating Keg

$3.25+

Canned Domestic Beer(5)

$17.00

Bottled Domestic Beer(5)

$15.50

Canned Import Beer (5)

$22.00

Bottled Import Beer (5)

$22.50

Budweiser

$14.00

Mannys

$15.00

Rotating Keg

$16.50

Brandy

Christian Brothers

$7.00

Well Brandy

$5.00

Cocktails

Alabama Slammer

Alabama Slammer

$8.75

A cocktail containing sloe gin, southern comfort, orange juice, and amaretto. Served with orange sliced and cherry.

Angry Balls

$6.50
Appletini

Appletini

$6.50

This cocktail contains, green apple pucker, lemon juice, vodka, and a splash of soda. Served in a martini glass with sugared rim.

B 52

B 52

$7.50

This drink can be a shot or poured over ice, it contains 1/3 ounce coffee liqueur 1/3 ounce Baileys Irish cream liqueur 1/3 ounce Grand Marnier liqueur.

Bahama Mama

Bahama Mama

$6.50

Our Bahama Mama includes orange juice, pineapple juice, dark rum, coconut rum, lime juice and grenadine. Garnish with pineapple and maraschino cherries if available

Black Russian

Black Russian

$8.00

The Black Russian is a cocktail of vodka and coffee liqueur. It contains two parts vodka to one part coffee liqueur served over ice in a short glass.

Bloody Mary

Bloody Mary

$8.50

Our very own bloody Mary mix, with your choice of vodka, served in a tall or short glass with paperchains, asparagus, olives, lime and when available bacon.

Blue Hawiian

Blue Hawiian

$7.50

The Blue Hawaii is a tropical cocktail made of white rum, pineapple juice, Blue Curaçao, sweet and sour mix, and coconut rum. Served blended or on the rocks. Pineapple garnish when in house.

Blueberry Lemonade

Blueberry Lemonade

$7.50

Blueberry Smirnoff, lemonade shaken together and served in a mason jar with a blue curacao float. Blueberries added if available in house.

Blueberry Mule

$7.00

Brain Hemorrhage

$7.00

Brandy Alexander

$6.50

Campers Coffee

$6.50

Coffee Nudge

$7.00
Cosmopolitan

Cosmopolitan

$8.00

This drink is made with 1 1/2 oz Vodka Citron, 1 oz Cranberry juice, 1/2 oz Cointreau, 1/2 oz Fresh lime juice and served in a martini glass or over ice, all with a sugar rim and cherries.

Cucmber Mule

$7.00

Dirty Shirley

$6.50
Duck Fart

Duck Fart

$7.50

Kahlua, Irish cream, and preferred whiskey. Served as a shot or a cocktail.

Fuzzy Naval

Fuzzy Naval

$7.00

This drink is made with peach schnapps and orange juice served with an orange slice.

Green Tea

$7.50

Greyhound

$6.50

This drink combines grapefruit juice and vodka over ice. Served with orange wedge and cherry.

Heaven & Hell

$7.50

This drink is normally served as a shotbut can be served as a cocktail. Contains equal parts fireball and rumchatta. Shaken and served in a shot glass.

Hot Buttered Rum

Hot Buttered Rum

$7.00

This drink contains rum, our hot buttered rum mix, served with whip cream and cinnamon in a tall coffee glass.

Hot Toddy

Hot Toddy

$6.00

A combination of whiskey, honey, and lemon juice with hot water served with lemon dipped in cinnamon.

Irish Car Bomb

Irish Car Bomb

$11.50

Our Irish car bomb includes a shot of Baileys Irish cream and a Guinness beer.

Irish Coffe

Irish Coffe

$6.50

Irish coffee is a cocktail consisting of hot coffee, Irish whiskey, and sugar, stirred, and topped with cream. The coffee is drunk through the cream

Jager Bomb

Jager Bomb

$8.00

This drink can be served two ways, dirty or neat. This includes a shot of Jager and regular or sugar free red bull in a short glass. Have it as a cocktail or shot.

Jello Shot

$2.00
Lemon Drop

Lemon Drop

$7.50

Our lemon drops are made with fresh lemon juice, absolut citron, triple sec, and sugar. Served in a martini glass with a sugared rim.

Long Island Iced Tea

Long Island Iced Tea

$13.00

We only serve two of these per customer for a reason! This cocktail is made with vodka, tequila, light rum, triple sec, gin, coca cola, and sweet & sour. Served in a pounder glass with a lime.

Mai Tai

Mai Tai

$8.50

This Mai Tai is made with white rum, fresh lime juice, Curaçao, and orange juice shaken together, poured over ice, with dark rum over the top. Served with an orange sliced and a cherry.

MAN-Mosa

$10.50

Standard Mimosa with a shot of vodka

Manhattan

Manhattan

$8.00

This classic is made with choice of whiskey , bitters, sweet vermouth, shaken together and served in a martini glass with an orange and cherry.

Margarita

Margarita

$9.00

Our margaritas are made with fresh muddles lime, sweet and sour, tequila of your choice, triple sec, and served blended or on the rocks with a salted rim and lime as garnish.

Martini

Martini

$7.50

Gin or vodka, dry vermouth, shaken and served in a martini glass served with olives. Make it dirty with olive juice added to the mix.

Mimosa

Mimosa

$7.00

We have prosecco and orange juice ready for your mimosa! served with orange slice and cherry.

Mind Eraser

$7.50
Moscow Mule

Moscow Mule

$7.00

Muddle lime in a cooper cup with your choice of vodka and topped off with Ginger Beer.

Old Fashioned

Old Fashioned

$8.50

The old fashioned is a cocktail made by muddling sugar with bitters and water, adding whiskey, and garnishing with an orange slice and cherry.

Orange Mule

$7.00

PB&J

$7.50

Peppermint Patty

$6.50

Pina Colada

$7.50

Pineapple upside down cake

$7.50

Pudding Shot

$2.50

Raseberry Mule

$7.00
Rumchatta & Coco

Rumchatta & Coco

$6.00

For this beverage we combine Rumchatta and hot coco to make a delicious winter beverage! Served in a tall coffee mug with whipped cream.

Salty Nut

$6.50

Scooby Snax

$7.50
Screwdriver

Screwdriver

$4.75

Your choice of vodka with orange juice served in a short or tall.

Sea Breeze

Sea Breeze

$6.50

A Sea Breeze is a cocktail containing vodka with cranberry juice and grapefruit juice

Sex on the Beach

$6.50

Shamrock

$5.50

Smith & Kerns

$7.50

Smith & Wesson

$7.50
Strawberry Daiquiri

Strawberry Daiquiri

$7.50

This drink is made with strawberry daquiri mix, rum, lime juice, and served either blended or on the rocks. Fresh strawberries used when available

Tequila Sunrise

Tequila Sunrise

$7.00

Your choice of tequila, orange juice, and grenadine syrup. It's served unmixed in a tall glass with cherry and an orange slice.

Tom Collins

Tom Collins

$5.50

The Tom Collins is a Collins cocktail made from gin, lemon juice, sugar, and carbonated water.

Virgin

$3.50

Washington Apple

$8.00
Whiskey Sour

Whiskey Sour

$5.50

Your choice of whiskey with sweet and sour mix served with lemon and lime.

White Russian

White Russian

$8.00

Our white Russians are a combination of vodka, Kahlua, and cream served in a tall or shirt glass.

Creamiscle

$5.00

Poprocks

$7.50

Liquor

Beefeater

$6.50

Bombay Saphire

$6.50

Tanqueray

$6.50

Well Gin

$4.50

Baileys

$6.50

Black Raseberry

$4.50

Blue Curacao

$6.50

Bols Creme de Menthe

$4.75

Carolans Cream

$5.75

Chambord

$7.00

Cointreau

$7.00

Creme de Bananas

$4.75

Creme de Cacao

$5.00

Creme de Menthe green

$5.00

Creme de Menthe white

$5.00

Disaronno

$7.50

Drambuie

$6.50

Frangelico

$7.00

Galliano

$6.50

Goldslager

$8.00

Grand Marnier

$7.50

Hennessy

$8.00

Island Punch Schnapps

$5.00

Jagermeister

$6.50

Kahlua

$6.50

Midori

$6.50

Monarch Amaretto

$4.75

Monarch Coffe

$4.75

Monarch Peach

$4.75

Peach Schnapps

$4.75

Peppermint Schnapps

$6.00

Rumplemints

$8.00

Sambuca

$7.50

Sourapple Schnapps

$4.75

Spiced Pumpkin

$5.00

Tia Maria

$5.50

Watermelon Puckers

$5.00

Bacardi Gold

$7.50

Bacardi Silver

$7.50

Captain Morgan

$6.00

Malibu

$6.00

Meyers

$6.00

Rum Chatta

$6.50

Sailor Jerry

$6.00

Well Rum

$4.50

BSB

$6.00

Chivas Regal

$7.00

Glenlivet

$9.50

Johnnie Walker Black

$12.50

Johnnie Walker Red

$8.50

Well Bourbon

$4.50

Well Scotch

$4.50

Scoresby

$6.00

Cuervo Gold

$6.75

Cuervo Silver

$6.75

Don Julio

$13.00

El Jimador

$6.50

Hornitos

$9.00

Jose Cuervo Reserva

$19.00

Patron Silver

$11.00

Well Tequila

$4.50

Gran Coramino

$11.00

Absolut

$6.50

Absolut Citron

$6.50

Absolut Mandarin

$6.50

Absolut Vanilla

$6.50

Deep Eddy

$5.50

Grey Goose

$6.50

Heritage Vanilla

$6.50

Ketel One

$6.50

Kettle One Mint & Cucumber

$7.00

Kettle One Peach

$7.00

New Amsterdam Pineapple

$6.00

Pink Whitney

$6.50

Skyy

$6.00

Skyy Pineapple

$6.00

Smirnoff

$6.50

Smirnoff Blueberry

$6.50

Smirnoff Raseberry

$6.50

Stolichnaya

$6.50

Svedka Blue Raspberry

$6.50

Three Olives Blueberry

$6.50

Titos

$6.50

Well Vodka

$4.50

Whipped Vodka

$5.00

2 Gingers

$6.00

Batch No. 12

$5.00

Bird Dog Peanut Butter Whiskey

$6.50

Black Velvet

$4.75

Canadian Club

$5.00

Canadian Hunter

$5.00

Candian Mist

$5.00

Crown

$7.50

Crown Apple

$7.50

Crown Peach

$7.50

Fireball

$6.00

Jack Daniels

$6.00

Jameson

$6.50

Jameson Black Barrel

$8.00

Jameson Cold Brew

$6.50

Jameson Orange

$6.50

Jim Beam

$6.00

Jim Beam Vanilla

$6.00

Macnaughtons

$5.00

Makers Mark

$7.50

Old Overholt

$5.50

Pendleton

$7.50

R&R

$4.75

Screwball

$6.50

Seagrams 7

$4.75

Ten High

$5.50

Well Whiskey

$4.50

Yukon Jack

$5.00

Jameson Cask Mates

$8.00

Crown Salted Caramel

$7.50

N/A Beverage

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Bottled Water

$1.75

Clamato

$3.00

Coffee

$1.75

Coke

$2.75

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Diet Coke

$2.75

Diet pepsi

$2.75

Diet Sprite

$2.75

Dr.Pepper

$2.75

Fresca

$2.75

Ginger ale

$2.75

Ginger Beer

$2.75

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Hot Apple Cider

$3.00

Hot Coco

$3.00

Hot Tea

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.75

Mountain Dew

$2.75

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pepsi

$2.75

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Red Rull

$3.00

Root Beer

$2.75

Roy Rogers

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Soda Water

Sprite

$2.75

Sugar Free Red Bull

$3.00

Tomato Juice

$3.00

Tonic Water

$2.00

Unsweetened Ice Tea

$2.75

Water

Wine

Cabernet 14 hands

$6.50

Chardonnay 14 Hands

$6.50

Merlot 14 hands

$6.50

Pinot Grigio

$6.50

Prosecco

$5.50

Red Blend Apothic

$6.50

Riesling

$6.50

White Zinfandel

$6.50

Bottomlees Mimosa

$20.00

Apothic Red Blend BTL

$25.00

14 hands Cabernet BTL

$25.00

14 hands Merlot BTL

$25.00

Chardonnay BTL

$25.00

Riesling BTL

$25.00

Pinot Grigio BTL

$25.00

White Zinfandel BTL

$25.00

Appetizer

12 Chicken Wings

12 Chicken Wings

$14.50

12 various wings served with celery, and choice of sauce

6 Chicken Wings

$7.00

BAM BAM Shrimp

$9.00
Basket of Fries

Basket of Fries

$7.50+

served with choice of sauce

Deep Fried Cauliflower

$12.50

Loaded Mushrooms

$11.50
Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.50

6 mozzarella sticks served with marinara or choice of other sauce

Baskets

Fish and Chips

Fish and Chips

$17.00

4 pieces of Alaskan Amber beer battered cod served with your choice of fries, chips, salad, and choice of sauce

Chicken Strips

Chicken Strips

$13.00

Four pieces of chicken tenders served with your choice of fries, chips, salad, and choice of sauce

Burgers

Build-A-Burger

Build-A-Burger

$14.00

Quarter pound of beef with bacon, choice of cheese, served with mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and onions.

The Eagle Burger

$16.00

All beef burger served with swiss cheese, cheddar cheese, layered with grilled mushrooms, grilled onions, and bacon served on a brioche bun with choice of fries, chips or salad. Choice of sauce.

Packaged Items

beef jerky

$5.00

candy bars

$1.50

cashews

$2.00

chips

$1.50

peanuts

$2.00

popcorn

$1.50

tums

$2.00

tylenol

$2.00

bag of ice

$1.75

Salads

Black and Bleu

Black and Bleu

$19.50

6oz steak cooked to perfection on a mixture of romaine and iceberg with tomatos, red onions, cucumber, and feta cheese with your choice of dressing. Substitue chicken or shrimp for two dollars more.

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$11.50

mix of romaine , iceberg, red onions, shredded parmesan cheese, crutons, Caesar salad dressing on the side. Add chciken or shrimp for $4.00

Eagle Salad

$13.00

Mix of romaine iceberg, red onions, tomatos, cucumber, shredded cheese, croutons, and served with your choice of dressing. Add chicken or shrimp for $4.00 more!

Sandwiches

Classic French Dip

$15.00

served with roast beef, on a hoagie roll served with Au jus on the side

Chicken Cordon Bleu

$15.00

served with grilled chicken breast, cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, on a toasted brioche bun

Sides

loaded baked potato

$3.00

loaded baked potato with chives, bacon bits, butter, sour cream, and cheese

side salad

$3.00

served with choice of dressing

Side Soup

$4.00

Coleslaw

$3.00

Seafood Chowder

$4.75

Specials

Corn Beef & Cabbage

$15.00

Steak & Dinner Special

12oz Ribeye and Shrimp

$23.50

12oz ribeye served with six sauteed jumbo garlic shrimp, garden salad, with your choice of dressing, and slice of texas toast

10oz New York and Shrimp

$21.50

6oz sirloin steak served with six sauteed jumbo garlic shrimp, garden salad with your choice of dressing, and a slice of texas toast.

Fresh Salmon Dinner

$21.50

Super Bowl

Tator Tot Nachos

$5.00

Chicken Wings (8)

$5.00

Cheese Burger

$5.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$5.00

Mini Corn Dogs

$5.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$5.00

Skillets

10oz Bits & Eggs

10oz Bits & Eggs

$17.50

6oz sirloin served with two eggs, shredded hashbrowns, and choice of toast

Biscuits & Gravy Full Order

Biscuits & Gravy Full Order

$9.50

Two biscuits smothered with sausage gravy

Biscuits & Gravy Half Order

Biscuits & Gravy Half Order

$5.00

One biscuit smothered with sausage gravy

3 Cheese Omelet

3 Cheese Omelet

$11.50

Cheesy omelet served with hash browns, and your choice of toast. Add more to your omelet for .25 cents per item

Chicken Fried Steak & Eggs

Chicken Fried Steak & Eggs

$16.00

Crispy chicken fried steak served with country gravy, two eggs, shredded hashbrowns, and your choice of toast

Western Scramble

Western Scramble

$15.00

Two eggs, hash browns, crispy bacon, sausage, ham, peppers, onions, with cheese, sour cream and salsa served on the side

Farmers Breakfast

Farmers Breakfast

$14.25

This meal comes with two eggs, shredded hash browns, with choice of meat and toast

Eggs Benedict

$18.00

Berry Bliss Short Stack

$12.00

Side order of meat

$4.00

Choice of one sliced ham, three pieces of bacon, two sausages patty or two sausage links

Side order of breads

$3.00

Wheat, white, sourdough, light rye, english muffin or biscuit

Side order of eggs

Order of extra eggs

Side of hashbrowns

$4.00

Order of side hashbrowns

Side of gravy

$2.00

Side order of gravy

Sides

Two Eggs any style

$3.00

Sausage Gravy

$2.00

Country Fried Potatoes

$4.00

Bacon (3 slices)

$4.50

Sausage Links (2)

$3.00

Sausage Patty (1)

$3.00

Slice of Ham

$4.50

Assorted Pastries

$2.00

Tacos

One Taco

$3.50

Choice of chicken, beef, or fish tacos served with sour cream, salsa, shredded cheese, tomatos, and lettuce

Two Tacos

$7.00

Three Tacos

$10.50

Four Tacos

$14.00

Drinks

Tuesday Marg

$4.50

Corona

$2.50

Mexican Coffee

$6.00

DONATION

Donation

$1.00

Pool Donation

$1.00

Senior Meal Donation

$1.00

Dance Lessions Donation

$1.00

Ukraine Fundraiser

$1.00

MEMBERSHIP FEES

Aerie Renewal

$45.00

Auxiliary Benefit Member

$28.00Out of stock

Auxiliary Benefit Renewal

$28.00

Card Replacement

$2.00

Dual Aerie

$17.00

Dual Auxiliary

$17.00

Golden Aerie Eagle

$11.30

Golden Auxiliary Eagle

$14.80

Membership Aerie Transfer

$16.00

Membership Auxiliary Transfer

$10.00

New Aerie Membership Fee

$45.00+

New Auxiliary Membership Fee

$37.00+

Re-enrolled Aerie Membership Fee

$45.00+

Re-enrolled Auxiliary Membership Fee

$37.00+

Aux Non Benefit Renewal

$27.00

Old Aerie Dues

$42.00

Aerie Re-Enroll INIT (May-Oct)

$16.00

Aerie Re-Enroll INIT (Nov-Apr)

$10.00

MERCH

Aerie Pins

$3.00

Aux Pins

$3.00

Beer Koozies

$5.50

Chair Rental

$1.00

Hall Rental

$200.00

Hats

$15.00

Passports

$7.00

Pint Cups

$10.00

Table Rental

$5.00

Shirts

$25.00

SP hats

$5.00

Cowbells

$2.00

RAFFLES

50/50 Raffle

$1.00

Joker Poker Raffle - Sun

$1.00

Joker Poker Raffle - Thurs

$1.00

Meat Raffle

$1.00

Paddle Wheel

$1.00

Gift Basket Raffle

$1.00

Gun Raffle

$5.00

Liquor Raffle

$1.00

Lottery Ticket Raffle

$1.00

Tickets

Sweetheart Ball Adult

$18.00

Sweetheart Ball Child

$9.00

Jr. Cadi

$35.00

Senior Meal

Senior Meal

Sub Senior Meal

Bar Reimbursement

Bar reimbursement

$1.00

Dinner

Dinner

$10.95
People Helping People

220 Pennsylvania Ave, Cle Elum, WA 98922

