Cle Elum Eagles #649
220 Pennsylvania Ave
Cle Elum, WA 98922
Beer
Angry Orchard btl
Black Butte Porter btl
Blue Moon btl
Bud Light btl
Budweiser btl
Coors Light btl
Coors N/A btl
Corona Extra btl
Dunkel
MGD btl
Michelob Ultra btl
Mike's Hard Blood Orange
Mike's Hard Lemonade
Roslyn Pale Ale btl
Shock Top btl
Space Dust btl
Stella btl
ASale - - - $3 W/C
Bodizafa can
Bud Light can
Bush can
Bush Light can
Bush Light N/A can
Coors Light can
Coors Orignal can
High Noon
Irish Death
K/O Peach
Key Stone Light can
Miller Lite can
PBR can
Rainer can
Truly Mango Lemonade
Truly Original Lemonade
Truly Strawberry Lemonade
Truly Watermelon Lemonade
W/C Black Cherry can
W/C Grapefruit can
W/C Lemon can
W/C Lime can
W/C Mango can
W/C Passion Fruit can
W/C Raspberry
W/C Tangerine can
W/C Watermelon can
Budweiser
Mannys
Rotating Keg
Canned Domestic Beer(5)
Bottled Domestic Beer(5)
Canned Import Beer (5)
Bottled Import Beer (5)
Budweiser
Mannys
Rotating Keg
Cocktails
Alabama Slammer
A cocktail containing sloe gin, southern comfort, orange juice, and amaretto. Served with orange sliced and cherry.
Angry Balls
Appletini
This cocktail contains, green apple pucker, lemon juice, vodka, and a splash of soda. Served in a martini glass with sugared rim.
B 52
This drink can be a shot or poured over ice, it contains 1/3 ounce coffee liqueur 1/3 ounce Baileys Irish cream liqueur 1/3 ounce Grand Marnier liqueur.
Bahama Mama
Our Bahama Mama includes orange juice, pineapple juice, dark rum, coconut rum, lime juice and grenadine. Garnish with pineapple and maraschino cherries if available
Black Russian
The Black Russian is a cocktail of vodka and coffee liqueur. It contains two parts vodka to one part coffee liqueur served over ice in a short glass.
Bloody Mary
Our very own bloody Mary mix, with your choice of vodka, served in a tall or short glass with paperchains, asparagus, olives, lime and when available bacon.
Blue Hawiian
The Blue Hawaii is a tropical cocktail made of white rum, pineapple juice, Blue Curaçao, sweet and sour mix, and coconut rum. Served blended or on the rocks. Pineapple garnish when in house.
Blueberry Lemonade
Blueberry Smirnoff, lemonade shaken together and served in a mason jar with a blue curacao float. Blueberries added if available in house.
Blueberry Mule
Brain Hemorrhage
Brandy Alexander
Campers Coffee
Coffee Nudge
Cosmopolitan
This drink is made with 1 1/2 oz Vodka Citron, 1 oz Cranberry juice, 1/2 oz Cointreau, 1/2 oz Fresh lime juice and served in a martini glass or over ice, all with a sugar rim and cherries.
Cucmber Mule
Dirty Shirley
Duck Fart
Kahlua, Irish cream, and preferred whiskey. Served as a shot or a cocktail.
Fuzzy Naval
This drink is made with peach schnapps and orange juice served with an orange slice.
Green Tea
Greyhound
This drink combines grapefruit juice and vodka over ice. Served with orange wedge and cherry.
Heaven & Hell
This drink is normally served as a shotbut can be served as a cocktail. Contains equal parts fireball and rumchatta. Shaken and served in a shot glass.
Hot Buttered Rum
This drink contains rum, our hot buttered rum mix, served with whip cream and cinnamon in a tall coffee glass.
Hot Toddy
A combination of whiskey, honey, and lemon juice with hot water served with lemon dipped in cinnamon.
Irish Car Bomb
Our Irish car bomb includes a shot of Baileys Irish cream and a Guinness beer.
Irish Coffe
Irish coffee is a cocktail consisting of hot coffee, Irish whiskey, and sugar, stirred, and topped with cream. The coffee is drunk through the cream
Jager Bomb
This drink can be served two ways, dirty or neat. This includes a shot of Jager and regular or sugar free red bull in a short glass. Have it as a cocktail or shot.
Jello Shot
Lemon Drop
Our lemon drops are made with fresh lemon juice, absolut citron, triple sec, and sugar. Served in a martini glass with a sugared rim.
Long Island Iced Tea
We only serve two of these per customer for a reason! This cocktail is made with vodka, tequila, light rum, triple sec, gin, coca cola, and sweet & sour. Served in a pounder glass with a lime.
Mai Tai
This Mai Tai is made with white rum, fresh lime juice, Curaçao, and orange juice shaken together, poured over ice, with dark rum over the top. Served with an orange sliced and a cherry.
MAN-Mosa
Standard Mimosa with a shot of vodka
Manhattan
This classic is made with choice of whiskey , bitters, sweet vermouth, shaken together and served in a martini glass with an orange and cherry.
Margarita
Our margaritas are made with fresh muddles lime, sweet and sour, tequila of your choice, triple sec, and served blended or on the rocks with a salted rim and lime as garnish.
Martini
Gin or vodka, dry vermouth, shaken and served in a martini glass served with olives. Make it dirty with olive juice added to the mix.
Mimosa
We have prosecco and orange juice ready for your mimosa! served with orange slice and cherry.
Mind Eraser
Moscow Mule
Muddle lime in a cooper cup with your choice of vodka and topped off with Ginger Beer.
Old Fashioned
The old fashioned is a cocktail made by muddling sugar with bitters and water, adding whiskey, and garnishing with an orange slice and cherry.
Orange Mule
PB&J
Peppermint Patty
Pina Colada
Pineapple upside down cake
Pudding Shot
Raseberry Mule
Rumchatta & Coco
For this beverage we combine Rumchatta and hot coco to make a delicious winter beverage! Served in a tall coffee mug with whipped cream.
Salty Nut
Scooby Snax
Screwdriver
Your choice of vodka with orange juice served in a short or tall.
Sea Breeze
A Sea Breeze is a cocktail containing vodka with cranberry juice and grapefruit juice
Sex on the Beach
Shamrock
Smith & Kerns
Smith & Wesson
Strawberry Daiquiri
This drink is made with strawberry daquiri mix, rum, lime juice, and served either blended or on the rocks. Fresh strawberries used when available
Tequila Sunrise
Your choice of tequila, orange juice, and grenadine syrup. It's served unmixed in a tall glass with cherry and an orange slice.
Tom Collins
The Tom Collins is a Collins cocktail made from gin, lemon juice, sugar, and carbonated water.
Virgin
Washington Apple
Whiskey Sour
Your choice of whiskey with sweet and sour mix served with lemon and lime.
White Russian
Our white Russians are a combination of vodka, Kahlua, and cream served in a tall or shirt glass.
Creamiscle
Poprocks
Liquor
Beefeater
Bombay Saphire
Tanqueray
Well Gin
Baileys
Black Raseberry
Blue Curacao
Bols Creme de Menthe
Carolans Cream
Chambord
Cointreau
Creme de Bananas
Creme de Cacao
Creme de Menthe green
Creme de Menthe white
Disaronno
Drambuie
Frangelico
Galliano
Goldslager
Grand Marnier
Hennessy
Island Punch Schnapps
Jagermeister
Kahlua
Midori
Monarch Amaretto
Monarch Coffe
Monarch Peach
Peach Schnapps
Peppermint Schnapps
Rumplemints
Sambuca
Sourapple Schnapps
Spiced Pumpkin
Tia Maria
Watermelon Puckers
Bacardi Gold
Bacardi Silver
Captain Morgan
Malibu
Meyers
Rum Chatta
Sailor Jerry
Well Rum
BSB
Chivas Regal
Glenlivet
Johnnie Walker Black
Johnnie Walker Red
Well Bourbon
Well Scotch
Scoresby
Cuervo Gold
Cuervo Silver
Don Julio
El Jimador
Hornitos
Jose Cuervo Reserva
Patron Silver
Well Tequila
Gran Coramino
Absolut
Absolut Citron
Absolut Mandarin
Absolut Vanilla
Deep Eddy
Grey Goose
Heritage Vanilla
Ketel One
Kettle One Mint & Cucumber
Kettle One Peach
New Amsterdam Pineapple
Pink Whitney
Skyy
Skyy Pineapple
Smirnoff
Smirnoff Blueberry
Smirnoff Raseberry
Stolichnaya
Svedka Blue Raspberry
Three Olives Blueberry
Titos
Well Vodka
Whipped Vodka
2 Gingers
Batch No. 12
Bird Dog Peanut Butter Whiskey
Black Velvet
Canadian Club
Canadian Hunter
Candian Mist
Crown
Crown Apple
Crown Peach
Fireball
Jack Daniels
Jameson
Jameson Black Barrel
Jameson Cold Brew
Jameson Orange
Jim Beam
Jim Beam Vanilla
Macnaughtons
Makers Mark
Old Overholt
Pendleton
R&R
Screwball
Seagrams 7
Ten High
Well Whiskey
Yukon Jack
Jameson Cask Mates
Crown Salted Caramel
N/A Beverage
Arnold Palmer
Bottled Water
Clamato
Coffee
Coke
Cranberry Juice
Diet Coke
Diet pepsi
Diet Sprite
Dr.Pepper
Fresca
Ginger ale
Ginger Beer
Grapefruit Juice
Hot Apple Cider
Hot Coco
Hot Tea
Lemonade
Mountain Dew
Orange Juice
Pepsi
Pineapple Juice
Red Rull
Root Beer
Roy Rogers
Shirley Temple
Soda Water
Sprite
Sugar Free Red Bull
Tomato Juice
Tonic Water
Unsweetened Ice Tea
Water
Wine
Cabernet 14 hands
Chardonnay 14 Hands
Merlot 14 hands
Pinot Grigio
Prosecco
Red Blend Apothic
Riesling
White Zinfandel
Bottomlees Mimosa
Apothic Red Blend BTL
14 hands Cabernet BTL
14 hands Merlot BTL
Chardonnay BTL
Riesling BTL
Pinot Grigio BTL
White Zinfandel BTL
Appetizer
12 Chicken Wings
12 various wings served with celery, and choice of sauce
6 Chicken Wings
BAM BAM Shrimp
Basket of Fries
served with choice of sauce
Deep Fried Cauliflower
Loaded Mushrooms
Mozzarella Sticks
6 mozzarella sticks served with marinara or choice of other sauce
Baskets
Burgers
Build-A-Burger
Quarter pound of beef with bacon, choice of cheese, served with mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and onions.
The Eagle Burger
All beef burger served with swiss cheese, cheddar cheese, layered with grilled mushrooms, grilled onions, and bacon served on a brioche bun with choice of fries, chips or salad. Choice of sauce.
Packaged Items
Salads
Black and Bleu
6oz steak cooked to perfection on a mixture of romaine and iceberg with tomatos, red onions, cucumber, and feta cheese with your choice of dressing. Substitue chicken or shrimp for two dollars more.
Caesar Salad
mix of romaine , iceberg, red onions, shredded parmesan cheese, crutons, Caesar salad dressing on the side. Add chciken or shrimp for $4.00
Eagle Salad
Mix of romaine iceberg, red onions, tomatos, cucumber, shredded cheese, croutons, and served with your choice of dressing. Add chicken or shrimp for $4.00 more!
Sandwiches
Sides
Specials
Steak & Dinner Special
12oz Ribeye and Shrimp
12oz ribeye served with six sauteed jumbo garlic shrimp, garden salad, with your choice of dressing, and slice of texas toast
10oz New York and Shrimp
6oz sirloin steak served with six sauteed jumbo garlic shrimp, garden salad with your choice of dressing, and a slice of texas toast.
Fresh Salmon Dinner
Super Bowl
Skillets
10oz Bits & Eggs
6oz sirloin served with two eggs, shredded hashbrowns, and choice of toast
Biscuits & Gravy Full Order
Two biscuits smothered with sausage gravy
Biscuits & Gravy Half Order
One biscuit smothered with sausage gravy
3 Cheese Omelet
Cheesy omelet served with hash browns, and your choice of toast. Add more to your omelet for .25 cents per item
Chicken Fried Steak & Eggs
Crispy chicken fried steak served with country gravy, two eggs, shredded hashbrowns, and your choice of toast
Western Scramble
Two eggs, hash browns, crispy bacon, sausage, ham, peppers, onions, with cheese, sour cream and salsa served on the side
Farmers Breakfast
This meal comes with two eggs, shredded hash browns, with choice of meat and toast
Eggs Benedict
Berry Bliss Short Stack
Side order of meat
Choice of one sliced ham, three pieces of bacon, two sausages patty or two sausage links
Side order of breads
Wheat, white, sourdough, light rye, english muffin or biscuit
Side order of eggs
Order of extra eggs
Side of hashbrowns
Order of side hashbrowns
Side of gravy
Side order of gravy
Sides
DONATION
MEMBERSHIP FEES
Aerie Renewal
Auxiliary Benefit Member
Auxiliary Benefit Renewal
Card Replacement
Dual Aerie
Dual Auxiliary
Golden Aerie Eagle
Golden Auxiliary Eagle
Membership Aerie Transfer
Membership Auxiliary Transfer
New Aerie Membership Fee
New Auxiliary Membership Fee
Re-enrolled Aerie Membership Fee
Re-enrolled Auxiliary Membership Fee
Aux Non Benefit Renewal
Old Aerie Dues
Aerie Re-Enroll INIT (May-Oct)
Aerie Re-Enroll INIT (Nov-Apr)
MERCH
RAFFLES
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
People Helping People
220 Pennsylvania Ave, Cle Elum, WA 98922