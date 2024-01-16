Clean Plates Cafe & Juice bar 35 N 6th St 1 st floor
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|8:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|8:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:30 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info
"Clean Plates Cafe & Juice Bar fuels Reading's vibrant Food Court with 100% plant-based delights. Indulge in flavorful wraps, wholesome salads, and açai bowls bursting with fresh, seasonal ingredients. Quench your thirst with energizing cold-pressed juices, crafted to revitalize and refresh. Clean Plates Cafe & Juice Bar: Where conscious eating meets culinary creativity."
Location
35 N 6th St 1 st floor, Reading, PA 19601