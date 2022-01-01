- Home
Clear Sky Cafe 490 Mandalay Avenue
490 Mandalay Ave
Clearwater Beach, FL 33767
Popular Items
APPETIZERS
1/2 DOZEN BAKED OYSTERS
topped with bread crumbs, mozzarella, and herb butter
AHI TUNA NACHOS
Diced ahi tuna with cherry tomato, avocado, queso fresco, and cabbage over fried wontons
ASIAN DUMPLINGS
Choice of pork or wild mushroom dumplings steamed then grilled, served with a soy reduction sauce
CHAR-GRILLED OCTOPUS
shishito peppers, crostinis, garlic spread and chimichurri sauce
CRAB HUSH PUPPIES
snow crab meat and cheddar jack cheese with garlic aioli on the side
CRAB STUFFED MUSHROOMS
spinach, pimento cheddar, snow crab meat with a parmesan fondue
CRISPY BRUSSELS SPROUTS
Char-grilled octopus with shishito peppers, crostinis, garlic spread and chimichurri sauce
CRISPY CALAMARI
Crispy fried calamari rings served with marinara sauce and lemon aioli
DYNAMITE SHRIMP
Crispy fried shrimp tossed in sriracha aioli
FLORIDA CEVICHE
aji amarillo, heirloom tomatoes, shrimp, scallops, octopus, and crispy plantains
GNOCCHI & SCALLOPS
truffle gnocchi, pancetta, and spinach
GROUPER LETTUCE WRAPS
Three wraps of grouper prepared your choice either grilled, blackened, lightly blackened, or fried, served over fresh bib lettuce then topped with roasted corn salsa and sriracha aioli.
MANGO HABANERO CHICKEN BITES
Diced chicken breaded and fried then tossed in a mango habanero sauce.
PUB PRETZELS
beer cheese, sweet mustard, and nutella dipping sauces
S.W. EGGROLLS
chicken, roasted red peppers, corn, black beans, cilantro, green onion, and a side of chipotle ranch
TUNA WRAPS
HAND MADE SUSHI
SOUPS & SALADS
CHICKEN TORTILLA SOUP
WILD MUSHROOM SOUP
ROASTED BEET SALAD
Roasted beets, arugula, goat cheese, candied pecans, honey vinaigrette dressing
SOUTHWEST COBB SALAD
Avocado, hard boiled egg, cheddar jack cheese, black bean salsa, pico de gallo, and tortilla strips over mixed greens with chipotle ranch dressing
GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD
Grilled chicken, sliced strawberries, mandarin oranges, goat cheese, and almonds over mixed field greens with citrus vinaigrette dressing
AHI TUNA NICOISE
Sesame tuna, heirloom tomatoes, cucumbers, capers, hard boiled egg, pickled ginger, and seaweed salad over field greens with a ginger vinaigrette dressing
CARIBBEAN CAESAR
Crisp romaine, baked croutons, yuzu caesar dressing and homemade parmesan crisps
ENTREES
BABY BACK RIBS
Full rack of ribs served with house bbq sauce and french fries
BLACKENED MIXED GRILL
Blackened scallops, shrimp and fresh fish served with jasmine rice and fresh vegetables
BRAISED SHORT RIB
short rib with gnocchi and sautéed spinach
CAJUN PASTA
chorizo, onions, peppers, fettuccine, cajun butter
CEDAR PLANK SALMON
cauliflower rice, maple glace and asparagus
CENTER CUT FILET MIGNON
Center cut filet mignon served with twice baked potatoes
CLEAR SKY CHILEAN SEA BASS
miso marinated sea bass served with jasmine rice and asparagus
FRIED RICE
stir fried vegetables with fried egg and sweet soy
GEORGE BANK SCALLOPS
Four George Bank scallops grilled with spaghetti squash, middle neck clams, shaved brussels sprouts and candied bacon
KING CRAB
one pound of king crab, asparagus, risotto
LOBSTER RAVIOLI
maine lobster stuffed raviolis with chunks of maine lobster, ranchero sauce
MANDALAY CHICKEN
pancetta, spinach, brie, lemon butter sauce, mashed potato, vegetables
MEATLOAF
demi glace, mashed potato, roasted asparagus
PAN SEARED GROUPER
parmesan risotto, sautéed spinach, lemon beurre blanc
PORK BELLY RAMEN
pork belly, scallions, shiitake mushroom, hard boiled egg, pork broth
SEAFOOD JAMBALYA
clams, shrimp, fresh grouper, scallops, andouille sausage, bell pepper, jasmine rice
SESAME CHICKEN
sticky rice, stir fry vegetables, sesame garlic glaze
SHRIMP & SCALLOPS
cauliflower purée, crispy pancetta, micro greens salad, orange, vinaigrette
SHRIMP SCAMPI
heirloom tomatoes, spinach, fettuccine and scampi butter
THAI PEANUT PASTA
snow peas, carrots, broccoli, red onion, fettuccine, peanut sauce
BURGERS, HANDHELDS & TACOS
BBQ HAYSTACK BURGER
Half pound char-grilled burger topped with aged cheddar cheese, applewood smoked bacon, bbq sauce, fried onion straws, lettuce, and tomato on a brioche bun served with choice of french fries or coleslaw
BEYOND BURGER (VEGETARIAN)
BLACK & BLUE BURGER
Half pound cajun spiced char-grilled burger with blue cheese crumbles topped with lettuce and tomato on a brioche bun served with choice of french fries or coleslaw
BUILD YOUR OWN BURGER
Half pound char-grilled burger with sauteed mushroom and swiss cheese topped with lettuce and tomato on a brioche bun served with choice of french fries or coleslaw
BUTTERMILK CHICKEN SANDWICH
smoked salmon, brie, herb cream cheese
CALIFORNIA BURGER
Half pound char-grilled burger with smoked gouada cheese and sliced avocado topped with lettuce and tomato on a brioche bun served with choice of french fries or coleslaw
CUBAN SANDWICH
mojo pork, ham, salami, swiss, mustard, pickle
FALAFEL PITA
hummus, tzatziki, tomato, cucumber, sprouts
FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH
with spicy honey and horseradish pickles
GRILLED CHICKEN PESTO PANINI
sundried tomato, roasted red pepper, spinach, mozzarella, grilled tomato
GROUPER SANDWICH
Straight from Frenchy's docks. Have it grilled, blackened, fried or piccata
JERK MAHI SANDWICH
with arugula and pineapple relish
PUB BURGER
Half pound char-grilled burger with topped with bacon, fried egg, pickled onions, havarti cheese, lettuce and tomato on a brioche bun served with choice of french fries or coleslaw
QUESADILLA
Chicken or Grilled Steak with onions and bell peppers
SHRIMP & LOBSTER ROLL
SLIDERS
Kobe Beef Sliders with brie cheese and jalapeño onion jam -or- Wagyu Meatloaf Sliders with onions and demi glace -or- Crabcake Sliders with blue crab meat, arugula, ginger and garlic aioli
STEAK SANDWICH
blackened filet mignon, blue cheese, balsamic glaze and arugula
STREET TACOS
Three tacos - either Grouper -15 Shrimp -13 Pulled Chicken -12 Carne Asada -14 with Queso Birria Tacos with consommé
TUNA MELT
wheat bread & cheddar cheese
TURKEY WRAP
PIZZAS & FLATBREADS
BBQ CHICKEN PIZZA
Hand tossed pizza crust with bbq sauce and mozzarella topped with pulled chicken, bacon, red onions, and gouda cheese
BUFFALO CHICKEN FLATBREAD
fried chicken, buffalo sauce, mozzarella, blue cheese, & roma tomato
BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA
Hand tossed pizza crust with mild buffalo sauce and mozzarella, topped with fried chicken, blue cheese crumples, and roma tomatoes
CALIFORNIA FLATBREAD
Flatbread with pulled chicken, bacon, mozzarella over avocado puree and topped with sriracha aioli
CALIFORNIA PIZZA
Hand tossed pizza crust with a creamed spinach & artichoke sauce, mozzarella cheese then topped with fresh garlic, pulled chicken, applewood smoked bacon, roma tomatoes, and avocado slices
CHEESE PIZZA
Marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese over hand tossed crust. Additional toppings $1.25, Chicken $2.95, sub gluten free crust $3
CLASSIC PIZZA
Hand tossed pizza with marinara sauce and mozzarella, topped with roasted mushrooms and pepperoni
FOUR CHEESE & PORTOBELLO PIZZA
Hand tossed pizza crust with marinara sauce and mozzarella, gouda, feta, and pepper-jack cheeses topped with pulled chicken and sauteed portobello mushrooms
HAWAIIAN FLATBREAD
Flatbread with marinara sauce and mozzarella, topped with smoke ham and pineapple
HAWAIIAN PIZZA
Hand tossed pizza with marinara sauce and mozzarella topped with roasted smoke ham and pineapple
MARGHERITA FLATBREAD
Flatbread with marinara and mozzarella, topped with roasted red peppers, roma tomatoes, basil, and parmesan cheese
MARGHERITA PIZZA
Hand tossed pizza crust with marinara sauce and mozzarella, topped with fresh mozzarella slices, roma tomatoes, and basil
MEAT LOVERS PIZZA
marinara, sausage, pepperoni, bacon, ham, and mozzarella
PORTOBELLO CHICKEN FLATBREAD
Flatbread with pesto sauce topped with mozzarella,
SAUSAGE & PEPPERONI PIZZA
Hand tossed pizza crust with marinara sauce and mozzarella, topped with Italian sausage and pepperoni
SHORT RIB FLATBREAD
onion, marmalade, shiitake mushrooms, truffle aioli, and quattro formaggi
THAI CHICKEN FLATBREAD
Flatbread with thai peanut sauce and mozzarella topped with pulled chicken, peanuts, ginger and green onions
DINNER SIDES
$5 CAESAR
$5 HOUSE SALAD
ADD DIVER SCALLOP$
ASPARAGUS SIDE
BREAD BASKET
BROCCOLI SIDE
CRISPY BRUSSELS SIDE
FRIES SIDE
GROUPER UPCHARGE$
MANGO COLESLAW
MASHED POTATOES SIDE
MUSHROOM DEMI
RICE SIDE
SLICED AVOCADO$
SLICED TOMATO$
SUB ASPARAGU$
SUB BROCCOLI$
SUB TWICE BAKED$
TWICE BAKED POTATO SIDE
VEGGIES SIDE
WILD MUSHROOM
ADD TOGO SILVERWARE
NO TOGO SILVERWARE
KIDS MENU
BEVERAGES
28OZ SARATOGA SPARKLING
28OZ SARATOGA FLAT
APPLE JUICE
CAPPUCINO
COFFEE
CRANBERRY JUICE
DECAF
DOUBLE ESPRESSO
ESPRESSO
GRAPEFRUIT JUICE
HOT CHOCOLATE
HOT TEA
ICED TEA
LATTE
MILK
ORANGE JUICE
PINEAPPLE JUICE
RED BULL
SARATOGA FLAT
SOFT DRINK
SARATOGA SPARKLING
TOMATO JUICE
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:00 am
Come in and enjoy! We are just steps from the beach.
490 Mandalay Ave, Clearwater Beach, FL 33767