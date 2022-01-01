Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

Clear Sky Cafe 490 Mandalay Avenue

7,976 Reviews

$$

490 Mandalay Ave

Clearwater Beach, FL 33767

Order Again

Popular Items

BUILD YOUR OWN BURGER
CHEESE PIZZA
CRAB HUSH PUPPIES

APPETIZERS

1/2 DOZEN BAKED OYSTERS

$16.00

topped with bread crumbs, mozzarella, and herb butter

AHI TUNA NACHOS

$18.00

Diced ahi tuna with cherry tomato, avocado, queso fresco, and cabbage over fried wontons

ASIAN DUMPLINGS

$10.00+

Choice of pork or wild mushroom dumplings steamed then grilled, served with a soy reduction sauce

CHAR-GRILLED OCTOPUS

$17.00

shishito peppers, crostinis, garlic spread and chimichurri sauce

CRAB HUSH PUPPIES

$12.00

snow crab meat and cheddar jack cheese with garlic aioli on the side

CRAB STUFFED MUSHROOMS

$15.00

spinach, pimento cheddar, snow crab meat with a parmesan fondue

CRISPY BRUSSELS SPROUTS

$10.00

Char-grilled octopus with shishito peppers, crostinis, garlic spread and chimichurri sauce

CRISPY CALAMARI

$14.00

Crispy fried calamari rings served with marinara sauce and lemon aioli

DYNAMITE SHRIMP

$14.00

Crispy fried shrimp tossed in sriracha aioli

FLORIDA CEVICHE

$17.00

aji amarillo, heirloom tomatoes, shrimp, scallops, octopus, and crispy plantains

GNOCCHI & SCALLOPS

$18.00

truffle gnocchi, pancetta, and spinach

GROUPER LETTUCE WRAPS

GROUPER LETTUCE WRAPS

$15.00

Three wraps of grouper prepared your choice either grilled, blackened, lightly blackened, or fried, served over fresh bib lettuce then topped with roasted corn salsa and sriracha aioli.

MANGO HABANERO CHICKEN BITES

$12.00

Diced chicken breaded and fried then tossed in a mango habanero sauce.

PUB PRETZELS

$11.00

beer cheese, sweet mustard, and nutella dipping sauces

S.W. EGGROLLS

$12.00

chicken, roasted red peppers, corn, black beans, cilantro, green onion, and a side of chipotle ranch

TUNA WRAPS

$13.00

HAND MADE SUSHI

CLEAR SKY ROLL

$16.00

tempura shrimp, avocado, cucumber, topped with spicy tuna

GODZILLA ROLL

$16.00

MEXICAN ROLL

$12.00

tempura shrimp, avocado, spicy mayo, and smelt roe

SPICY TUNA ROLL

$12.00

spicy tuna, cucumber

VOLCANO ROLL

$15.00

california roll, cream cheese, spicy mayo, eel sauce, krab salad

SOUPS & SALADS

CHICKEN TORTILLA SOUP

$6.00+

WILD MUSHROOM SOUP

$6.00+

ROASTED BEET SALAD

$13.00

Roasted beets, arugula, goat cheese, candied pecans, honey vinaigrette dressing

SOUTHWEST COBB SALAD

$12.00

Avocado, hard boiled egg, cheddar jack cheese, black bean salsa, pico de gallo, and tortilla strips over mixed greens with chipotle ranch dressing

GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD

$14.00

Grilled chicken, sliced strawberries, mandarin oranges, goat cheese, and almonds over mixed field greens with citrus vinaigrette dressing

AHI TUNA NICOISE

$17.00

Sesame tuna, heirloom tomatoes, cucumbers, capers, hard boiled egg, pickled ginger, and seaweed salad over field greens with a ginger vinaigrette dressing

CARIBBEAN CAESAR

$13.00

Crisp romaine, baked croutons, yuzu caesar dressing and homemade parmesan crisps

ENTREES

BABY BACK RIBS

$25.00

Full rack of ribs served with house bbq sauce and french fries

BLACKENED MIXED GRILL

$28.00

Blackened scallops, shrimp and fresh fish served with jasmine rice and fresh vegetables

BRAISED SHORT RIB

$26.00

short rib with gnocchi and sautéed spinach

CAJUN PASTA

$14.00

chorizo, onions, peppers, fettuccine, cajun butter

CEDAR PLANK SALMON

$26.00

cauliflower rice, maple glace and asparagus

CENTER CUT FILET MIGNON

$33.00+

Center cut filet mignon served with twice baked potatoes

CLEAR SKY CHILEAN SEA BASS

$32.00

miso marinated sea bass served with jasmine rice and asparagus

FRIED RICE

$14.00

stir fried vegetables with fried egg and sweet soy

GEORGE BANK SCALLOPS

$27.00Out of stock

Four George Bank scallops grilled with spaghetti squash, middle neck clams, shaved brussels sprouts and candied bacon

KING CRAB

$60.00Out of stock

one pound of king crab, asparagus, risotto

LOBSTER RAVIOLI

$30.00

maine lobster stuffed raviolis with chunks of maine lobster, ranchero sauce

MANDALAY CHICKEN

$22.00

pancetta, spinach, brie, lemon butter sauce, mashed potato, vegetables

MEATLOAF

$20.00

demi glace, mashed potato, roasted asparagus

PAN SEARED GROUPER

$30.00

parmesan risotto, sautéed spinach, lemon beurre blanc

PORK BELLY RAMEN

$19.00

pork belly, scallions, shiitake mushroom, hard boiled egg, pork broth

SEAFOOD JAMBALYA

$28.00

clams, shrimp, fresh grouper, scallops, andouille sausage, bell pepper, jasmine rice

SESAME CHICKEN

$20.00

sticky rice, stir fry vegetables, sesame garlic glaze

SHRIMP & SCALLOPS

$28.00

cauliflower purée, crispy pancetta, micro greens salad, orange, vinaigrette

SHRIMP SCAMPI

$25.00

heirloom tomatoes, spinach, fettuccine and scampi butter

THAI PEANUT PASTA

$14.00

snow peas, carrots, broccoli, red onion, fettuccine, peanut sauce

BURGERS, HANDHELDS & TACOS

BBQ HAYSTACK BURGER

$15.00

Half pound char-grilled burger topped with aged cheddar cheese, applewood smoked bacon, bbq sauce, fried onion straws, lettuce, and tomato on a brioche bun served with choice of french fries or coleslaw

BEYOND BURGER (VEGETARIAN)

$16.00

BLACK & BLUE BURGER

$14.00

Half pound cajun spiced char-grilled burger with blue cheese crumbles topped with lettuce and tomato on a brioche bun served with choice of french fries or coleslaw

BUILD YOUR OWN BURGER

$11.00

Half pound char-grilled burger with sauteed mushroom and swiss cheese topped with lettuce and tomato on a brioche bun served with choice of french fries or coleslaw

BUTTERMILK CHICKEN SANDWICH

$13.00

smoked salmon, brie, herb cream cheese

CALIFORNIA BURGER

$15.00

Half pound char-grilled burger with smoked gouada cheese and sliced avocado topped with lettuce and tomato on a brioche bun served with choice of french fries or coleslaw

CUBAN SANDWICH

$13.00

mojo pork, ham, salami, swiss, mustard, pickle

FALAFEL PITA

$12.00

hummus, tzatziki, tomato, cucumber, sprouts

FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$12.00

with spicy honey and horseradish pickles

GRILLED CHICKEN PESTO PANINI

$13.00

sundried tomato, roasted red pepper, spinach, mozzarella, grilled tomato

GROUPER SANDWICH

$16.00

Straight from Frenchy's docks. Have it grilled, blackened, fried or piccata

JERK MAHI SANDWICH

$16.00

with arugula and pineapple relish

PUB BURGER

$16.00

Half pound char-grilled burger with topped with bacon, fried egg, pickled onions, havarti cheese, lettuce and tomato on a brioche bun served with choice of french fries or coleslaw

QUESADILLA

$14.00+

Chicken or Grilled Steak with onions and bell peppers

SHRIMP & LOBSTER ROLL

$20.00

SLIDERS

Kobe Beef Sliders with brie cheese and jalapeño onion jam -or- Wagyu Meatloaf Sliders with onions and demi glace -or- Crabcake Sliders with blue crab meat, arugula, ginger and garlic aioli

STEAK SANDWICH

$16.00

blackened filet mignon, blue cheese, balsamic glaze and arugula

STREET TACOS

Three tacos - either Grouper -15 Shrimp -13 Pulled Chicken -12 Carne Asada -14 with Queso Birria Tacos with consommé

TUNA MELT

$13.00

wheat bread & cheddar cheese

TURKEY WRAP

$13.00

PIZZAS & FLATBREADS

BBQ CHICKEN PIZZA

$18.00

Hand tossed pizza crust with bbq sauce and mozzarella topped with pulled chicken, bacon, red onions, and gouda cheese

BUFFALO CHICKEN FLATBREAD

$14.00

fried chicken, buffalo sauce, mozzarella, blue cheese, & roma tomato

BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA

$18.00

Hand tossed pizza crust with mild buffalo sauce and mozzarella, topped with fried chicken, blue cheese crumples, and roma tomatoes

CALIFORNIA FLATBREAD

$14.00

Flatbread with pulled chicken, bacon, mozzarella over avocado puree and topped with sriracha aioli

CALIFORNIA PIZZA

$18.00

Hand tossed pizza crust with a creamed spinach & artichoke sauce, mozzarella cheese then topped with fresh garlic, pulled chicken, applewood smoked bacon, roma tomatoes, and avocado slices

CHEESE PIZZA

$15.00

Marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese over hand tossed crust. Additional toppings $1.25, Chicken $2.95, sub gluten free crust $3

CLASSIC PIZZA

$18.00

Hand tossed pizza with marinara sauce and mozzarella, topped with roasted mushrooms and pepperoni

FOUR CHEESE & PORTOBELLO PIZZA

$17.00

Hand tossed pizza crust with marinara sauce and mozzarella, gouda, feta, and pepper-jack cheeses topped with pulled chicken and sauteed portobello mushrooms

HAWAIIAN FLATBREAD

$13.00

Flatbread with marinara sauce and mozzarella, topped with smoke ham and pineapple

HAWAIIAN PIZZA

$17.00

Hand tossed pizza with marinara sauce and mozzarella topped with roasted smoke ham and pineapple

MARGHERITA FLATBREAD

$13.00Out of stock

Flatbread with marinara and mozzarella, topped with roasted red peppers, roma tomatoes, basil, and parmesan cheese

MARGHERITA PIZZA

$17.00

Hand tossed pizza crust with marinara sauce and mozzarella, topped with fresh mozzarella slices, roma tomatoes, and basil

MEAT LOVERS PIZZA

$18.00

marinara, sausage, pepperoni, bacon, ham, and mozzarella

PORTOBELLO CHICKEN FLATBREAD

$14.00

Flatbread with pesto sauce topped with mozzarella,

SAUSAGE & PEPPERONI PIZZA

$17.00

Hand tossed pizza crust with marinara sauce and mozzarella, topped with Italian sausage and pepperoni

SHORT RIB FLATBREAD

$15.00Out of stock

onion, marmalade, shiitake mushrooms, truffle aioli, and quattro formaggi

THAI CHICKEN FLATBREAD

$14.00

Flatbread with thai peanut sauce and mozzarella topped with pulled chicken, peanuts, ginger and green onions

DINNER SIDES

$5 CAESAR

$5.00

$5 HOUSE SALAD

$5.00

ADD DIVER SCALLOP$

$12.00

ASPARAGUS SIDE

$8.00

BREAD BASKET

$4.00

BROCCOLI SIDE

$5.00

CRISPY BRUSSELS SIDE

$5.00

FRIES SIDE

$4.00

GROUPER UPCHARGE$

$3.00

MANGO COLESLAW

$3.00

MASHED POTATOES SIDE

$4.00

MUSHROOM DEMI

$3.00

RICE SIDE

$4.00

SLICED AVOCADO$

$2.00

SLICED TOMATO$

$1.50

SUB ASPARAGU$

$3.00

SUB BROCCOLI$

$2.00

SUB TWICE BAKED$

$2.00

TWICE BAKED POTATO SIDE

$6.00

VEGGIES SIDE

$4.00

WILD MUSHROOM

$1.95

ADD TOGO SILVERWARE

NO TOGO SILVERWARE

DESSERTS

CHEESECAKE CHURROS

$7.00Out of stock

ICE CREAM

$2.00

KEY LIME PIE

$6.00Out of stock

KIDS MENU

KID BURGERS

$7.00

KID FINGERS

$7.00

KID FISH N CHIPS

$7.00

KID FLATBREAD

$7.00

KID GRILLED CHEESE

$7.00

KID MAC & CHEESE

$9.00

KID PASTA

$7.00

KID QUESADILLA

$7.00

BEVERAGES

28OZ SARATOGA SPARKLING

$6.50

28OZ SARATOGA FLAT

$6.50

APPLE JUICE

$3.50

CAPPUCINO

$4.00

COFFEE

$3.00

CRANBERRY JUICE

$3.50

DECAF

$3.00

DOUBLE ESPRESSO

$5.00

ESPRESSO

$4.00

GRAPEFRUIT JUICE

$3.50

HOT CHOCOLATE

$3.00

HOT TEA

$3.00

ICED TEA

$3.00

LATTE

$4.00

MILK

$4.00

ORANGE JUICE

$3.50

PINEAPPLE JUICE

$3.50

RED BULL

$4.00

SARATOGA FLAT

$3.50

SOFT DRINK

$3.00

SARATOGA SPARKLING

$3.50

TOMATO JUICE

$3.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markIntimate
check markLive Music
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markRestroom
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! We are just steps from the beach.

Website

Location

490 Mandalay Ave, Clearwater Beach, FL 33767

Directions

