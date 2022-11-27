Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Burgers
Juice & Smoothies

Clear Sky Club Haus 36355 E Lake Rd

36355 E Lake Rd

Palm Harbor, FL, FL 34685

Order Again

Popular Items

BONELESS WINGS
GROUPER SANDWICH
POT STICKER

APPETIZERS

BACON WRAPPED DATES

$9.00

Dates stuffed with goat cheese & wrapped in applewood bacon

BONELESS WINGS

$10.00

BUFFALO CHICKEN DIP

$10.00

Chicken with 3 cheeses, topped with green onions and served with wonton chips.

CRAB HUSH PUPPIES

$10.00

Snow crab meat, cheddar jack, garlic aioli

CRISPY BRUSSELS SPROUTS

$9.00

Haus made crispy Brussel sprouts topped with goat cheese and crumbled bacon

CRISPY CALAMARI

$12.00

Lemon ginger aioli, Pomodoro sauce and lemon

CHICAGO BEEF EGG ROLLS

$13.00Out of stock

DYN O MITE SHRIMP

$10.00

Lightly breaded, tossed in sriracha aioli, drizzled with sweet soy & green onions

FILET CARPACCIO

$13.00

Capers, arugula, parmesan cheese, truffle oil, garlic oil, crostini

FRIED GREEN TOMATOES

$10.00

Bleu cheese, basil pesto, diced tomato, green onions & drizzled sriracha aioli

FRIED MOZZARELLA

$11.00

GROUPER NUGGETS

$14.50

Fried in seasoned batter and served with special sauce

PBJ BRUSSELS SPROUTS

$10.00

POT STICKER

$9.00+

Mushroom or pork with sweet Thai chili sauce and a spicy peanut sauce

PUB PRETZEL

$9.00

Beer cheese, sweet mustard & Nutella

SOUTHWEST EGG ROLLS

$10.00

Chicken, roasted red peppers, corn, black beans, cilantro, green onion served with smoked chipotle ranch

TUNA NACHOS

$14.00

Seared Ahi Tuna, wonton chips, tomatoes, green onions, cabbage drizzled with cusabi aioli & sweet soy

WINGS

$12.00

Toss them your way: Haus BBQ, Medium, Hot, High Octane, Sweet Thai Chili or Thai Peanut

ZUCCHINI FRIES

$9.00

Lightly panko crusted and served with sweet chili sauce & sriracha aioli

THAI CHICKEN LETTUCE WRAP

$11.00

Shredded chicken with Thai Peanut sauce, topped with cucumber, pickled vegetables, and seaweed salad.

AHI TUNA LETTUCE WRAP

$14.00

Ahi Tuna with sweet Thai chili sauce, topped with cucumber, pickled vegetables, and seaweed salad

SOUPS & SALADS

AHI TUNA SALAD

$14.00

Seared tuna, super greens, hard boiled egg, avocado, tomato, cucumbers, tomato ginger dressing

BBQ CHICKEN SALAD

$12.00

Pulled BBQ chicken, hard boiled egg, super greens, mango coleslaw, tomatoes, onion, cheddar, BBQ vinaigrette

CLASSIC CAESAR SALAD

$9.00

Romaine, Parmesan, croutons served tossed

CLEAR SKY HAUS SALAD

$8.00

Cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, cheese

GROUPER COBB SALAD

$16.00

Blackened Grouper nuggets, super greens, bleu cheese crumbles, bacon, tomatoes, cucumber, hard boiled egg, avocado and chipotle ranch dressing.

ROASTED BEET SALAD

$12.00

Super greens, arugula, red & yellow beets, goat cheese, candied pecans, honey citrus vinaigrette

SESAME GINGER SALMON SALAD

$14.00

Salmon medallions, super greens, wonton crunch, almonds, mandarin oranges, sesame mandarin dressing

SIDE CAESAR

$4.00

Romaine, Parmesan, croutons served tossed

SIDE SALAD

$4.00

SHRIMP COBB SALAD

$16.00

Candied bacon, avocado, heirloom tomatoes, lemon, dill vinaigrette

CREAMY GREEN CHILI CHICKEN SOUP

$5.00+

Pulled chicken, roasted corn, chili poblanos, topped with fried jalapeño

LOBSTER BISQUE

$7.00+

ONION ALE SOUP BOWL

$6.00

Caramelized onions, craft ale, homemade croutons, Gruyère, topped with fried onions

ENTREES

BABY BACK RIBS

$19.00

Full rack of smoked ribs ~ served with fries and mango coleslaw

BLACKENED MIXED GRILL

$24.00

Dan’s classic blackening recipe, gulf shrimp, diver scallops, catch of the day served with jasmine rice & fresh vegetables

CAJUN CHICKEN PASTA

$17.00

snow peas, carrots, broccoli, red onion, penne, peanut sauce add shrimp for -8 add chicken for -5

CHICKEN PARMESAN RIGATONI

$18.00

Crispy breaded chicken breast, melted mozzarella, and haus-made pomadoro sauce over rigatoni pasta. Topped with parmesan cheese and chopped basil.

FISH & CHIPS

$16.00

Fresh cod fillets. Served with fries and mango coleslaw

SHRIMP PLATTER

$17.00

Fried jumbo shrimp served with french fries and mango coleslaw.

HAUS SMOKED BRISKET

$18.00

Smoked for 13 hours & topped with our Haus BBQ sauce and fried onion straws ~ served with garlic mashed potatoes & mango coleslaw

JOYCE RIVER HERITAGE CHICKEN

$18.00

chicken medallions with prosciutto, lemon caper butter sauce, garlic mashed potatoes and crispy Brussels sprouts

KOREAN SHORT RIB

$22.00

Fried rice, stir-fry vegetables and sesame seeds

MEATLOAF DINNER

$16.00

Topped with red wine demi-glace & fried onions. Served with garlic mashed potatoes & fresh sautéed vegetables

12 OZ. RIBEYE

$25.00

12 oz. New York Strip served with mashed potatoes and grilled asparagus.

PAN SEARED GROUPER

$26.00

Parmesan risotto, sautéed spinach, lemon beurre blanc

PORK SCHNITZEL ENTREE

$18.00

Served with parmesan risotto, lemon beurre blanc and arugula salad.

SALMON OSCAR

$21.00

SEAFOOD ALFREDO

$22.00

Shrimp, scallops, mussels, and grouper tossed with fettuccine pasta in a garlic lemon butter sauce. Topped with green onions.

SESAME CHICKEN

$18.00

Fried rice, stir fry vegetables, sesame garlic glaze

SHEPHERD'S PIE

$16.00

Ground beef, cheddar cheese, peas, and carrots mixed with a Guinness gravy topped with mashed potatoes.

SHRIMP & CHEDDAR GRITS

$16.00

Jumbo shrimp over cheddar cheese grits with sauteed spinach.

WAGYU SIRLOIN

$22.00

Flame grilled 10 oz. Wagyu sirloin served with garlic mashed potatoes and fresh sautéed vegetables

BOWLS

TUNA POKE BOWL

$16.00

Ahi tuna, cucumber, tomatoes, and avocado over jasmine rice.

STEAK CHIMI BOWL

$16.00

Steak chimichurri, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo, and greens onions over jasmine rice.

THAI CHICKEN BOWL

$16.00

Grilled chicken, cucumber, pickled vegetables, greens onions, and pecans over jasmine rice with Thai peanut sauce.

BURGERS & SLIDERS

BACON & CHEDDAR SLIDERS

$9.00

BBQ BRISKET SLIDERS

$11.00

Haus BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese and onion straws

BBQ HAYSTACK BURGER

$13.00

Applewood bacon, cheddar, Haus BBQ sauce, onion straws, on a brioche bun

BLACK AND BLEU BURGER

$12.00

Dan’s classic blackening recipe, Gorgonzola cheese on a brioche bun

BUFFALO CHICKEN SLIDERS

$9.00

Buffalo style with bleu cheese

BACON SWISS GUAC BURGER

$14.00

FRIED CHICKEN SLIDERS

$10.00

Sriracha honey with pickles

HAUS PUB BURGER

$14.00

Topped with thick cut Haus bacon, pickled vegetables, sriracha aioli, fried egg & Havarti cheese served on a brioche bun

IMPOSSIBLE BURGER

$14.00

Veggie burger with choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion ~ served on a brioche bun

MEATLOAF SLIDERS

$9.00

Onion straws and demi-glace

NO NAME BURGER

$10.00

Our signature burger served on a brioche bun ~ Choose your favorite toppings

PATTY MELT

$12.00

HANDHELDS

BLT SANDWICH

$12.00

BRISKET BOMB

$14.00

Smoked brisket, grilled tomatoes, cheddar, topped with mango coleslaw ~ served on a brioche bun

CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP

$11.00

CHICKEN PARMESAN HOAGIE

$12.00

Crispy breaded chicken breast, melted mozzarella, and haus-made pomadoro sauce on a toasted garlic hoagie roll.

CLUB HAUS DIP

$11.00

Roast beef, carmelized onions, creamy horseradish, and melted provolone cheese on a toasted garlic hoagie roll ~ served with Au Jus

EAST LAKE CHICKEN SANDWICH

$11.00

Gouda, bacon, lettuce, onion, grilled tomato, bacon jam. Served on a brioche bun.

FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$12.00

Fried buttermilk chicken, pickles, sriracha honey butter and choice of side

GROUPER SANDWICH

$17.00

Craft beer battered grouper, lettuce, tomato and onion on brioche bun. Filets come fresh from Frenchy’s docks! Try one fried, grilled or blackened.

GULF GROUPER WRAP

$14.00

Lightly blackened with lettuce, tomato, and onion served with tartar sauce

JERKED MAHI SANDWICH

$14.00Out of stock

With pineapple relish.

PHILLY CHEESESTEAK

$12.00

Shaved Ribeye with peppers, onions, and provolone cheese on a hoagie roll.

GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$11.00

PORK SCHNITZEL SANDWICH

$11.00

Thinly sliced breaded pork cutlet topped with whole grain mustard, arugula and fresh lemon, served on a brioche bun.

PULLED PORK SANDWICH

$11.00

Smoked pulled pork and BBQ sauce piled high on brioche roll topped with fried onion straws Add mac & cheese $2 or beer cheese $1

REUBEN

$12.00

Corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, 1000 island served on marbled rye bread

ROASTED BEET SANDWICH

$10.00

with pineapple relish

SMOKED SALMON CAESAR WRAP

$13.00

Romaine, smoked salmon, parmesan, Caesar dressing

BLACKENED GROUPER REUBEN

$18.00

Sliced sirloin, arugula, balsamic, bleu cheese on a brioche bun

YBOR CUBAN

$12.00

Smoked pork, salami, smoked ham, Haus bacon, pickles, Swiss cheese & Cuban mustard on the side

FLATBREADS & TACOS

BBQ CHICKEN FLATBREAD

$12.00

Chicken, chopped tomato, red onion, mozzarella, and smoked gouda and drizzled Haus BBQ sauce

BUFFALO CHICKEN FLATBREAD

$12.00

BBQ sauce, mozzarella, bacon, red onion, gouda

CARAMELIZED DATE PROSCIUTTO FLATBREAD

$13.00

Goat cheese, mozzarella, candied pecans

CHEESE FLATBREAD

$9.00

DYNO MITE SHRIMP FLATBREAD

$12.00

Fried shrimp, diced tomatoes, green onions, mozzarella & sriracha aioli

HAUS CALI FLATBREAD

$11.00

Avocado puree, pulled chicken, applewood bacon, mozzarella & drizzled with Sriracha aioli

MARGARITA FLATBREAD

$11.00

Grape tomatoes, mozzarella, basil and balsamic reduction

MEAT LOVERS FLATBREAD

$12.00

Brisket, pork, bacon, pepperoni and red sauce

PEPPERONI FLATBREAD

$11.00

THAI CHICKEN FLATBREAD

$11.00

Pulled chicken, ginger, green onions, mozzarella, peanut sauce

WILD MUSHROOM FLATBREAD

$11.00

Marinated wild mushrooms, arugula garlic, truffle oil, mozzarella

GROUPER TACOS

$15.00

3 TACOS BLACKENED OR GRILLED

SHRIMP TACOS

$13.00

PULLED CHICKEN TACOS

$12.00

CARNITAS TACOS

$12.00

BRISKET TACOS

$13.00

QUESO BIRRIA TACOS

$13.00

DINNER SIDES

SIDE CAESAR SALAD

$4.00

SIDE HOUSE SALAD

$4.00

$WILD MUSHROOM SIDE

$3.00

ADD DIVER SCALLOP$

$12.00

ASPARAGUS SIDE$

$6.00

CAULI PUREE$ SIDE

$4.00

COLESLAW$ SIDE

$3.00

FRIES SIDE$

$3.00

FRUIT SIDE$

$4.00

GRILLED CHICKEN SIDE$

$5.00

MAC & CHEESE$ SIDE

$5.00

MASHED POTATOE$ SIDE

$4.00

DEMIGLACE

$3.00

GRILLED SALMON FILLET

$14.00

ONION STRAW$ SIDE

$3.00

RICE SIDE

$4.00

SIDE BRUSSEL SPROUT$

$4.00

SIDE OF SHRIMP

$8.00

SLICED AVOCADO$ SIDE

$2.00

SLICED TOMATO$ SIDE

$2.00

VEGGIES SIDE

$3.00

SIDE RISOTTO

$6.00

DESSERTS

ADD ICE CREAM TO DESSERT

$2.00

WHITE CHOC RASP CAKE

$9.00Out of stock

CHEESECAKE

$9.00

CHOCOLATE FUDGE CAKE

$10.00

KEY LIME PIE

$7.00

PIE OF DAY

$7.00Out of stock

VANILLA ICE CREAM

$4.00

RASPBERRY DONUT

$9.00

PINEAPPLE UPSIDE DOWN

$10.00Out of stock

KIDS MENU

KID CHEESEBURGER

$7.00

KID FINGERS

$7.00

KID FRIED SHRIMP

$7.00

KID GRILLED CHEESE

$7.00

KID GROUPER NUGGETS

$7.00

KID MAC & CHEESE

$7.00

KIDS JUICE

$1.50

KIDS MILK

$1.50

BEVERAGES

APPLE JUICE

$4.00

COFFEE

$3.00

CRANBERRY JUICE

$4.00

DECAF

$3.00

GINGER BEER

$3.00

GRAPEFRUIT JUICE

$4.00

HOT CHOCOLATE

$3.00

HOT TEA

$3.00

ICED TEA

$3.00

KIDS JUICE

$1.50

MILK

$4.00

ORANGE JUICE

$4.00

PINEAPPLE JUICE

$4.00

SARATOGA FLAT

$6.00

SARATOGA SPARKLING

$6.00

TOMATO JUICE

$4.00

COLD BREW

$6.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

36355 E Lake Rd, Palm Harbor, FL, FL 34685

Directions

