- Home
- /
- Palm Harbor
- /
- Mexican & Tex-Mex
- /
- Clear Sky Club Haus - 36355 E Lake Rd
Clear Sky Club Haus 36355 E Lake Rd
No reviews yet
36355 E Lake Rd
Palm Harbor, FL, FL 34685
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
APPETIZERS
BACON WRAPPED DATES
Dates stuffed with goat cheese & wrapped in applewood bacon
BONELESS WINGS
BUFFALO CHICKEN DIP
Chicken with 3 cheeses, topped with green onions and served with wonton chips.
CRAB HUSH PUPPIES
Snow crab meat, cheddar jack, garlic aioli
CRISPY BRUSSELS SPROUTS
Haus made crispy Brussel sprouts topped with goat cheese and crumbled bacon
CRISPY CALAMARI
Lemon ginger aioli, Pomodoro sauce and lemon
CHICAGO BEEF EGG ROLLS
DYN O MITE SHRIMP
Lightly breaded, tossed in sriracha aioli, drizzled with sweet soy & green onions
FILET CARPACCIO
Capers, arugula, parmesan cheese, truffle oil, garlic oil, crostini
FRIED GREEN TOMATOES
Bleu cheese, basil pesto, diced tomato, green onions & drizzled sriracha aioli
FRIED MOZZARELLA
GROUPER NUGGETS
Fried in seasoned batter and served with special sauce
PBJ BRUSSELS SPROUTS
POT STICKER
Mushroom or pork with sweet Thai chili sauce and a spicy peanut sauce
PUB PRETZEL
Beer cheese, sweet mustard & Nutella
SOUTHWEST EGG ROLLS
Chicken, roasted red peppers, corn, black beans, cilantro, green onion served with smoked chipotle ranch
TUNA NACHOS
Seared Ahi Tuna, wonton chips, tomatoes, green onions, cabbage drizzled with cusabi aioli & sweet soy
WINGS
Toss them your way: Haus BBQ, Medium, Hot, High Octane, Sweet Thai Chili or Thai Peanut
ZUCCHINI FRIES
Lightly panko crusted and served with sweet chili sauce & sriracha aioli
THAI CHICKEN LETTUCE WRAP
Shredded chicken with Thai Peanut sauce, topped with cucumber, pickled vegetables, and seaweed salad.
AHI TUNA LETTUCE WRAP
Ahi Tuna with sweet Thai chili sauce, topped with cucumber, pickled vegetables, and seaweed salad
SOUPS & SALADS
AHI TUNA SALAD
Seared tuna, super greens, hard boiled egg, avocado, tomato, cucumbers, tomato ginger dressing
BBQ CHICKEN SALAD
Pulled BBQ chicken, hard boiled egg, super greens, mango coleslaw, tomatoes, onion, cheddar, BBQ vinaigrette
CLASSIC CAESAR SALAD
Romaine, Parmesan, croutons served tossed
CLEAR SKY HAUS SALAD
Cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, cheese
GROUPER COBB SALAD
Blackened Grouper nuggets, super greens, bleu cheese crumbles, bacon, tomatoes, cucumber, hard boiled egg, avocado and chipotle ranch dressing.
ROASTED BEET SALAD
Super greens, arugula, red & yellow beets, goat cheese, candied pecans, honey citrus vinaigrette
SESAME GINGER SALMON SALAD
Salmon medallions, super greens, wonton crunch, almonds, mandarin oranges, sesame mandarin dressing
SIDE CAESAR
Romaine, Parmesan, croutons served tossed
SIDE SALAD
SHRIMP COBB SALAD
Candied bacon, avocado, heirloom tomatoes, lemon, dill vinaigrette
CREAMY GREEN CHILI CHICKEN SOUP
Pulled chicken, roasted corn, chili poblanos, topped with fried jalapeño
LOBSTER BISQUE
ONION ALE SOUP BOWL
Caramelized onions, craft ale, homemade croutons, Gruyère, topped with fried onions
ENTREES
BABY BACK RIBS
Full rack of smoked ribs ~ served with fries and mango coleslaw
BLACKENED MIXED GRILL
Dan’s classic blackening recipe, gulf shrimp, diver scallops, catch of the day served with jasmine rice & fresh vegetables
CAJUN CHICKEN PASTA
snow peas, carrots, broccoli, red onion, penne, peanut sauce add shrimp for -8 add chicken for -5
CHICKEN PARMESAN RIGATONI
Crispy breaded chicken breast, melted mozzarella, and haus-made pomadoro sauce over rigatoni pasta. Topped with parmesan cheese and chopped basil.
FISH & CHIPS
Fresh cod fillets. Served with fries and mango coleslaw
SHRIMP PLATTER
Fried jumbo shrimp served with french fries and mango coleslaw.
HAUS SMOKED BRISKET
Smoked for 13 hours & topped with our Haus BBQ sauce and fried onion straws ~ served with garlic mashed potatoes & mango coleslaw
JOYCE RIVER HERITAGE CHICKEN
chicken medallions with prosciutto, lemon caper butter sauce, garlic mashed potatoes and crispy Brussels sprouts
KOREAN SHORT RIB
Fried rice, stir-fry vegetables and sesame seeds
MEATLOAF DINNER
Topped with red wine demi-glace & fried onions. Served with garlic mashed potatoes & fresh sautéed vegetables
12 OZ. RIBEYE
12 oz. New York Strip served with mashed potatoes and grilled asparagus.
PAN SEARED GROUPER
Parmesan risotto, sautéed spinach, lemon beurre blanc
PORK SCHNITZEL ENTREE
Served with parmesan risotto, lemon beurre blanc and arugula salad.
SALMON OSCAR
SEAFOOD ALFREDO
Shrimp, scallops, mussels, and grouper tossed with fettuccine pasta in a garlic lemon butter sauce. Topped with green onions.
SESAME CHICKEN
Fried rice, stir fry vegetables, sesame garlic glaze
SHEPHERD'S PIE
Ground beef, cheddar cheese, peas, and carrots mixed with a Guinness gravy topped with mashed potatoes.
SHRIMP & CHEDDAR GRITS
Jumbo shrimp over cheddar cheese grits with sauteed spinach.
WAGYU SIRLOIN
Flame grilled 10 oz. Wagyu sirloin served with garlic mashed potatoes and fresh sautéed vegetables
BOWLS
TUNA POKE BOWL
Ahi tuna, cucumber, tomatoes, and avocado over jasmine rice.
STEAK CHIMI BOWL
Steak chimichurri, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo, and greens onions over jasmine rice.
THAI CHICKEN BOWL
Grilled chicken, cucumber, pickled vegetables, greens onions, and pecans over jasmine rice with Thai peanut sauce.
BURGERS & SLIDERS
BACON & CHEDDAR SLIDERS
BBQ BRISKET SLIDERS
Haus BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese and onion straws
BBQ HAYSTACK BURGER
Applewood bacon, cheddar, Haus BBQ sauce, onion straws, on a brioche bun
BLACK AND BLEU BURGER
Dan’s classic blackening recipe, Gorgonzola cheese on a brioche bun
BUFFALO CHICKEN SLIDERS
Buffalo style with bleu cheese
BACON SWISS GUAC BURGER
FRIED CHICKEN SLIDERS
Sriracha honey with pickles
HAUS PUB BURGER
Topped with thick cut Haus bacon, pickled vegetables, sriracha aioli, fried egg & Havarti cheese served on a brioche bun
IMPOSSIBLE BURGER
Veggie burger with choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion ~ served on a brioche bun
MEATLOAF SLIDERS
Onion straws and demi-glace
NO NAME BURGER
Our signature burger served on a brioche bun ~ Choose your favorite toppings
PATTY MELT
HANDHELDS
BLT SANDWICH
BRISKET BOMB
Smoked brisket, grilled tomatoes, cheddar, topped with mango coleslaw ~ served on a brioche bun
CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP
CHICKEN PARMESAN HOAGIE
Crispy breaded chicken breast, melted mozzarella, and haus-made pomadoro sauce on a toasted garlic hoagie roll.
CLUB HAUS DIP
Roast beef, carmelized onions, creamy horseradish, and melted provolone cheese on a toasted garlic hoagie roll ~ served with Au Jus
EAST LAKE CHICKEN SANDWICH
Gouda, bacon, lettuce, onion, grilled tomato, bacon jam. Served on a brioche bun.
FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH
Fried buttermilk chicken, pickles, sriracha honey butter and choice of side
GROUPER SANDWICH
Craft beer battered grouper, lettuce, tomato and onion on brioche bun. Filets come fresh from Frenchy’s docks! Try one fried, grilled or blackened.
GULF GROUPER WRAP
Lightly blackened with lettuce, tomato, and onion served with tartar sauce
JERKED MAHI SANDWICH
With pineapple relish.
PHILLY CHEESESTEAK
Shaved Ribeye with peppers, onions, and provolone cheese on a hoagie roll.
GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH
PORK SCHNITZEL SANDWICH
Thinly sliced breaded pork cutlet topped with whole grain mustard, arugula and fresh lemon, served on a brioche bun.
PULLED PORK SANDWICH
Smoked pulled pork and BBQ sauce piled high on brioche roll topped with fried onion straws Add mac & cheese $2 or beer cheese $1
REUBEN
Corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, 1000 island served on marbled rye bread
ROASTED BEET SANDWICH
with pineapple relish
SMOKED SALMON CAESAR WRAP
Romaine, smoked salmon, parmesan, Caesar dressing
BLACKENED GROUPER REUBEN
Sliced sirloin, arugula, balsamic, bleu cheese on a brioche bun
YBOR CUBAN
Smoked pork, salami, smoked ham, Haus bacon, pickles, Swiss cheese & Cuban mustard on the side
FLATBREADS & TACOS
BBQ CHICKEN FLATBREAD
Chicken, chopped tomato, red onion, mozzarella, and smoked gouda and drizzled Haus BBQ sauce
BUFFALO CHICKEN FLATBREAD
BBQ sauce, mozzarella, bacon, red onion, gouda
CARAMELIZED DATE PROSCIUTTO FLATBREAD
Goat cheese, mozzarella, candied pecans
CHEESE FLATBREAD
DYNO MITE SHRIMP FLATBREAD
Fried shrimp, diced tomatoes, green onions, mozzarella & sriracha aioli
HAUS CALI FLATBREAD
Avocado puree, pulled chicken, applewood bacon, mozzarella & drizzled with Sriracha aioli
MARGARITA FLATBREAD
Grape tomatoes, mozzarella, basil and balsamic reduction
MEAT LOVERS FLATBREAD
Brisket, pork, bacon, pepperoni and red sauce
PEPPERONI FLATBREAD
THAI CHICKEN FLATBREAD
Pulled chicken, ginger, green onions, mozzarella, peanut sauce
WILD MUSHROOM FLATBREAD
Marinated wild mushrooms, arugula garlic, truffle oil, mozzarella
GROUPER TACOS
3 TACOS BLACKENED OR GRILLED
SHRIMP TACOS
PULLED CHICKEN TACOS
CARNITAS TACOS
BRISKET TACOS
QUESO BIRRIA TACOS
DINNER SIDES
SIDE CAESAR SALAD
SIDE HOUSE SALAD
$WILD MUSHROOM SIDE
ADD DIVER SCALLOP$
ASPARAGUS SIDE$
CAULI PUREE$ SIDE
COLESLAW$ SIDE
FRIES SIDE$
FRUIT SIDE$
GRILLED CHICKEN SIDE$
MAC & CHEESE$ SIDE
MASHED POTATOE$ SIDE
DEMIGLACE
GRILLED SALMON FILLET
ONION STRAW$ SIDE
RICE SIDE
SIDE BRUSSEL SPROUT$
SIDE OF SHRIMP
SLICED AVOCADO$ SIDE
SLICED TOMATO$ SIDE
VEGGIES SIDE
SIDE RISOTTO
DESSERTS
KIDS MENU
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
36355 E Lake Rd, Palm Harbor, FL, FL 34685