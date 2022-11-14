Restaurant header imageView gallery

Clear Sky Draught Haus 680 Main Street

2,196 Reviews

$$

680 Main Street

Dunedin, FL 34698

Order Again

Popular Items

NO NAME BURGER
CRISPY BRUSSELS SPROUTS
DATES

APPETIZERS

AVOCADO FRIES

AVOCADO FRIES

$10.00

Smoked Chipotle Ranch, Lime

BRISKET BRUSSELS SPROUTS

$12.00

Haus BBQ sauce, smoked brisket, goat cheese and onion haystack

BUFFALO CAULIFLOWER DIP

$11.00

Topped with green onion and served with won ton chips

BUFFALO CHICKEN DIP

BUFFALO CHICKEN DIP

$11.00

Topped with green onion and served with won ton chips

CALAMARI

CALAMARI

$12.00

Lemon ginger aioli, pomodoro sauce and lemon

CRISPY BRUSSELS SPROUTS

CRISPY BRUSSELS SPROUTS

$10.00

With bacon, goat cheese and balsamic reduction

DATES

DATES

$10.00

Dates stuffed with goat cheese, and wrapped in apple wood bacon

DYN O MITE SHRIMP

DYN O MITE SHRIMP

$12.00

Sriracha aioli, drizzled with sweet soy and green onion

EGG ROLLS

EGG ROLLS

$11.00

Chicken, roasted red peppers, corn, black beans, cilantro, green onion served with smoked chipotle Ranch

FRIED GREEN TOMATOES

FRIED GREEN TOMATOES

$12.00

Topped with Blue cheese, basil pesto, diced tomatoes, green onions And sriracha aioli

HORSEY DEVILED EGGS

HORSEY DEVILED EGGS

$7.00

Cheddar, bacon, horseradish, and green onions

LOX DEVILED EGGS

LOX DEVILED EGGS

$7.00

Deviled eggs with salmon, capers, red onion, dill

POT STICKER

POT STICKER

$10.00+

Sweet Thai chili sauce sauce, spicy peanut sauce

PUB PRETZEL

PUB PRETZEL

$10.00

Beer cheese, sweet mustard and nutella

TUNA NACHOS

TUNA NACHOS

$16.00

Fried Wontons, tomatoes, Ahi Tuna, avocado, queso fresco,cabbage, sweet soy and cusabi dressing topped with sesame seeds

WINGS

WINGS

$13.00

Toss them your way: Haus BBQ, Medium, Hot, High Octane, Sweet Thai Chili, or Thai Peanut

ZUCCHINI FRIES

$11.00

Lightly panko crusted and served with sweet chili sauce & Sriracha aioli

HABANERO WINGS

$11.00

LOBSTER HUSH PUPPIES

$12.00

BAJA TACOS & FAJITAS

BRISKET TACOS

$11.00+

CARTINAS TACOS

$11.00+

Salsa verde, shredded cabbage, cotija cheese served with chips & salsa. Two for $10 or three for $13

CHICKEN TACOS

$11.00+

Salsa verde, shredded cabbage, cotija cheese served with chips & salsa. Two for $10 or three for $13

FAJITAS

$12.00

Add chicken $4, shrimp $6 or filet medallions $8 Served with onions, red peppers, black beans & rice

FISH TACOS

$14.00+

FRIED AVOCADO TACOS

$11.00+

(Panko Crusted) Salsa verde, shredded cabbage, cotija cheese served with chips & salsa. Two for $9 or three for $12

FRIED BLACK BEAN TACOS

$11.00+

(Panko Crusted) Salsa verde, shredded cabbage, cotija cheese served with chips & salsa. Two for $9 or three for $12

MEXICAN TACOS

$11.00+

Chorizo, salsa verde, shredded cabbage, cotija cheese served with chips & Salsa. Two for $9 or three for $12

SHRIMP TACOS

$12.00+

Salsa verde, shredded cabbage, cotija cheese served with chips & salsa. Two for $11 or three for $15

GROUPER TACOS

$14.00+

Two for $12 or three for $15

BEVERAGES

APPLE JUICE

$3.50+

COFFEE

$3.25

CRANBERRY JUICE

$3.50+

DECAF

$3.25

GRAPEFRUIT JUICE

$3.50+

HOT CHOCOLATE

$3.00

HOT TEA

$3.25

ICED TEA

$3.25

MILK

$4.00

ORANGE JUICE

$3.50+

PINEAPPLE JUICE

$3.50+

RED BULL

$5.00

SARATOGA FLAT

$4.00

SARATOGA SPARKLING

$4.00

SODA

$3.25

TOMATO JUICE

$3.50+

WATER

ICE BREWED COFFEE

$5.00

BURGERS & SLIDERS

BBQ BRISKET SLIDER

$13.00

Haus BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese and onion straws

BBQ HAYSTACK BURGER

BBQ HAYSTACK BURGER

$13.00

BEYOND BURGER

$14.00Out of stock

BLACK AND BLUE BURGER

$13.00

BLACK BEAN BURGER

$11.00

HAUS PUB BURGER

$15.00

HAUS SLIDER

$11.00

MEATLOAF SLIDER

$12.00

NO NAME BURGER

$11.00

TURKEY BURGER

$13.00

DESSERTS

CHEESE CAKE

$9.00

CHOCOLATE FUDGE CAKE

$10.00Out of stock

KEY LIME PIE

$7.00Out of stock

CHOCOLATE BROWNIE SUNDAE

$10.00

DINNER SIDES

$5 CAESAR

$5.00

$5 HOUSE SALAD

$5.00

$WILD MUSHROOM SIDE

$3.00

ADD DIVER SCALLOP$

$12.00

ASPARAGUS SIDE$

$4.00
SIDE BRUSSEL SPROUT$

SIDE BRUSSEL SPROUT$

$4.00Out of stock

CAULI PUREE$

$4.00

COLESLAW$

$3.00

EXTRA TORTILLA CHIPS

FRIES SIDE$

$3.00

FRUIT SIDE$

$4.00

GRILLED CHICKEN SIDE$

$4.00

MAC&CHEESE$

$4.00

MASHED POTATOE$

$4.00

MUSHROOM DEMI

$3.00

ONION STRAW$

$3.00

POTATO SALAD$

$3.00

RICE SIDE

$2.00

RISOTTO$

$4.00

SLICED AVOCADO$

$2.00

SLICED TOMATO$

$2.00

VEGGIES SIDE

$3.00

BLACK BEAN

$3.00

BLACK BEAN AND RICE

$3.00

CHIPS AND SALSA

$5.00

MEXICAN STREET CORN

$6.00

ENTREES

BE FIT CHICKEN

$18.00
BLACKENED MIXED GRILL

BLACKENED MIXED GRILL

$26.00

Dan's classic blackening recipe, gulf shrimp, diver scallops, catch of the day served with cheesy risotto cake and fresh vegetables

CAJUN SHRIMP PASTA

$20.00

CLEAR SKY CHILEAN SEA BASS

$32.00

CREATE YOUR OWN MAC & CHEESE

$10.00
FETTUCCINE CARBONARA

FETTUCCINE CARBONARA

$14.00

Bacon, onions, peas tossed with haus made carbonara - served with toast points

FILET & GNOCCHI

$22.00
FILET MIGNON

FILET MIGNON

$29.00

6 oz metro filet mignon topped with red wine demi-glace served with garlic mashed potatoes and fresh vegetable

FISH & CHIPS

FISH & CHIPS

$17.00Out of stock

served with fries and slaw

GROUPER FLORENTINE

$26.00

HAUS SMOKED BRISKET

$20.00

Smoked 13 hours, topped with haus BBQ sauce and fried onion straw.Served with mashed potato and coleslaw

KOREAN SHORT RIB

KOREAN SHORT RIB

$24.00

Served with Sticky rice and stir-fried vegetables

LOBSTER MAC & CHEESE

LOBSTER MAC & CHEESE

$25.00

Maine Lobster chunk, orecchiette pasta, smoked gouda and mozzarella cream sauce - served with toast points

MEAT LOAF

MEAT LOAF

$18.00

Topped with red wine demi glace, fried onion. Served with mashed potatoes and fresh vegetables

PORK BELLY RAMEN

$19.00

Ramen noodles, pork belly, caramelized wild mushrooms, cabbage and pickled vegetables topped with fried egg

RIBEYE

$30.00

SALMON OSCAR

$25.00Out of stock
SESAME CHICKEN

SESAME CHICKEN

$17.00

Sticky rice and stir-fried vegetables

SHEPHERDS PIE

SHEPHERDS PIE

$17.00

Ground beef, peas, carrots mixed with a Guinness gravy topped with mashed potatoes and cheddar cheese

SHRIMP & GRITS

SHRIMP & GRITS

$18.00

Blackened shrimp on a bed of creamy gouda grits topped with pico de gallo

ST. LOUIS STYLE RIBS

$22.00

Full rack of smoked ribs. Served with fries and coleslaw

THAI CHICKEN PASTA

$19.00

VEGGIE CURRY

$13.00

Seasonal vegetables, wild mushrooms, jasmine rice, fresh herb flatbread - your choice of yellow or red curry sauce "Wanna sweat, just ask"

VEGGIE POWER BOWL

$13.00

WAGYU SIRLOIN

$25.00Out of stock
WILD MUSHROOMS RAMEN

WILD MUSHROOMS RAMEN

$17.00Out of stock

Ramen noodles, , carmalized wild mushrooms, cabbage and pickled vegetables topped with fried egg

FLATBREAD & PIZZA

BBQ PULLED PORK FLATBREAD

BBQ PULLED PORK FLATBREAD

$14.00

Smoked pull pork, Chopped tomato, red onion, Haus BBQ, mozzarella, smoked gouda

BLACK & BLUE FLATBREAD

$14.00

Mozzarella and blue cheese, shaved rib eye with green onion and balsamic drizzle

BRISKET PIZZA

$19.00
BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA

BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA

$17.00

CALIFORNIA PIZZA

$17.00
CARAMELIZED DATE PROSCIUTTO FLAT BREAD

CARAMELIZED DATE PROSCIUTTO FLAT BREAD

$14.00

CHEESE PIZZA

$14.00
CUBAN FLATBREAD

CUBAN FLATBREAD

$13.00

Pulled pork, smoked ham, swiss cheese, diced pickles, and drizzled with Cuban mustard

DYNO MITE SHRIMP FLATBREAD

DYNO MITE SHRIMP FLATBREAD

$14.00

Fried Shrimp, diced tomatoes, green onions, mozzarella and sriracha aioli

HAUS CALI FLATBREAD

$14.00

Avocado puree, pulled chicken, apple wood bacon, mozzarella, and drizzled with Sriracha aioli

MARGARITA FLATBREAD

$12.00

MARGHERITA PIZZA

$17.00

MEAT LOVER PIZZA

$18.00

MEXICAN PIZZA

$17.00
PEPPERONI & SAUSAGE PIZZA

PEPPERONI & SAUSAGE PIZZA

$18.00

PROSCIUTTO & TRUFFLE PIZZA

$18.00
THAI CHICKEN FLATBREAD

THAI CHICKEN FLATBREAD

$13.00

Pulled chicken, ginger, green onions, mozzarella and peanut sauce

VEGGIE LOVER FLATBREAD

VEGGIE LOVER FLATBREAD

$13.00

Zucchini, squash, mushrooms, roasted peppers, spinach, mozzarella, goat cheese

WHITE PIZZA

$16.00
WILD MUSHROOM FLATBREAD

WILD MUSHROOM FLATBREAD

$13.00Out of stock

Marinated wild mushrooms, garlic, truffle oil, mozzarella

HANDHELDS

BLT

$10.00
BRISKET BOMB

BRISKET BOMB

$15.00

Smoked Brisket, grilled tomatoes, cheddar, topped with mango coleslaw - served on a brioche bun

BRISKET GRILLED CHEESE

$16.00

Brisket, Havarti, cheddar, smoked Gouda and coleslaw on Texas toast or thick cut wheat

RUEBEN

$14.00Out of stock

Corned Beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, 1000 island on marble rye

GROUPER SANDWICH

$18.00

From Frenchys docks

MAIN ST. CHICKEN SANDWICH

MAIN ST. CHICKEN SANDWICH

$13.00

Grilled chicken, Gouda, bacon, grilled tomato, onion jam. Served on brioche bun

PULLED PORK SANDWICH

$13.00

Smoked pulled pork piled high on brioche bun & topped with fried onion straws

YBOR CUBAN

YBOR CUBAN

$13.00

Smoked Pork, salami, smoked ham, Haus bacon, pickles, Swiss cheese & cuban mustard on the side

FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$13.00

GROUPER WRAP

$18.00

CHICKEN CAESER WRAP

$13.00

PHILLY

$14.00

ROASTED BEET SAND

$12.00

JERK MAHI SAND

$15.00

TURKEY CLUB WRAP

$13.00

DYN-O-MITE SHRIMP WRAP

$14.00

KIDS MENU

KID BURGER

$7.00

KID FINGERS

$7.00

KID FISH N CHIPS

$7.00

KID GRILLED CHEESE

$7.00

KID MAC & CHEESE

$7.00

KID QUESADILLA

$7.00

SOUPS & SALADS

AHI TUNA SALAD

AHI TUNA SALAD

$17.00

Seared tuna, super greens, hard boiled egg, avocado, tomato, cucumbers, pickled vegetable and tomato ginger dressing

BBQ CHICKEN SALAD

BBQ CHICKEN SALAD

$14.00

Pulled BBQ chicken, hard boiled eggs, super greens, coleslaw, tomatoes, onion, cheddar, and BBQ vinaigrette

CLASSIC CEASAR SALAD

$10.00

Romaine, Parmesan cheese and croutons

COBB SALAD

$14.00

Romaine, super greens, bleu cheese crumbles, bacon, tomatoes, cucumber, hard boiled egg, avocado, grilled shrimp and chipotle ranch

GREEK SALAD

$13.00

Potato salad, beets, feta cheese, cucumbers, tomato, pepperoncinis, kalamata olives, and greek dressing

ROASTED BEET SALAD

ROASTED BEET SALAD

$14.00

Super greens, arugula, red & yellow beets, goat cheese, candied pecans, and honey citrus vinaigrette

SESAME GINGER SALMON SALAD

SESAME GINGER SALMON SALAD

$16.00Out of stock

Salmon medallions, super greens, wonton crunch, almonds, mandarin oranges, sesame mandarin dressing

SIDE CEASAR

$4.00

SIDE SALAD

$4.00

FRENCH ONION ALE BOWL

$6.00

GREEN CHILI CHICKEN

$6.00+

SOUP OF THE DAY

$6.00+

LARGE HOUSE SALAD

$10.00

SOUTHWEST CHICKEN SALAD

$14.00
Sunday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday6:00 am - 3:00 am
To stay safe, all online orders & pre-orders must be completed online with a credit card at time of order.

