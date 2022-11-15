Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Seafood
Breakfast & Brunch

Clear Sky on Cleveland 418 Cleveland Street

1,808 Reviews

$$

418 Cleveland Street

Clearwater, FL 33755

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markCryptocurrency
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

418 Cleveland Street, Clearwater, FL 33755

Directions

Gallery
Clear Sky on Cleveland image
Clear Sky on Cleveland image

Similar restaurants in your area

Cabanas Coastal Grill at Winter's Beach Club - Cabanas Coastal Grill
orange star5.0 • 67
655 S GULFVIEW BLVD CLEARWATER BEACH, FL 33767
View restaurantnext
Badfins Food + Brew
orange starNo Reviews
215 S. Gulfview Blvd. Clearwater Beach, FL 33767
View restaurantnext
Tacos, Tequilas & Rum
orange starNo Reviews
490 Mandalay Ave, Suite 11 Clearwater Beach, FL 33767
View restaurantnext
Clear Sky Cafe - 490 Mandalay Avenue
orange star4.5 • 7,976
490 Mandalay Ave Clearwater Beach, FL 33767
View restaurantnext
Rumba Island Bar and Grill - Clearwater - Rumba - Clearwater
orange starNo Reviews
1800 Gulf to Bay Boulevard Clearwater, FL 33765
View restaurantnext
Remy's Cafe
orange star4.5 • 89
1565 S Highland Ave Clearwater, FL 33756
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Clearwater

Benedict's Clearwater
orange star4.7 • 1,325
768 N Belcher Rd Clearwater, FL 33765
View restaurantnext
Greek City Cafe - Countryside
orange star4.4 • 1,135
2518 SR 580 Suite c Clearwater, FL 33761
View restaurantnext
Mirage Restaurant - 2284 Gulf To Bay Blvd
orange star4.6 • 738
2284 Gulf To Bay Blvd Clearwater, FL 33765
View restaurantnext
Amore Pizzeria - Amore Pizzeria Clearwater
orange star4.6 • 435
1719 Drew Street Clearwater, FL 33755
View restaurantnext
BurgerIM - FL023 - Clearwater (Countryside Blvd)
orange star4.2 • 269
2561 Countryside Blvd Clearwater, FL 33761
View restaurantnext
Clean Juice - Safety Harbor
orange star4.7 • 207
2516 N McMullen Booth Road Clearwater, FL 33761
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Clearwater
Dunedin
review star
Avg 4.6 (30 restaurants)
Clearwater Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Safety Harbor
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Largo
review star
Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)
Oldsmar
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Palm Harbor
review star
Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)
Indian Rocks Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Pinellas Park
review star
Avg 3.8 (8 restaurants)
Tarpon Springs
review star
Avg 4.8 (13 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston