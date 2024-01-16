Clear Springs Restaurant Tyler
6519 S Broadway Ave
Tyler, TX 75703
Full Menu
Drinks
Starters
- Small World Famous Onion Rings$7.95
- Texas World Famous Onion Rings$13.95
- Homemade Cheese Sticks$9.95
Served with spicy marinara.
- Stingers$9.95
Fresh jalapeños stuffed with our famous catfish and shrimp, hand breaded, then fried golden brown. Served with homemade ranch
- Fried Mushrooms$9.95
Served with Cajun ranch.
- Shrimp Wontons$10.95
Jumbo shrimp with mixed cheeses, bacon and serrano peppers. Deep-fried and served with cherry mustard sauce.
- Fried Pickles$8.95
Served with homemade ranch.
- Shrimp Cocktail$8.95
6 jumbo shrimp boiled in our own seafood seasoning. Served with cocktail sauce and lemons
- Chips & Salsa$4.95
- Chips & Queso$9.95
- Cheese Fries$6.95
French fries topped with bacon, cheese and green onions. Served with ranch dressing.
Soups
- Cup Cajun Gumbo$5.95
Made fresh daily with big chunks of chicken and shrimp. Served with seasoned rice
- Bowl Cajun Gumbo$9.95
Made fresh daily with big chunks of chicken and shrimp. Served with seasoned rice
- Cup Jalapeño Crawfish Chowder$5.95
A creamy blend of sweet corn, cilantro, jalapeños and fresh crawfish tails. This ones hot and spicy!
- Bowl Jalapeño Crawfish Chowder$9.95
A creamy blend of sweet corn, cilantro, jalapeños and fresh crawfish tails. This ones hot and spicy!
Salads
- Small House Salad$4.95
Salad greens, bacon, tomatoes, eggs, Cheddar cheese, purple onions and seasoned croutons
- Grilled Chicken Salad$14.95
Grilled chicken with tossed salad greens, tomatoes, avocado, purple onions, cucumber, candied pecans and Italian vinaigrette. Topped with spicy onion strings
- Chicken Club Salad$14.95
Fried chicken strips, salad greens, avocado, bacon, tomatoes, purple onions and spicy onion strings. Served with honey mustard dressing
- Crawfish Salad$16.95
Crispy crawfish tails tossed with salad greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, purple onions and Cajun ranch dressing. Topped with spicy onion strings
- Grilled Salmon Salad$18.95
8 oz grilled salmon with tossed salad greens, purple onions, tomatoes, cucumber and Italian vinaigrette. Topped with spicy onion strings
- Skinny Chicken Salad$13.95
5 oz chicken breast lightly seasoned and grilled. Served on fresh salad mix, carrots, cucumbers, avocado, purple onions and tomatoes. Tossed with your choice of fat free ranch or raspberry vinaigrette dressing.
- Chicken Fajita Salad$14.95
Grilled chicken, salad greens, black bean corn pico, mixed cheeses and tortilla strips. Tossed with chipotle ranch dressing
- Chicken Salad by the Scoop$8.95
Homemade chicken salad served on green leaf lettuce with fresh strawberry, cucumber, tomato wedges, and crackers
Texas Favorites
- Chicken Fried Steak$15.95
Tender, hand breaded steak, topped with cream gravy. Served with choice of 2 sides and Texas toast.
- Chicken Fried Chicken$13.95
Chicken breast coated with our special seasonings then topped with cream gravy. Served with choice of 2 sides and Texas toast
- Chicken Strip Dinner$13.95
Hand breaded in a signature blend of spices and fried golden brown. Served with your choice of 2 sides, cream gravy and Texas toast.
- Chicken Ella$17.95
Grilled chicken breast topped with sautéed tomatoes, white wine and cilantro cream sauce. Served with choice of 2 sides and Texas toast.
- Chicken Guadalupe$17.95
Grilled chicken topped with bacon, mixed cheeses, black bean pico, queso, sliced avocado and tortilla strips. Served over garlic mashed potatoes.
- Queso Chicken$17.95
Grilled chicken breast topped with Monterey Jack cheese, homemade queso and pico de gallo served with seasoned rice and pinto beans
- Lemon Chicken$14.95
Our version of the classic German schnitzel. Served with garlic mashed potatoes and green beans
- Chicken Fried Pork Ribeye$16.95
Hand breaded pork ribeye topped with cream gravy. Served with choice of 2 sides and Texas toast
- Italian Macaroni & Cheese Dinner$9.95
Penne pasta, homemade cheese sauce, and mozzarella cheese topped with seasoned bread crumbs
- Skinny Chicken Dinner$12.95
5 oz chicken breast lightly seasoned and grilled. Served with seasoned rice and broccoli.
Fried Seafood
- Small Fried Catfish$14.95
The best catfish you ever ate! A little spicy. Served with french fries, cole slaw, pinto beans and hushpuppies.
- Regular Fried Catfish$16.95
The best catfish you ever ate! A little spicy.Served with french fries, cole slaw, pinto beans and hushpuppies.
- Large Fried Catfish$18.95
The best catfish you ever ate! A little spicy. Served with french fries, cole slaw, pinto beans and hushpuppies.
- Small Fried Shrimp$14.95
Hand breaded to order. Served with french fries, cole slaw, pinto beans and hushpuppies.
- Large Fried Shrimp$18.95
Hand breaded to order. Served with french fries, cole slaw, pinto beans and hushpuppies.
- Little Buddy$16.95
Our famous fried catfish and delicious fried jumbo shrimp. Served with french fries, cole slaw, pinto beans and hushpuppies.
- Fried Seafood Combo (2)$18.95
Served with french fries, cole slaw, pinto beans and hushpuppies.
- Fried Seafood Combo (3)$22.95
Served with french fries, cole slaw, pinto beans and hushpuppies.
- Fish and Chips$14.95
Served with french fries and coleslaw.
Seafood Favorites
- Shrimp Trio$20.95
Fried shrimp, shrimp brochette, and grilled shrimp. Served with seasoned rice, green beans and hushpuppies.
- Blackened Catfish Fillets$17.95
Blackened, farm raised catfish fillets topped with pico de gallo. Served with seasoned rice, green beans and hushpuppies.
- Seafood Grill$20.95
Blackened, farm raised catfish fillet, pan seared catfish fillet and grilled shrimp brochette. Served with seasoned rice, green beans and hushpuppies.
- Grilled Salmon$18.95
Topped with our homemade cilantro cream sauce. Served with seasoned rice, green beans and hushpuppies.
- Blackened Mahi$21.95
Mahi fillet coated in Cajun spices and topped with mushrooms, red onions and jumbo shrimp in a white wine creole mustard sauce. Served with seasoned rice, green beans and hushpuppies.
- Firecracker Salmon$18.95
Grilled salmon finished with a sweet jalapeño glaze. Served with seasoned rice, green beans and hushpuppies.
- Shrimp Brochette$20.95
Three skewers of jumbo shrimp wrapped in thick cut hickory smoked bacon and stuffed with a jalapeño slice then grilled to perfection. Served with seasoned rice, green beans and hushpuppies.
- Grilled Shrimp$20.95
Three skewers of lightly seasoned jumbo shrimp, charbroiled to perfection. Served with melted garlic butter for dippin'. Served with seasoned rice, green beans and hushpuppies.
- Grilled Catfish Fillets$17.95
Farm raised catfish fillets seasoned with our own signature spices
- Pan Seared Tilapia$18.95
Tilapia fillets topped with sautéed green onions, tomatoes and crawfish tails in Dijon peppercorn sauce. Served with seasoned rice, green beans and hushpuppies.
From the Grill
Tacos
- Fish Tacos$13.95
Wrapped in corn tortillas, topped with tangy coleslaw, Cajun ranch dressing and pico de gallo. Served with seasoned rice and pinto beans
- Shrimp Tacos$13.95
Wrapped in corn tortillas, topped with tangy coleslaw, Cajun ranch dressing and pico de gallo. Served with seasoned rice and pinto beans
Burgers, Sandwiches & Po'Boys
- Old Fashioned Hamburger$12.95
Half pound hamburger with mustard, mayo, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and onions. Served with french fries.
- Cheeseburger$12.95
Half pound hamburger served with cheese, mustard, mayo, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and onions. Served with french fries.
- Bacon Cheeseburger$14.95
Half pound hamburger with bacon, cheese, mustard, mayo, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and onions. Served with french fries.
- Outlaw Burger$14.95
Half pound hamburger with tangy dill pickles, mustard, mayo, bacon and American cheese topped with a couple of our world famous onion rings and BBQ sauce. Served with french fries.
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$12.95
Served with lettuce, tomato and mayo. Served with french fries.
- Chicken Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.95
Served with lettuce, tomato and mayo. Served with french fries.
- Chicken Salad Club Sandwich$12.95
Homemade chicken salad, toasted Leidenheimer french bread, bacon, lettuce, and tomato. Served with french fries.
- Fried Shrimp Po'boy$14.95
Fried shrimp, toasted Leidenheimer French bread, remoulade sauce, lettuce, tomato, and pickles. Served with french fries.
- Fried Catfish Po'boy$14.95
Fried Catfish, toasted Leidenheimer French bread, remoulade sauce, lettuce, tomato, and pickles. Served with french fries.
- Fried Crawfish Po'boy$14.95
Fried crawfish, toasted Leidenheimer French bread, remoulade sauce, lettuce, tomato, and pickles. Served with french fries.
- Fried Oyster Po'boy$16.95
Fried oysters, toasted Leidenheimer French bread, remoulade sauce, lettuce, tomato, and pickles. Served with french fries.
- Fried Chicken Po'boy$14.95
Fried chicken strips, toasted Leidenheimer french bread, remoulade dressing, lettuce, tomato, and pickles. Served with french fries.
Desserts
Kid's Menu
- Kid's Chicken$5.95
Chicken strips served with fries.
- Kid's Catfish$5.95
Fried catfish served with fries and hush puppies.
- Kid's Shrimp$5.95
Fried shrimp served with fries and hush puppies.
- Kid's Grilled Cheese$5.95
Served with fries.
- Kid's Burger$5.95
Served plain and dry with fries.
- Kid's Cheeseburger$5.95
- Kid's Mini Corndogs$5.95
Served with fries
- Kid's Macaroni & Cheese$5.95
Penne pasta, homemade cheese sauce, and mozzarella cheese topped with seasoned bread crumbs. (Available for a limited time only)
A La Carte
A La Carte Dressings/Sauces
- Side Ranch Dressing$0.50
- Side Italian Dressing$0.50
- Side Honey Mustard$0.50
- Side Chunky Blue Cheese$0.50
- Side Cajun Ranch Dressing$0.50
- Side Chipotle Ranch$0.50
- Side FF Ranch Dressing$0.50
- Side Thousand Island$0.50
- Side Raspberry Vinaigrette$0.50
- Side Balsamic Vinaigrette$0.50
- Side Cherry Mustard$0.50
- Side Marinara Sauce$0.50
- Side Remoulade Dressing$0.50
- Side BBQ Sauce$0.50
- Side Garlic Butter$0.50
- Side Butter$0.50
- Side Cream Gravy$0.50
- Add Peppercorn Sauce$2.00
- Add Diablo Sauce$2.00
- Add Lemon Butter Sauce$2.00
- Add Cilantro Cream Sauce$2.00
- Add Jalapeno Glaze$2.00
- Add Creole Mustard Sauce$2.00
A La Carte Sides/Add Ons
- Side Pinto Beans$2.95
- Side Cole Slaw$2.95
- Side New Potatoes$2.95
- Side French Fries$2.95
- Side Mashed Potatoes$2.95
- Side Green Beans$2.95
- Side Saute Vegetables$2.95
- Side Steam Vegetables$2.95
- Side Steam Broccoli$2.95
- Side Saute Broccoli$2.95
- Side Corn$2.95
- Side Rice$2.95
- Side Mac & Cheese$3.95
- Loaded New Potato$4.95
- Loaded Mashed Potato$4.95
- Cheese Fries$6.95
- Add Grill Mushrooms$1.00
- Add Grill Onions$0.50
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Great Seafood & Texas Favorites
