Cleary's Pub Howell, MI

488 Reviews

$$

117 E Grand River Ave

Howell, MI 48843

Popular Items

Grilled Spicy Chicken Wrap
Fish & Chips
Irish Melt

Desserts

Snicker's Pie

Snicker's Pie

$6.99

THE BIG BLITZ~ The original pie that eats like a candy bar! Large chunks of Snickers® bars, fudgy brownie, caramel, peanuts, and a tart cream cheese filling

Turtle Cheesecake

Turtle Cheesecake

$6.99Out of stock

Our New York-style cheesecake on a thick layer of fudge, covered with a caramel sauce, garnished with chopped pecans, and a graham cracker crust.

Ultimate Chocolate Cake

Ultimate Chocolate Cake

$6.99

Velvety chocolate mousse in between layers of chocolate decadence and moist chocolate butter cake on a chocolate cookie crust. Finished with a chocolate butter icing.

Appetizers

Cheese Curds

$8.99

Breaded Wisconsin Cheese Curds. Served with Ranch

Pub Chips

$4.25

Crunchy pub chips with a ranch seasoning

Wing Dings

$12.99

Breaded & crispy chicken wings

Boneless Wings

$10.99

Boneless chicken wings

Fries

$3.99

Coated and crispy

Breadsticks

Breadsticks

$6.99

Hot breadsticks covered with garlic butter and parmesan cheese. Served with marinara sauce

Jumbo Soft Pretzels

$9.49

Four fresh baked jumbo soft pretzels lightly sprinkled with salt. Served with a spicy cheese sauce

5 Chicken Tender (App)

$9.99

Five chicken tenders

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.99

Served with spicy mayo

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.99

Served with ranch dressing

Crab Stuffed Mushrooms

$10.99

Mushroom caps filled with seasoned blue crab meat and topped with shredded cheese.

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$9.99

Served with tortilla chips.

Onion Rings

$8.99

Thick onion rings with a crunchy breading.

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$11.99

Seasoned chicken or seasoned beef with mixed cheese. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, green onions, black olives, sour cream and salsa.

Cleary Nachos

$12.99

Tortilla chips topped with melted nacho cheese sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, green onions, and black olives. Served with sour cream and salsa.

Soup/Salads

Chicken Caesar Salad

$15.49

Grilled Chicken Breast atop crisp romaine lettuce tossed with caesar dressing, parmesan cheese, and croutons

Michigan Cherry Chicken Salad

Michigan Cherry Chicken Salad

$15.49

Grilled chicken breast, dried Michigan cherries, almonds, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, and crumbled bleu cheese. All atop fresh mixed greens.

Chicken Tender Salad

$14.49

Crispy Chicken Tenders, diced bacon, mixed cheese, cucumbers, diced tomatoes, and green onions, atop crisp mixed greens

Side House Salad

$4.99

Mixed greens, cucumber, tomato, red onion, and mixed cheese

Side Caesar Salad

$6.99

Crisp romaine lettuce tossed with caesar dressing, parmesan cheese, and croutons

Homemade Chili

$3.99

Served with cheese, onions, and sour cream

French Onion Soup

$5.99

Crock of onion soup topped with toasted bread, with swiss and parmesan cheese.

Sandwiches

Grilled Spicy Chicken Wrap

$12.49

Seasoned chicken, bacon, mixed cheese, tomatoes, green onions, and habanero ranch dressing wrapped in a large tortilla and grilled. Served with fries

Reuben

$11.99

Thinly sliced corned beef, swiss cheese, thousand island dressing, and sauerkraut grilled on rye bread. Served with fries

Dublin

$11.99

Thinly sliced corned beef, swiss cheese, pickles, red onions, thousand island dressing, and coleslaw grilled on rye bread. Served with fries

Cleary Club

$12.99

Sliced turkey, ham, bacon, salami, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo baked on ciabatta bread. Served with fries

Irish Melt

$12.99

Sliced turkey, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, and basil mayo baked on a ciabatta roll. Served with fries

Deli Reuben

$11.99

Sliced turkey, swiss cheese, thousand island dressing, and coleslaw. Grilled on rye bread and served with fries

Burgers

Cleary Burger

$14.49

American cheese, sautéed onions and mushrooms, crispy bacon, and coleslaw. Garnished with lettuce, pickle

Jack Daniels BBQ Bacon Burger

$14.49

Cheddar cheese, sautéed onions, crispy bacon, and BBQ sauce, grilled on rye bread

Bacon Cheeseburger

$13.99

American cheese and crispy bacon. Garnished with lettuce, pickle, onion

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$13.49

Swiss cheese, and sautéed mushrooms. Garnished with lettuce, pickle, onion

Patty Melt

$13.49

Swiss cheese, and sautéed onions grilled on rye bread

Cheeseburger

$12.99

A char-grilled patty with American cheese. Garnished with lettuce, pickle, onion

3 Little Cleary's

$12.99

Three Sliders with American cheese, sautéed onions, and pickles. Served with fries.

Hamburger

$11.99

A char-grilled patty. Garnished with lettuce, pickle, and onion

Entrees

Fish & Chips

$13.99

Two pieces of beer battered pollock served with fries and coleslaw

3 Chicken Tenders with Fries

$9.99

Three chicken tenders served with fries and coleslaw

5 Chicken Tenders with Fries

$12.99

Five chicken tenders served with fries and coleslaw

Large Wet Burrito

$12.99

Homemade burrito topped with chili, mixed cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and green onions. Served with salsa and sour cream

Shepherd's Pie

Shepherd's Pie

$14.99

Hearty ground beef, layered with vegetable casserole mashed potatoes, and cheddar cheese. Then baked to perfection.

Lobster Mac & Cheese

Lobster Mac & Cheese

$18.99

A rich three cheese sauce with bits of lobster and cavatappi pasta. Includes a breadstick and house salad

Mac & Cheese (NO LOBSTER)

$12.99

A rich three cheese sauce with cavatappi pasta. Includes a breadstick and house salad

Fish Tacos

$13.99

Three beer battered fish tacos with lettuce, tomatoes, chives, and spicy taco sauce. Served with fries.

Pizza

Large BYO Pizza

$14.00

Includes 1 Free Topping. Additional Toppings $2 each

Extra Large BYO Pizza

$15.00

Includes 1 Free Topping. Additional Toppings $2 each

Large Cleary Supreme

$15.99

Pepperoni, Sausage, Green Pepper, Mushroom, and Mozzarella Cheese. No Substitutions

Extra Large Cleary Supreme

$16.99

Pepperoni, Sausage, Green Pepper, Mushroom, and Mozzarella Cheese. No Substitutions

Large Meat Lovers

$15.99

Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon, Ham and Mozzarella Cheese. No Substitutions

Extra Large Meat Lovers

$16.99

Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon, Ham and Mozzarella Cheese. No Substitutions

Large BBQ Chicken

$15.99

Seasoned Chicken, Bacon, and Red Onion, with Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ Sauce, and Mozzarella Cheese. No Substitutions

Extra Large BBQ Chicken

$16.99

Seasoned Chicken, Bacon, and Red Onion, with Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ Sauce, and Mozzarella Cheese. No Substitutions

Large BLT

$15.99

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, and Mozzarella Cheese

Extra Large BLT

$16.99

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, and Mozzarella Cheese

Personal Pizza

$9.99

4 slices. Includes One Topping and a House Salad

Kids'

Kids' Chicken Tenders

$6.99

Two Breaded Chicken Tenders. Served with fries.

Kids' Fish & Chips

$6.99

One piece of beer battered pollock. Served with fries.

Kids' Grilled Cheese

$6.00

White Bread and American cheese grilled. Served with fries.

Kids' Mac & Cheese

$6.99

Kids Mac and Cheese. Served with Apple Sauce.

Kids' Corndog

$6.50

1 Corndog, served with fries

Kids' Pizza

$6.99

Includes cheese and one topping

Kids' Cheese Burgers

$6.99

Two beef sliders with American Cheese. Served with fries.

Sauces

Side Sauces

Live Music
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Takeout
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
An authentic, family owned Irish Pub. If online ordering is unavailable please call to place an order. Thank You

117 E Grand River Ave, Howell, MI 48843

Directions

Cleary's Pub image

