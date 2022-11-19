Cleary's Pub - Cleary's Pub Chelsea
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
At Cleary's Pub, we offer a commitment to a fresh menu and a perfectly comfortable dining experience.
113 S. Main, Chelsea, MI 48843
