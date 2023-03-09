Cleats Club Seat Grille Chardon
602 South St.
chardon, OH 44024
Bar
Craft Cocktails
Rum Punch
Moscow Mule
Long Island
Golden Margarita
Bloody Mary
Milky Way Martini
White Sangria
Red Sangria
White Russian
Frozen Marg
Frozen Colada
Frozen Straw Daq
Fuzzy Navel
Long Beach
Mai Tai
Black Russian
Bahama Mama
Bailey and Coffee
Cosmo Martini
Peach Sch
Peppermint Sch
Food
Starters & Shareables
Beer Cheese Pretzels
Five lightly salted pretzel sticks served with house-made beer cheese dip
Bowl of Soup
Breaded Onion Rings
Lightly battered and deep fried to a golden brown served with Catawba sauce on the side
Cajun Fries
Cajun Tots
Chili Fries
Chili Tots
Chips & Salsa
Crock of Chili
House made ground beef chili
Cup of Soup
Erie Fries
Erie Tots
Firecracker Quesadilla
Spicy chicken, southwest corn salsa, Cheddar Jack cheese in a flour tortilla and topped with ranch dressing and tomatoes
Frickle Chips
Chips seasoned hand-breaded pickle chips fried and seasoned with Erie island smoke seasoning. Served with a side of Catawba sauce for the dunk
Fries
Garlic Parm Fries
Garlic Parm Tots
Loaded Fries
Loaded Nachos
Nacho chips, cheese sauce, tomato, jalapeno, salsa, scallions, and sour cream. Add grilled chicken or chili 3.00
Loaded Tots
Mozzarella Sticks
Eight breaded mozzarella sticks served with a side of marinara
Queso Blanco
White queso sauce served with nacho chips
Sassy Pierogies
Five potato and cheese pierogies tossed in your choice of wing sauce
Snack Sampler
5 boneless wings, 3 beer cheese pretzels, frickle chips, and onion rings
Steakhouse Quesadilla
Seasoned steak, mozzarella cheese, grilled mushrooms & onions, drizzled with steakhouse ranch dressing
Tots
Zucchini Frites
Lightly battered zucchini sticks tossed in Erie island seasoning and served with a side of marinara
Mini Burgers & Street Tacos
Adobo Chicken Tacos (3)
3 pieces. Adobo-seasoned chicken, topped with queso fresco, cilantro, and a drizzle of chipotle ranch
Cheeseburger Mini
Grilled slider burger topped with American cheese and lettuce
Fish Tacos (4)
4 pieces. Flour soft shell tacos, blackened whitefish, spring mix, southwest corn salsa, tomatoes, and chipotle ranch. Served with a side of chips and salsa
Smokehouse Brisket Tacos (3)
3 pieces. Slow-cooked beef brisket topped with queso fresco, smokehouse sauce, cilantro
Varsity Mini Burger
Grilled slider burger topped with grilled mushrooms, onions, and Swiss cheese
Wings
Bleu Cheese
Boneless Wings (100)
Boneless Wings (12)
Boneless Wings (18)
Boneless Wings (24)
Boneless Wings (50)
Boneless Wings (6)
Celery
Go Big (20 Wings) Boneless
Go Big (30) Boneless
Go Big! (20 Wings) Trad
Wings and fries sampler
Go Big! (30 Wings) Trad
Wings and fries sampler
Ranch
Traditional Wings (100)
Traditional Wings (12)
Traditional Wings (18)
Traditional Wings (24)
Traditional Wings (50)
Traditional Wings (6)
Chicken Tenders
Burgers & Chicken
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Hand-breaded chicken breast spun in hot sauce, lettuce, and tomato on a soft brioche bun, with a side of bleu cheese dressing
Burger of the Month
Cajun Chicken Sandwich
Cajun seasoned chicken breast, topped with pepper Jack cheese, lettuce and tomato. Served on a soft brioche bun
Cleats Burger
Burger fresh grilled burger topped with American cheese, lettuce, and tomato. Served on soft brioche bun
Garbage Burger
Freshly grilled burger topped with slaw, fries, Swiss and American cheese, bacon, grilled mushrooms, and onions. Served on a soft brioche bun with lettuce and tomato
Mind Your Manners Burger
Freshly grilled burger topped with our secret sauce, pickle chips, shredded lettuce, and American cheese. Served on soft brioche bun
Mini Cheeseburger & Fries
Grilled burger, American cheese, lettuce, and tomato
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
Hand-breaded chicken breast tossed in Nashville hot sauce, topped with coleslaw and pickles, and served on a brioche bun
Patty Melt
Freshly grilled burger on grilled rye with grilled onions, American and Swiss cheese
Plain Jane Chicken Sandwich
Marinated grilled chicken breast served with lettuce, tomato, and a side of mayo on a soft brioche bun
Roma Burger
Two slider patties grilled and topped with salami, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and Italian dressing
Texas Hold Em Burger
Fresh burger topped with BBQ sauce, fried onion ring, applewood bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, and tomato. Served on soft brioche bun
Sandwiches & Wraps
Brisket & Swiss Grilled Cheese
Seasoned slow-cooked beef brisket on grilled rye bread with melted swiss cheese, and a side of BBQ sauce
Buffalo BLT Wrap
Crispy chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, bacon, lettuce, tomato, Colby Jack cheese and ranch dressing served on a flour tortilla
Classic Philly Steak
Shaved ribeye topped with grilled mushrooms, and grilled onions, topped with provolone cheese
Fish Sandwich
Hand-battered grouper served on a hoagie bun with lettuce and tomato. Tarter sauce on the side
Hot Italian Grinder
A foot-long sandwich stuffed with ham, salami, pepperoni, provolone cheese, mild banana peppers, lettuce, tomato, and a drizzle of herb vinaigrette dressing
Reuben Sandwich
Fresh cooked corned beef, sauerkraut, and Swiss cheese on rye bread. Served with thousand islands on the side. Make it a turkey reuben with slaw instead of kraut at no extra charge
Santa Fe Wrap
Seasoned chicken, southwest corn salsa, lettuce, tomato, Colby Jack cheese, and chipotle ranch served on a flour tortilla
Steak Wrap
Chargrilled steak sliced and wrapped with mushrooms, onions, lettuce, mozzarella cheese and a drizzle of steakhouse ranch
Triple Grilled Cheese
Triple-decker grilled cheese with American, Swiss, and pepper Jack cheese. Add applewood bacon and tomato
Turkey Club Wrap
Shaved turkey, bacon, Colby Jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo served on a flour tortilla
Salads
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Mixed greens, crispy buffalo chicken, tomato, cucumber, shredded cheese, and warm pita
Cobb Salad
Mixed greens, egg, bleu cheese crumbles, tomato, bacon, avocado, grilled chicken, and warm pita
Cranberry Walnut Chicken Salad
Mixed greens, grilled chicken, cranberries, candied walnuts, bleu cheese crumbles, sliced apples, and warm pita
House Caesar Salad
Chopped romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, croutons, Caesar dressing
House Cranberry Walnut Salad
Mixed greens, candied walnuts, bleu cheese crumbles, and sliced apples
House Salad
Mixed greens, mozzarella cheese, cucumbers, tomatoes
Santa Fe Chicken Salad
Mixed greens, grilled chicken, southwest corn salsa, avocado, shredded cheese, tomato and tortilla chips, warm pita
Steakhouse Salad
Mixed greens, grilled steak, mozzarella cheese, mushrooms, onions, Erie island seasoned fries, warm pita
Boss Dogs
BBQ Bacon Dog
1/4 lb Nathan's famous hot dog, lightly fried and topped with BBQ sauce, shredded cheese, onions, and crumbled bacon
Clevelander Dog
1/4 lb Nathan's famous hot dog, lightly fried and topped with potato and cheese pierogi, grilled onions, and a drizzle of Batman's stadium mustard
Raw Dog
1/4 lb Nathan's famous hot dog, lightly fried. That's right just a wiener inside its bun
Entrées
Baked Grouper Dinner
Lightly seasoned baked grouper served with two sides
BBQ Ribs Dinner - Full Slab
BBQ Ribs Dinner - Half Slab
Our fall-off-the-bone St. Louis style BBQ ribs are served with coleslaw and a choice of side
Classic Pierogie Dinner
Six potato & cheese pierogies topped with sautéed onions & sour cream on the side. Served with applesauce and coleslaw
Coconut Shrimp Platter
Eight crunchy coconut-breaded shrimp lightly fried and accompanied by a side of our pineapple vinaigrette. Served with coleslaw and choice of side
Hand Battered Grouper Dinner
House beer battered and fried grouper served with coleslaw and choice of side
Hand Breaded Chicken Tender Platter
Five fresh tenders served with coleslaw and a choice of sides along with your choice of wing sauce for dipping
Sirloin Steak
8 oz. hand-cut sirloin steak lightly seasoned and grilled, served with two sides. Steak toppers: grilled mushroom or grilled onions $1
Buffalo Mac & Cheese
Desserts
Wing Sauces
SD BBQ
SD Buffalo Ranch
SD Cajun
SD Caribbean Jerk
SD Erie Island
SD Garlic
SD Garlic Parmesan
SD Ghost Pepper
SD Honey Mustard
SD Honey Sriracha
SD Hot
SD Hot Garlic
SD Hot Garlic Parm
SD Kentucky Bourbon
SD Medium
SD Nashville Hot
SD Six Pepper
SD Sizzlin Sriracha
SD Spicy Maple
SD Sweet Thai Chili
SD Teriyaki
Sides & Snacks
Kids Menu
Thursday Specials
Rib Night
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Appetizers, Wings, Salads, Burgers, Ribs and so much More! Full bar plus outdoor dining!
602 South St., chardon, OH 44024