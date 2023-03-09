Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cleats Club Seat Grille Chardon

review star

No reviews yet

602 South St.

chardon, OH 44024

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Bar

Craft Cocktails

Rum Punch

$6.00

Moscow Mule

$7.00

Long Island

$7.00

Golden Margarita

$7.00

Bloody Mary

$6.00

Milky Way Martini

$7.00

White Sangria

$6.00

Red Sangria

$6.00

White Russian

$6.00

Frozen Marg

$6.00

Frozen Colada

$6.00

Frozen Straw Daq

$6.00

Fuzzy Navel

$6.00

Long Beach

$6.00

Mai Tai

$5.50

Black Russian

$6.00

Bahama Mama

$5.00

Bailey and Coffee

$5.50

Cosmo Martini

$7.00

Peach Sch

$3.50

Peppermint Sch

$3.50

Food

Starters & Shareables

Beer Cheese Pretzels

$6.99

Five lightly salted pretzel sticks served with house-made beer cheese dip

Bowl of Soup

$4.99

Breaded Onion Rings

$8.99

Lightly battered and deep fried to a golden brown served with Catawba sauce on the side

Cajun Fries

$4.99

Cajun Tots

$4.99

Chili Fries

$6.99

Chili Tots

$6.99

Chips & Salsa

$4.99

Crock of Chili

$5.99

House made ground beef chili

Cup of Soup

$3.99

Erie Fries

$4.99

Erie Tots

$4.99

Firecracker Quesadilla

$10.99

Spicy chicken, southwest corn salsa, Cheddar Jack cheese in a flour tortilla and topped with ranch dressing and tomatoes

Frickle Chips

$7.99

Chips seasoned hand-breaded pickle chips fried and seasoned with Erie island smoke seasoning. Served with a side of Catawba sauce for the dunk

Fries

$3.99

Garlic Parm Fries

$4.99

Garlic Parm Tots

$4.99

Loaded Fries

$6.99

Loaded Nachos

$9.99

Nacho chips, cheese sauce, tomato, jalapeno, salsa, scallions, and sour cream. Add grilled chicken or chili 3.00

Loaded Tots

$6.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.99

Eight breaded mozzarella sticks served with a side of marinara

Queso Blanco

$5.99

White queso sauce served with nacho chips

Sassy Pierogies

$6.99

Five potato and cheese pierogies tossed in your choice of wing sauce

Snack Sampler

$13.99

5 boneless wings, 3 beer cheese pretzels, frickle chips, and onion rings

Steakhouse Quesadilla

$12.99

Seasoned steak, mozzarella cheese, grilled mushrooms & onions, drizzled with steakhouse ranch dressing

Tots

$3.99

Zucchini Frites

$7.99

Lightly battered zucchini sticks tossed in Erie island seasoning and served with a side of marinara

Mini Burgers & Street Tacos

Adobo Chicken Tacos (3)

$11.99

3 pieces. Adobo-seasoned chicken, topped with queso fresco, cilantro, and a drizzle of chipotle ranch

Cheeseburger Mini

$4.25

Grilled slider burger topped with American cheese and lettuce

Fish Tacos (4)

$12.99

4 pieces. Flour soft shell tacos, blackened whitefish, spring mix, southwest corn salsa, tomatoes, and chipotle ranch. Served with a side of chips and salsa

Smokehouse Brisket Tacos (3)

$12.99

3 pieces. Slow-cooked beef brisket topped with queso fresco, smokehouse sauce, cilantro

Varsity Mini Burger

$4.99

Grilled slider burger topped with grilled mushrooms, onions, and Swiss cheese

Wings

Bleu Cheese

$0.75

Boneless Wings (100)

$75.99

Boneless Wings (12)

$10.99

Boneless Wings (18)

$16.99

Boneless Wings (24)

$21.99

Boneless Wings (50)

$39.99

Boneless Wings (6)

$5.99

Celery

$0.75

Go Big (20 Wings) Boneless

$22.99

Go Big (30) Boneless

$32.99

Go Big! (20 Wings) Trad

$25.00

Wings and fries sampler

Go Big! (30 Wings) Trad

$37.00

Wings and fries sampler

Ranch

$0.75

Traditional Wings (100)

$131.99

Traditional Wings (12)

$15.99

Traditional Wings (18)

$23.99

Traditional Wings (24)

$31.99

Traditional Wings (50)

$65.99

Traditional Wings (6)

$7.99

Chicken Tenders

3 Chicken Tenders

$4.99

Served with choice of any wing sauce on the side or sinless tenders (grilled chicken tenders)

6 Chicken Tenders

$8.99

3 Sinless Tenders

$4.99

6 Sinless Tenders

$8.99

Burgers & Chicken

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

Hand-breaded chicken breast spun in hot sauce, lettuce, and tomato on a soft brioche bun, with a side of bleu cheese dressing

Burger of the Month

$14.99

Cajun Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

Cajun seasoned chicken breast, topped with pepper Jack cheese, lettuce and tomato. Served on a soft brioche bun

Cleats Burger

$9.99

Burger fresh grilled burger topped with American cheese, lettuce, and tomato. Served on soft brioche bun

Garbage Burger

$13.99

Freshly grilled burger topped with slaw, fries, Swiss and American cheese, bacon, grilled mushrooms, and onions. Served on a soft brioche bun with lettuce and tomato

Mind Your Manners Burger

$10.99

Freshly grilled burger topped with our secret sauce, pickle chips, shredded lettuce, and American cheese. Served on soft brioche bun

Mini Cheeseburger & Fries

$7.99

Grilled burger, American cheese, lettuce, and tomato

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

Hand-breaded chicken breast tossed in Nashville hot sauce, topped with coleslaw and pickles, and served on a brioche bun

Patty Melt

$11.99

Freshly grilled burger on grilled rye with grilled onions, American and Swiss cheese

Plain Jane Chicken Sandwich

$11.50

Marinated grilled chicken breast served with lettuce, tomato, and a side of mayo on a soft brioche bun

Roma Burger

$11.99

Two slider patties grilled and topped with salami, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and Italian dressing

Texas Hold Em Burger

$12.99

Fresh burger topped with BBQ sauce, fried onion ring, applewood bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, and tomato. Served on soft brioche bun

Sandwiches & Wraps

Brisket & Swiss Grilled Cheese

$13.99

Seasoned slow-cooked beef brisket on grilled rye bread with melted swiss cheese, and a side of BBQ sauce

Buffalo BLT Wrap

$10.99

Crispy chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, bacon, lettuce, tomato, Colby Jack cheese and ranch dressing served on a flour tortilla

Classic Philly Steak

$11.99

Shaved ribeye topped with grilled mushrooms, and grilled onions, topped with provolone cheese

Fish Sandwich

$10.99

Hand-battered grouper served on a hoagie bun with lettuce and tomato. Tarter sauce on the side

Hot Italian Grinder

$10.99

A foot-long sandwich stuffed with ham, salami, pepperoni, provolone cheese, mild banana peppers, lettuce, tomato, and a drizzle of herb vinaigrette dressing

Reuben Sandwich

$12.99

Fresh cooked corned beef, sauerkraut, and Swiss cheese on rye bread. Served with thousand islands on the side. Make it a turkey reuben with slaw instead of kraut at no extra charge

Santa Fe Wrap

$10.99

Seasoned chicken, southwest corn salsa, lettuce, tomato, Colby Jack cheese, and chipotle ranch served on a flour tortilla

Steak Wrap

$11.99

Chargrilled steak sliced and wrapped with mushrooms, onions, lettuce, mozzarella cheese and a drizzle of steakhouse ranch

Triple Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Triple-decker grilled cheese with American, Swiss, and pepper Jack cheese. Add applewood bacon and tomato

Turkey Club Wrap

$9.99

Shaved turkey, bacon, Colby Jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo served on a flour tortilla

Salads

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$11.99

Mixed greens, crispy buffalo chicken, tomato, cucumber, shredded cheese, and warm pita

Cobb Salad

$13.99

Mixed greens, egg, bleu cheese crumbles, tomato, bacon, avocado, grilled chicken, and warm pita

Cranberry Walnut Chicken Salad

$12.99

Mixed greens, grilled chicken, cranberries, candied walnuts, bleu cheese crumbles, sliced apples, and warm pita

House Caesar Salad

$5.00

Chopped romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, croutons, Caesar dressing

House Cranberry Walnut Salad

$6.50

Mixed greens, candied walnuts, bleu cheese crumbles, and sliced apples

House Salad

$5.00

Mixed greens, mozzarella cheese, cucumbers, tomatoes

Santa Fe Chicken Salad

$12.99

Mixed greens, grilled chicken, southwest corn salsa, avocado, shredded cheese, tomato and tortilla chips, warm pita

Steakhouse Salad

$11.99

Mixed greens, grilled steak, mozzarella cheese, mushrooms, onions, Erie island seasoned fries, warm pita

Boss Dogs

BBQ Bacon Dog

$8.99

1/4 lb Nathan's famous hot dog, lightly fried and topped with BBQ sauce, shredded cheese, onions, and crumbled bacon

Clevelander Dog

$7.99

1/4 lb Nathan's famous hot dog, lightly fried and topped with potato and cheese pierogi, grilled onions, and a drizzle of Batman's stadium mustard

Raw Dog

$6.99

1/4 lb Nathan's famous hot dog, lightly fried. That's right just a wiener inside its bun

Entrées

Baked Grouper Dinner

$12.99

Lightly seasoned baked grouper served with two sides

BBQ Ribs Dinner - Full Slab

$24.99

BBQ Ribs Dinner - Half Slab

$14.99

Our fall-off-the-bone St. Louis style BBQ ribs are served with coleslaw and a choice of side

Classic Pierogie Dinner

$10.99

Six potato & cheese pierogies topped with sautéed onions & sour cream on the side. Served with applesauce and coleslaw

Coconut Shrimp Platter

$12.99

Eight crunchy coconut-breaded shrimp lightly fried and accompanied by a side of our pineapple vinaigrette. Served with coleslaw and choice of side

Hand Battered Grouper Dinner

$12.99

House beer battered and fried grouper served with coleslaw and choice of side

Hand Breaded Chicken Tender Platter

$11.99

Five fresh tenders served with coleslaw and a choice of sides along with your choice of wing sauce for dipping

Sirloin Steak

$13.99

8 oz. hand-cut sirloin steak lightly seasoned and grilled, served with two sides. Steak toppers: grilled mushroom or grilled onions $1

Buffalo Mac & Cheese

$12.99

Desserts

Dessert Pretzel

$4.99

Sweet cream cheese stuffed pretzel lightly fried and tossed in cinnamon sugar and topped with chocolate sauce

Root Beer Float

$3.99

Snickers Ice Cream Pie

$5.99

Choc Chip Cannoli's

$5.99

Choc Lava Cakes

$6.99

Ice Cream Scoop

$1.00

Wing Sauces

SD BBQ

$0.89

SD Buffalo Ranch

$0.89

SD Cajun

$0.89

SD Caribbean Jerk

$0.89

SD Erie Island

$0.89

SD Garlic

$0.89

SD Garlic Parmesan

$0.89

SD Ghost Pepper

$0.89

SD Honey Mustard

$0.89

SD Honey Sriracha

$0.89

SD Hot

$0.89

SD Hot Garlic

$0.89

SD Hot Garlic Parm

$0.89

SD Kentucky Bourbon

$0.89

SD Medium

$0.89

SD Nashville Hot

$0.89

SD Six Pepper

$0.89

SD Sizzlin Sriracha

$0.89

SD Spicy Maple

$0.89

SD Sweet Thai Chili

$0.89

SD Teriyaki

$0.89

Sides & Snacks

Apple Sauce

$2.50

Baked Potato

$2.99

Garlic Parm Potatoes

$2.99

Coleslaw

$1.99

Loaded Baker

$4.99

Nacho Cheese

$1.00

Queso

$1.00

Salsa

$1.00

Sm Onion Ring

$3.99

Sour Cream

$0.75

Corn Salsa

$2.99

Steamed Veggies

$3.99

White Mac & Cheese

$3.99

Kids Menu

Fingers And Toes

$6.99

Kids Queso

$6.99

Kids Chix Queso

$8.99

Kids Burger

$5.99

Kids Cheese Burger

$6.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Kids Mac & Cheese

$5.99

Thursday Specials

Rib Night

Thursday Ribs

$12.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Appetizers, Wings, Salads, Burgers, Ribs and so much More! Full bar plus outdoor dining!

Location

602 South St., chardon, OH 44024

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Zeppe’s Pizzeria Chardon
orange starNo Reviews
110 Cherry Ave Chardon, OH 44024
View restaurantnext
Warren's Spirited Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
14614 East Park St. Burton, OH 44021
View restaurantnext
Zeppe’s Tavern Newbury
orange starNo Reviews
11110 Kinsman Rd Newbury, OH 44065
View restaurantnext
Pizza Roto - Concord
orange starNo Reviews
7685 Crile Rd Painesville, OH 44077
View restaurantnext
Concord Tavern - 7593 Auburn Road
orange starNo Reviews
7593 Auburn Road Painesville, OH 44077
View restaurantnext
Sharon James Cellars
orange starNo Reviews
11303 Kinsman Rd Newbury, OH 44065
View restaurantnext
Map
More near chardon
Painesville
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Mentor
review star
Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)
Willoughby
review star
Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)
Eastlake
review star
Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)
Chagrin Falls
review star
Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)
Wickliffe
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Madison
review star
Avg 4 (5 restaurants)
Euclid
review star
Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)
Beachwood
review star
Avg 4.2 (29 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston