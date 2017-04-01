CLEAVER
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:55 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 9:55 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 9:55 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:55 pm
Thank you for joining us and supporting the family farms and makers that we utilize everyday. We are committed to bringing Ohio products into the restaurant whenever possible.
1099 WEST FIRST AVENUE, GRANDVIEW HEIGHTS, OH 43212
