Restaurant header imageView gallery

CLEAVER

review star

No reviews yet

1099 WEST FIRST AVENUE

GRANDVIEW HEIGHTS, OH 43212

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

HH Food

Smash Burger

$8.00

Ohio Beef, Cheddar Cheese, Pickle, Caramelized Onion, Dijonaise, Brioche

Whipped Feta

$7.00

Braised Bacon, Ohio Tomato, Local Greens, Challah

Warm Marinated Olives

$5.00

5 Step Fries

$3.00

Ohio BLT

$8.00

Braised Bacon, Ohio Tomato, Local Greens, Challah

Scotch Egg

$5.00

HH Drinks

Marg

$6.00

HH Lemon Drop

$6.00

Manhattan

$6.00

Red

$6.00

White

$6.00

Rose

$6.00

IPA

$4.00

Ricky

$3.00

Peach

$3.50

Boat

$3.50

Horse Soldier

$9.00

Tom Foolery

$6.50

Watershed

$8.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:55 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:55 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:55 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:55 pm
Restaurant info

Thank you for joining us and supporting the family farms and makers that we utilize everyday. We are committed to bringing Ohio products into the restaurant whenever possible.

Website

Location

1099 WEST FIRST AVENUE, GRANDVIEW HEIGHTS, OH 43212

Directions

Gallery
CLEAVER image
CLEAVER image
CLEAVER image

Similar restaurants in your area

Habanero's - Yard St - 1105 Yard St
orange starNo Reviews
1105 Yard St Grandview Heights, OH 43212
View restaurantnext
Saucy Brew Works - Columbus
orange star4.1 • 335
443 W 3rd Ave Columbus, OH 43201
View restaurantnext
Natalie's - Grandview
orange star4.1 • 17
945 King Ave Columbus, OH 43212
View restaurantnext
Rudy's
orange star4.6 • 154
1021 West 5th Ave. Columbus, OH 43212
View restaurantnext
High Bank Distillery
orange star4.4 • 1,185
1051 Goodale Boulevard Columbus, OH 43212
View restaurantnext
Mazah Mediterranean Eatery
orange star4.5 • 737
1453 Grandview Avenue Columbus, OH 43212
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in GRANDVIEW HEIGHTS

FUSIAN - Grandview
orange star4.7 • 13,080
855 West 5th Ave. Columbus, OH 43212
View restaurantnext
Condado Tacos - Short North
orange star4.5 • 8,567
1227 N. High St Columbus, OH 43201
View restaurantnext
Matt and Tony's Kitchen x Tavern (Formally Pat and Gracie's) - 340 E Gay St
orange star4.5 • 8,008
340 E Gay St Columbus, OH 43215
View restaurantnext
Eddy's Chicken and Waffles - Eddy's Noe Bixby
orange star4.3 • 7,694
3252 Noe Bixby Rd Columbus, OH 43232
View restaurantnext
Condado Tacos - Clintonville
orange star4.7 • 7,001
2977 N. High St Columbus, OH 43202
View restaurantnext
101 Beer Kitchen - Gahanna
orange star4.6 • 5,779
397 Stoneridge Lane Gahanna, OH 43230
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near GRANDVIEW HEIGHTS
Grove City
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Hilliard
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Reynoldsburg
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Westerville
review star
Avg 4.6 (28 restaurants)
Dublin
review star
Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)
Canal Winchester
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Powell
review star
Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)
Pickerington
review star
Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)
Plain City
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston