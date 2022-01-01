T-Bar 490 S Colorado Suite 101
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
Killer smoking program: Featuring Brisket Burgers, Smoked Pulled Pork, Rubbed Wings, Sliced Brisket, Sliders, Pizzas, Salads, and Desserts.
490 S Colorado Suite 101, Glendale, CO 80206
