T-Bar 490 S Colorado Suite 101

Popular Items

Hickory Smoked Wings
Cowboy bites
Chicken Strips

waste and spillage

16 oz T-Bone Steak

$27.09

Small Plates

Chicken Strips

$15.99
Hickory Smoked Wings

Hickory Smoked Wings

$18.00

8 Willie’s Rub, Slow smoked savory wings. Served with Ranch.

Fries

Basket of Fries

$8.00

Basket of fries topped with Lawry’s

Cheddar Fries

$9.00

Fries topped with nacho cheese.

Pizza

Four Cheese oven baked pizza. Available with Pepperoni, Sausage or Just Cheese.

Build your Own Pie

$12.00

Build your own four cheese oven baked pizza

Cheese Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$12.00

Oven Baked Four Cheese Pizza.

Italian Pizza

Italian Pizza

$15.00

Oven Baked Four Cheese Pizza With Italian Sausage and Pepperoni.

Italian Sausage

$15.00

Oven Baked Four Cheese Pizza covered in Italian Sausage

Pepperoni Pizza

Pepperoni Pizza

$15.00

Oven Baked Four Cheese Pizza Covered in Pepperoni.

1/2 lb Burger.

1/2 lb Shotgun Hamburger

1/2 lb Shotgun Hamburger

$16.00

1/2 Lb. Hamburger patty, your choice of condiments and side.

Big Wiliies Pretzel

Big Willies Pretzel

Big Willies Pretzel

$12.50

Dessert

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$13.00

Molten Lava Cake

$12.00

Molten Lave Cake, with a dash of caramel, powdered sugar and walnuts.

Caramel Cheesecake

Caramel Cheesecake

$9.00

Cowboy Bites

16oz Tbone steak cubed and bite sized. Served with garlic bread and your choice of two out of four dipping sauces to choose from.

Cowboy bites

$23.50

16oz Tbone steak cubed and bite sized. Served with garlic bread and your choice of two out of four dipping sauces to choose from.

14 oz Bone in New York Strip. Served with your choice of potatoes and grilled asparagus.

35 day aged New York Strip. Served with a medley of russet, heirloom and sweet potato. Grilled asparagus.

14 oz Bone in New York Strip Steak

$26.99

35 day aged New York Strip. Served with a medley of russet, heirloom and sweet potato. Grilled asparagus.

Rib Eye Steak

16oz Rib Eye Steak. Fresh off the farm from Mile High Meats to you. Never frozen. Served with Grilled Asparagus and your choice of garlic red skinned mashed potato's or potato rounds.

Rib Eye Steak

$49.99

16oz Rib Eye Steak. Fresh off the farm from Mile High Meats to you. Never frozen. Served with Grilled Asparagus and your choice of Potato Medley, Side Salad or Potato Rounds.

Cesar Salad

Fresh Romain Lettuce, with grated parmesan cheese and garlic croutons. Option of grilled chicken. Cesar Dressing.

Cesar Salad

$12.99

Fresh Romain Lettuce, with grated parmesan cheese and garlic croutons. Option of grilled chicken. Cesar Dressing.

A La Carte

Garlic Red Skinned Mashed Potatoes

$3.50

Potato Salad

$3.50

Carrots and Celery Sticks

$4.00

Side Cesar salad

$6.00

Bacon

$3.25

Side of Asparagus

$3.75

French Fries

$4.75

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Killer smoking program: Featuring Brisket Burgers, Smoked Pulled Pork, Rubbed Wings, Sliced Brisket, Sliders, Pizzas, Salads, and Desserts.

Location

490 S Colorado Suite 101, Glendale, CO 80206

Directions

Gallery
T-Bar image
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

