Sting Bistro Cleburne High School

850 N Nolan River Rd

Cleburne, TX 76033

Popular Items

Yellow Jacket Burger
FEATURED - TIRAMISU
Your Way Pizza

SANDWICHES

Yellow Jacket Burger

$10.00

Triple B Burger

$12.00

Michelle's Chicken Salad

$8.00

West Coast Club

$10.00

FEATURED - CHICKEN CAPRESE

$10.00

PIZZA

Your Way Pizza

$9.00

FEATURED - MARGARITA PIZZA

$9.00

SOUP

CUP - Spicy Chicken Tortilla

$3.50

BOWL - Spicy Chicken Tortilla

$5.00

CUP - FEATURED Soup - RIBOLLITA

$3.50

BOWL- FEATURED Soup - RIBOLLITA

$5.00

SALAD

Brisket Kicker Salad

$9.00

Chicken TexMex Salad

$9.00

Mediterranean Quinoa Bowl

$8.00

Yucatan Quinoa Bowl

$8.00

FEATURED - MUFFALETTA SALAD

$9.00

DESSERT

Chocolate Obsession

$5.00

Trio Creme Brulee

$5.00

FEATURED - TIRAMISU

$5.00

SIDES

Sting Fries

$2.00

Sting Tots

$2.00

Sweet Potato Waffle Fries

$2.00

Green Chili Mac n Cheese

$2.00

Side House Salad

$2.00

Side Caesar Salad

$2.00

Roasted Vegetables

$2.00

Southwest Quinoa Side Salad

$2.00

Fried Mac n Cheese Patty

$2.00

BEVERAGE

Coke

$2.00

Coke Zero

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Root Beer

$2.00

Iced Tea

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Assorted HOT Tea

$2.00

FEATURED BEVERAGE

$3.00Out of stock
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 1:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 1:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Sting Bistro & Catering is a student-operated American-style restaurant featuring International Cuisine. Our culinary students are passionate about great food and service! It's Hospitality Education That's on Point!

Location

850 N Nolan River Rd, Cleburne, TX 76033

Directions

Gallery
Sting Bistro image
Sting Bistro image

