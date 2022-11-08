Sting Bistro Cleburne High School
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Restaurant info
Sting Bistro & Catering is a student-operated American-style restaurant featuring International Cuisine. Our culinary students are passionate about great food and service! It's Hospitality Education That's on Point!
Location
850 N Nolan River Rd, Cleburne, TX 76033
Gallery