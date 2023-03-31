Clemenza's
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
816 Westfield St, West Springfield, MA 01089
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Lattitude Restaurant - West Springfield, MA
4.5 • 2,598
1338 Memorial Avenue West Springfield, MA 01089
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in West Springfield
Crepes Tea House - West Springfield
4.6 • 2,845
261 UNION ST West Springfield, MA 01089
View restaurant
Lattitude Restaurant - West Springfield, MA
4.5 • 2,598
1338 Memorial Avenue West Springfield, MA 01089
View restaurant
More near West Springfield