Clemenza's

review star

No reviews yet

816 Westfield St

West Springfield, MA 01089

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Food Menu

Appetizers

Tuscan Chicken Wings

$15.00

house dry rubbed, blue cheese

Cheese Risotto Balls

$13.00

Fontina, Mozzarella and Parmesan

House Dipping Fries

$12.00

Fresh crispy fries served with choice of dipping sauces; garlic aioli, jalapeno aioli, pesto dip, BBQ sauce, chipotle aioli, house kickin' dippin sauce (spicy honey mustard)

Eggplant Fries

$12.00

with pesto dip

Fried Cheese Ravioli

$13.00

Served with tomato sauce

Sweet Potato Fries

$12.00

Waffle cut, served with honey mustard

Steak & Cheese Eggrolls

$14.00

with spicy aioli

Buffalo Chicken Eggrolls

$14.00

served with ranch

Sausage Risotto Balls

$14.00

Italian sausage, roasted red and yellow peppers, spinach and garlic

Mac and Cheese Bites

$14.00

Hot Honey Chicken Bites

$14.00

our crispy chicken fritters tossed in house hot honey sauce

Spinach & Artichoke Poppers

$13.00

Spinach & artichokes blended with mozzarella, asiago, and romano cheeses coated in a crispy panko crumb

Salads

Toasted Pecan

$9.00+

Mixed greens, romaine, toasted pecans, dried cherries, tossed with balsamic and oil

Caesar

$9.00+

romaine, croutons, shaved parmesan with caesar dressing

Cranberry Walnut

$9.00+

mixed greens, romaine, cranberries, walnuts, crumbled blue cheese, tossed with balsamic vinegar and oil

The Med

$9.00+

mixed greens, romaine, kalamata olives, grape tomatoes, red onions, feta cheese and Greek dressing

Insalata

$9.00+

Romaine, mixed greens, red onions, black olives, green peppers, grape tomatoes, croutons, peppercinis, topped with Mozzarella, tossed with balsamic vinegar and oil

Maui Chicken

$15.00+

Romaine, mandarin oranges, pecans, crumbled bleu cheese, honey mustard

Southwestern

$9.00+

Romaine, mixed greens, corn, avocado, black beans, tomatoes, peppers, cheddar cheese, with citrus vinaigrette

Simple Greens

$9.00+

Fresh greens, romaine, grape tomatoes, shaved Parmesan, balsamic and oil

Honey Chicken Salad

$15.00+

Grilled or crispy chicken, romaine, mixed greens, bacon, tomatoes, red onions, cheddar cheese, honey mustard dressing

Fries on Top Salad

$15.00+

Grilled or crispy chicken, romaine, mixed greens, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, mozzarella and cheddar cheese, ranch dressing topped with crispy fries

The Sicilian

$11.00+

Romaine, mixed greens, artichokes, diced salami, fresh mozzarella, kalamata olives, sun dried tomatoes, chickpeas tossed in lemon vinaigrette

Pasta

Rigatoni Clemenza

$19.00

Spicy crushed tomato sauce with black olives, fresh garlic, Prosciutto, finished with shaved Parmesan

RBC

$20.00

Sauteed chicken, broccoli, fresh garlic, light cream sauce, tossed with rigatoni and Parmesan

Creamy Pesto Pasta

$20.00

Sauteed chicken, garlic, sun dried tomatoes in a creamy pesto sauce, tossed with penne pasta and shaved parmesan

Cajun Shrimp

$21.00

Pan-seared shrimp, roasted peppers and onions, crushed tomato, in a light Cajun cream sauce, tossed with rigatoni

Cheese Ravioli

$18.00

Choice of fresh tomato sauce, pesto cream sauce, pink cream sauce. Finished with shaved Parmesan

Lobster Ravioli

$21.00

Pink cream sauce, sauteed spinach, topped with shaved Parmesan

Wild Mushroom Ravioli

$20.00

Roasted portabella and cremini mushrooms blended with mozzarella, Parmigiano Reggiano cheeses and roasted garlic, white wine, tomatoes and spinach

Pressed Sandwiches

Served with mixed greens or fries. Substitute specialty salad $5, sub sweet fries $4 Sandwiches served half (8 inch) or Whole (16 inch)

Chipotle Chicken

$14.00+

Chipotle spread, grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, bacon and cheddar cheese

Italian Grilled Cheese

$14.00+

fresh Mozzarella, Provolone, sliced tomato and pesto spread

Eggplant

$14.00+

breaded pan fried eggplant, roasted red peppers, spinach, Provolone cheese, oil and balsamic glaze

Ultimate Crispy Chicken

$14.00+

Sweet and spicy spread, slaw, tomato, cheddar cheese, crispy chicken

BLTA

$14.00+

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado and chipotle mayo

Sausage

$14.00+

Grilled sweet Italian sausage, roasted peppers, onions, tomato sauce and Provolone cheese

Calabrian

$14.00+

Soppressata, Prosciutto, Capicola, olive spread, lettuce, tomato and Provolone cheese

Melted Meatball

$14.00+

Tomato sauce, sliced meatball, peppers, onions and Provolone cheese

Caprese

$14.00+

Olive oil, balsamic glaze, fresh mozzarella, sliced tomato and fresh basil

Turkey Club

$14.00+

Roasted turkey breast, lettuce, tomato, mayo, bacon and cheddar cheese

Hot Chicken Sandwich

$14.00+

Nashville hot breaded chicken, pickles, white onions, slaw and mayo

Prosciutto

$14.00+

fresh Mozzarella, Prosciutto, spinach, olive oil and balsamic glaze

Pesto Chicken

$14.00+

Pesto spread, Provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato and grilled chicken breast

Parm Chicken

$14.00+

crispy chicken, mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce

Steak and Cheese

$14.00+

lettuce, tomato, peppers, onions, Provolone, mayo and shaved steak

Kids

Chicken Tenders and Fries

$14.00

Kids Cheese Ravioli

$14.00

Brick Oven Pizzas

Pick your style of crust: Cauliflower Crust Traditional Brick Oven Crust Gluten Free Crust We Offer: Vegan Cheese $2.00 Our traditional brick oven dough and gluten free are vegan Sizes Available: Personal Size Crusts (10 inch round) Available on Brick Oven, Cauliflower or Gluten Free Crusts Small (14-inch round) Large (18-inch round) Available on traditional brick oven crust

White

$17.00+

ricotta cheese, garlic, spinach, mushrooms, broccoli and Mozzarella

Veggie

$17.00+

red sauce, eggplant, roasted red peppers, spinach, mozzarella and ricotta cheese

Mediterranean

$17.00+

olive oil, garlic, spinach, tomatoes, red onions, kalamata olives, feta and mozzarella cheese

House

$17.00+

red sauce, pepperoni, mushrooms, hamburg, roasted red peppers and mozzarella

The Clemenza

$17.00+

Meatlovers

$17.00+

red sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, hamburg, sausage and bacon

Chicken Broccoli Alfredo

$17.00+

garlic, Alfredo sauce, shredded mozzarella, broccoli and chicken

Teriyaki Chicken

$17.00+

oil and garlic base, teriyaki chicken, mozzarella, pineapple, green peppers, red onions and cheddar cheese

Nashville Hot Chicken

$17.00+

crispy Nashville hot style chicken, shredded cheddar, pickles, white onions, mozzarella, oil and garlic base

Chicken Parm

$17.00+

red sauce, crispy breaded chicken, ricotta cheese, garlic, mozzarella and shaved parm

Pesto Chicken

$17.00+

Pesto sauce, garlic, tomatoes, chicken, spinach and mozzarella

Hawaiian

$17.00+

red sauce, mozzarella cheese, pineapple and Prosciutto

The Mac Daddy

$17.00+

hamburg, white onion, tomatoes, pickles, cheddar & mozzarella cheese, shredded lettuce, drizzled with thousand island dressing

Sliced Meatball

$17.00+

sliced meatballs, fresh tomato sauce, peppers, onions and Mozzarella cheese

Carm and Sausage

$17.00+

red sauce, caramelized onions, sausage, spinach and fresh Mozzarella

Santa Fe

$17.00+

chipotle sauce, crushed tomato, mozzarella and cheddar cheese, chicken, roasted corn, onions, red and green peppers, black beans, tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole

The Philly

$17.00+

shaved steak, mushroom, onions, peppers, mozzarella, provolone & cheddar, alfredo sauce

General Tsos Chicken

$17.00+

Crispy chicken, roasted red peppers, baby corn, water chestnuts, broccoli, asiago cheese, general tso sauce

The Idaho

$17.00+

light red sauce, cheddar and mozzarella cheese, sliced potato, bacon, red onions, sour cream, alfredo drizzle

Margartia

$17.00+

crushed fresh tomato sauce, tri blend cheese, fresh basil and fresh Mozzarella

Four Cheese

$17.00+

red sauce, ricotta, mozzarella, provolone and romano

Italian Meat and Cheese (The Antipasto)

$17.00+

red sauce, three cheese blend, Soppresatta, Prosciutto, Capicola, tomatoes, artichokes, mushrooms, banana peppers, fresh mozzarella, garlic and shaved parmesan

Brussel Sprouts

$17.00+

olive oil, balsamic glaze, garlic, mozzarella cheese, roasted Brussel sprouts, Prosciutto and goat cheese

BBQ Chicken

$17.00+

BBQ sauce, light red sauce, chicken, crumbled blue cheese, mozzarella and red onion

Buffalo Chicken

$17.00+

buffalo sauce, light red sauce, crumbled blue cheese, mozzarella cheese, red onions and chicken

Caprese Pizza

$17.00+

oil and garlic, shredded mozzarella, tomatoes, basil, fresh mozzarella and balsamic glaze

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$17.00+

Crispy chicken, crispy bacon, tri blend cheese, drizzled with ranch

1/2 & 1/2 Pizza

$17.00+

Create Your Own Pizza

Create Your Own Pizza

$13.00+

Drink Menu

Sodas

Coke

$3.75

Diet Coke

$3.75

Sprite

$3.75

Root Beer

$3.75

Dr. Pepper

$3.75

Gingerale

$3.75

NA Beverages

Unsweetened Ice Tea

$3.75

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Fresh Lemonade

$4.00

Refills

$2.00

Chocolate Milk

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Apple Juice

$4.00

Coffee

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Wine

Glass of Wine

$11.00

Specialty Glass of Wine

$13.00

Beer

Craft Beer

$7.00

Bottle Beer

$4.00

Draft Beer

$7.00

Cocktail

Specialty Cocktail

$11.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

816 Westfield St, West Springfield, MA 01089

Directions

