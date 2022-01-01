Clermont Brewing Company
750 Desoto St
Clermont, FL 34711
Popular Items
FEED
Chips & Salsa
Regular tomato salsa. Served with corn tortilla chips.
House Meatballs
Meatballs and house made spicy tomato sauce, dollop of lemon ricotta and sweet basil. Served with house baked flat bread.
Pretzel bites
Smoked Chicken Dip
House smoked chicken tossed with buffalo sauce, cream cheese, sour cream, blended cheeses, house smoked bacon, green onions and jalapeño garnish. Served with corn tortilla chips.
Nachyo Nachos
Mojo marinated house smoked pork, CBC house made beer cheese, shredded cheese, tomatoes, avocado, sour cream, pickled jalapeños, green onions and sriracha drizzle. Served with corn tortilla chips.
Krab Rangoon
Spicy Shrimp Gyoza
SALADS
Caesar Salad
Brewster Chopped Salad
Chopped mixed greens, bacon, tomatoes, eggs, avocado, red onions, crumbled blue cheese and house dressing.
Santa Fe Salad
Mixed greens, tomatoes, avocados, house smoked corn, black beans, green onions, jack and cheddar cheese, red onions, tortilla strips, crunchy onions and cilantro-chipotle ranch dressing.
PIZZA
Blondie
Artisan blended mozzarella, lemon ricotta, goat cheese, american crafted prosciutto, gourmet lemon mixed greens, roasted garlic and shaved parmesan cheese.
Diablo
Spicy tomato sauce, mozzarella, hand cut Sopressa salami and pepperoni, peppadews and basil.
Magic Mushroom
Artisan blended Mozzarella, lemon ricotta, red onions, thyme-scented smoked wild mushroom blend and white truffle oil finish.
Margherita
House crafted tomato sauce, mozzarella, sweet basil leaves and EVOO finish.
Meat Monster
Sopressa salami, pepperoni, meatball, italian sausage and smoked bacon.
BBQ Pork
House smoked pork, cheddar and jack cheese, pineapple sweet onions and CBC BBQ sauce.
The CBC
House smoked chicken and bacon, cheddar and jack cheeses, green onions and cilantro-chipotle ranch drizzle.
DJDJ
The cheese
Lifes a Garden
BYO pizza
Gambino
Bitchin Burger Wagon
N/A BEVERAGES
Barritt's Ginger Beer (no refills)
Club Soda
Coca Cola
COFFEE
Cold Brew
Cranberry Juice (no refills)
Diet Coca Cola
Ginger Ale
Iced Tea - Sweet
Iced Tea - Unsweetened
Kids Milk
Lemonade
Lemonade - Strawberry
Orange Juice (no refills)
Red Bull (no refills)
Red Bull Sugar Free (no refills)
Sprite
Tonic Water
Virgin Craft Cocktail - Level 1
Virgin Craft Cocktail - Level 2
Virgin Craft Cocktail - Level 3
Water
High C
Red Bull blueberry (no refills)
Red Bull trop (no refills)
BTL Water
Flight
Pint
BRUNCH Bloody Mary
BRUNCH COCKTAILS
SUMMER COCKTAILS
OLE SMOKY
FALL COCKTAILS
SHOTS
COCKTAILS
Bay Breeze
Brandy Alexander
Chocolate Martini
Cosmo
Gibson
Gimlet
Greyhound
Hurricane
kamikaze
Lemon drop Martini
LIT
LIT TOP
Lynchburg lemonade
Mai Tai
Mojito
Moscow mule
Roy Boy
Screwdriver
Sea Breeze
Sex on the beach
Tequila sunrise
White Russian
Long Beach ice tea
Classic Old Fashioned
Paloma
Rum Runner
GLASS
BOTTLE
RETAIL
Crew T Shirt - Black
Crew T-Shirt - Grey
Hat - Black
Hat - Grey
Hat Black white trucker
Koozies
Long Sleeve Shirt - Black
Pepper Grinder
RWB Shirt
Salt Grinder
Stickers
T-Shirt - Save the Brewbies!
Tank - Black
Vee T-Shirt - Black
Vee T-Shirt - Grey
CBC Mugs
Hoodies
St Pat Tank Top
St Pat Short Sleeve
Golf Shirt
CBC Beer Glass
Birthday Koozie
Birthday Shirt
Orange leather hat
RWB TANK
Summer Shirt
Hat orange trucker
License Plate
Straw hat
orange cbc ladies tshirt
orangle long sleeve
black vneck tshirts
orange tshirt men
black christmas shirt long sleeve
Sweatshirts
Camo Hat
ALCOHOL
Strawberry Burrata Salad
Mixed greens, strawberries, cucumbers, toasted pine nuts and mozzarella cheese topped with raspberries and crunchy onions. Served with house crafted raspberry fig dressing.
TASTY TRIOS
Korean Chicken Tacos
Three tacos with house smoked chicken, asian cabbage and carrots, house pickled red onions and cucumbers, spicy asian mayo, toasted tuxedo sesame seeds and green onions.
BBQ Pork Tacos
Three tacos with house smoked pork, crunchy onions, coleslaw and BBQ sauce drizzle.
Pork Sliders
House smoked pork with BBQ drizzle, slaw and crunchy onions. Served with choice of side and kosher pickle.
Chicken Sliders
Three sliders with house smoked chicken, pesto mayo on toasted potato buns, fontina cheese, bacon, avocado mash, roma tomatoes and arugula tossed in a lemon vinaigrette. Served with choice of side and kosher pickle.
Meatball Sliders
Three meatball sliders dressed with spicy tomato sauce, lemon ricotta and sweet basil. Served with choice of side and kosher pickle.
PIZZA
Blondie
Artisan blended mozzarella, lemon ricotta, goat cheese, american crafted prosciutto, gourmet lemon mixed greens, roasted garlic and shaved parmesan cheese.
Diablo
Spicy tomato sauce, mozzarella, hand cut Sopressa salami and pepperoni, peppadews and basil.
Magic Mushroom
Artisan blended Mozzarella, lemon ricotta, red onions, thyme-scented smoked wild mushroom blend and white truffle oil finish.
Margherita
House crafted tomato sauce, mozzarella, sweet basil leaves and EVOO finish.
Meat Monster
Sopressa salami, pepperoni, meatball, italian sausage and smoked bacon.
BBQ Pork
House smoked pork, cheddar and jack cheese, pineapple sweet onions and CBC BBQ sauce.
Shrimp Lady
Fontina cheese, sweet shrimp, lemon ricotta, tomatoes, smoked bacon and lemon zest.
The CBC
House smoked chicken and bacon, cheddar and jack cheeses, green onions and cilantro-chipotle ranch drizzle.
DJDJ
SUSHI
Dream On Roll
Shrimp tempura and cream cheese, topped with krab, avocado, eel sauce, tempura flakes and spicy mayo.
Hey Jude Spicy Tuna Roll
Spicy inside out tuna roll, green onions, spicy mayo, cucumber, tuna and wasabi smear.
Hold On Loosely Poke Chips
Three wonton chips with krab, mashed avocado, spicy tuna, spicy mayo and eel sauce.
Thunderstruck Roll
Hamachi, tuna, shrimp salad, avocado, cucumber, carrots, spicy mayo and eel sauce.
Walk This Way Roll
Deep fried krab rangoon roll topped with eel sauce, sweet chili sauce and fried wonton strips.
Welcome To The Jungle Roll
VEGETARIAN ROLL - Asian spiced carrots and cucumbers, cream cheese and chives. Topped with avocado, sweet soy sauce and toasted sesame seeds.
DESSERTS
Key Lime Cake
Sponge cake, lime mousse, finished with lime glaze and white chocolate curls.
Peanut Butter Explosion
Moist chocolate genoise, velvet peanut butter and brownie bits.
Strawberry Shortcake
Layers of airy white cake, rich strawberry mousse, strawberry marmalade and a cream cheese filling.
Tuxedo Bomb
Milk and white chocolate mousse in chocolate ganache.
DRINKS
HH Dona Sol Cabernet
HH Dona Sol Chardonnay
HH Buzzed Light
HH Kolsch
HH Mexican Lager
HH Hefe
HH Hazy
HH West Coast IPA
HH Porter
HH Stout
HH White Rooster
HH Tap - Margarita
HH Tap: Sangria
HH Well Bourbon
HH Well Gin
HH Well Rum
HH Well Tequila
HH Well Vodka
HH Hefe
FEED
E FEED
E ENTREES
E SALADS
E DESSERTS
E DRINK TICKETS & BAR PACKAGES
Drink Tickets - Tier 1
Drink Tickets - Tier 2
Drink Tickets - Tier 3
Bar Packages - Tier 1 - 2hours
Bar Packages - Tier 1 - 3hours
Bar Packages - Tier 1 - 4hours
Bar Packages - Tier 2 - 2hours
Bar Packages - Tier 2 - 3hours
Bar Packages - Tier 2-4hours
Bar Packages - Tier 3 - 2hurs
Bar Packages - Tier 3 - 3hours
Bar Packages - Tier 3 - 4hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 1:00 am
|Monday
|9:00 am - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 1:00 am
|Friday
|9:00 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 1:00 am
Clermont Brewing Company is your place for Craft Beer, Artisanal Food, and Live Music. View our on-site brewery and taste exquisite craft beers, rustic artisanal pizzas and gourmet salads while listening to Central Florida’s finest musicians and entertainers. We also offer excellent wines for those who prefer grapes over hops. Bring the whole family while enjoying our air conditioned taproom, covered patio or our beautiful backyard beer garden.
750 Desoto St, Clermont, FL 34711