Clermont Brewing Company

979 Reviews

$

750 Desoto St

Clermont, FL 34711

Order Again

Popular Items

The CBC
Meat Monster
Chicken Sliders

FEED

Chips & Salsa

$6.00

Regular tomato salsa. Served with corn tortilla chips.

House Meatballs

$13.00

Meatballs and house made spicy tomato sauce, dollop of lemon ricotta and sweet basil. Served with house baked flat bread.

Pretzel bites

$14.00

Smoked Chicken Dip

$12.00

House smoked chicken tossed with buffalo sauce, cream cheese, sour cream, blended cheeses, house smoked bacon, green onions and jalapeño garnish. Served with corn tortilla chips.

Nachyo Nachos

$15.00

Mojo marinated house smoked pork, CBC house made beer cheese, shredded cheese, tomatoes, avocado, sour cream, pickled jalapeños, green onions and sriracha drizzle. Served with corn tortilla chips.

Krab Rangoon

$13.00Out of stock

Spicy Shrimp Gyoza

$13.00

SALADS

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$12.00
Brewster Chopped Salad

Brewster Chopped Salad

$12.00

Chopped mixed greens, bacon, tomatoes, eggs, avocado, red onions, crumbled blue cheese and house dressing.

Santa Fe Salad

Santa Fe Salad

$12.00

Mixed greens, tomatoes, avocados, house smoked corn, black beans, green onions, jack and cheddar cheese, red onions, tortilla strips, crunchy onions and cilantro-chipotle ranch dressing.

PIZZA

Blondie

Blondie

$19.00

Artisan blended mozzarella, lemon ricotta, goat cheese, american crafted prosciutto, gourmet lemon mixed greens, roasted garlic and shaved parmesan cheese.

Diablo

Diablo

$17.00

Spicy tomato sauce, mozzarella, hand cut Sopressa salami and pepperoni, peppadews and basil.

Magic Mushroom

Magic Mushroom

$19.00

Artisan blended Mozzarella, lemon ricotta, red onions, thyme-scented smoked wild mushroom blend and white truffle oil finish.

Margherita

$16.00

House crafted tomato sauce, mozzarella, sweet basil leaves and EVOO finish.

Meat Monster

$20.00

Sopressa salami, pepperoni, meatball, italian sausage and smoked bacon.

BBQ Pork

$17.00

House smoked pork, cheddar and jack cheese, pineapple sweet onions and CBC BBQ sauce.

The CBC

$18.00

House smoked chicken and bacon, cheddar and jack cheeses, green onions and cilantro-chipotle ranch drizzle.

DJDJ

$18.00

The cheese

$13.00

Lifes a Garden

$18.00

BYO pizza

$13.00

Gambino

$19.00

SIDES

POTATO CHIPS

$5.00

Pasta Salad

$5.00

Bitchin Burger Wagon

Hot-dog

$7.00

JAP/CHZ Sausage

$10.00

FRIES

$6.00

Cheeseburger

$16.50

Hamburger

$15.00

Turkey Burger Sliders

$15.00

Italian Sub

$12.00Out of stock

Chicken Philly

$15.00

Wings

$16.00

BOURBON BURGER

$10.00

N/A BEVERAGES

Barritt's Ginger Beer (no refills)

$5.00

Club Soda

Coca Cola

$3.00

COFFEE

$3.00

Cold Brew

$6.00

Cranberry Juice (no refills)

$3.00

Diet Coca Cola

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Iced Tea - Sweet

$3.00

Iced Tea - Unsweetened

$3.00

Kids Milk

$2.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Lemonade - Strawberry

$3.50

Orange Juice (no refills)

$3.50

Red Bull (no refills)

$5.50

Red Bull Sugar Free (no refills)

$4.50

Sprite

$3.00

Tonic Water

$3.00

Virgin Craft Cocktail - Level 1

$5.00

Virgin Craft Cocktail - Level 2

$6.00

Virgin Craft Cocktail - Level 3

$7.00

Water

High C

$3.00

Red Bull blueberry (no refills)

$4.50

Red Bull trop (no refills)

$4.50

BTL Water

$5.00

Flight

Flight

$10.00

Pint

Buzzed Light

$7.00

Kölsch

$7.00

Mexican Lager

$7.00

Hefe

$7.00

Cream Ale

$7.00Out of stock

Hazy

$7.00

West Coast IPA

$7.00

Porter

$7.00

Milk Stout

$7.00

White Rooster

$7.00

Sour

$8.00

Pitcher Waste

Veteran Days - Free

Veteran Days 50%

$3.00

TAP SPECIALTIES

Cider - Blackberry Pear

$7.00

Cider Half and Half

$7.00

Half and Half Marg/Sangria

$8.00

BRUNCH Bloody Mary

CLASSIC Bloody Mary

$8.00

MICHELADA

$8.00

BRUNCH COCKTAILS

BASIL-LY DELICIOUS

$10.00

BLACKBERRY SMASH

$10.00

STRAWBERRY FIELDS

$10.00

PEACH BILLINI

$10.00

CLASSIC MIMOSA

$5.00

BOTTOMLESS MIMOSA

$15.00

MIMOSA REFILL

SUMMER COCKTAILS

Last Summer

$12.00

Berries&Cream

$12.00

Sex on the peach

$12.00

OLE SMOKY

Salty watermelon whiskey

$7.00

Peanut butter Whiskey

$7.00

Mango Habanero whiskey

$7.00

Blackberry moonshine

$7.00

FALL COCKTAILS

Espresso

$12.00Out of stock

Scary Peary

$12.00

Witches Mule

$12.00

Applerita

$12.00

Pumkintini

$12.00

SHOTS

Green Tea JAMESON

$10.00

Green Tea WELL

$7.00

White Tea TITOS

$10.00

White Tea ABSOLUT

$10.00

White Tea WELL

$7.00

Lemon Drop TITOS

$10.00

Lemon Drop ABSOLUT

$10.00

Lemon Drop WELL

$7.00

PB&J

$8.00

COCKTAILS

Bay Breeze

$10.00

Brandy Alexander

$10.00

Chocolate Martini

$12.00

Cosmo

$12.00

Gibson

$10.00

Gimlet

$10.00

Greyhound

$10.00

Hurricane

$10.00

kamikaze

$10.00

Lemon drop Martini

$10.00

LIT

$8.00

LIT TOP

$12.00

Lynchburg lemonade

$10.00

Mai Tai

$12.00

Mojito

$10.00

Moscow mule

$12.00

Roy Boy

$12.00

Screwdriver

$10.00

Sea Breeze

$10.00

Sex on the beach

$10.00

Tequila sunrise

$10.00

White Russian

$10.00

Long Beach ice tea

$10.00

Classic Old Fashioned

$12.00

Paloma

$10.00

Rum Runner

$12.00

HALLOWEEN

abracatini

$10.00

scarlet witch shot

$5.00

wicked witch shot

$5.00

maleficent

$5.00

antidote

$5.00

GLASS

GL-Cab Sauv - Dona Sol

$6.00

GL-Chard - Dona Sol

$6.00

GL-Chard - Duckhorn

$12.00

GL-Merlot - Bogle

$7.00

GL-Moscato - Vintage Oaks

$7.00

GL-Pinot Grigio - Bel Vento

$7.00

GL-Prosecco - Jeio

$10.00

GL-Pinot Noir - Treille

$11.00

GL- Sauv Blanc - Matua

$9.00

GL-PRO-Antonico

$6.00

BOTTLE

BTL-Chard- Duckhorn

$40.00

BTL-Merlot - Bogle

$26.00

BTL-Moscato - Vintage Oaks

$26.00

BTL-Pinot Grigio - Bel Vento

$26.00

BTL-Pinot Noir - Treille

$40.00

BTL-Prosecco - Jeio

$30.00

BTL MATUA

$30.00

SPECIAL ROSE 83

$20.00Out of stock

BTL-PRO-ANTONICO

$20.00

RETAIL

Crew T Shirt - Black

$25.00

Crew T-Shirt - Grey

$25.00

Hat - Black

$30.00

Hat - Grey

$30.00

Hat Black white trucker

$33.00

Koozies

$5.00

Long Sleeve Shirt - Black

$30.00

Pepper Grinder

$6.00

RWB Shirt

$25.00

Salt Grinder

$6.00

Stickers

$2.00

T-Shirt - Save the Brewbies!

$25.00

Tank - Black

$25.00

Vee T-Shirt - Black

$27.00

Vee T-Shirt - Grey

$25.00

CBC Mugs

$30.00

Hoodies

$50.00

St Pat Tank Top

$24.95

St Pat Short Sleeve

$29.95

Golf Shirt

$65.00

CBC Beer Glass

$10.00

Birthday Koozie

$5.00

Birthday Shirt

$25.00

Orange leather hat

$36.00

RWB TANK

$25.00

Summer Shirt

$25.00

Hat orange trucker

$30.00

License Plate

$25.00

Straw hat

$39.00

orange cbc ladies tshirt

$27.00

orangle long sleeve

$30.00

black vneck tshirts

$27.00

orange tshirt men

$27.00

black christmas shirt long sleeve

$30.00

Sweatshirts

$50.00

Camo Hat

$30.00

ALCOHOL

BEER (4 pack cans)

$50.00

BEER (25 oz CAN)

$14.00

BEER (16 oz CUP)

$7.00

MARGARITA (16 oz)

$8.00

SANGRIA (16 oz)

$8.00

CIDER (16 oz)

$8.00

SOUR (16 oz)

$7.00

Barrel aged 25oz can

$18.00

Attributes and Amenities
check markLive Music
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Clermont Brewing Company is your place for Craft Beer, Artisanal Food, and Live Music. View our on-site brewery and taste exquisite craft beers, rustic artisanal pizzas and gourmet salads while listening to Central Florida’s finest musicians and entertainers. We also offer excellent wines for those who prefer grapes over hops. Bring the whole family while enjoying our air conditioned taproom, covered patio or our beautiful backyard beer garden.

Website

Location

750 Desoto St, Clermont, FL 34711

Directions

