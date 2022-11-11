Cleveland Breakfast Club imageView gallery

Cleveland Breakfast Club

511 Reviews

$$

13228 Shaker Square

Cleveland, OH 44120

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken & Waffles
3 Eggs Your Way
Meat Lovers Omelette

Brunch

2 Eggs Your Way

$7.95

3 Eggs Your Way

$10.95

Banana Blue Pancakes

$8.95

Blacken Catfish & Grits

$16.95

Blacken Salmon & Grits

$17.95

Bright Veggie Scramble

$12.95

Cajun Battered Salmon

$17.95

CBC Breakfast Flat Bread

$14.95

CBC French Toast

$8.95

CBC Pancake Flight

$19.95

CBC Traditional Pancake

$7.95

Chicken & French Toast

$17.95

Chicken & Pancakes

$17.95

Our Signature CBC Traditional Pancakes, With a Fried Butterfly Chicken Breast. Choice of Side: Grits, Melange Potato's, or Fruit Bowl

Chicken & Waffles

$15.95

Crab Cake Benedict

$17.95

Fish & Pancakes

$17.95

Fish & Waffle

$15.95

Fried Catfish & Grits

$16.95

Loaded Veggie Omelette

$11.95

Lobster Shrimp & Grit Cake (Red Creo Sauce)

$22.95
Lobster, Shrimp & Creamy White Wine Sauce over Grit Cake

$22.95

Meat Lovers Omelette

$13.95

Omelette Sandwich

$12.95

Pineapple Upside Down Pancakes

$8.95
Quiche Louisiana

$17.95

Roasted Tomato Avocado Toast

$12.95

Salmon Scramble

$17.95

Shrimp & Grits

$18.95

Shrimp & Grits W/ Creamy White Wine Sauce

$18.95

Steak & Eggs

$21.95

Stuffed French Toast

$9.95

Sweet Potato Pancakes

$8.95

Sweet Potato Waffle

$8.95

ULTIMATE POTATO & PEPPER SCRAMBLE

$17.95

A'La Carte

A La Carte Potato Pancake (2pcs)

$6.95

A La Carte 2 eggs

$2.95

A La Carte Banana Blue

$5.95

A La Carte Catfish

$8.50

A La Carte Chicken Breast

$8.50

A la Carte Crab Cake (1)

$8.50

A la Carte French Toast Brioche

$5.95

A La Carte Pineapple Pancake

$5.95

A la Carte Salmon Fillet

$8.50

A La Carte Salmon Pattie

$8.50

A la Carte Seasoned French Fries

$4.95

A la Carte Side Shrimp (4pcs)

$8.50

A la Carte Steak

$13.00

A la Carte Sweet Potato Pancake

$5.95

A La Carte Texas Toast

$1.00

A La Carte Waffles

$8.95

A La Carte Wheat Toast

$1.00

Al Carte Traditional Pancake

$4.95

Cheddar Biscuit

$2.95

Creamy Gritz

$4.95

Fresh Seasonal Fruit Bowl

$4.95

Melange Potato's

$4.95

Pork Bacon

$2.95

Pork Sausage

$2.95

Turkey Bacon

$2.95

Turkey Sausage

$2.95

Fried Green Tomatoes

$9.00

A La Carte Creole Sauce

$1.00

A La Carte Sauteed Spinach Side

$4.95

CBC Hot Sauce

$1.00

Al La Carte Lobster

$13.00

White Wine Sauce

$2.00

CBC T-Shirt XL-UP

$25.00

A La Carte Aioli Side

$1.50

A La Carte Garlic Spicy Jumbo Shrimp

$8.50

Add A La Carte Advocado

$1.25

Add Cheese On Side

$1.00

A La Carte Hollandaise Sauce

$1.95

A La Carte Sweet Cream Cheese

$1.00

Al La Carte BBQ Sauce

$1.00

Sandwiches & Wraps

CBC HOT CHICKEN SANDWICH

$12.95

SALMON BURGER

$14.95

TURKEY BURGER

$12.95

STEAK & BEEF BURGER

$14.95

VEGAN BLACK BEAN & MUSHROOM BURGER

$12.95

CHICKEN CLUB BLT

$12.95

OMELET SANDWICH

$12.95

LOBSTER MELT

$17.95
Crab Burger

$15.95

Lettuce, Tomato, Purple Slaw & our House made Spicy Remoulade Sauce on a Pretzel Bun.

Salads

Caesar salad

$7.95

ROASTED SWT POTATO PECAN SPINACH W/GOAT CHEESE

$8.95

HOUSE SALAD

$6.95

Smoothies & Bowls

Sunshine Signature

$7.95

21 Power Almond butter

$7.95

Coconut Ginger Berry

$7.95

CBC Green Day

$7.95

Carrot & Mango

$7.95

Tropical U

$7.95

Acai Berry Coconut Bowl

$10.95

Beverages & Specialty Juices

16oz Colombian Coffee

$2.95

Orange Juice

$3.95

Apple Juice

$3.95

Cranberry Juice

$3.95

Pineapple Juice

$3.95

Cucumber Delight

$7.95

Fiji Water

$2.95

Fresh SQzd Apple Juice

$4.95

Fresh SQzd Orange Juice

$4.95

Green Juice

$7.95

Hibiscus lemonade

$6.00

Hot Coco

$2.00

Hot Tea

$2.95

Ice Tea

$2.95

Lemonade

$2.95

(Strawberry) Lemonade

$3.95

milk

$2.00

Orange Carrot

$6.95

Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$2.95

Ginger Beer (non alcoholic)

$4.95

Desserts

Apple Crumble

$7.95

Lemon Strawberry Loaf

$7.95

Zuccnini Banana Bread

$7.95

Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.00

Vegan Coconut Cookie Dough

$2.00

Vegan Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$2.00

Vegan Chocolate Strawberry Cake Slice

$8.00Out of stock

Pineapple Coconut Bread W/ Vanilla Bean Ice Cream

$7.95Out of stock

Fountain Drinks

Ginger Ale

$1.95

Sprite

$1.95

Coke Cola

$1.95

Diet Coke Cola

$1.95

Wine Glass

Ciroc Red Berry Sangria (Red)

$12.00Out of stock

CBC Pineapple & mango Ciroc Sangria (White)

$12.00

10 Span Cab

$7.00

Sycamore Lane Merlot

$7.00

Wine Bottle

Sycamore Lane Merlot Btl

$23.00

Grand Campo Viejo Btl

$23.00

Grand Campo Viejo Rose' Btl

$25.00

Perrier Jouet Grand Brut

$100.00

Perrier Jouet Belle Epoque

$200.00

Maschio Prosecco BTL

$25.00Out of stock

Caposaldo Pinot Grigio BTL

$23.00

Maschio Prosecco Split Bel

$10.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
