Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Vegan Club

71 Reviews

$$

13228 Shaker Square

Cleveland, OH 44120

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Thanksgiving Menu (Pickup 11/23/2022)

Thanksgiving Plant Based Meal (Suggested Serving for 2)

$120.00

Barbeque Ribs

$16.00

Wild Mushrooms in Gravy

$16.00

A la Carte Braised Greens

$10.00

A la Carte Maple Butter Sweet Potatoes

$10.00

A la Carte Corn Bread Dressing

$12.00

A la Carte Mac & Cheez

$14.00

A la Carte Roasted Garlic Brussel Sprouts

$10.00

A la Carte Potato Salad

$10.00

A la Carte Peach Cobbler

$12.00

A la Carte Corn Bread

$6.00

Cranberry Chutney

$4.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

13228 Shaker Square, Cleveland, OH 44120

Directions

Gallery
The Vegan Club image
The Vegan Club image
The Vegan Club image
The Vegan Club image

Similar restaurants in your area

SASA Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
13120 Shaker Square Cleveland, OH 44120
View restaurantnext
Cleveland Breakfast Club
orange star4.2 • 511
13228 Shaker Square Cleveland, OH 44120
View restaurantnext
Zanzibar Shaker Square
orange starNo Reviews
13225 Shaker Square Cleveland, OH 44120
View restaurantnext
Edwins Butcher Shop
orange starNo Reviews
13024 Buckeye Rd. Cleveland, OH 44120
View restaurantnext
Edwin’s Bakery
orange star4.5 • 15
13104 Buckeye Rd Cleveland, OH 44120
View restaurantnext
Edwins Leadership & Restaurant Institute
orange star4.5 • 238
13101 Shaker Sq Cleveland, OH 44120
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Cleveland

Great Lakes Brewing Company
orange star4.0 • 10,364
2516 Market Avenue Cleveland, OH 44113
View restaurantnext
Great Lakes Brewing Company - Gift Shop
orange star4.0 • 10,364
2516 Market Ave Cleveland, OH 44113
View restaurantnext
Subcity - Euclid Ave
orange star4.0 • 7,443
17811 Euclid Ave Cleveland, OH 44112
View restaurantnext
Best Gyros - Cleveland Heights
orange star4.3 • 4,779
2245 Lee Rd Cleveland Heights, OH 44118
View restaurantnext
TownHall - Cleveland
orange star4.3 • 4,138
1909 W 25TH ST Cleveland, OH 44113
View restaurantnext
Sittoo's Parma - Parma
orange star4.7 • 3,847
5870 Ridge Rd Parma, OH 44129
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Cleveland
Independence
review star
Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
Lakewood
review star
Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)
Maple Heights
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Beachwood
review star
Avg 4.1 (34 restaurants)
Bedford
review star
Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)
Rocky River
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Broadview Heights
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
North Royalton
review star
Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)
Euclid
review star
Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston