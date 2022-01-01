Cleveland Vegan Club - Ohio City 1400 W 25th St

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cleveland Vegan Club - Ohio City

No reviews yet

1400 W 25th St

Cleveland, OH 44113

GREENS N THINGS

GRILLED ROMAINE SALAD

$8.00

White french Dressing, Coconut Bacon, Hemp Parmesan, shaved Croutons Garnishes include sherry spritz and micro greens

SHAVED BRUSSEL SPROUT SALAD

$12.00

Whole Grain Mustard Vinaigrette, Shitake Bacon, Roasted Grapes, toasted Walnuts, Shaved Parmesan

FUN BUNS

"CRAB" BURGER NF

$14.00

Pretzel Burger Bun, Heart of Palm and Artichoke Pattie, Nori Flakes, Spicy Mayo, Crispy Onion Strings, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickled Carrots, Cilantro, Avocado

GREEN GODDESS NF

$15.00

Pretzel bun, cajun fried green tomatoes, avocado green goddess, field greens, tomato, pickled red onion

HOT CHIX' N SANDWICH NF

$15.00

Oyster Mushroom on a Pretzel Bun with white french aioli, spicy mayo, lettuce, tomato and vegan smoked gouda cheese NF

OYSTER MUSHROOM PO'BOY NF

$15.00

Pretzel Sub Bun, Chipotle Basil Aioli, Lettuce, Tomato, Cilantro, Pikliz (Pickled Cabbage and Veggies)

WILD PHILLY NF

$15.00

Buffalo Wrap

$15.00

SOUP HAVEN

SUN DRIED TOMATO ZUCCHINI SOUP W/MINI GRILL CHEESE

$8.00

w/ mini grilled cheese & pesto NF

The 3 C's

$6.00

Coconut Curry Cauliflower Soup

APERITIF

KRAB FRIES GF/NF

$12.00

Heart of palm and artichoke "crab", toasted nori flakes, creamy cheese sauce, everything bagel seasoning

CHORIZO HUSH PUPPIES

$10.00

Served with chorizo tomato sauce, avocado aioli

OYSTER MUSHROOMS GF/NF

$10.00

NAPA CABBAGE

$7.00

Mushroom bac'n, roasted garlic, scallions, green peppers

Wild Philly Rolls

$12.00

MAIN EVENT

Black Bowl

$15.00

Ancho chili black beans, wild rice mix, cilantro crema, pickled carrrot noodles, radish, green tomato salsa, avocado

Chix & Waffles w/ Gritz

$20.00

Crispy Oyster Mushrooms, Vegan Belgian Style Waffle, Mango Butter, Maple Syrup and Polenta

Fettuccini Alfredo

$18.00

cashews based alfredo sauce, topped with crispy brussel sprouts, fresh basil, grated parmesan

Oyster Mushrooms and Grits

$18.00

Creamy polenta Grits, Chorizo Scented tomato Sauce, Swiss Chard, Battered Oyster Mushrooms NF/GF

SWEET TOOTH

CASHEW CHEESECAKE

$9.00

Raw cashew based cheesecake, Dolce de leche carmel, fresh berries mixed nut crumble

CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE

$2.00

OATMEAL RAISIN COOKIE

$2.00

TOASTED COCONUT COOKIE

$2.00

THIRT QUENCHERS

Fiji Water

$2.95

Ginger Beer Non Alcoholic

$5.00

served in your Mason Jar

Ginger Elderberry Tea (HOT)

$6.00

Hibiscus Lemonade

$6.00

served in your Mason Jar

EXTRA SAUCE * DRESSING * AIOLI

AVOCADO AIOLI

$1.50

CAESAR DRESSING

$1.00

CAROLINA STYLE MUSTARD BBQ SAUCE

$1.50

CHIPOTLE BASIL AIOLI

$1.50

CHORIZO TOMATO SAUCE

$1.50

CILANTRO - LEMON CREMA

$1.50

GREEN GODDESS AIOLI

$1.50

SPICY MAYO

$1.50

WHITE FRENCH AIOLI

$1.50

WHITE FRENCH DRESSING

$1.00

LEVEL UP

CRAB CAKE

$6.00

WILD MUSHROOMS

$5.00

MUSHROOM BAC'N

$3.00

Seasoned Fresh Cut Fries

$6.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1400 W 25th St, Cleveland, OH 44113

Directions

Gallery
Cleveland Vegan Club - Ohio City image
Cleveland Vegan Club - Ohio City image
Cleveland Vegan Club - Ohio City image

