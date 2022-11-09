Cleveland Racquet Club

Restaurant header imageView gallery

29825 Chagrin Blvd

Cleveland, OH 44124

Popular Items

Quesadilla
Pasta
Southwest Salad

Hard Seltzers

High Noon

$6.25

Truly

$5.00

White Claw

$5.00

Cocktails

Bloody Mary

$10.50+

Cosmopolitan

$8.50+

Daiquiri/Pina Colada

$9.00

Honey Deuce

$12.00

Irish Coffee

$9.00

Lemon Drop

$8.50+

Long Island Iced Tea

$12.00

Mai Tai

$9.00

Manhattan

$7.50

Margarita

$15.00+

Martini

$10.50+

Mimosa

$7.50

Moscow Mule

$8.50+

Old Fashioned

$9.00+

Pimms #1

$7.00

Screwdriver

$8.50+

Sea Breeze

$8.50+

Tequila Sunrise

$15.00+

Tom Collins

$8.25+

Whiskey Sour

$9.00+

Wine

Sangria

$10.00

Glass Airfield Estates Cabernet Sauvignon

$11.00

Glass Angels Landing Merlot

$13.00

Glass Barone Ricasoli Chanti

$16.00

Glass Bell Red Blend

$11.00

Glass Dow's Port

$16.00

Glass Drumheller Cabernet Sauvignon

$8.00

Glass Left Coast Pinot Noir

$15.00

Glass Margarett's Vineyard Merlot

$11.00

Glass Paitin Starda Nebbiolo

$9.00

Glass Castellano Pinot Grigio

$7.00

Glass Chateau St. Michelle Riesling

$8.00

Glass La Crema Chardonnay

$14.00

Glass Paradosso Pinot Grigio

$7.00

Glass Saracco Moscato

$12.00

Glass Steele Canyon Chardonnay

$9.00

Glass The Crossings Sauvignon Blanc

$11.00

Glass Woolpack Sauvignon Blanc

$9.00

Glass Cavit Delle Venezie Rose

$7.00

Glass Ruffino Prosecco

$7.00

Aperol Spritz

$9.00

Vodka

Absolut

$8.50+

Belvedere

$9.50+

Ciroc

$9.50+

Grey Goose

$10.50+

Ketel One

$9.00+

Smirnoff

$6.00+

Stoli Elit

$10.00+

Stolichnaya

$8.50+

Tito's

$8.50+

Gin

Beefeater

$8.25+

Bombay Sapphire

$8.50+

Hendricks

$9.00+

Tanqueray

$8.50+

Rum

Bacardi

$7.00+

Captain Morgan

$6.50+

Malibu

$6.00+

Diplomatico

$7.00+

Tequila

Casamigos Anejo

$15.00+

Casamigos Blanco

$13.00+

Don Julio Blanco

$12.25+

Don Julio Reposado

$14.25+

Jose Cuervo

$9.50+

Patron Silver

$11.50+

Whiskey

Bulleit Rye Whiskey

$8.25+

Canadian Club

$7.00+

Crown Royal

$8.00+

Jack Daniels

$8.00+

Jameson

$8.00+

Seagram V.O.

$7.00+

Seagrams 7

$7.00+

Whistle Pig Rye 12 Year

$26.00+

Scotch

Chivas

$7.50+

Cutty Sark

$5.50+

Dewars

$8.75+

Glenfiddich

$8.50+

Glenlivet

$11.00+

J & B

$8.50+

Johnnie Walker Black

$9.75+

Johnnie Walker Red

$9.00+

Lagavulin 16

$13.00+

Macallan 12

$15.00+

Monkey Shoulder

$9.50+

Bourbon

Angel's Envy

$9.00+

Balvenie

$20.25

Basil Hayden

$8.00+

Blade and Bow

$10.00+

Buffalo Trace

$9.00+

Bulleit

$8.25+

Four Roses

$8.00+

Heaven's Door

$9.25+

Jefferson's Pritchard Hill

$12.00+

Knob Creek

$7.00+

Maker's Mark

$7.00+

New Riff

$7.50+

Weller Antique

$9.25+

Weller Special Reserve

$7.00+

Wilderness Trail

$12.00+

Woodford Reserve

$7.50+

Beverages

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Fresca

$2.50

Iced Tea

Arnold Palmer

$2.50

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Milk

$2.50

Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Almond Milk

Powerade

$3.50

Pellegrino

$3.50

Bottled Water

$2.00

Orange Juice

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Grape Juice

$2.50

Grapefruit Juice

$2.50

Pineapple Juice

$2.50

Cold Pressed Juice

Cucum Pineapple

$10.00

Apple Lemon

$10.00

Orange Apple

$10.00

App Pin Spirulina

$10.00

Slushies

Slushie

$5.00

Appetizers

Soup

$4.00+

tomato, cucumber, peppers, onion, EVOO and brioche croutons

Oven Baked Wings

$15.00

tossed with your choice of sauce

Kung Pao Cauliflower

$8.00

Hummus

$9.00

jalapeno, avocado, root chips, pita and vegetables

Potato Skins

$12.00

cheese, bacon, green onions and sour cream

Calamari

$14.00

Sliders

$12.00

beef patty, stadium mustard, caramelized onion tomato bacon jam, buttery knot roll

Charcuterie Board

$18.00

Rolls

Salads

Caesar Full

$8.00

romaine, parmesan and croutons

Caesar Side

$4.00

romaine, parmesan and croutons

House Full

$8.00

local mixed greens, cucumber, carrot, tomato and egg

House Side

$4.00

local mixed greens, cucumber, carrot, tomato and egg

Bibb Wedge

$13.00

bibb lettuce, bacon, egg, tomato, dry blue cheese, red onion and creamy blue cheese dressing

Southwest Salad

$12.00

mixed greens, tomato, cheddar, black beans, corn salsa and avocado

Harvest Bowl

$12.00

Tuna Salad

$12.00

bed of fruit and lettuce

Chicken Salad

$12.00

bed of fruit and lettuce

Sandwiches

served with choice of side

CRC Burger

$14.00

choice of angus beef, beyond burger or salmon burger

Pastrami

$15.00

pulled pork, ham, swiss, sweet mustard and pickles

Shrimp Po'Boy

$15.00

Pub Club

$13.00

ham, turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato and pickled onion

Mushroom Swiss Chicken

$13.00

grilled chicken or crispy chicken, lettuce and tomato

Tomato Basil Grilled Cheese

$9.00

cheddar, swiss, tomato and basil

BLTA

$13.00

bacon, lettuce, tomato and avocado

Falafel Burger

$14.00

Sandwich Tuna Salad

$9.00

Sandwich Chicken Salad

$9.00

Quesadilla

$13.00

ancho chicken, cheese, fire roasted salsa and sour cream

Entrees

Salmon

$19.00

dill cream and grilled vegetables

Kung pao Chicken

$18.00

Bronzini

$23.00

basil almond basmati

Tri-Tip Sirloin

$23.00

caramelized onion cream sauce and sweet potato wedges

Artichoke Roses

$19.00

Brunch

served with fruit

CRC Omelet

$13.00

your choice of filling and toast

Racquet Wrap

$9.00

egg, tomato, onion and avocado

Avocado Toast

$12.00

avocado smash, tomato, eggs your way

Charcutier Board

$18.00

Sides

Fries

$5.00

Curly Fries

$5.00

Sweet Fries

$5.00

BBQ Chips

$5.00

Fruit

$5.00

Root Vegetables

$5.00

Broccolini

$5.00

Rissotto

$5.00

Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

House Side

$4.00

Caesar Side

$4.00

Soup Cup

$4.00

No Side

Dessert

Sundae

$6.00

Shake

$6.00

Ice Cream and Sorbet

$3.00+

Ice Cream Novelty

$3.00

Smoothies

Chocolate Strong

$6.00

chocolate, peanut butter, banana, yogurt, almond milk, whey protein

Green Warrior

$6.00

spinach, avocado, mango, banana, pear, apple, pineapple, yogurt, milk

Strawberry Banana

$6.00

strawberry, banana, pear, apple, pineapple, yogurt, milk

Tropical Sunrise

$6.00

guava, papaya, passion fruit, pear, pomegranate, apple, pineapple, banana, yogurt, milk

Spiced Mango

$6.00

mango, orange, banana, pear, apple, pineapple, yogurt, milk, turmeric, ancho chili

Triple Berry

$6.00

strawberry, cranberry, blueberry, pear, apple, pineapple, yogurt, milk

Kids

served with one side and one beverage

Kids Hot Dog

$8.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Kids Quesadilla

$9.00

cheese or chicken

Chicken Fingers

$8.00

Pasta

$8.00

mac and cheese, marinara or buttered

PB & J

$6.00

Kids Sliders

$8.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Private Member Owned Country Club. Not available for the public.

Website

Location

29825 Chagrin Blvd, Cleveland, OH 44124

Directions

