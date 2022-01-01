Lodgic Everyday Kitchen and Clever Moose Cafe
275 Reviews
$$
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|9:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Everyday Kitchen - Restaurant. Bar. Cafe. Use the drop-down below to choose your menu. Place your order. We’ll give you a pick-up time. Pull up and we'll deliver your order. It’s as easy and delicious as that!
1807 S Neil St, Champaign, IL 61820
