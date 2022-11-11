Restaurant header imageView gallery

Clever Ramen

1455 N. Scottsdale Rd #105

Scottsdale, AZ 85257

Popular Items

Ramen Noodles~
Pork Ramen~
3 Buns~

Our House Ramens

Lemon pepper chicken broth, crispy karaage chicken, soft egg, togarashi corn, confit tomatoes, daikon sprouts, scallions *this item contains gluten that cannot be omitted
Pork Ramen~

Pork Ramen~

$15.00

Pork broth, crispy pork, soft egg, mushrooms, bean sprouts, scallions, garlic oil *this item contains gluten that cannot be omitted

Chicken Miso Ramen~
$15.00

Chicken Miso Ramen~

$15.00

Chicken miso broth, crispy chicken, soft egg, togarashi roasted corn, confit tomatoes, daikon sprouts, scallions

Spicy Kimchi Ramen~
$15.00

Spicy Kimchi Ramen~

$15.00

Spicy chicken shoyu, confit chicken thigh, soft egg, kimchi, bean sprouts, spice bomb, fresh garlic, chili oil, scallions *this item contains gluten that cannot be omitted

Vegan Ramen~

Vegan Ramen~

$15.00

Creamy dashi, grilled tofu, mushrooms, bean sprouts, confit tomatoes, grilled bok choy, garlic oil, scallions *Sub gluten free noodles to make dish entirely gluten free

Build Your Own Bowl

Ramen Noodles~
$8.00

Ramen Noodles~

$8.00
Vegan Noodles~
$8.00

Vegan Noodles~

$8.00
Gluten Free Noodle~
$8.00

Gluten Free Noodle~

$8.00
No Noodle~

No Noodle~

$4.00
Double Ramen Noodles~
$12.00

Double Ramen Noodles~

$12.00
Double Vegan Noodles~
$12.00

Double Vegan Noodles~

$12.00
Double Gluten Free Noodles~
$12.00

Double Gluten Free Noodles~

$12.00

Steamed Buns

3 Buns~

3 Buns~

$9.00

-Choose from the following- Pork Belly Bun - Crispy pork, hoisen, peanuts and cilantro Korean Hot Chicken Bun - Crispy chicken, gojuchang hot sauce, crispy shallots Kimchi Cauliflower Bun - Tempura kimchi cauliflower, gojuchang aioli, sesame seeds, scallions

Buns by the Each~
$3.25

Buns by the Each~

$3.25

-Choose from the following- Pork Belly Bun - Crispy pork, hoisen, peanuts and cilantro Korean Hot Chicken Bun - Crispy chicken, gojuchang hot sauce, crispy shallots Kimchi Cauliflower Bun - Tempura kimchi cauliflower, gojuchang aioli, sesame seeds, scallions

French Fries

Krazy Fries~
$6.50

Krazy Fries~

$6.50

Crispy pork, hoisin, tonkatsu, black pepper gralic aioli, sesame seeds, scallions

Kim-Cheese Fries~
$5.50

Kim-Cheese Fries~

$5.50

Kimchi cheese sauce, and scallions

Side of Fries~
$4.50

Side of Fries~

$4.50

Served with a side of gojuchang aioli

Clever Combos

Trio + Fries - $15
$15.00

Trio + Fries - $15

$15.00

3 of our steamed buns, house fries, and a drink

House Ramen + Fries - $20
$20.00

House Ramen + Fries - $20

$20.00

Chose one of our house ramens, side of fries, and a drink

House Ramen + 2 Buns + Fries - $25
$25.00

House Ramen + 2 Buns + Fries - $25

$25.00

Chose one of our house ramens, 2 steamed buns, side of fries, and a drink

Drinks

Fountain Drink & Iced Tea~

$2.75

Bottled Water~

$3.00
All hours
Sunday10:45 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:45 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:45 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:45 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:45 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:45 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:45 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

A new, fast-casual concept from Born & Raised Hospitality, the team behind Clever Koi, Fellow Osteria, and Across the Pond. Clever Ramen pairs build-your-own bowls of ramen with an assortment of steamed bao buns and fries perfect for a pop-in. Located at Skysong in Scottsdale.

Location

1455 N. Scottsdale Rd #105, Scottsdale, AZ 85257

Directions

