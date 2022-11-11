Clever Ramen
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:45 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|10:45 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:45 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:45 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:45 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:45 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:45 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
A new, fast-casual concept from Born & Raised Hospitality, the team behind Clever Koi, Fellow Osteria, and Across the Pond. Clever Ramen pairs build-your-own bowls of ramen with an assortment of steamed bao buns and fries perfect for a pop-in. Located at Skysong in Scottsdale.
Location
1455 N. Scottsdale Rd #105, Scottsdale, AZ 85257
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Fellow Osteria
No Reviews
1455 N Scottsdale Rd #100, Scottsdale, AZ 85257 Scottsdale, AZ 85257
View restaurant
Blue Buddha Collective - 423 North Scottsdale Road
No Reviews
423 North Scottsdale Road Scottsdale, AZ 85257
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Scottsdale
Lo-Lo's Chicken And Waffles - Scottsdale
4.2 • 6,721
3133 N Scottsdale Rd Scottsdale, AZ 85257
View restaurant
Thai Chili 2 Go -- North Scottsdale
4.6 • 4,448
16203 N Scottsdale Rd. Ste 105 Scottsdale, AZ 85254
View restaurant
Ling & Louie's Asian Bar and Grill - Scottsdale
4.5 • 3,868
9397 E. Shea Blvd Scottsdale, AZ 85260
View restaurant
More near Scottsdale