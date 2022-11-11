Restaurant header imageView gallery

Clever Alehouse 2122 Dayton Blvd

review star

No reviews yet

2122 Dayton Blvd

Chattanooga, TN 37415

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Mocktails

Apple of My Eye

$6.00

Bloody Honey

$6.00

Charcoal Lemonade

$6.00

Cran you do The Spritz

$6.00

Soft Drinks

Coke

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Ginger Ale

$2.75

Ginger Beer

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Tonic

$2.75

Water

Tea & Coffee

Coffee

$2.75

Sweet Tea

$2.75

Unsweet Tea

$2.75

Gear

Blue Clever Shirts

$22.00

Pint Glass

$5.00

Sticker

$2.00

Koozie

$5.00

Mug

$50.00

Wine Glass

$40.00

Tumbler

$35.00

Dark Grey Fox Shirt Small

$25.00

Dark Grey Fox Shirt Medium

$25.00

Dark Grey Fox Shirt Large

$25.00

Dark Grey Fox Shirt XL

$25.00

Clever as a Fox Shirt Small

$25.00

Clever as a Fox Shirt Medium

$25.00

Clever as a Fox Shirt Large

$25.00

Clever as a Fox Shirt XL

$25.00

Red Fox Shirt Small

$27.00

Red Fox Shirt Medium

$27.00

Red Fox Shirt Large

$27.00

Red Fox Shirt XL

$27.00

X-Ray Shirt Small

$27.00Out of stock

X-Ray Shirt Medium

$27.00

X-Ray Shirt Large

$27.00

X-Ray Shirt XL

$27.00

Black Fox Shirt Small

$25.00

Black Fox Shirt Medium

$25.00

Black Fox Shirt Large

$25.00

Black Fox Shirt X-Large

$25.00

Black Fox Shirt 2XL

$25.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2122 Dayton Blvd, Chattanooga, TN 37415

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Mojo Burrito - Red Bank - Red Bank
orange star4.5 • 297
1800 Dayton Blvd Chattanooga, TN 37405
View restaurantnext
Fiamma Pizza Company
orange star4.6 • 1,494
405 N Market St Chattanooga, TN 37405
View restaurantnext
Pizza Bros
orange star4.6 • 305
501 Cherokee Blvd Chattanooga, TN 37405
View restaurantnext
The Daily Ration
orange star4.5 • 993
1220 Dartmouth st. Chattanooga, TN 37405
View restaurantnext
Milk & Honey Chattanooga - 135 N Market St
orange starNo Reviews
135 N Market St Chattanooga, TN 37405
View restaurantnext
Edley's BBQ - Edley's Chattanooga
orange star4.6 • 508
205 Manufacturers Rd Chattanooga, TN 37405
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Chattanooga

Hennen's
orange star4.6 • 3,857
193 Chestnut St Chattanooga, TN 37402
View restaurantnext
Easy Bistro and Bar
orange star4.8 • 2,417
801 Chestnut St Chattanooga, TN 37402
View restaurantnext
The Purple Daisy Picnic Cafe - St. Elmo
orange star4.6 • 2,182
4001 St. Elmo Ave, Chattanooga, TN 37409
View restaurantnext
Mexiville Northshore - 103 Cherokee Blvd Suite C
orange star4.5 • 1,773
103 Cherokee Blvd Suite C Chattanooga, TN 37405
View restaurantnext
Embargo '62
orange star4.5 • 1,543
301 Cherokee Blvd Chattanooga, TN 37405
View restaurantnext
Fiamma Pizza Company
orange star4.6 • 1,494
405 N Market St Chattanooga, TN 37405
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Chattanooga
Hixson
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Ooltewah
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Chickamauga
review star
No reviews yet
Cleveland
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Cleveland
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Rome
review star
Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)
Tullahoma
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Cartersville
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Canton
review star
Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston