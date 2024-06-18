Cliche Restaurant Bar & Grill
1056 Main St
Dunedin, FL 34698
APPE-TEASERS
- Cliche BLT
Our twist on a classic. Deep fried green tomato topped with bacon jam, thick cut bacon & mixed greens paired with balsamic dressing on the side. A treat delight!$8.00
- Corn Salsa$8.00
- Trio Sampler
A sampling of Cliche’s favorite appetizers including our fried mac balls, boneless wings, & fried mozzarella.$17.95
- Cliche Boneless Wings
Bite size chicken chunks breaded and fried to golden perfection. Served plain or your choice of dipping sauce.$8.00
- Cliche Bone-In Wings
Cliche’s Wings come naked, dry rubbed or tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with celery & carrot sticks and bleu cheese dressing.$9.00
- Fried Mozzarella
Breaded mozzarella fried golden brown served with our homemade marinara sauce, basil and Parmesan cheese.$8.00
- shrooms
Crisp kosher dill pickles breaded & deep fried to perfection. Served with our homemade Chipotle ranch dressing.$8.00
- MMMMac & Cheese Balls
Mama’s secret recipe homemade mac and cheese balled up, breaded and deep fried. Served with homemade Chipotle ranch dressing.$8.00
- Pommes Frites
Just a fancy name for French Fries! Fresh cut fries seasoned with our special Cliche seasoning.$8.00
“Soup”er Salads
- Soup of The Day
Ask your Server what’s cookin’ in the kitchen! Cup or bowl.$4.95
- Chef Salad
Fresh mixed greens, bacon, boiled egg, tomato wedges, cucumbers, cheese & croutons. Small side or Entree Size. Add grilled chicken - 3.00$7.00
- "All Hail Caesar" Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce, croutons & Parmesan cheese tossed in our homemade Caesar dressing. Small side or Entree Size. Add grilled chicken - 3.00$8.00
- Cliche's Apple Walnut Salad
Mixed greens with a dash of fresh lemon juice, apple slices, feta cheese, and walnuts tossed in a homemade vinaigrette dressing. Add grilled chicken - 3.00$12.95
Gourmet Burgers
- “Cliché” Burger
Our humble burger! Topped with lettuce , tomato, pickles & Cliche Sauce!$10.00
- Cassadine
"All hail the Queen of all burgers!” This burger gets topped with melted jack & cheddar cheeses, bacon and grilled onions. We finish it with lettuce, tomato, pickles & our homemade Cliche Sauce.$12.95
- Goudaddy
“Talk about being cheesy.” This burger is topped with our homemade mac & cheese and gouda slices, lightly sprinkled with smoked paprika and our homemade Cliche Sauce.$12.95
- Big Hawaiian Burger
It’s Cliche’s teriyaki burger with cheddar cheese, bacon & grilled pineapple! We finish it with lettuce, tomato, pickles & our homemade Cliche Sauce.$12.95
- Meaty Mushroom
Jack & Cheddar cheeses along with sauteed mushrooms are the stars of this burger. We finish it with lettuce, tomato, pickles & our homemade Cliche Sauce.$12.95
- Barbra-Q Burger
We rub this burger with blackening seasoning and heat it up with jalapenos and our favorite hot sauce. Comes with lettuce, tomato, pickles, jack & cheddar cheeses plus ranch dressing.$12.95
- The Burger of The Month
Each month we feature a unique burger not on our regular menu. Ask your server or check out the tabletop flier for this month's selection.$12.95
Vegan Delights
Special-tease
- Chicken Wrap$12.95
- Chicken Sandwich$14.95
- Chicken Pesto$14.95
- Quesadilla$10.95
- Coconut Shrimp Platter
Gulf shrimp in a light crunchy batter. Served with fries and a Thai sweet chili sauce.$12.95
- Garlic Parmesan Chicken
Chicken breasts coated in our delicious garlic parmesan sauce paired with our homemade mashed potatoes & steamed veggies.$13.95
- Mama D’s Brown Sugar Bourbon Meatloaf BURGER
Home-made, secret recipe meatloaf, now in burger form. Moist and delicious, served with our homemade mashed potatoes & steamed veggies.$13.95
A La Carte
Sweet Treats
Drinks
Brunch
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm
