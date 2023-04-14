Restaurant header imageView gallery

Clicks - Houston 13380 N.W. Freeway

review star

No reviews yet

13380 N.W. Freeway

Houston, TX 77040

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

BEVERAGES

Beer Buckets

Domestic Bucket - 4 Beers

$13.85

Domestic Bucket - 6 beers

$20.78

Mixed Bucket - 4 Beers

$13.85

Mixed Bucket - 6 beers

$20.78

Imported Bucket - 4 Beers

$16.62

Imported Bucket - 6 beers

$24.94

Soda

Big Ass Soda

$5.31

Bottled Water

$2.55

Canned Soda

$2.55

Club Soda

$2.75

Coffee

$2.75

Coke

$2.75

Cranberry

$3.00

Diet Coke

$2.75

Energy Full

$3.69

Energy Half

$2.08

Energy Short

$1.62

Ginger Beer

$3.70

Grapefruit

$3.00

Heineken 0.0

$4.85

Mr. Pibb

$2.75

O'Douls

$4.85

OJ

$3.00

Pine Juice

$3.00

Red Bull

$4.63

Red Bull Blue

$4.63

Red Bull Yellow

$4.63

Red Bull Sugar Free

$4.63

Red Bull Watermelon

$4.63

Sprite

$2.75

Tap Water

Tea

$2.75

Tonic

$2.75

V8

$3.00

Virgin Bloody Mary

$4.85

Employee Red Bull

$3.46

PARTY MENU

APPETIZER TRAYS

Small Appetizer Tray

$56.99

(6 - 9 people) 24 wings, 12 cheese sticks & 6 Southwest Egg rolls

Large Appetizer Tray

$99.99

(15 - 20 people) 36 wings, 24 cheese sticks, 12 Southwest Egg rolls, 12 potato skins

SUB TRAYS

Small Sub Tray

$56.99

served with Homemade chips

Large Sub Tray

$99.99

served with Homemade chips

JUST WINGS DEAL

32 Traditional Wings

$33.50

32 Boneless Wings

$33.50

50 Traditional Wings

$45.99

50 Boneless Wings

$45.99

100 Traditional Wings

$89.99

100 Boneless Wings

$89.99

PIZZA & WINGS PARTY

2 14" 2 topping pizzas & 16 Traditional wings

$46.99

2 14" 2 topping pizzas & 16 Boneless wings

$46.99

4 14" 2 topping pizzas & 50 Traditional wings

$89.99

4 14" 2 topping pizzas & 50 Boneless wings

$89.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

13380 N.W. Freeway, Houston, TX 77040

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

MY LIFE CAFE 1 (Tidwell Exit)
orange star5.0 • 25
13831 Northwest Fwy Houston, TX 77040
View restaurantnext
Melita's Restaurant & Bar
orange starNo Reviews
9233 Clay Road Houston, TX 77080
View restaurantnext
Rita's Cantina of Houston - 14960 Nothwest Freeway
orange starNo Reviews
14960 Nothwest Freeway Houston, TX 77040
View restaurantnext
Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q - 212-Houston NW
orange starNo Reviews
14620 Northwest Freeway Houston, TX 77040
View restaurantnext
La Lupita Mexican Grill
orange starNo Reviews
6622 Pinemont Dr B Houston, TX 77092
View restaurantnext
Low Tide Kitchen & Bar - 2030A Bingle Road
orange starNo Reviews
2030A Bingle Road Houston, TX 77055
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Houston

Katz's
orange star4.4 • 10,081
616 Westheimer Rd Houston, TX 77006
View restaurantnext
The Original Ninfa's on Navigation
orange star4.6 • 7,099
2704 Navigation Blvd Houston, TX 77003
View restaurantnext
The Breakfast Klub - Signature Kafe - 3711 Travis St
orange star4.7 • 7,012
3711 Travis St Houston, TX 77002
View restaurantnext
La Mexicana Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 6,311
1018 Fairview St Houston, TX 77006
View restaurantnext
Velvet Taco - Houston - Washington
orange star4.8 • 6,060
4819 Washington Ave. Houston, TX 77007
View restaurantnext
Iguana Joe's - Betlway 8
orange star4.6 • 5,693
5710 E. Sam Houston Pkwy N. Houston, TX 77015
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Houston
Bellaire
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Stafford
review star
No reviews yet
Pasadena
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
Missouri City
review star
Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)
Pearland
review star
Avg 4.3 (38 restaurants)
Deer Park
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Sugar Land
review star
Avg 4.5 (49 restaurants)
Kingwood
review star
Avg 4.8 (16 restaurants)
Humble
review star
Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston