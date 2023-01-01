A map showing the location of Clicks - Orlando 2524 S. Semoran Blvd.View gallery

Clicks - Orlando 2524 S. Semoran Blvd.

review star

No reviews yet

2524 S. Semoran Blvd.

Orlando, FL 32822

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Food

8 Buffalo Wings

$12.00

Piping hot, melt in your mouth, down right tasty breaded buffalo wings

16 Buffalo Wings

$20.00

Piping hot, melt in your mouth, down right tasty breaded buffalo wings

Broccoli & Cheddar Bites

$8.00

Cheddar cheese with mini broccoli florets, bacon and sweet onions in a crisp potato breading

Cheese Pizza

$10.00

9 in pizza, no sugars added or preservatives

Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Crispy breaded chicken strips served with your choice of french fries or tater tots

Chips & Salsa

$6.00

Fresh salsa with tri colored tortilla chips

Classic Chips & Cheese

$6.00

Spicy cheesy goodness served with tri-colored tortilla chips

French Fries

$6.00

Basket of piping hot, seasoned, golden fries

Fried Cheese

$8.00

Tasty sticks of mozzarella cheese, breaded, and fried to perfection

Fried Pickle Chips

$5.00

Crinkle cut dill pickle chips breaded with a hint of spice for mouthwatering flavor in every bite

Hamburger

$10.00

Our delicious hamburger with lettuce, tomato, onions and pickles served with fries or tots.

Loaded French Fries

$9.00

Take your favorite classic to a new level. Add monterey jack and cheddar cheese amd top it off with bacon!

Loaded Tater Tots

$9.00

Take your favorite classic to a new level. Add monterey jack and cheddar cheese amd top it off with bacon!

Mini Corndog Bites

$6.00

Bite size chicken cocktail weiners that are wrapped in a honey cornmeal batter and fried to a sweet and savory golden crisp

Pepperoni Pizza

$11.00

9 in pizza, no sugars added or preservatives

Tater Tots

$6.00

Deep Fried to golden brown potato barrels-crispy on the outside and soft in the middle

Sauce

Drinks

Liquor

Well Vodka

$4.50

3 Olives

$7.00

Absolut

$7.00

Absolut Cintron

$7.00

Ciroc

$8.00

Grey Goose

$9.00

Ketel One

$8.00

P1

$6.50

Pinnacle Whipped

$6.50

Skyy

$6.50

Smirnoff

$7.00

Stoli

$7.00

Tito's

$7.50

White Claw Vodka

$6.50

DBL Well Vodka

$9.00

DBL 3 Olives

$14.00

DBL Absolut

$14.00

DBL Absolut Cintron

$14.00

DBL Ciroc

$16.00

DBL Grey Goose

$18.00

DBL Ketel One

$16.00

DBL P1

$13.00

DBL Pinnacle Whipped

$13.00

DBL Skyy

$13.00

DBL Smirnoff

$14.00

DBL Stoli

$14.00

DBL Tito's

$15.00

Well Gin

$4.50

Beefeater

$7.00

Bombay Saphire

$8.50

Tanqueray

$8.00

DBL Well Gin

$9.00

DBL Beefeater

$14.00

DBL Bombay Saphire

$17.00

DBL Tanqueray

$16.00

Well Rum

$4.50

Appleton

$7.00

Bacardi

$7.00

Bacardi Limon

$7.00

Captain Morgan

$6.75

Malibu

$7.00

Mount Gay

$6.00

Mount Gay Eclipse

$6.00

Sailor Jerry

$6.50

DBL Well Rum

$9.00

DBL Appleton

$14.00

DBL Bacardi

$14.00

DBL Bacardi Limon

$14.00

DBL Captain Morgan

$13.50

DBL Malibu

$14.00

DBL Mount Gay

$12.00

DBL Mount Gay Eclipse

$12.00

DBL Sailor Jerry

$13.00

Well Tequila

$4.50

1800 Silver

$7.50

1800 Repasado

$7.50

Cuervo Gold

$6.50

Patron Silver

$11.00

DBL Well Tequila

$9.00

DBL 1800 Silver

$15.00

DBL 1800 Repasado

$15.00

DBL Cuervo Gold

$13.00

DBL Patron Silver

$22.00

Angels Envy

$12.00

Bushmills

$7.00

Canadian Club

$7.00

Crown

$7.00

Crown Apple

$7.00

Fireball

$6.50

Jack Daniels

$7.00

Jack Daniels Honey

$7.00

Jameson

$9.00

Jim Beam

$6.50

Makers Mark

$8.50

Proper 12

$7.00

Proper 12 Apple

$7.00

Red Stag- Jim Beam

$6.50

Seagram 7

$6.50

Skrewball

$6.50

Well Whiskey/Bourbon

$4.50

Wild Turkey

$7.00

Wild Turkey Honey

$7.00

DBL Well Whiskey/Bourbon

$9.00

DBL Angels Envy

$24.00

DBL Bushmills

$14.00

DBL Canadian Club

$14.00

DBL Crown

$14.00

DBL Crown Apple

$14.00

DBL Fireball

$13.00

DBL Jack Daniels

$14.00

DBL Jack Daniels Honey

$14.00

DBL Jameson

$18.00

DBL Jim Beam

$13.00

DBL Makers Mark

$17.00

DBL Red Stag- Jim Beam

$13.00

DBL Seagram 7

$13.00

DBL Skrewball

$13.00

DBL Wild Turkey

$14.00

DBL Wild Turkey Honey

$14.00

Well Scotch

$4.50

Dewars

$7.00

Glenlivet

$8.00

Glennfiddich

$8.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$11.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$7.00

DBL Well Scotch

$9.00

DBL Dewars

$14.00

DBL Glenlivet

$16.00

DBL Glennfiddich

$16.00

DBL Johnnie Walker Black

$22.00

DBL Johnnie Walker Red

$14.00

Amaretto Di Saronno

$8.00

Apple Pucker

$5.00

Bailey's

$8.00

Blue Curaco

$5.00

Butter Scotch

$5.00

Chambord

$6.00

Cointreau

$8.00

Frangelico

$7.00

Goldschlager

$6.50

Grand Marnier

$9.00

Hennessy

$10.00

Jagermeister

$6.50

Kahlua

$6.50

Midori

$7.00

Peach Schnapps

$5.00

Peppermint

$5.00

Razzmatazz

$5.00

Rumchata

$6.50

Rumpleminz

$7.00

Southern Comfort

$6.50

Well Amaretto

$6.50

Well Irish Cream

$5.00

Well Melon Liqueur

$5.00

DBL Amaretto Di Saronno

$16.00

DBL Apple Pucker

$10.00

DBL Bailey's

$16.00

DBL Blue Curaco

$10.00

DBL Butter Scotch

$10.00

DBL Chambord

$12.00

DBL Cointreau

$16.00

DBL Frangelico

$14.00

DBL Goldschlager

$13.00

DBL Hennessy

$20.00

DBL Grand Marnier

$18.00

DBL Jagermeister

$13.00

DBL Kahlua

$13.00

DBL Southern Comfort

$13.00

DBL Melon Liq

$10.00

DBL Midori

$14.00

DBL Peach Schnapps

$10.00

DBL Peppermint

$10.00

DBL Razzmatazz

$10.00

DBL Rumchata

$13.00

DBL Rumpleminz

$14.00

DBL Well Amaretto

$10.00

DBL Well Irish Cream

$10.00

Luck of the Irish

$4.00

1/2 Well Vodka 1/2 Melon Liqueur Pineapple Juice

March Madness

$4.00

1/2 Well Tequila 1/2 Blue Curacao Sour Mix Sprite

Pot of Gold

$4.00

1.25oz Well Vodka Orange Juice

Jello Shots

$2.00

Cocktails

3 Wise Men

$7.00

4 Horsemen

$7.00

Alabama Slammer

$7.00

Apple Watermelon Rita

$7.00

Appletini

$7.00

Armadillo Punch

$7.00

B-52

$7.00

Bahama Mama

$7.00

Banana Rum Punch

$7.00

Black Russian

$7.00

Buttery Nipple

$7.00

Cherry Limeade

$7.00

Chocolate Cake

$7.00

Cinnamon Toast Crunch

$7.00

Classic Margarita

$7.00

Clicks-Rita

$8.00

Dirty Martini

$7.00

Dirty Mexican

$7.00

Drunken Monkey

$7.00

Duck Fart

$7.00

Electric Watermelon

$7.00

Grateful Dead

$6.00

Green Tea

$7.50

Hawaiian Volcano

$7.00

Hurricane

$7.00

Irish Car Bomb

$6.00

Jamaican Cowboy

$7.00

Johnny Vegas

$7.00

Jolly Rancher

$7.00

Lemondrop

$7.00

Liquid Cocaine

$7.00

Liquid Marijuana

$7.00

Mai Tai

$7.00

Melon Ball

$6.50

Mexican Apple

$8.00

Mexican Candy

$7.00

Mind Eraser

$7.00

Moscow Mule

$7.00

Ocean Rita

$7.00

Ocean Water

$7.00

Perfect Patron

$12.00

PIA Big-Custom

$8.00

PIA-Custom

$7.00

Pineapple Upside Down

$7.00

Pink Panties

$7.00

Purple Hooter

$6.50

Purple Rain

$7.00

Red Death

$7.00

Red Headed Slut

$7.00

Red Snapper

$7.00

Rock Lobster

$7.00

Rockin' Raspberry Rita

$10.00

Royal Crush

$7.00

Royal F***

$7.00

Rum Runner

$6.50

The Legend Margarita

$11.00

Tres Leches

$8.00

Vegas Bomb

$8.00

Vicky's Secret

$7.00

Washington Apple

$7.00

Water Moccasin

$7.00

Wet P***y

$7.00

White Gummy Bear

$7.00

White Russian

$7.25

White Tea

$6.50

Zombie

$7.00

Cocktails DBL!

3 Wise Men DBL

$14.00

4 Horsemen DBL

$14.00

Alabama Slammer DBL

$14.00

Apple Watermelon Rita DBL

$14.00

Appletini DBL

$14.00

Armadillo Punch DBL

$14.00

B-52 DBL

$14.00

Bahama Mama DBL

$14.00

Banana Rum Punch DBL

$14.00

Black Russian DBL

$14.00

Blue LIT (Automatic Double)

$11.00

Buttery Nipple DBL

$14.00

Cherry Limeade DBL

$14.00

Chocolate Cake DBL

$14.00

Cinnamon Toast Crunch DBL

$14.00

Classic Margarita DBL

$14.00

Clicks-Rita DBL

$16.00

Dirty Martini DBL

$14.00

Dirty Mexican DBL

$14.00

Drunken Monkey DBL

$14.00

Duck Fart DBL

$14.00

Electric Watermelon DBL

$14.00

Grateful Dead DBL

$12.00

Green Tea DBL

$15.00

Hawaiian Volcano DBL

$14.00

Hurricane DBL

$14.00

Irish Car Bomb DBL

$12.00

Jamaican Cowboy DBL

$14.00

Johnny Vegas DBL

$14.00

Jolly Rancher DBL

$14.00

Lemondrop DBL

$14.00

Liquid Cocaine DBL

$14.00

Liquid Marijuana DBL

$14.00

LIT Top (Automatic Double)

$13.00

LIT (Automatic Double)

$11.00

Mai Tai DBL

$14.00

Melon Ball DBL

$13.00

Mexican Apple DBL

$16.00

Mexican Candy DBL

$14.00

Mind Eraser DBL

$14.00

Moscow Mule DBL

$14.00

Ocean Rita DBL

$14.00

Ocean Water DBL

$14.00

Perfect Patron DBL

$24.00

PIA Big-Custom DBL

$16.00

PIA-Custom DBL

$14.00

Pineapple Upside Down DBL

$14.00

Pink Panties DBL

$14.00

Purple Hooter DBL

$13.00

Purple Rain DBL

$14.00

Red Death DBL

$14.00

Red Headed Slut DBL

$14.00

Red Snapper DBL

$14.00

Rock Lobster DBL

$14.00

Rockin' Raspberry Rita DBL

$20.00

Royal Crush DBL

$14.00

Royal F*** DBL

$14.00

Rum Runner DBL

$13.00

Texas Tea DBL

$28.00

The Legend Margarita DBL

$22.00

Tres Leches DBL

$16.00

Vegas Bomb DBL

$16.00

Vicky's Secret DBL

$14.00

1.25oz Well Vodka 1.25oz Watermelon Pucker Sour Sprite

Washington Apple DBL

$14.00

Water Moccasin DBL

$14.00

Wet P***y DBL

$14.00

White Gummy Bear DBL

$14.00

White Russian DBL

$14.50

White Tea DBL

$13.00

Zombie DBL

$14.00

BTL Beer

Bud Light

$4.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Miller Light

$4.00

PBR

$4.25

Ultra

$5.00

Angry Orchard

$6.25

Blue Moon

$6.25

Bud Light Soda

$6.25

Corona

$6.25

Corona Light

$6.25

Cut Water

$8.00

Dos XX

$6.25

Estrella

$5.50

Guinness

$6.25

Heineken

$6.25

Heineken Light

$6.25

Modelo

$6.25

Stella

$6.25

White Claw

$6.25

Yuenling

$6.25

Beer Buckets

Bud Lt BKT

$17.00

Budweiser BKT

$17.00

Coors Lt BKT

$17.00

Mich Ultra BKT

$21.00

Miller Lt BKT

$17.00

Mix & Match Domestic BKT

$17.00

Corona BKT

$31.25

Corona Lt BKT

$31.25

Heineken BKT

$31.25

Heineken Lt BKT

$31.25

Modelo BKT

$31.25

Stella BKT

$31.25

White Claw BKT

$31.25

Yuenling BKT

$31.25

Pint - Draft

DFT Bud Light

$4.00

DFT Budweiser

$4.00

DFT Coors Light

$4.00

DFT Miller Light

$4.00

DFT Shock Top

$6.25

DFT Yuengling

$5.25

DFT Jai Alai

$8.00

DFT Kona Big Wave

$7.00

DFT Modelo

$7.00

DFT Space Dust

$8.00

DFT Stella

$7.00

DFT Sweetwater Hazy IPA

$8.00

BAB Draft

BAB Bud Light

$7.25

BAB Budweiser

$7.25

BAB Coors Light

$7.25

BAB Miller Light

$7.25

BAB Shock Top

$11.25

BAB Yuengling

$9.25

Pitchers

PTCH Bud Light

$10.50

PTCH Budweiser

$10.50

PTCH Coors Light

$10.50

PTCH Miller Light

$10.50

PTCH Shock Top

$17.50

PTCH Yuengling

$13.50

Wine

Cabernet

$6.00

Chardonnay

$6.00

Merlot

$6.00

Moscato

$6.00

Pinot Grigio

$6.00

White Zin

$6.00

NA Beverages

Bottled Water

$2.11

Club Soda

$0.92

Coffee

$1.88

Coke

$2.82

Cranberry Juice

$2.82

Diet Coke

$2.82

Ginger Ale

$2.82

Ginger Beer

$2.82

Grapefruit Juice

$2.82

Heineken 0

$5.00

Orange Juice

$2.82

Pineapple Juice

$2.82

Small Soda Pitcher

$3.76

Sprite

$2.82

Red Bull

$3.75

Sugar Free Red Bull

$3.75

Staff Red Bull

$1.88

Water

Water Pitcher

Cigarettes

Camel Crush Silver

$11.27

Marlboro Gold (Light)

$11.27

Marlboro Menthol

$11.27

Marlboro Reds

$11.27

Marlboro Silver (Ultra-Light)

$11.27

Newport

$11.27

Newport 100's

$11.27

Billiards

Greens Fees

$9.39

Resale

Resale

Powder bags

$2.00

Dart Flights

$3.00

Dart Shafts

$7.00

Dart Tips

$2.00

Billiards Glove

$12.00

Shaft Conditioner

$8.00

Billiards Tappers

$12.00

Billiards Shapers

$8.00

Uniforms

Clicks Hats

Clicks Jackets

Clicks Shirts

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2524 S. Semoran Blvd., Orlando, FL 32822

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Brooklyn Pizza Group - 5681 Pershing Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
5681 Pershing Avenue Orlando, FL 32822
View restaurantnext
High Tide Harry's - 4645 S Semoran Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
4645 S Semoran Blvd Orlando, FL 32822
View restaurantnext
Taino's Bakery - Orlando
orange star4.5 • 6,195
5806 Lake Underhill Rd Orlando, FL 32807
View restaurantnext
Pizza Bruno Curry Ford - 3990 Curry Ford Road
orange starNo Reviews
3990 Curry Ford Road Orlando, FL 32806
View restaurantnext
Aji Express Lee Vista - 5928 Bluter National Drive
orange starNo Reviews
5928 Bluter National Drive Orlando, FL 32822
View restaurantnext
Black Rooster Taqueria: Curry Ford - 3097 Curry Ford Road suite D
orange starNo Reviews
3097 Curry Ford Road suite D orlando, FL 32803
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Orlando

Cafe Tu Tu Tango
orange star4.5 • 8,601
8625 International Dr Orlando, FL 32819
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Orlando FL
orange star5.0 • 7,056
7549 W Sand Lake Rd. Orlando, FL 32819
View restaurantnext
Taino's Bakery - Orlando
orange star4.5 • 6,195
5806 Lake Underhill Rd Orlando, FL 32807
View restaurantnext
Dragonfly Robata Grill & Sushi - Orlando
orange star4.6 • 4,858
7972 Via Dellagio Way Orlando, FL 32819
View restaurantnext
Vines Grille & Wine Bar - Vines Sand Lake Rd
orange star4.2 • 4,263
7533 Sand Lake Rd. Orlando, FL 32819
View restaurantnext
Christini's Ristorante Italiano
orange star4.6 • 3,924
7600 Dr Phillips Blvd Orlando, FL 32819
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Orlando
Winter Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (50 restaurants)
Maitland
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Windermere
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Ocoee
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Altamonte Springs
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Winter Garden
review star
Avg 4.7 (22 restaurants)
Kissimmee
review star
Avg 4.1 (46 restaurants)
Longwood
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Winter Springs
review star
No reviews yet
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston