Anthera 281 Zion Park Blvd

281 Zion Park Blvd

SPRINGDALE, UT 84767

APPS/ SALADS/ DESSERTS

Apps

Hummus Platter

$12.00

Hummus Platter Served with Toasted Pita, Cucumbers and Tomatoes

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$12.00

Spinach Artichoke Dip Served with Pita Chips

Edamame

$12.00

Edamame with Sea Salt

Olive Tapenade

$12.00

Tri-Colored Greek Olive Tapenade Served with Pita Chips

Baked Brie

$25.00

Baked Brie in Puff Pastry with Fig Preserves and Fruit

Baked Spanakopita

$12.00

Caprese Pita Pizza

$12.00

Italian Pita Pizza

$12.00

Greek Pita Pizza

$12.00

Salads

Kale Salad

$16.00

Baby Kale, Baby Spinach, Avocado, Blueberries, Edamame, Tomatoes, Almonds and Goat Cheese with a Lemon Honey Mustard Vinaigrette.

Basil Berry Salad

$16.00

Organic Greens, Raspberries, Blueberries, Strawberries, Candied Pecans, Feta, Basil, Balsamic Vinaigrette

Greek Salad

$16.00

Organic Greens, Feta Cheese, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Olives, Balsamic Vinaigrette

Beet Salad

$16.00

Candy Cane Beets, Organic Greens, Goat Cheese, Strawberries, Red Onions, Candied Pecans, Balsamic Vinaigrette

Caprese Salad

$16.00

Organic Greens, Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Basil, Balsamic Glaze, Balsamic Vinaigrette.

Quinoa Stuffed Avocado

$16.00

Organic Greens, Whole Avocado, Sun-Dried Tomato Quinoa, Chipotle Ranch.

Southwest Salad

$16.00

Desserts

Carrot Cake with Cream Cheese Frosting

$12.00

Cheesecake Swirl Brownie a la Mode

$12.00

Lemon Italian Cream Cake with Raspberry Sauce

$12.00

Seasonal Fruit Crisp a la Mode

$12.00

Tiramisu

$12.00

White Chocolate Raspberry Cheesecake

$12.00

DINNER

Dinner

Citrus Ahi

$42.00

Citrus Ahi Steak With Olive Tapenade. Served with a Choice of Two Sides.

Lemon-Ginger Mahi Mahi

$42.00

Lemon-Ginger Mahi Mahi. Served with a Choice of Two Sides

Garlic Parmesan Crusted Salmon

$38.00

Garlic Parmesan Crusted Salmon. Served with a Choice of Two Sides

Blue Mushroom Burger

$25.00

Greek Burger

$25.00

Cliffrose Burger

$25.00

Anthera Burger

$23.00

Pork Chop

$42.00

Pork Chop with Mushroom Cream Sauce. Served with a Choice of Two Sides

Garlic Chili Lamb

$42.00

Garlic Chili Lamb. Served with a Choice of Two Sides

Ribeye

$52.00

Ribeye with Point Reyes Blue Cheese Sauce and Herbed Mushrooms. Served with a Choice of Two Sides

Stuffed Flank Steak

$48.00

Spinach, Mushroom and Mozzarella Stuffed Flank Steak with Chimichurri. Served with a Choice of Two Sides

Spicy Chicken, Sausage and Shrimp Alfredo

$42.00

Carbonara Chicken, Sausage and Shrimp Alfredo with Fettuccine

Seafood Pasta

$45.00

Pasta Primavera

$32.00

Pasta Primavera and Creamy Pesto Sauce with Fettuccine

Tuscan Pasta

$32.00

Kids Dinner

Kids Chicken Quesadilla

$10.00

Kids Grilled Ham and Cheese

$10.00

Kids Chicken Alfredo

$10.00

Kids Anthera Burger

$10.00

SIDES

Breakfast Sides

Bacon

$4.00

Bagel and Cream Cheese

$8.00

Berry Cup

$8.00

Breakfast Potatoes

$4.00

Canadian Ham

$4.00

Fruit Bowl

$8.00

Half Avocado

$2.00

Ham Steak

$5.00

One Egg

$4.00

Two Eggs

$6.00

Sausage

$4.00

Toast

$4.00

Lunch and Dinner Sides

Baked Macaroni and Cheese with Bacon

$8.00

Rosemary Mashed Potatoes

$8.00

Roasted Brussels Sprouts

$8.00

Sauteed Seasonal Vegetables

$8.00

Parmesan Broccolini

$8.00

Beer Battered Parmesan Fries

$8.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$8.00

Sun Dried Tomato Five Grain Rice

$8.00

Soup 1

$8.00

Soup 2

$8.00

Salad with Ranch

$8.00

Salad with Chipotle

$8.00

Salad with Balsamic Vin

$8.00

Salad with Oil and Vinegar

$8.00

Salad No Dressing

$8.00

DRINKS

NA Drinks

Pomegranate Lemonade

$5.00

Berry Lemonade

$5.00

Peach Lemonade

$5.00

Hibiscus Arnold Palmer

$5.00

Hot Coffee

$4.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice

$5.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Apple Juice

$4.00

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Coca Cola

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Dr. Pepper

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Red Bull

$8.00

Italian Cream Soda

$6.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Chocolate Milk

$4.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:30 am, 12:00 pm - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:30 am, 12:00 pm - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:30 am, 12:00 pm - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:30 am, 12:00 pm - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:30 am, 12:00 pm - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:30 am, 12:00 pm - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:30 am, 12:00 pm - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Anthera is a Fine Dining Restaurant located 200 yards from the entrance to Zion National Park.

Location

281 Zion Park Blvd, SPRINGDALE, UT 84767

Directions

