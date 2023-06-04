The Deli + Marketplace imageView gallery

The Deli + Marketplace 1837 Clifton Ave

review star

No reviews yet

1837 Clifton Ave

Baltimore, MD 21217

Popular Items

Egg Sandwich

$3.50+

Beyond Sausage & Egg

$4.50

Waffles Platter

$12.00

Market

Medicine

Aleve

$1.50

Adivil liquid gel

$1.50

Dayquil cold &flu

$1.50

Midol complete

$1.50

Prime aid stomach relief

$1.50

Prime aid sinus relief

$1.50

Advil pm

$1.50

Benadryl allergy

$1.50

Theraflu severe cold

$1.50

Theraflu severe cold and cough

$1.50

Tums pack

$2.00

Tylenol

$1.50

Tums

$1.50

Rolaids

$1.50

BC

$1.50

Food + Cooking Items

Cup of noodles chicken

$1.50

Kool-aid packs

$0.25

Sugar 1 lb

$3.00

1Lb

Sugar 4lb

$5.00

Vegetable oil 6oz

$3.50

Essential everyday

Syrup Essential 24 oz

$4.00

Flour essential 32oz

$5.00

Folgers 3oz

$3.00

Spam

$2.59

Salt

$1.50

Top Ramen Chicken Noodles

$0.50

Top Ramen Beef Noodles

$0.50

Pancake Box

$2.00

Peanut Butter

$2.00

Canned Goods

$1.00

Sweet Potato Bag

$2.00

Mustard

$2.00

Sanitizer

$1.00

House hold items

Palmolive 8oz

$2.25

Paper towels

$2.00

Paper Plates

$3.00

Baby wipes

$4.00

Alcohol

$3.59

Tooth brush

$2.59

Crest toothpaste 1.00

$1.00

Degree Deodorant

$3.50

Colgate toothpaste

$4.00

Lotion

$3.00

Bounce Dryer sheets

$3.00

Air freshener

$2.00

Small toothpaste

$2.25

Sandwich bags

$3.00

Batteries

$1.25

Tissue

$1.00

Body Wash - Suave

$2.00

Lotion - Noname Brand

$2.00

Lotion - Vaseline Intensive Card

$3.00

Deoderant

$3.00

Razors

$3.00

Tissue - Scott

$1.50

Vegetable Oil Spray

$1.00

Miscellaneous

Face mask

$1.00

Carmex

$2.00

Vaseline petroleum jelly

$3.00

Small Hand sanitizer

$1.00

Large Hand sanitizer

$2.25

T Shirt Wifebeater - 3 pack

$10.00

T Shirt Puma - 3 Pack

$12.00

lotion

$2.25+

Deoderant

$1.50+

Tooth Paste

$2.00+

Condoms

Trojan ultra ribbed single

$1.50

Trojan enz single

$1.50

Trojan magnum single

$2.00

Sodas

Coke soda products

$2.25

Gold peak tea

$2.50

Power ade

$3.00

Monster

$3.00

Mountain dew

$1.69+

Pepsi

$2.09+

Pure leaf lemon

$2.19

Pure leaf sweet

$2.19

Pure extra sweet tea

$2.19

Lipton green tea 20oz

$1.49

Lipton peach 20oz

$1.49

Brisk tea lemonade 1Liter

$1.25

Brisk sweet tea 1 Liter

$1.25

Brisk Lemonade 1 Liter

$1.25

Brisk Fruit Punch 1Liter

$1.25

Brisk Strawberry Melon 1 Liter

$1.25

Brisk Watermelon Lemonade

$1.25

Brisk Blackberry Smash 1 Liter

$1.25

Mug rootbeer 20 oz

$2.09

Crush orange 20 oz

$2.09

Crush grape 20 oz

$2.09

Minute maid orange juice 12 oz

$2.50

Minute maid apple juice 12 oz

$2.50

Minute maid cranberry apple raspberry 12oz

$2.50

Power Ade fruit punch 20 oz

$2.50

Power Ade orange 20 oz

$2.50

Power Ade grape 20 oz

$2.50

Power Ade mountain berry blast 20 oz

$2.50

Dole orange juice 15.2 fl oz

$2.19

Dole apple juice 15.2 fl oz

$2.19

Dole lemonade 20oz

$1.49

Dole strawberry lemonade 20oz

$1.49

Life wtr 23.7fl oz

$2.50

Frappuccino vanilla 13.7 fl oz3.59

$3.59

Frappuccino coffee 13.7 fl oz

$3.59

Frappuccino Carmel 13.7 fl oz

$3.59

Frappuccino mocha 13.7fl oz

$3.59

Rock star orange 16oz

$2.19

Rock star silver ice 16oz

$2.19

Rock star lemonade 16 on

$2.19

Rock star original

$2.19

Muscle milk 14 fl oz

$2.19

Sprite 20 oz

$2.00

Fanta pineapple 20oz

$2.00

Fanta orange 20 oz

$2.00

Fanta grape 20oz

$2.00

Fanta strawberry 20 oz

$2.00

Seagram's gingerale 20oz

$2.00

Barqs rootbeer 20 oz

$2.00

Mello hello 20 oz

$2.00

Pibbs extra 20oz

$2.00

Diet coke 20oz

$2.00

Diet coke zero sugar 20oz

$2.00

Minute maid lemonade 20oz

$2.00

Minute maid pink lemonade 20oz

$2.00

Minute maid kwii strawberry 20 oz

$2.00

Dr pepper

$0.00+

Schweppes ginger ale

$2.09

Fresh Desserts

Brownies

$2.00

Sweet potato pie

$3.00

Pineapple Cake

$4.75

Chocolate Cake

$4.75

Butter Pound Cake

$4.75

Strawberry Cake

$4.75

Banana Pudding

$5.00

Cleaning Supplies

Pine glo

$3.00

Awesome window cleaner

$3.00

Comet

$3.00

Awesome Bleach

$3.00

Fabuloso

$3.00

Drano

$3.00

Air Freshener - Spray

$1.50

Dryer Sheets

$1.00

Soap (Bar)

$1.00

Breakfast

Breakfast Main Dishes

Toast

$0.25

Biscuit

$1.00

Waffles

$7.00

Chicken (3 Wings) + Waffles

$13.00

Pancakes (3)

$7.00

Eggs - 2

$2.50

Turkey Sausage link 3

$4.00

Bacon - 2 pieces

$2.25+

Grits

$3.50

Oatmeal

$3.50

French Toast

$6.50

Fish 1piece

$7.00

Beef Scrapple

$3.00

Turkey scrap

$3.00

Chicken tenders + waffles

$13.00

Omelette

$7.00

Comes w/ 3 Toppings

Chicken (3 Wings) + French Toast

$13.00

Condiments

Butter

Grape Jelly

Honey

Ketchup

Syrup

Flavored Creamer

$0.25

Breakfast Platters

Deli Platter (includes Hashbrown)

$11.00

Chicken (3 Wings) + Waffles

$13.00

3 Wings + Waffles

Fish - Grits & Bread

$11.00

Omelette (+ Toast)

$7.00

Steak & Eggs Platter

$9.00

French Toast Platter

$12.00

3 eggs, Choice of Sausage (Turkey or Bacon), Beef (Bacon or Sausage), or Scrapple

Chicken (3 Wings) + French Toast

$13.00

Waffles Platter

$12.00

Pancake Platter

$12.00

Sandwiches

Steak & Egg Sandwich

$5.50

Bacon (1pc) & Egg Sandwich

$4.50+

Sausage & Egg Sandwich

$4.50

Egg Sandwich

$3.50+

Fish Sandwich (Whiting)

$8.00

Fish (Whiting) & Egg Sandwich

$9.00

+ Fries w Sandwich

$2.00

Sausage

$3.50

Scrapple (Beef)

$3.50

Scrapple & Egg Sanwich

$4.50

Beyond Sausage & Egg

$4.50

Square Fish Haddock

$7.00

Sides

Hashbrowns

$2.00

Homefries 6oz

$5.00

Eggs -2

$3.25

Sausage - 2 Piece

$4.00

Eggs ( 1) - Adding Additional Eggs

$1.60

Turkey Sausage link- 2pc

$4.50

Oatmeal

$3.50

Grits 6oz

$3.50

Beef Sausage (2 pc)

$5.00

Scrapple

$3.50

Turkey Bacon - 2 Pc

$4.00

Beef Bacon (3)

$5.50

Biscuit Sandwiches

Chicken Biscuit

$5.00

Beef Bacon Biscuit (1pc Bacon)

$5.50

Turkey Bacon Biscuit (2 pc Bacon)

$3.75

Egg + Cheese Biscuit

$4.00

Biscuit

$1.00

Lunch + Dinner

Sides

French Fries

$3.00

Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.00

Chili

$4.00

Cornbread

$1.50

Chili Fries

$5.00

Yams

$5.00

Greens

$5.00

Subs + Sandwiches

Cheese Steak

$11.00

Chicken CheeseSteak

$12.00

Salmon Philly Sub

$14.00

BLT

$5.00

Turkey and Cheese Sub

$9.50

+ $2 Fries w Sandwich

$2.00

Hot Dog

$3.00

Chili Dog

$4.50

Deli Burger

$6.00

Beyond Deli Burger

$8.00

Veggie Deli Burget

$7.00

Shrimp Cheese Steak

$14.50

Cheese Burger Sub

$9.50

Turkey Burger

$7.25

Turkey Burger Sub

$10.25

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich - SPECIAL

$9.00

BBQ Chicken Sandwich Special - $9

$9.00

Grilled Cheese

$4.25

Burger

Deli burger

$6.00

+ 2 Fries w Sandwich

$2.00

Wings

Honey Old Bay

$10.00

Lemon Pepper

$10.00

BBQ wingettes

$10.00

Plain Fried wingettes

$10.00

Sticky Wings

$11.00

Chicken Box 4wings & fries

$12.00

1 Wing

$2.00

bufflo wingettes

$10.00

Fish

Fried Fish Sandwich (1) + 2 White Bread

$8.00