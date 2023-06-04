The Deli + Marketplace 1837 Clifton Ave
1837 Clifton Ave
Baltimore, MD 21217
Market
Medicine
Food + Cooking Items
Cup of noodles chicken
$1.50
Kool-aid packs
$0.25
Sugar 1 lb
$3.00
1Lb
Sugar 4lb
$5.00
Vegetable oil 6oz
$3.50
Essential everyday
Syrup Essential 24 oz
$4.00
Flour essential 32oz
$5.00
Folgers 3oz
$3.00
Spam
$2.59
Salt
$1.50
Top Ramen Chicken Noodles
$0.50
Top Ramen Beef Noodles
$0.50
Pancake Box
$2.00
Peanut Butter
$2.00
Canned Goods
$1.00
Sweet Potato Bag
$2.00
Mustard
$2.00
Sanitizer
$1.00
House hold items
Palmolive 8oz
$2.25
Paper towels
$2.00
Paper Plates
$3.00
Baby wipes
$4.00
Alcohol
$3.59
Tooth brush
$2.59
Crest toothpaste 1.00
$1.00
Degree Deodorant
$3.50
Colgate toothpaste
$4.00
Lotion
$3.00
Bounce Dryer sheets
$3.00
Air freshener
$2.00
Small toothpaste
$2.25
Sandwich bags
$3.00
Batteries
$1.25
Tissue
$1.00
Body Wash - Suave
$2.00
Lotion - Noname Brand
$2.00
Lotion - Vaseline Intensive Card
$3.00
Deoderant
$3.00
Razors
$3.00
Tissue - Scott
$1.50
Vegetable Oil Spray
$1.00
Miscellaneous
Sodas
Coke soda products
$2.25
Gold peak tea
$2.50
Power ade
$3.00
Monster
$3.00
Mountain dew
$1.69+
Pepsi
$2.09+
Pure leaf lemon
$2.19
Pure leaf sweet
$2.19
Pure extra sweet tea
$2.19
Lipton green tea 20oz
$1.49
Lipton peach 20oz
$1.49
Brisk tea lemonade 1Liter
$1.25
Brisk sweet tea 1 Liter
$1.25
Brisk Lemonade 1 Liter
$1.25
Brisk Fruit Punch 1Liter
$1.25
Brisk Strawberry Melon 1 Liter
$1.25
Brisk Watermelon Lemonade
$1.25
Brisk Blackberry Smash 1 Liter
$1.25
Mug rootbeer 20 oz
$2.09
Crush orange 20 oz
$2.09
Crush grape 20 oz
$2.09
Minute maid orange juice 12 oz
$2.50
Minute maid apple juice 12 oz
$2.50
Minute maid cranberry apple raspberry 12oz
$2.50
Power Ade fruit punch 20 oz
$2.50
Power Ade orange 20 oz
$2.50
Power Ade grape 20 oz
$2.50
Power Ade mountain berry blast 20 oz
$2.50
Dole orange juice 15.2 fl oz
$2.19
Dole apple juice 15.2 fl oz
$2.19
Dole lemonade 20oz
$1.49
Dole strawberry lemonade 20oz
$1.49
Life wtr 23.7fl oz
$2.50
Frappuccino vanilla 13.7 fl oz3.59
$3.59
Frappuccino coffee 13.7 fl oz
$3.59
Frappuccino Carmel 13.7 fl oz
$3.59
Frappuccino mocha 13.7fl oz
$3.59
Rock star orange 16oz
$2.19
Rock star silver ice 16oz
$2.19
Rock star lemonade 16 on
$2.19
Rock star original
$2.19
Muscle milk 14 fl oz
$2.19
Sprite 20 oz
$2.00
Fanta pineapple 20oz
$2.00
Fanta orange 20 oz
$2.00
Fanta grape 20oz
$2.00
Fanta strawberry 20 oz
$2.00
Seagram's gingerale 20oz
$2.00
Barqs rootbeer 20 oz
$2.00
Mello hello 20 oz
$2.00
Pibbs extra 20oz
$2.00
Diet coke 20oz
$2.00
Diet coke zero sugar 20oz
$2.00
Minute maid lemonade 20oz
$2.00
Minute maid pink lemonade 20oz
$2.00
Minute maid kwii strawberry 20 oz
$2.00
Dr pepper
$0.00+
Schweppes ginger ale
$2.09
Fresh Desserts
Cleaning Supplies
Breakfast
Breakfast Main Dishes
Toast
$0.25
Biscuit
$1.00
Waffles
$7.00
Chicken (3 Wings) + Waffles
$13.00
Pancakes (3)
$7.00
Eggs - 2
$2.50
Turkey Sausage link 3
$4.00
Bacon - 2 pieces
$2.25+
Grits
$3.50
Oatmeal
$3.50
French Toast
$6.50
Fish 1piece
$7.00
Beef Scrapple
$3.00
Turkey scrap
$3.00
Chicken tenders + waffles
$13.00
Omelette
$7.00
Comes w/ 3 Toppings
Chicken (3 Wings) + French Toast
$13.00
Breakfast Platters
Deli Platter (includes Hashbrown)
$11.00
Fish - Grits & Bread
$11.00
Omelette (+ Toast)
$7.00
Steak & Eggs Platter
$9.00
French Toast Platter
$12.00
3 eggs, Choice of Sausage (Turkey or Bacon), Beef (Bacon or Sausage), or Scrapple
Waffles Platter
$12.00
Pancake Platter
$12.00
Sandwiches
Sides
Biscuit Sandwiches
Lunch + Dinner
Sides
Subs + Sandwiches
Cheese Steak
$11.00
Chicken CheeseSteak
$12.00
Salmon Philly Sub
$14.00
BLT
$5.00
Turkey and Cheese Sub
$9.50
+ $2 Fries w Sandwich
$2.00
Hot Dog
$3.00
Chili Dog
$4.50
Deli Burger
$6.00
Beyond Deli Burger
$8.00
Veggie Deli Burget
$7.00
Shrimp Cheese Steak
$14.50
Cheese Burger Sub
$9.50
Turkey Burger
$7.25
Turkey Burger Sub
$10.25
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich - SPECIAL
$9.00
BBQ Chicken Sandwich Special - $9
$9.00
Grilled Cheese
$4.25