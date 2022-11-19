CLINK Wine Bar + Bites imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Mediterranean
Salad

CLINK Wine Bar + Bites

review star

No reviews yet

2601 Lakeside Parkway Suite 100

Flower Mound, TX 75022

Bites

CLINK Wine Bar Crisps

CLINK Wine Bar Crisps

$13.00

Potato Chips, Goat Cheese Fondue, Pistachios, Red Wine Syrup, Scallions

House Cut Potato Chips

House Cut Potato Chips

$5.00

Sea Salt, House Seasoning

Marinated Olives

Marinated Olives

$9.00

E.V. Olive Oil, Lemon, Fennel, Champagne Vinegar

Spiced Pecans

Spiced Pecans

$8.00

Texas Honet, Sweet + Savory Spices, Sea Salt

Small Plates

Cauliflower Tempura

Cauliflower Tempura

$10.00

Nashville Hot, Roasted Corn Aioli, Green Onion

Patatas Bravas

Patatas Bravas

$10.00

Mojo Pichon, Mojo Verde

Prosciutto dates

$12.00

Honey pecan goat cheese stuffed dates wrapped in prosciutto with a balsamic drizzle

Romesco

Romesco

$9.00

Toasted Baguette, Crudite, Crackers

SDT Stuffed Fried Olives

SDT Stuffed Fried Olives

$9.00

Goat Cheese Fondue

Shrimp + Corn Fritters

Shrimp + Corn Fritters

$14.00

Texas Gulf Shrimp, Southern Start IPA, Chile-Lime Mayo

Tomato Basil Bisque

$10.00

topped with salsa verde & fresh basil, served with warm olive oil baguette

Tuscan White Bean Dip

Tuscan White Bean Dip

$9.00

Toasted Baguette, Crudite, Crackers

Warm Ricotta

Warm Ricotta

$14.00

Rosemary Orange Zest, Toasted Walnuts, Fig Jam, Warm Olive Oil Baguette

Large Plates

Albondigas

Albondigas

$15.00

Smoky Tomato Cream, Salsa Verde, Warm Olive Oil Baguette

Hot Maple Dusted Texas Quail

Hot Maple Dusted Texas Quail

$27.00

Corn & Scallion Pancake, Pickled Shallots, Gaujillo-Lime BBQ

Roasted Mushroom Tart

Roasted Mushroom Tart

$19.00

Rosemary Cream, Arugula, Red Wine Syrup, Puff Pastry, Manchego

Roasted Vegetables

Roasted Vegetables

$16.00

Cannellini Bean Hummus, Zatar, Pomegranate Syrup, Salsa Verde

Scottish Salmon

Scottish Salmon

$28.00

Cucumber & Basil Slaw, Sweet Soy, Red Curry Aioli, Crispy Noodles

Shrimp Pil Pil

Shrimp Pil Pil

$24.00

Creamy Polenta, Bird's Eye Chili Garlic Butter

Gambas al ajillo pasta

$24.00

Gulf shrimp, spinach, peppadews, in a garlic olive oil sauce

Salads

Baby Arugula & Spinach

Baby Arugula & Spinach

$10.00

Blackberries, Goat Cheese Fondue, Spiced Pecans, Apple Vinaigrette

Burrata

Burrata

$14.00

Arugula, Warm Olive Oil Baguette, Roasted Red Tomato Vinaigrette, Balsamic Syrup, heirloom cherry tomatoes

Greek

Greek

$10.00

Mixed, Greens, Kalamata Olives, Feta, Cucumber, Pickled Shallot, Oven Dried Tomato, Sweet-Lemon Vinaigrette

Quail (1 bird)

$9.00

Salmon (3 oz)

$9.00Out of stock

Shrimp (3)

$9.00

Bocadillos

Apple & Fig

Apple & Fig

$13.00

Fuji Apple, Fig Jam, Brie, Spiced Pecans

BLT

BLT

$13.00

AWS Bacon, Tomato, Lettuce, Herb Mayo

Caprese

Caprese

$12.00

Oven Dried Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, EV Olive Oil, Walnut-Basil Pesto (2 pieces)

Ham & Cheese

Ham & Cheese

$13.00

Spicy Ham, Dublin Karst, Pinot Noir Whole Grain Mustard

Flatbreads

Diablo

Diablo

$14.00

spicy red sauce, fresh mozzarella, hot salami hot and sweet peppers

Margherita

Margherita

$12.00

San Marzano Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil

Palermo

$14.00

Spicy marinara, hotcoppa, caramelized onion, herbed ricotta, shredded parm, fresh mozz

Potato & Bacon

Potato & Bacon

$13.00

Black Garlic Olive Oil, Yukon Gold Potatoes, AWS Bacon, Mozzarella, Rosemary Aioli

Sicilian

Sicilian

$14.00

Prosciutto, Soppressata, Herbed Ricotta, Caramelized Onions, Mozzarella, Hot Honey

Sweet Pig

Sweet Pig

$14.00

Prosciutto, Fig Jam, Mozzarella, Manchego, Arugula, Pomegranate Molasses

Tuscan Veggie

Tuscan Veggie

$13.00

Herbed ricotta, spinach, artichokes, roasted red peppers, mozzarella

Cheese/Charcuterie

Cheese Plate

Cheese Plate

$17.00

Bread, Crackers, Fruit, Nuts, Jam

Large Charcuterie & Cheese Board

Large Charcuterie & Cheese Board

$27.00

Bread, Crackers, Fruit, Nuts, Jam

Small Charcuterie & Cheese Board

Small Charcuterie & Cheese Board

$21.00

Bread, Crackers, Fruit, Nuts, Jam

Extras

Crackers

$2.00

Crudite

$4.00

Toasted Baguette

$3.00

Warm Olive Oil Baguette

$4.00

Desserts

Chocolate Truffle Tart

Chocolate Truffle Tart

$9.00

Almond Crust, Dark Chocolate Ganache, Italian Cherries

Olive Oil Cake

Olive Oil Cake

$9.00

Red Wine Poached Pears, Cinnamon Whipped Cream

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Located in the Shops at Lakeside in Flower Mound, CLINK Wine Bar + Bites is a food and wine haven for locals and out-of-towners alike to meet, hang out and enjoy a great glass of wine, beer, or a meal in our relaxed and comfortable atmosphere designed to feel like an extension of your home. We invite you to stop in and enjoy one of 16 wines and 4 beers served on tap, as well as some rotating favorite wines from around the world available by the glass or bottle.

2601 Lakeside Parkway Suite 100, Flower Mound, TX 75022

