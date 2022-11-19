Bars & Lounges
Mediterranean
Salad
CLINK Wine Bar + Bites
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Located in the Shops at Lakeside in Flower Mound, CLINK Wine Bar + Bites is a food and wine haven for locals and out-of-towners alike to meet, hang out and enjoy a great glass of wine, beer, or a meal in our relaxed and comfortable atmosphere designed to feel like an extension of your home. We invite you to stop in and enjoy one of 16 wines and 4 beers served on tap, as well as some rotating favorite wines from around the world available by the glass or bottle.
2601 Lakeside Parkway Suite 100, Flower Mound, TX 75022
