Clinton Hall - BX 601 e189 st

Sharables

Buffalo Cauliflower

$12.00

Crispy florets with CH buffalo sauce & blue cheese dressing

CH Nachos

$14.00

Crispy corn tortillas, melted queso blend, jalapeños, cherry peppers, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole. chicken +4 steak +7 Nueske’s bacon +4

Mozz Frites

$14.00

Fresh mozzerella breaded in crushed Cheeze-its served w/ marinara sauce

Spinach Pie Springroles

$12.00

Spinach, Feta,Onions, Scallions, Dill served with a Harrisa Aioli

Jumbo Hot Pretzel

$10.00

Served with Fondue Cheese and Mustard Marmalade

Cheeseburger Empanadas

$12.00

Gruyere cheese, Carmalized Onions, Salsa Rosda

Spicy Tuna

$13.00

Yuzu Aioli , Crunchy Jalapenos, Sesame Seeds, Cilantro

Elote Cauliflower Pizza

$16.00

Street Corn, Oaxaca Cheese, Roasted Pablano Peppers, Cilantro, Queso Fresco, Drizzled w/ Spicy Aioli.

Chicken Wings

$14.00

Choice of 1 Sauce: Sweet N Sassy, Buffalo, Korean BBQ, Or Garlic Parmesan

Buttermilk Fried Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Choice of 1 Sauce: Sweet N Sassy, Buffalo, Korean BBQ, Or Garlic Parmesan

Salads

Gem Cesar

$12.00

Sahved Parmesan, Crispy Chickpeas, Tahini-Lemon-Garlic Dressing

Aphrodite Salad

$14.00

Gem Lettuce, Heirloom Tomatoes, Feta, Kalamata Olives, Red Onions, Cucumber, Feta-Oregano Dressing.

Southwest Chopped Salad

$14.00

Watercress, Queso Fresco, Candied Bacon, Chopped Egg, Grilled Corn, Fire Roasted Peppers, Avocado, Spicy Tomatillo Dressing.

Go Green Salad

$14.00

Spinach, Arugula, Cucmbers, Fresh Dill, Radishes, Flower Confetti, Crispy Shallots, Lemon, Olive Oil.

Craft Burgers & More

Ch Classic

$15.00

Boursin Cheese, Petite Lettuce, Tomato, Ch Sauce

The Double Samshed

$16.00

Two Beef Patties, American Cheese, Ch Sauce, Crispy Shallots, Bread and Butter Pickles

Beyond Alt

$18.00

Plant Based Patty, Avocado, Petite Lettuce, Tomato, CH sauce.

Bacon Bacon Bacon

$18.00

50/50 Beef and bacon blend patty 100% awesome - topped with gouda cheese, candied nueske’s bacon, tomato bacon jam, watercress.

Hashtag Burger

$20.00

Philly Cheesesteak

$20.00

Gigawatt ipa caramelized onion, sweet peppers, fondue cheese

Korean Fried Chicken

$16.00

breaded boneless chicken thighs tossed in a sweet & spicy sauce, signature tangy slaw

The Wurst Burger

$20.00

8oz beef patty, jalapeño cheddar bratwurst, fondue cheese, aged cheddar, hot cherry peppers, Gigawatt ipa caramelized onions, bread and butter pickles, mustard marmalade on a pretzel bun

Truffled Up Grilled Cheeseburger

$22.00

truffle cheese, baby arugula stuffed inside two gruyere grilled cheese buns

Potato Party

Classic French Fries

$8.00

sea salt, scallions

Waffle Fries

$12.00

fondue cheese, jalapeños, scallions

Disco Tater Tots

$12.00

mozzarella cheese, gravy, parsley

Potato Wedges

$12.00

cheddar cheese, nueske’s bacon, sour cream

CH Specialties

Fondue Burger

$18.00

an unconventional take on a cheeseburger, our pretzel bun is filled with a pool of molten fondue cheese and fries

Doughnut Grilled Cheese

$17.00

glazed doughnut, melted mozzarella cheese. served over a pot of tomato soup

Birria Tacos

$18.00

braised short rib, oaxaca cheese blend, sweet onion, cilantro, shaved radish served with a bowl of consommé

CH Belly Buster Challenge

$50.00

20oz signature beef patty, nueske’s bacon, white american cheese, lettuce, tomato, bread and butter pickles, CH sauce topped with barbecue chicken tenders and crispy onion rings on a bed of french fries - served with a can of CH Gigawatt beer

Sides

Brown Gravy

$4.00

Coleslaw

$5.00

Guacamole

$6.00

Marinara Sauce

$4.00

Pico De Gallo

$4.00

Side

Side Fries

$9.00

Side Gaujillo Salsa

$3.00

Side of American Cheese

$3.00

Side of Avocado

$5.00

Side of Bacon

$6.00

Side of Buffalo Sauce

$2.00

Side Of Caramelized Onions

$3.00

Side of Eggs

$3.00

Side of Feta

$3.00

Side of Fondue Cheese

$3.00

Side of Grilled Chicken

$5.00

Side of Hollandaise

$3.00

Side Of Jalapenos

$3.00

Side of Maple Syrup

$2.00

Side of Mayo

$2.00

Side of Onions & Peppers

$4.00

Side of Pickles

$3.00

Side Of Sauteed Peppers

$3.00

Side of Shredded Cheese

$3.00

Side of Steak

$5.00

Side of Tomato Jam

$3.00

Side Of Tortilla Chips

$5.00

Side Salad

$8.00

Tomato Soup

$5.00

Sauces / Dressings

Side Avocado Crema

$2.00

Side BBQ

$2.00

Side Blue Cheese Dressing

$2.00

Side Buffalo Sauce

$2.00

Side CH Signature dressing

$2.00

Side Citrus dressing

$2.00

Side Fondue Cheese

$4.00

Side Horseradish aioli

$2.00

Side Lemon Pepper Honey

$2.00

Side of CH Sauce

$2.00

Side of Marmalade Mustard

$2.00

Side of Ranch Dressing

$2.00

Side Pomegranate Vinaigrette

$2.00

Side Sour Cream

$2.00

Side Sweet N Sassy

$2.00

Side Tzatziki

$2.00

Soda

Club Soda

$4.00

Coke

$4.00

Diet

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Gingerale

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Refill

Juices

Orange

$4.00

Cranberry

$4.00

Pineapple

$4.00

Grapefruit

$4.00

Peach Nector

$4.00

Bloody Mix N/A

$4.00

Pickle Juice

$2.00

Olive Juice

$2.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Fresh Lemon Juice

$4.00

Fresh Lime Juice

$4.00

Puree

Peach Puree

$4.00

Strawberry Puree

$4.00

Raspberry Puree

$4.00

Mango Puree

$4.00

Passion Fruit Puree

$4.00

Mocktails

Virgin Bloody

$10.00

Virgin Mojito

$10.00

Shirley Temple

$5.00

Virgin Daiquiri

$10.00

Virgin Pina Colada

$10.00

Virgin Mint Julep

$10.00

Virgin Margarita

$10.00

Virgin Spicy Marg

$10.00

Water

Bottled Water

$3.00

Snack Tails

Snacktail Plain Popcorn

$4.00

Snacktail Pigs In Blanket

$6.00

Snacktails Chicken & Waffles

$8.00

Pulsd

Pulsd Tax

$4.44

Pulsd Mimosa

Pulsd Bellini

Pulsd Bellini Carafe

Pulsd Mimosa Carafe

Pulsd Downeast

Pulsd Erdinger

Miami

Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Chicken Wings

$12.00

5. Sunday Beer Miami

$8.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

601 e189 st, Bronx, NY 10458

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

