Clinton Hall - FiDi 90 Washington st

90 Washington st

New York, NY 10006

Sides

Coleslaw

$5.00

Guacamole

$6.00

Pico De Gallo

$4.00

Side

Side of American Cheese

$3.00

Side of Avocado

$5.00

Side of Bacon

$6.00

Side of Eggs

$3.00

Side of Feta

$3.00

Side of Fondue Cheese

$3.00

Side of Grilled Chicken

$5.00

Side of Hollandaise

$3.00

Side of Pickles

$3.00

Side of Shredded Cheese

$3.00

Side of Steak

$5.00

Side Of Tortilla Chips

$5.00

Side Salad

$8.00

Side Of Jalapenos

$3.00

Side Gaujillo Salsa

$3.00

Side of Mayo

$2.00

Side of Buffalo Sauce

$2.00

Side of Tomato Jam

$3.00

Side of Maple Syrup

$2.00

Tomato soup

$8.00

Sauces / Dressings

Olive Oil & Lemon Dressing

$2.00

Side BBQ

$2.00

Side Blue Cheese Dressing

$2.00

Side Buffalo Sauce

$2.00

Side Fondue Cheese

$4.00

Side Marinara Sauce

$2.00

Side of CH Sauce

$2.00

Side of Chipotle Aioli

$2.00

Side of Marmalade Mustard

$2.00

Side of Ranch Dressing

$2.00

Side Sour Cream

$2.00

Side Sweet N Sassy

$2.00Out of stock

Side Lemon Pepper

$2.00Out of stock

Korean BBQ sauce

$2.00

Avocado Crema

$2.00

Guajillo salsa

$2.00

Soda 90w

Club Soda

$4.00

Coke

$4.00

Diet

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Gingerale

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Juices 90w

Orange

$4.00

Cranberry

$4.00

Pineapple

$4.00

Grapefruit

$4.00

Peach Nector

$4.00Out of stock

Bloody Mix N/A

$4.00

Pickle Juice

$2.00

Olive Juice

$2.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Fresh Lemon Juice

$4.00

Fresh Lime Juice

$4.00

Puree 90w

Peach Puree

$4.00

Strawberry Puree

$4.00

Raspberry Puree

$4.00

Mango Puree

$4.00

Passion Fruit Puree

$4.00

Mocktails 90w

Virgin Bloody

$10.00

Virgin Mojito

$10.00

Shirley Temple

$5.00

Virgin Daiquiri

$10.00

Virgin Mint Julep

$10.00

Virgin Margarita

$10.00

Virgin Spicy Marg

$10.00

Water

Bottled Water

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

90 Washington st, New York, NY 10006

Directions

