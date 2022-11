Clinton Street Pub

5 Sals Wings

$10.41

5 jumbo wings breaded and seasoned with Sal's famous special seasoning. Served with 1 Sal's Sassy Sauce and 1 blue cheese. Please choose the first two options if you are happy with getting the blue cheese and sassy on the side. If you’d like to change the sauces do so below. Sal’s wings can only be tossed in sassy sauce, you may choose a different sauce but it will come on the side.