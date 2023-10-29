Popular Items

Hot Club Melt
Hot Club Melt
$14.95

Cheddar and Swiss cheeses melted on top of hot roasted turkey and smoked bacon. Served on a grilled sourdough with garlic aioli, tomato jam and spring mix.

Chicken Fried Chicken
Chicken Fried Chicken
$15.75

We wouldn’t be a ‘Roadhouse’ without it. Hand-battered, fried golden resting on a bed of garlic mashed potatoes smothered in country gravy. Served with seasonal vegetables.

Street Corn Dip
Street Corn Dip
$11.95

An addicting blend of roasted sweet corn, cream cheese, mayo and sour cream finished with queso fresco & cilantro. Served with warm tortilla chips.