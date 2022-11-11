  • Home
  Edison
  CLO COFFEE CO. - North Edison - 3 Stephenville Pkwy
CLO COFFEE CO. - North Edison 3 Stephenville Pkwy

No reviews yet

3 Stephenville Pky

Edison, NJ 08820

Popular Items

Latte 12oz
Flat White 8oz
Cappuccino 8oz

ESPRESSO

Each espresso drink offers a completely different experience. We dare you to experience all of them. All espresso drinks can be prepared hot or iced. By simply adding “Ice” to your order, our baristas will know to prepare your drink iced.
Espresso 2oz

Espresso 2oz

$3.25

A perfect 2oz shot of espresso. Our baristas are trained to pull a smooth shot every single time. Each shot is a masterpiece that takes dedication to precise measurements and output to give you a perfect shot every visit.

Macchiato 3oz

Macchiato 3oz

$4.25

A perfectly pulled shot of espresso with a small amount of milk, usually foamed. In Italian, macchiato means "stained" or "spotted" so the literal translation of macchiato is "stained” or “marked coffee.“ This is a traditional macchiato that is 3oz drink that can be sometimes confused with the macchiato that is a 12oz drink from other establishments.

Cortado 4oz

Cortado 4oz

$4.25

A traditional cortado that’s served with little froth and a 1:1 milk to espresso ratio. This is a 4oz drink that’s made up of 2oz espresso and 2oz steamed milk.

Cappuccino 8oz

Cappuccino 8oz

$4.65

A 8oz espresso drink with milk foam on top. Our baristas will introduce more air into your milk to create “foamy” milk. The ratio is 3:1 milk-to-espresso ratio which introduces more sweetness from the milk, however, the foaminess allows to perfectly blend the smooth espresso with the sweetness of the milk. It’s usually topped off with cinnamon to complete the experience.

Flat White 8oz

Flat White 8oz

$4.65

The base of a flat white is 2oz of espresso and it’s topped with 6oz of microfoamed milk. It is important to know that the flat white microfoamed milk shouldn’t contain any froth. While a flat white appears to be the same as a cappuccino, however, the way milk is prepared for each drink varies and affects the texture and creaminess of the final result.

Americano 12oz

Americano 12oz

$3.55

Americano is an espresso-based drink prepared by diluting an espresso with hot water, giving it a similar strength to, but different experience from a traditional pour-over coffee. The strength of an Americano varies with the amount of water added. Our Americano is made up of 2oz of espresso with 10oz of water on top.

Latte 12oz

Latte 12oz

$4.95

An espresso-based drink balanced with finely-textured milk. Latte has less foam than a cappuccino and served with more milk. It has a 5:1 milk-to-espresso ratio which gives it a smooth milky transition to your espresso.

Mocha Latte 12oz

Mocha Latte 12oz

$5.65

An espresso-based drink balanced with finely textured milk with an addition of blend of West African natural cocoa and natural sugar. This is very much like a Latte with hot chocolate flavor.

Cafe Au Lait 12oz

Cafe Au Lait 12oz

$4.15

It is not an espresso-based drink but made with brewed coffee and steamed milk.

Iced Aerocano 12oz

Iced Aerocano 12oz

$5.15

NEW DRINK ALERT! This is an aerated iced americano which gives you a nitro iced coffee experience. Try it today!

Iced TropiCLO Americano 12oz

$7.05

CLO Premium Blend 340g with Shipping

$28.15

POUR OVER PROGRAM - COFFEE & TEA

House Blend

$3.15

Single Origin

Tea

"Martina" Iced Pourover Hondurian Beans with Caramel and Foamed Almond Milk

$6.65

DRIP COFFEE

House Blend

$2.95+

96oz Box

$42.50

COFFEE BEANS/ALT MILK

Espresso Blend Beans 340g

$16.15

CLO Blend Beans 340g

$16.15

Ethiopia Beans 340g

$23.55

Colombia Beans 340g

$21.55

Oatly Oat Milk Carton 32oz

$5.25

Califia Almond Milk Carton 32oz

$5.25

Half And Half 32oz

$3.50

Califia Unsweetened Almond Milk Carton 32oz

$5.25

Whole Milk 1 Gal

$4.25

5lb Nowa Blend - Espresso Blend

$85.75

5lb CLO Blend - Drip Blend with Shipping

$100.75

5lb Nowa Blend - Espresso Blend with Shipping

$100.75

Shipping

$12.00

1lb Nowa

$21.55

Ethiopia 5LB

$105.25

45 Sevaro Blend With Shipping

$30.00

Iced CLO Latte

Espresso-based drink with Matcha perfected with the creaminess of Oat Milk to create a smoothie-like texture. This is preferred as an Iced beverage that also can be ordered Hot.

Iced Mocha CLO Latte

$9.50

Meticulously crafted espresso-based drink with Matcha. Perfected with the creaminess of oat milk to create a smoothie-like texture. This is preferred as an iced beverage that also can be ordered hot.

Iced Coconut CLO Latte

$9.50

Iced Mocha Coconut CLO Latte

$10.25

Iced French Toast CLO Latte

$9.50

Iced Mocha French Toast CLO Latte

$10.25

Iced Reese's CLO Latte

$9.50

Meticulously crafted espresso-based drink with Matcha. Perfected with the creaminess of oat milk to create a smoothie-like texture. This is preferred as an iced beverage that also can be ordered hot.

Iced Vanilla CLO Latte

$9.50

Meticulously crafted espresso-based drink with Matcha. Perfected with the creaminess of oat milk to create a smoothie-like texture. This is preferred as an iced beverage that also can be ordered hot.

Iced Caramel CLO Latte

$9.50

Meticulously crafted espresso-based drink with Matcha. Perfected with the creaminess of oat milk to create a smoothie-like texture. This is preferred as an iced beverage that also can be ordered hot.

Iced Cinnamon Vanilla CLO Latte

$9.60

Meticulously crafted espresso-based drink with Matcha. Perfected with the creaminess of oat milk to create a smoothie-like texture. This is preferred as an iced beverage that also can be ordered hot.

Iced Pumpkin CLO Latte

$9.50

Hot CLO Latte

Hot Mocha CLO Latte

$9.25

Hot Reese's CLO Latte

$9.25

Hot Vanilla CLO Latte

$9.25

Hot Caramel CLO Latte

$9.25Out of stock

Hot Hazelnut CLO Latte

$9.25

Hot Cinnamon Vanilla CLO Latte

$9.35

Selection

House Blend Cold Steep Brew

$3.80

Ethiopia Cold Steep Brew

$6.30

Guatemala Cold Steep Brew

$6.30Out of stock

Ecuador Cold Steep Brew

$6.10Out of stock

Colombia Steep Brew

$5.80

PASTRIES

ALMOND CROISSANT

ALMOND CROISSANT

$4.25

BUTTER CROISSANT

$4.00Out of stock

"EVERYTHING" CROISSANT

$5.25Out of stock

CHOCOLATE CROISSANT

$4.25Out of stock

BARS

KIND Peanut Butter Dark Chocolate

$3.50Out of stock

KIND Dark Chocolate Nuts & Sea Salt

$3.50Out of stock

RXBAR Peanut Butter Chocolate

$3.75Out of stock

RXBAR Chocolate Seat Salt

$3.75Out of stock

Kitkat

$1.75Out of stock

Nutella Breadsticks

$2.15Out of stock

Big Spoon

$4.60

CHIPS

Linden's Cookies

$2.00

Popcorn

$1.15

Popcorners

$1.15

Sunchips Mix

$1.55Out of stock

Wine Biscuits

$4.95

VEGGIE CHIPS

$1.50Out of stock

MISS VICKY

$2.35Out of stock

DRINKS

Orange Juice fl oz 12

$2.85

Smart Water 1L

$3.50Out of stock

FIJI Water 700ml

$3.75Out of stock

S Pelligrino Bottle

$2.25

Pellegrino Can

$1.85Out of stock

LIFE WTR

$3.45Out of stock

Fiji Water 1L

$3.85Out of stock

Essentia Water 1 liter

$3.50Out of stock

NAKED Green Machine 15.2 fl oz

$3.75Out of stock

NAKED Mighty Mango 15.2 fl oz

$4.55Out of stock

NAKED Blue Machine

$4.55Out of stock

NAKED Red Machine

$4.55Out of stock

ARANCIATA

$1.85Out of stock

Essentia Water 20oz

$2.65Out of stock

FRUIT

GOGO Squeez

$2.65Out of stock

OATMEAL

Apple Cranberry Oats

Apple Cranberry Oats

$4.25Out of stock

Roasted Hazelnut & Dominican Cacao. No Refined Sugar, Non-GMO, Vegan, Gluten-Free, and 100% Whole Grain.

Maple Pecan Oats

Maple Pecan Oats

$4.25Out of stock

Toasted Coconut & Cassia Cinnamon. No Refined Sugar, Non-GMO, Vegan, Gluten-Free, and 100% Whole Grain.

CAPS

BE KIND Phil Flag Cap

$48.55Out of stock

BLACK CLO BE KIND Cap

$38.15

DENIM BE KIND Cap

$42.50Out of stock

LATTE (TAN) Cap

$42.50

Tan Beanie

$28.50

WHITE BE KIND CAP

$38.15Out of stock

GREEN BE KIIND Cap

$42.50Out of stock

Shipping Nationwide

$16.00

TOPS

Vintage Hoodie - University

$68.15

Hoodie - Black University

$58.15Out of stock

Women's University

$58.15

University Crewneck - Black

$48.50

Shipping

$13.00

Tees University

$32.15

Bumper Stickers

$3.50

Protein Shake Latte

Vanilla Protein Shake Latte

$8.50

Chocolate Protein Shake Latte

$8.50

Vanilla Protein Shake No Espresso

$7.50Out of stock

Chocolate Protein Shake No Espresso

$7.50

NON-COFFEE

Hot Chocolate

$4.00+

Chai Latte 12oz

$5.25

Matcha Latte 12oz

$5.50

Steamed Milk 12oz

$3.50

Iced Dirty Mocha Matcha Latte with Oat Milk

$9.50

Iced Dirty Vanilla Matcha Latte with Oat Milk

$9.50Out of stock

Iced Dirty Reese's Matcha Latte with Oat Milk

$9.50Out of stock

Iced Dirty Vanilla Cinnamon Match with Oatmilk

$9.50Out of stock

Affogato

Granola Vanilla Affogato

$8.35

This item will be made when you arrive at the shop to ensure you full experience.

Granola Chocolate Affogato

$8.35

Granola Strawberry Affogato

$8.35Out of stock
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Have a better and kinder day!

Location

3 Stephenville Pky, Edison, NJ 08820

Directions

Gallery
CLO COFFEE CO. - North Edison image
CLO COFFEE CO. - North Edison image
CLO COFFEE CO. - North Edison image

