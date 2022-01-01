Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

CLO Coffee Co.

review star

No reviews yet

97 Newkirk St

Jersey City, NJ 07097

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Latte 12oz
Cappuccino 8oz
Mocha Latte 12oz

ESPRESSO

Each espresso drink offers a completely different experience. We dare you to experience all of them. All espresso drinks can be prepared hot or iced. By simply adding “Ice” to your order, our baristas will know to prepare your drink iced.
Espresso 2oz

Espresso 2oz

$3.25

A perfect 2oz shot of espresso. Our baristas are trained to pull a smooth shot every single time. Each shot is a masterpiece that takes dedication to precise measurements and output to give you a perfect shot every visit.

Macchiato 3oz

Macchiato 3oz

$4.25

A perfectly pulled shot of espresso with a small amount of milk, usually foamed. In Italian, macchiato means "stained" or "spotted" so the literal translation of macchiato is "stained” or “marked coffee.“ This is a traditional macchiato that is 3oz drink that can be sometimes confused with the macchiato that is a 12oz drink from other establishments.

Cortado 4oz

Cortado 4oz

$4.25

A traditional cortado that’s served with little froth and a 1:1 milk to espresso ratio. This is a 4oz drink that’s made up of 2oz espresso and 2oz steamed milk.

Cappuccino 8oz

Cappuccino 8oz

$4.65

A 8oz espresso drink with milk foam on top. Our baristas will introduce more air into your milk to create “foamy” milk. The ratio is 3:1 milk-to-espresso ratio which introduces more sweetness from the milk, however, the foaminess allows to perfectly blend the smooth espresso with the sweetness of the milk. It’s usually topped off with cinnamon to complete the experience.

Flat White 8oz

Flat White 8oz

$4.65

The base of a flat white is 2oz of espresso and it’s topped with 6oz of microfoamed milk. It is important to know that the flat white microfoamed milk shouldn’t contain any froth. While a flat white appears to be the same as a cappuccino, however, the way milk is prepared for each drink varies and affects the texture and creaminess of the final result.

Americano 12oz

Americano 12oz

$3.55

Americano is an espresso-based drink prepared by diluting an espresso with hot water, giving it a similar strength to, but different experience from a traditional pour-over coffee. The strength of an Americano varies with the amount of water added. Our Americano is made up of 2oz of espresso with 10oz of water on top.

Latte 12oz

Latte 12oz

$4.90

An espresso-based drink balanced with finely-textured milk. Latte has less foam than a cappuccino and served with more milk. It has a 5:1 milk-to-espresso ratio which gives it a smooth milky transition to your espresso.

Mocha Latte 12oz

Mocha Latte 12oz

$5.65

An espresso-based drink balanced with finely textured milk with an addition of blend of West African natural cocoa and natural sugar. This is very much like a Latte with hot chocolate flavor.

Cafe Au Lait 12oz

Cafe Au Lait 12oz

$4.15

It is not an espresso-based drink but made with brewed coffee and steamed milk.

Iced Aerocano

Iced Aerocano

$5.15

NEW DRINK ALERT! This is an aerated iced americano which gives you a nitro iced coffee experience. Try it today!

CMPND National Coffee Day Event

$543.25

POUR OVER PROGRAM - COFFEE & TEA

House Blend

$3.15

Tasting Notes: Milk Chocolate, Ripe Plum, and Baking Spice

Single Origin

Tea

"Martina" Iced Pourover Ethiopian Beans with Caramel and Foamed Almond Milk

$6.65

Find out why Martina gets this every single day from the day we opened our first location in Edison, NJ.

Protein Shake Latte

Vanilla Protein Shake Latte

$8.50

Chocolate Protein Shake Latte

$8.50

PASTRIES

ALMOND CROISSANT

ALMOND CROISSANT

$3.95

CHOCOLATE CROISSANT

$3.95

EVERYTHING CROISSANT

$4.95

BUTTER CROISSANT

$3.75

NON-COFFEE

Hot Chocolate

$4.00+

Chai Latte 12oz

$5.25

Matcha Latte 12oz

$5.50

Steamed Milk 12oz

$3.50

Iced Dirty Mocha Matcha Latte with Oat Milk

$9.50

Iced Dirty Vanilla Matcha Latte with Oat Milk

$9.50

Iced Dirty Reese's Matcha Latte with Oat Milk

$9.50

Iced Dirty Vanilla Cinnamon Match with Oatmilk

$9.50

CAPS

White Cap BE KIND (Pre-Order)

$38.50

Black Cap BE KIND

$38.50

Denim Cap BE KIND (Pre-Order)

$42.50

Lavender Cap BE KIND (Pre-Order)

$42.50

Green Cap BE KIND (Pre-Order)

$42.50

Fisher/Beanie BE KIND

$30.15

Tote Bag

$17.15

Tan Cap BE KIND (Pre-Order)

$42.50

Black Phil Flag Cap BE KIND

$48.50

TOPS

Sweatshirts - Black

$44.50

Hoodies - Black

$49.15

Tees

$28.15

Affogato

Granola Vanilla Affogato

$8.35

This item will be made when you arrive at the shop to ensure you full experience.

Granola Chocolate Affogato

$8.35

Iced CLO Latte

Espresso-based drink with Matcha perfected with the creaminess of Oat Milk to create a smoothie-like texture. This is preferred as an Iced beverage that also can be ordered Hot.

Iced Mocha CLO Latte

$9.50

Meticulously crafted espresso-based drink with Matcha. Perfected with the creaminess of oat milk to create a smoothie-like texture. This is preferred as an iced beverage that also can be ordered hot.

Iced Reese's CLO Latte

$9.50

Meticulously crafted espresso-based drink with Matcha. Perfected with the creaminess of oat milk to create a smoothie-like texture. This is preferred as an iced beverage that also can be ordered hot.

Iced Vanilla CLO Latte

$9.50

Meticulously crafted espresso-based drink with Matcha. Perfected with the creaminess of oat milk to create a smoothie-like texture. This is preferred as an iced beverage that also can be ordered hot.

Iced Caramel CLO Latte

$9.50

Meticulously crafted espresso-based drink with Matcha. Perfected with the creaminess of oat milk to create a smoothie-like texture. This is preferred as an iced beverage that also can be ordered hot.

Iced Cinnamon Vanilla CLO Latte

$9.60

Meticulously crafted espresso-based drink with Matcha. Perfected with the creaminess of oat milk to create a smoothie-like texture. This is preferred as an iced beverage that also can be ordered hot.

Iced Pumpkin CLO Latte

$9.50

Iced Hazelnut CLO Latte

$9.50

Hot CLO Latte

Hot Mocha CLO Latte

$9.25

Hot Reese's CLO Latte

$9.25

Hot Vanilla CLO Latte

$9.25

Hot Caramel CLO Latte

$9.25

Hot Hazelnut CLO Latte

$9.25

Hot Cinnamon Vanilla CLO Latte

$9.35

Selection

House Blend Cold Steep Brew

$3.80

Colombia Steep Brew

$6.20

Ethiopia Cold Steep Brew

$6.30

Honduras Cold Steep Brew

$5.90Out of stock

Sumatra Cold Steep Brew

$6.10Out of stock

Colombia (El Faldon) Cold Steep Brew

$5.80Out of stock

Brazil Cold Steep Brew

$4.30Out of stock

Mexico Cold Steep Brew

$6.10Out of stock

30 Mins

Single

$10.00

Conference Room

$14.00

Hour

Single

$15.00

Conference Room

$20.00

Party Room

$90.00

Party Hour Afterhours

$110.00
All hours
Sunday8:30 am - 5:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 6:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday8:30 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

97 Newkirk St, Jersey City, NJ 07097

Directions

Gallery
CLO COFFEE CO. - Jersey City image

Similar restaurants in your area

Shaka Kitchen
orange star4.5 • 634
110 Washington Street Hoboken, NJ 07030
View restaurantnext
Shaka Kitchen
orange star4.5 • 634
720 Monroe Street Hoboken, NJ 07030
View restaurantnext
Maman King - King
orange starNo Reviews
375 Hudson Street New York, NY 10014
View restaurantnext
Patisserie Chanson
orange starNo Reviews
355 GREENWICH ST NEW YORK, NY 10013
View restaurantnext
Two Hands - Tribeca
orange star4.5 • 364
251 Church St New York, NY 10013
View restaurantnext
Intelligentsia Coffee - High Line
orange star4.0 • 216
180 10th Ave New York, NY 10011
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Jersey City

Battello, Jersey City
orange star4.4 • 5,417
502 Washington Blvd Jersey City, NJ 07310
View restaurantnext
Two Boots - Jersey City
orange star4.4 • 4,255
133 Newark Ave Jersey City, NJ 07302
View restaurantnext
Hooked JC/Lit Burger/Green Things/Comfort Cookery
orange star4.5 • 2,482
467 Communipaw Ave Jersey City, NJ 07304
View restaurantnext
DOMODOMO Jersey City
orange star4.6 • 2,215
200 Greene St Jersey City, NJ 07302
View restaurantnext
Wurstbar
orange star4.6 • 1,854
516 Jersey Ave Jersey City, NJ 07302
View restaurantnext
The Kitchen Step
orange star4.5 • 1,744
500 Jersey Ave Jersey City, NJ 07302
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Jersey City
Hoboken
review star
Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)
New York
review star
Avg 4.3 (1869 restaurants)
Union City
review star
Avg 3.5 (5 restaurants)
Weehawken
review star
Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Secaucus
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Harrison
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
West New York
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Newark
review star
Avg 4.2 (40 restaurants)
North Bergen
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston