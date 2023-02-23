Clock House Brewing
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 5:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 5:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 5:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 5:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 5:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 5:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Clock House Brewing is located at 600 1st St SE in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, situated between the Cedar River and Historic Downtown. We offer a variety of different delicious offerings in one of the most beautiful and historic buildings in all of Cedar Rapids.
Location
600 1st St SE, Cedar Rapids, IA 52401
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Coffee Emporium - CR - 220 3rd Ave SE
No Reviews
220 3rd Ave SE Cedar Rapids, IA 52401
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Cedar Rapids
PepperJax Grill - 21 - Cedar Rapids
4.3 • 2,662
5200 Fountains Dr NE Cedar Rapids, IA 52411
View restaurant
More near Cedar Rapids