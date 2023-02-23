Restaurant header imageView gallery

Clock House Brewing

review star

No reviews yet

600 1st St SE

Cedar Rapids, IA 52401

GROWLERS

32oz Growlers

Black Lager 32oz Growler

$13.00

Cash Cow 32oz Growler

$13.00

ClockFighter 32oz Growler

$14.00

CR Pale Ale 32oz Growler

$13.00

DinnerTalk 32oz Growler

$15.00

Hell To Pay 32oz Growler

$13.00

Holiday Rains 32oz Growler

$15.00

Lucasville Slugger 32oz Growler

$14.00

Pineapple, Coconut Witch Slap 32oz Fill

$15.00

Witch Slap 32oz Growler

$14.00

Fishback 32oz Fill

$21.00

Jacked Up Cider 32oz Fill

$23.00

64oz Growlers

Black Lager 64oz Growler

$23.00

Cash Cow 64oz Growler

$23.00

ClockFighter 64oz Growler

$24.00

CR Pale Ale 64oz Growler

$23.00

DinnerTalk 64oz Growler

$25.00

Hell To Pay 64oz Growler

$23.00

Holiday Rains 64oz Growler

$25.00

Lucasville Slugger 64oz Growler

$24.00

Pineapple, Coconut Witch Slap 64oz Growler

$25.00

Witch Slap 64oz Growler

$24.00

32oz Refill

Black Lager 32oz Refill

$10.00

Cash Cow 32oz Refill

$10.00

ClockFighter 32oz Refill

$11.00

CR Pale Ale 32oz Refill

$10.00

DinnerTalk 32oz Refill

$12.00

Hell To Pay 32oz Refill

$10.00

Holiday Rains 32oz Refill

$12.00

Lucasville Slugger 32oz Refill

$11.00

Pineapple, Coconut Witch Slap 32oz Refill

$12.00

Witch Slap 32oz Refill

$11.00

Jacked Up Cider 32oz Refill

$19.00

Fishback Cider 32oz Refill

$17.00

64oz Refill

Black Lager 64oz Refill

$17.00

Cash Cow 64oz Refill

$17.00

ClockFighter 64oz Refill

$18.00

CR Pale Ale 64oz Refill

$17.00

DinnerTalk 64oz Refill

$19.00

Hell To Pay 64oz Refill

$17.00

Holiday Rains 64oz Refill

$19.00

Lucasville Slugger 64oz Refill

$18.00

Witch Slap 64oz Refill

$18.00

Pineapple, Coconut Witch Slap 64oz Refill

$19.00

BOTTLED BEER

Forgotten Time (500ml bottle)

$19.99

KEG SALES

1/6 bbl Kegs

Witch Slap 1/6bbl keg

$95.00

ClockFighter 1/6bbl keg

$95.00

Snozzberry 1/6bbl Keg

$95.00

CR Pale Ale 1/6 bbl Keg

$85.00

1/2 bbl Kegs

Witch Slap 1/2 bbl Keg

$225.00

ClockFighter 1/2 bbl Keg

$225.00

Snozzberry 1/2 bbl Keg

$225.00

CR Pale Ale 1/2 bbl Keg

$184.00

1/6 bbl Kegs (Tax Exempt)

Witch Slap 1/6 bbl (Tax Exempt)

$90.00

ClockFighter 1/6 bbl (Tax Exempt)

$95.00

Snozzberry 1/6 bbl (Tax Exempt)

$95.00

CR Pale Ale 1/6 bbl (Tax Exempt)

$85.00

Lucasville 1/6 bbl (Tax Exempt)

$75.00

$30 Keg Deposit Return

$30 Keg Return

-$30.00

CIDER

Cider (5oz Taster)

Jacked Up Cider (5oz)

$3.50

Fishback Cider (5oz)

$3.25

WINE

Jasper - Red

$8.00

Jasper - White

$8.00

Jasper - Sangria

$6.00

N/A Beverages

Pepsi

$1.75

Diet Pepsi

$1.75

Mt Dew

$1.75

Diet Mt Dew

$1.75

Sprite

$1.75

Rootbeer

$1.75

Lemonade

$1.75

Strawberry Lemonade

$1.75

Sweet Tea

$1.75

Unsweetened Tea

$1.75

Arnold Palmer

$1.75

RETAIL

Sweatshirts

Crew Neck Sweatshirt

$30.00

Hooded Sweatshirt

$35.00

Full Zip Hooded Sweatshirt

$35.00

T-Shirts

Men's T-Shirt

$18.00

3/4 Ann. Baseball Shirt

$20.00

Witch Slap T-Shirt

$26.00

ClockFighter T-Shirt

$26.00

Brewer Shirt

$45.00

Hats

New ERA B-Ball

$20.00

Snapback Cap w/Patch

$20.00

Carhartt Snapback

$27.00

Carhartt Beanie

$27.00

Glassware

Witch Slap 16oz Glass

$8.00

CH 5oz flight glass

$4.00

CH 16oz Wheat beer glass

$6.50

CH 16oz Pilsner glass

$6.50

CH 16oz Tulip glass

$6.50

CH 12oz Estate glass

$6.50

CH 16oz Pub glass

$6.50

CH 17.5 oz Beer Mug

$6.50

CH 20oz Dimple Mug

$8.00

CH 32oz Growler-Empty

$6.00

CH 64oz Growler-Empty

$9.00

Misc. Merchandise

Witch Slap Tin Tacker

$15.00

CH Tin Tacker

$15.00

CH Tap Handle

$45.00

CH Hip Bag

$10.00

Witch Slap Maganet

$2.00

Koozie

$1.75

Mailing Stamp

$0.55

Shipping Charge

$0.01

Clearance Items

Bike Jersey

$10.00

Pint day glasses

$1.00

T-shirts

$5.00

Tanks

$5.00

CH SNACKS

Pretzels

$4.00

Popcorn

$5.50
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 5:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 5:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 5:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 5:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 5:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 5:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Clock House Brewing is located at 600 1st St SE in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, situated between the Cedar River and Historic Downtown. We offer a variety of different delicious offerings in one of the most beautiful and historic buildings in all of Cedar Rapids.

600 1st St SE, Cedar Rapids, IA 52401

